Neal Brown's seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson
Neal Brown's seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson
The West Virginia Mountaineers are 0-2 for the first time in more than four decades, and the vultures are circling Morgantown.
With pressure ramping up on coach Neal Brown, Saturday's game at home against Towson is a must win, especially considering the Mountaineers have never lost in 22 games against FCS teams.
In his fourth season, Brown has a 17-20 record and has never pushed the Mountaineers into the rankings. Losing at home to perennial Big 12 doormat Kansas 55-42 in overtime on Saturday put the Mountaineers' rabid fanbase on DEFCON 1.
Not since 1979 -- when Frank Cignetti was eventually fired after a fourth consecutive losing season -- has this once-proud program started a season with successive losses. Cignetti is remembered mostly as the coach who held the job between College Football Hall of Fame coaches Bobby Bowden and Don Nehlen.
On Monday, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons felt compelled to issue a statement, trying to quell some of the discontent.
"Everyone involved knows that the on-field results have not met expectations and absolutely no one is satisfied," Lyons wrote.
During his weekly media availability on Tuesday, Brown said he understood the frustrations of fans, recalling his childhood as a fan of the University of Kentucky.
"I can remember a lot of rides home in an old beat-up van with my uncle and some of their friends and bitching about how they played and being frustrated because they spent money on tickets and concessions and all those types of things," Brown said. "I get that."
In the 38-31 season-opening loss at rival Pitt, WVU rallied to hold a seven-point lead before the Panthers scored twice in the final four minutes, with the game-deciding touchdown coming with 2:58 remaining on a 56-yard pick six.
A week later, Mountaineers quarterback J.T. Daniels threw another critical interception that was returned for a touchdown by Kansas - this time actually ending the game.
Those are the only two interceptions of Daniels in 80 passes in the first two games, as he has completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns. But he's still 0-2 as the West Virginia starting quarterback since transferring from Georgia, where he had transferred to from USC.
Coming off a 4-7 season, Towson (2-0) has won a pair of one-possession games, including the 29-21 victory over Baltimore rival Morgan State last week.
Tigers quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, who played four years at Maryland before starting last season for Western Kentucky, rushed for 124 yards and completed 14 of 25 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
"I am proud of the resilience of this football team," Towson coach Rob Ambrose said. "We didn't get rattled and we found a way to win a game."
Ambrose, who took Towson to the FCS title game in 2013, is in his 13th season running the program. He guided the Tigers to their lone win over an FBS team, 33-18 at UConn in 2013.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|25
|Rushing
|4
|13
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-9
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|107
|489
|Total Plays
|37
|65
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|7.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|270
|Rush Attempts
|19
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|7.7
|Yards Passing
|59
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|7-18
|19-30
|Yards Per Pass
|2.0
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-45
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|6
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-40.2
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|59
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|270
|
|
|107
|TOTAL YDS
|489
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Pigrome 4 QB
|T. Pigrome
|7/14
|59
|0
|0
|
S. Smith III 16 QB
|S. Smith III
|0/4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Matthews 35 RB
|D. Matthews
|7
|38
|0
|11
|
D. Hunter 0 WR
|D. Hunter
|3
|11
|0
|9
|
S. Smith III 16 QB
|S. Smith III
|3
|3
|0
|8
|
S. Reynolds 12 WR
|S. Reynolds
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Pigrome 4 QB
|T. Pigrome
|5
|-7
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. James 13 WR
|D. James
|8
|5
|44
|0
|19
|
D. Hunter 0 WR
|D. Hunter
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Thompson IV 11 WR
|D. Thompson IV
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. McElhaney 82 WR
|B. McElhaney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Perkins 19 WR
|I. Perkins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Reynolds 12 WR
|S. Reynolds
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Street 9 WR
|D. Street
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Jordan DL
|J. Jordan
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Vaughan 30 K
|K. Vaughan
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Williams 97 P
|R. Williams
|5
|40.2
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hunter 0 WR
|D. Hunter
|8
|28.4
|96
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|16/24
|174
|1
|0
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|3/6
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Donaldson 12 TE
|C. Donaldson
|9
|101
|3
|82
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|16
|99
|2
|25
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|3
|59
|1
|39
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|6
|17
|0
|7
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|2
|2
|53
|0
|51
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|10
|6
|51
|1
|20
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|9
|4
|47
|0
|14
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|4
|3
|45
|0
|30
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. O'Laughlin 87 TE
|M. O'Laughlin
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Alston 12 DL
|T. Alston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallinger 27 S
|D. Mallinger
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Stills 55 DL
|D. Stills
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|1/1
|26
|6/6
|9
|
P. Grothaus 37 K
|P. Grothaus
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 27(3:41 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to WVU 32 for -5 yards. S.Smith FUMBLES forced by T.Alston. Fumble RECOVERED by WVU-C.Biser at WVU 32. Tackled by TWN at WVU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 27(3:45 - 3rd) S.Smith steps back to pass. S.Smith pass incomplete intended for I.Perkins.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 30(4:17 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to WVU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 27.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 38(4:51 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to WVU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 38(4:57 - 3rd) S.Smith steps back to pass. S.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.James.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 43(5:28 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to WVU 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 38.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 48(6:02 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to WVU 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 43.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - WVU 40(6:34 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to TWN 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 48.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - WVU 32(7:06 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to TWN 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 40.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - WVU 32(7:16 - 3rd) S.Smith steps back to pass. S.Smith pass incomplete intended for D.Thompson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 31(7:43 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to TWN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20(8:14 - 3rd) D.Matthews rushed to TWN 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 31.
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) D.King kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN End Zone. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 20.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(8:21 - 3rd) P.Grothaus extra point is no good.
|Penalty
|(8:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-WVU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 11(8:26 - 3rd) G.Greene scrambles to TWN End Zone for 11 yards. G.Greene for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+30 YD
1 & 15 - TWST 41(9:06 - 3rd) G.Greene pass complete to TWN 41. Catch made by C.Braham at TWN 41. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TWST 36(9:22 - 3rd) PENALTY on WVU-WVU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - TWST 48(9:49 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 49. PENALTY on TWN-D.Faison Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 39(10:22 - 3rd) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 39. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 39. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TWN at WVU 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TWST 36(11:01 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 39.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TWST 36(11:08 - 3rd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 27(11:28 - 3rd) G.Greene rushed to WVU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 36.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - TWST 25(12:05 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TWST 25(12:42 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TWST 20(13:03 - 3rd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 16(13:35 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WVU 33(13:42 - 3rd) R.Williams punts 51 yards to WVU 16 Center-TWN. Fair catch by R.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WVU 33(13:47 - 3rd) S.Smith steps back to pass. S.Smith pass incomplete intended for I.Perkins.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 33(14:25 - 3rd) S.Smith rushed to TWN 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 30(14:53 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to TWN 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.King kicks 54 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 11. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 30.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 42(0:00 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 42. Catch made by D.James at TWN 42. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 39.
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 51 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 14. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 27. PENALTY on WVU-J.Aaron Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - TWST 1(0:09 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to TWN End Zone for 1 yards. C.Donaldson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - TWST 2(0:13 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TWST 2(0:16 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TWST 4(0:55 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 2.
|+39 YD
3 & 4 - TWST 43(0:49 - 2nd) G.Greene rushed to TWN 4 for 39 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 4.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TWST 49(1:08 - 2nd) G.Greene pass complete to TWN 49. Catch made by K.Prather at TWN 49. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TWN at TWN 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TWST 49(1:11 - 2nd) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 14 - WVU 49(1:17 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for D.Thompson.
|Sack
3 & 10 - WVU 47(1:23 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome sacked at TWN 49 for -4 yards (D.Stills)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 47(1:26 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for D.Street.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 47(1:52 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for B.McElhaney.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 43(1:52 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 43. Catch made by D.James at TWN 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 37(1:55 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 37. Catch made by D.James at TWN 37. Gain of 6 yards. D.Thompson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 37(1:58 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for D.James.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - WVU 32(2:17 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 32. Catch made by D.James at TWN 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(2:42 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 25. Catch made by D.Thompson at TWN 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 32.
|Kickoff
|(2:42 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - TWST 16(2:48 - 2nd) C.Legg 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WVU Holder-WVU.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TWST 9(2:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TWST 9(3:38 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to TWN 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TWST 9(3:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.O'Laughlin.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 40(4:18 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by S.James at WVU 40. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - WVU 26(4:25 - 2nd) R.Williams punts 34 yards to WVU 40 Center-TWN. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 6 - WVU 29(5:12 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome sacked at TWN 26 for -3 yards (J.Jefferson)
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 25(5:49 - 2nd) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 25. Catch made by D.James at TWN 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at TWN 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 25(5:54 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for S.Reynolds.
|Kickoff
|(5:59 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 63 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 2. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:59 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TWST 2(6:01 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to TWN End Zone for 2 yards. T.Mathis for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - TWST 19(6:44 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 2 for 17 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 2.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 26(7:21 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 26. Catch made by C.Braham at TWN 26. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 19.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - TWST 37(8:01 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 45(8:40 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 45. Catch made by C.Braham at TWN 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 37.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - TWST 48(9:12 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 48. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TWST 44(9:58 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 43(10:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 43. Catch made by M.O'Laughlin at WVU 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - WVU 19(10:44 - 2nd) R.Williams punts 38 yards to WVU 43 Center-TWN. Fair catch by R.Smith.
|+11 YD
3 & 23 - WVU 8(11:26 - 2nd) T.Pigrome rushed to TWN 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 19.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - WVU 13(11:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on TWN-TWN False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 8 - WVU 23(12:07 - 2nd) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome sacked at TWN 13 for -10 yards (D.Mallinger)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 21(12:52 - 2nd) D.Matthews rushed to TWN 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 23.
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN End Zone. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 2nd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TWST 3(13:05 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to TWN End Zone for 3 yards. C.Donaldson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TWST 3(13:09 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TWST 3(12:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 3. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TWN 3. Gain of yards. B.Ford-Wheaton for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - TWST 17(13:56 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 17. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TWN 17. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 3.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TWST 17(13:59 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 19(14:35 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 17.
|+13 YD
4 & 9 - TWST 32(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 32. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TWN 32. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TWN at TWN 19.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - TWST 34(0:47 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 34. Catch made by S.James at TWN 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - TWST 33(1:22 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TWST 33(1:29 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TWST 40(1:46 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 46(2:01 - 1st) J.Johnson rushed to TWN 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - WVU 19(2:07 - 1st) R.Williams punts 27 yards to TWN 46 Center-TWN. Out of bounds.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 20(2:56 - 1st) T.Pigrome scrambles to TWN 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 19.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WVU 20(3:01 - 1st) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for D.James.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 17(3:35 - 1st) S.Reynolds rushed to TWN 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 20.
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 4. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - WVU 30(4:05 - 1st) R.Williams punts 51 yards to WVU 19 Center-TWN. R.Smith returned punt from the WVU 19. Tackled by TWN at WVU 18.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - WVU 35(4:05 - 1st) PENALTY on TWN-TWN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - WVU 27(4:54 - 1st) T.Pigrome pass complete to TWN 27. Catch made by D.Hunter at TWN 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 35.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WVU 27(4:58 - 1st) T.Pigrome steps back to pass. T.Pigrome pass incomplete intended for I.Perkins.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(5:32 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to TWN 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at TWN 27.
|Kickoff
|(5:40 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 6. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TWN 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:40 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TWST 3(5:46 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN End Zone for 3 yards. T.Mathis for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+20 YD
3 & 12 - TWST 23(6:41 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 23. Catch made by K.Prather at TWN 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 3.
|+4 YD
2 & 16 - TWST 27(7:10 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 23.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TWST 21(7:19 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TWN 27 for -6 yards (J.Jordan) PENALTY on WVU-Z.Frazier Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 33(7:49 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 33. Catch made by K.Prather at TWN 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TWST 48(8:19 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 46 for yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 46. PENALTY on TWN-D.Faison Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TWST 48(8:24 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - TWST 47(8:57 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to TWN 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 48.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TWST 47(9:30 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TWST 41(9:49 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 41. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 38(10:20 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - TWST 28(10:44 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 28. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 28. Gain of 10 yards. J.Aaron ran out of bounds. Towson challenged the pass completion and the play was upheld. Timeout #1 by TWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TWST 25(11:14 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 28.
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) J.Cupitt kicks 65 yards from TWN 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 1st) K.Vaughan extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(11:27 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 61 yards from WVU 35 to the TWN 4. D.Hunter returns the kickoff. D.Hunter for 96 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:27 - 1st) C.Legg extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 2(11:31 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 2. Catch made by K.Prather at TWN 2. Gain of 2 yards. K.Prather for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WVU 2(12:02 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 2.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 16(12:17 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 16. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TWN 16. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TWN at TWN 2.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 16(12:21 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WVU 20(12:36 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 16.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - WVU 25(12:50 - 1st) PENALTY on TWN-T.Reece Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(13:20 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 28. Catch made by R.Smith at TWN 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 32(13:54 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TWN 32. Catch made by K.Prather at TWN 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 38(14:33 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50(14:41 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TWN 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by TWN at TWN 38.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 50 for 25 yards. Tackled by TWN at WVU 50.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Cupitt kicks 65 yards from TWN 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
