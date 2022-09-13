|
|
|SDGST
|UTAH
No. 14 Utah out to avenge '21 loss to San Diego State
San Diego State visits No. 14 Utah on Saturday night in Salt Lake City. The two sides will have a difficult time repeating the excitement of last year's meeting, when the Aztecs earned a triple-overtime victory.
"A miserable experience," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said this week of that 33-31 loss from a year ago. "It was not a good experience, and we just didn't play well. But after the outcome and moving forward, it turned out to be a change in our season."
That change largely was due to quarterback Cameron Rising, who stepped in to rally Utah and force overtime in that game. He then became the Utes' starter, leading them to 10 wins, a Pac-12 title and a berth in the Rose Bowl.
This season, Rising has completed 70.9 percent (39 of 55) of his passes for 470 yards and four touchdowns for Utah (1-1). He'll face a San Diego State (1-1) defense that has given up 278.5 passing yards per-game this season, a mark that ranks 111th in FBS.
"He's a whole different animal," San Diego State coach Brady Hoke said Tuesday of Rising. "He can run, he can get out of problems, extend plays. He's a really good football player."
Tavion Thomas leads Utah's running backs with 170 yards on 34 carries. Chris Curry ran for 60 yards and a score on six carries last weekend against FCS side Southern Utah in what Whittingham called his "best game as a Ute."
Whittingham, though, said he would like to see more from his wide receivers.
"I said at the onset of the season and then through fall camp that if the wideouts could become more explosive, then that's really the final stage of the offensive becoming where we want it to be," he said Monday.
Utah's defense surrendered 451 yards of total offense against Florida in a season-opening 29-26 loss, then limited Southern Utah to 85 yards in a 73-7 rout last week.
"The score aside, just playing better fundamentals and technique, particularly in the front seven on defense," Whittingham said of the game against Southern Utah.
San Diego State, which snapped the Utes' five-game winning streak in the series last year, is coming off a 38-7 victory against FCS Idaho State.
The Aztecs are led by Virginia Tech transfer Braxton Burmeister at quarterback. The fifth-year senior -- who started his college career at Oregon -- has totaled 259 yards of total offense and three touchdowns this season.
"When he first came in, we had that good connection," running back Jordan Byrd said of Burmeister. "He's a good guy. He didn't come in with a big head. It was really good to see him come to the team -- it really changed a lot for us."
San Diego State's offense has been run-heavy, with 10 different ball carriers combining for 581 rushing yards overall in two games.
Jaylon Armstead has rushed for 129 yards on 10 carries. Byrd produced two long scoring runs, 53 yards from scrimmage and 66 yards on a punt return, against Idaho State.
Utah has won 20 of its last 21, including nine straight, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|12
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|0
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-5
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|46
|216
|Total Plays
|17
|39
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|39
|94
|Rush Attempts
|12
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.9
|Yards Passing
|7
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|10-20
|Yards Per Pass
|0.2
|4.5
|Penalties - Yards
|3-23
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-44.0
|3-36.0
|Return Yards
|7
|43
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|4-43
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|7
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|39
|RUSH YDS
|94
|
|
|46
|TOTAL YDS
|216
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|1/4
|6
|0
|0
|
W. Haskell 3 QB
|W. Haskell
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Armstead 38 RB
|J. Armstead
|3
|19
|0
|14
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Crum 9 QB
|K. Crum
|2
|8
|0
|9
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|2
|1
|0
|7
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Penny 11 WR
|B. Penny
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|5
|44.0
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|10/20
|122
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|3
|41
|0
|24
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|10
|27
|0
|7
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|5
|4
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|9
|5
|64
|1
|30
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|2
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|3
|36.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|4
|10.8
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(3:51 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to SDSU 12 for 15 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 12.
|+24 YD
2 & 3 - UTAH 49(4:35 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to SDSU 27 for 24 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(5:12 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to UTH 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - UTAH 19(5:31 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 19. Catch made by B.Kuithe at UTH 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 27. PENALTY on SDSU-C.McDonald Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 19(6:24 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(6:41 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - SDGST 48(6:52 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 47 yards to UTH 5 Center-R.Wintermeyer. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 5. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 18.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 49(7:37 - 2nd) K.Crum rushed to SDSU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - SDGST 49(8:22 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(8:59 - 2nd) K.Crum rushed to SDSU 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 49.
|Kickoff
|(8:59 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the SDSU End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on UTH-M.Diabate Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:59 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|+30 YD
3 & 3 - UTAH 30(9:05 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 30. Catch made by B.Kuithe at SDSU 30. Gain of 30 yards. B.Kuithe for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 37(9:31 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 37. Catch made by B.Kuithe at SDSU 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(9:39 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 43(9:55 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 43. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 43. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 37.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 28(10:14 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 28. Catch made by S.Enis at UTH 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 26(10:58 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 23(11:24 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 23. Catch made by T.Thomas at UTH 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - SDGST 38(11:37 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 48 yards to UTH 14 Center-R.Wintermeyer. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 14. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 37(12:17 - 2nd) W.Haskell pass complete to SDSU 37. Catch made by C.Davis at SDSU 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - SDGST 37(12:55 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 35(13:26 - 2nd) C.Davis rushed to SDSU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - UTAH 28(13:38 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 44 yards to SDSU 28 Center-J.Greep. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 28. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 35.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UTAH 36(14:12 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UTH 28 for -8 yards (G.Fountain)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAH 36(14:20 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for S.Enis.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 35(14:45 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAH 33(15:00 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 28(0:27 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 24(0:42 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - SDGST 47(1:23 - 1st) J.Browning punts 43 yards to UTH 10 Center-R.Wintermeyer. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 10. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 24.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SDGST 47(1:27 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SDGST 47(1:42 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(2:13 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 47.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UTAH 41(2:24 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - UTAH 48(3:08 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 48. Catch made by M.Bernard at SDSU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 48(3:15 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for UTH.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - UTAH 42(3:57 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to SDSU 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(4:14 - 1st) M.Bernard rushed to SDSU 41 for yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 41. PENALTY on UTH-S.Laumea Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(4:41 - 1st) J.Dixon rushed to SDSU 48 for 22 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - UTAH 21(5:14 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 21. Catch made by B.Kuithe at UTH 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - UTAH 21(5:23 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for B.Kuithe.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(5:43 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - SDGST 48(5:51 - 1st) J.Browning punts 34 yards to UTH 18 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - SDGST 41(6:42 - 1st) B.Burmeister scrambles to SDSU 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 39(7:15 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 39(7:20 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for B.Penny.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 25(7:47 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(7:53 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for C.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - UTAH 41(8:01 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 34 yards to SDSU 25 Center-J.Greep. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - UTAH 41(8:09 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for B.Kuithe.
|Sack
2 & 3 - UTAH 44(8:53 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising sacked at UTH 41 for -15 yards (M.Shawcroft)
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(9:33 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to SDSU 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - SDGST 10(9:44 - 1st) J.Browning punts 48 yards to UTH 42 Center-R.Wintermeyer. D.Vele returned punt from the UTH 42. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - SDGST 1(10:34 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 10.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - SDGST 1(10:34 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SDGST 7(11:28 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister sacked at SDSU 1 for -6 yards (K.Reid; V.Fillinger)
|+3 YD
1 & 14 - SDGST 4(12:01 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by UTH at SDSU 7.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAH 8(12:01 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:09 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 30 yards to SDSU 8 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:15 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:21 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(12:28 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for B.Kuithe.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 48(12:54 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to SDSU 48. Catch made by B.Kuithe at SDSU 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(13:12 - 1st) C.Rising rushed to SDSU 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - UTAH 40(13:51 - 1st) C.Rising rushed to UTH 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 49. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UTAH 38(14:27 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(14:32 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for B.Kuithe.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by J.Dixon at UTH 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by SDSU at UTH 38.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
