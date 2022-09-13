|
|
|SMU
|MD
Efficient QBs headline high-powered battle between Maryland, SMU
Stepping down from elite programs has paved the way to success for two of the more prolific quarterbacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision this year -- SMU's Tanner Mordecai and Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa.
Saturday night in College Park, Md., when former Oklahoma backup Mordecai takes on former Alabama reserve Tagovailoa, it will be a matchup of quarterbacks guiding 2-0 teams that have yet to be tested.
In the third-ever meeting of the teams, expect more offense than in the first two games -- a pair of Maryland wins in the 1960s in which the teams scored a combined 27 points.
Mordecai has thrown for 644 yards and seven touchdowns -- ranking No. 11 in pass efficiency in the FBS -- while Tagovailoa has thrown for 681 yards and four touchdowns to rank 13th in efficiency.
Both lead well-rounded offenses that average more than 500 yards and 40 points per game, though the competition has been suspect.
SMU is off to a quick start under new coach Rhett Lashlee with wins over North Texas, 48-10, and Football Championship Subdivision side Lamar, 45-16. Lashlee took over after former coach Sonny Dykes left for TCU.
"You all have seen our schedule," Lashlee said. "The preseason's over. It's about to get real, both out of conference and in conference."
Mordecai will look to receiver Rashee Rice, who has 17 catches for 298 yards and three touchdowns, and running backs TJ McDaniel and Velton Gardner, who have combined for 237 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. Gardner missed the season opener against North Texas after ripping one of his contact lenses.
Maryland's offense features a trio of veteran outside threats. Dontay Demus led the Terps in receptions and yards in 2019 and 2020. Rakim Jarrett led those categories last year. This year, that distinction belongs to another wideout, Jeshaun Jones.
The Terps' top three running backs -- two redshirt freshmen and a sophomore -- each average at least 8.9 yards per carry.
"That backfield reminds me of the young group that our receivers were that now have become those veteran players," Locksley said. "And I think they'll continue to get better."
For the second straight week, Maryland will be without starting cornerback and punt returner Tarheeb Still (finger), Locksley said on Tuesday. A platoon of Jones, Deonte Banks and Shadrick Byrd filled in for Still in the return game in the 56-21 win at Charlotte.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|1
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|2
|0
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|67
|50
|Total Plays
|10
|1
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|50.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|13
|50
|Rush Attempts
|4
|1
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|50.0
|Yards Passing
|54
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|2-6
|0-0
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|54
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|13
|RUSH YDS
|50
|
|
|67
|TOTAL YDS
|50
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Mordecai 8 QB
|T. Mordecai
|2/6
|54
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McDaniel 25 RB
|T. McDaniel
|3
|11
|0
|5
|
T. Lavine 31 RB
|T. Lavine
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Rice 11 WR
|R. Rice
|2
|1
|32
|0
|32
|
J. Kerley 1 WR
|J. Kerley
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Bailey 12 WR
|J. Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Redding 81 TE
|B. Redding
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Massey 0 S
|B. Massey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|1
|50
|0
|50
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hyppolite II 11 LB
|R. Hyppolite II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Banks 3 DB
|D. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fontaine 95 DL
|A. Fontaine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brade 25 DB
|B. Brade
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baylor 10 DL
|T. Baylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - MD 8(11:50 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to SMU 42 for 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Massey at SMU 42.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - SMU 8(11:59 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Bailey.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - SMU 10(12:18 - 1st) T.Lavine rushed to MAR 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Barham; T.Baylor at MAR 8.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SMU 15(13:02 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to MAR 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite at MAR 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SMU 17(13:41 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to MAR 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; A.Fontaine at MAR 15.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - SMU 39(13:59 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by J.Kerley at MAR 39. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Banks at MAR 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SMU 43(14:31 - 1st) T.McDaniel rushed to MAR 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Brade; R.Hyppolite at MAR 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 43(14:38 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for B.Redding.
|+32 YD
3 & 10 - SMU 25(14:50 - 1st) T.Mordecai pass complete to SMU 25. Catch made by R.Rice at SMU 25. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by R.Hyppolite at MAR 43. PENALTY on MAR-M.Nasili-Kite Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SMU 25(14:56 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for J.Kerley.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SMU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Mordecai steps back to pass. T.Mordecai pass incomplete intended for R.Rice.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the SMU End Zone. Touchback.
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 15:00 ESPU
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
31
4th 11:07 PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
23
23
4th 12:39 ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
21
21
3rd 1:09 NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
21
3rd 15:00 ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
13
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
6
28
3rd 13:22 ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
14
1st 5:11 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
7
7
2nd 12:37 ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
21
1st 1:26 ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
7
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
12
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
7
0
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
21
1st 0:09 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
7
21
1st 4:29 FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
3
1st 4:11 ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
1st 8:10
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
0
1st 13:35 ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
0
1st 11:12 BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
0
0
1st 8:11 ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
0
1st 10:45 SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
0
1st 11:50 FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
7
1st 11:21 CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
0
1st 10:47 ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1