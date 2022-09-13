|
|
|TXTECH
|NCST
After easy win, No. 16 NC State gets motivated Texas Tech
Up two spots to No. 16 this week, North Carolina State will aim for another win Saturday night at Raleigh, N.C., when it hosts a Texas Tech team coming off an emotional win.
Fans in Lubbock, Texas, rushed the field last weekend after the Red Raiders (2-0) beat then-No. 25 Houston 33-30 in double overtime. It was the first time since 1989 that Texas Tech had beaten a ranked nonconference opponent in the regular season.
Another ranked nonconference team awaits the Red Raiders in NC State (2-0). The Wolfpack enter after smashing Charleston Southern 55-3 when Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary tied a program record by accounting for six touchdowns.
The Wolfpack and Red Raiders met three times between 1992 and 2003, with NC State winning all three games, but the teams haven't played each other since. Yet there still will be some level of familiarity.
In 2003, current NC State head coach Dave Doeren was a defensive assistant and recruiting coordinator at Kansas, while Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire was a high school coach outside of Dallas at the time. Doeren was recruiting one of McGuire's players, and the two coaches shared a meal.
"He had the best chicken fried steak and gravy that you've ever had," Doeren said of McGuire's hospitality. "I remember crushing that with him. He's a good dude, and he'll have his team ready to play."
"We've been friends ever since," McGuire said of Doeren. "He flew me to Wisconsin and I spoke at their clinic. ... He was one of the first (people) to text me when I got this job. Just a class act."
NC State allowed just three points to Charleston Southern last weekend. The Wolfpack will have one of their leaders back Saturday, as Doeren said captain and linebacker Payton Wilson is expected to play. Wilson left the Wolfpack's season opener against East Carolina with an upper-body injury.
"(Wilson) feels really good and he's in a good space," Doeren said. "It gives us another really good athlete to play against a spread offense."
Meanwhile, Texas Tech could be without a starter on the offensive line. McGuire said Weston Wright, who has 33 career starts at guard, sprained his ankle in the win over Houston. He will be a game-time decision, as will cornerback and kick returner Adrian Frye (quadriceps).
Red Raiders linebacker Krishon Merriweather (knee) is expected to play.
"With a 320-pound guy, sprains take a little bit longer, so we'll see," McGuire said. "(Wright) looked good today, but we won't know anything until Friday."
The two offenses are similar with dual-threat quarterbacks.
Leary rushed for two touchdowns and threw for four last weekend, while Donovan Smith of Texas Tech threw for 351 yards and two scores, while also rushing for the game-winning TD against Houston.
"When you face a team with an athletic quarterback, that's always a major factor as you get closer and closer to the goal line," Doeren said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|4
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|9
|51
|Total Plays
|7
|15
|Avg Gain
|1.3
|3.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|1
|39
|Rush Attempts
|2
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.5
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|8
|12
|Comp. - Att.
|3-5
|3-6
|Yards Per Pass
|1.6
|0.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-37.5
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|8
|PASS YDS
|12
|
|
|1
|RUSH YDS
|39
|
|
|9
|TOTAL YDS
|51
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|3/5
|8
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Wilson 19 LB
|T. Wilson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ramirez 54 LB
|B. Ramirez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Morris IV 26 DB
|S. Morris IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|2
|37.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Hocutt 82 WR
|D. Hocutt
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|3/6
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|5
|43
|0
|16
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|2
|-7
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pitts Jr. 24 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 9 DE
|S. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|29
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
3 & 24 - NCST 37(3:16 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by K.Lesane at TT 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 27 - NCST 40(3:52 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to TT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson; K.Merriweather at TT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - NCST 30(4:11 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to TT 24 for yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; K.Merriweather at TT 24. PENALTY on NCST-T.McKay Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 23(4:49 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at TT 30 for -7 yards (T.Wilson)
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NCST 38(4:54 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas. PENALTY on TT-R.Pearson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(5:28 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to TT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wilson at TT 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(5:56 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to TT 42 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Dunlap at TT 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - TXTECH 27(6:07 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 29 yards to NCST 44 Center-J.Knotts. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXTECH 27(6:47 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to TT 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; S.Jackson at TT 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 23(7:20 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 23. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at TT 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 19(7:33 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 19. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 19. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; T.Ingle at TT 23.
|Kickoff
|(7:39 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the TT End Zone. N.Martinez returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poole at TT 19.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - NCST 19(7:43 - 1st) C.Dunn 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Shimko Holder-S.McDonough.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NCST 12(7:49 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NCST 12(7:54 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Sumo-Karngbaye.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - NCST 7(8:18 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-D.McMahon False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 8(9:03 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to TT 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; R.Pearson at TT 7.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - NCST 3(9:10 - 1st) T.Thomas pass complete to TT 3. Catch made by T.Baker-Williams at TT 3. Gain of yards. T.Baker-Williams for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NCST 5(9:52 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to TT 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 3.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 11(10:40 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to TT 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 5.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 13(11:14 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to TT 13. Catch made by T.Thomas at TT 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NCST 47(11:26 - 1st) S.McDonough punts 40 yards to TT 13 Center-J.Shimko. D.Hocutt MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-J.Shimko at TT 13. Tackled by TT at TT 13.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NCST 47(12:11 - 1st) D.Leary rushed to NCST 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Ramirez at NCST 47.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NCST 47(12:42 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(13:02 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 44. Catch made by J.Gray at NCST 44. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at NCST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 44(13:30 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 44. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 46. PENALTY on NCST-J.Gray Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 28(13:59 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by S.Morris; J.Hutchings at NCST 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - TXTECH 26(14:08 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 46 yards to NCST 28 Center-J.Knotts. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TXTECH 26(14:08 - 1st) D.Smith steps back to pass. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:48 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Jackson at TT 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:55 - 1st) D.Smith pass complete to TT 25. D.Smith pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 64 yards from NCST 35 to the TT 1. X.White returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Bowles at TT 25.
-
KANSAS
HOU
42
27
4th 13:17 ESPU
-
COLOST
WASHST
7
31
4th 11:07 PACN
-
LIB
19WAKE
23
23
4th 12:39 ACCN
-
MRSHL
BGREEN
21
21
3rd 0:00 NFLN
-
CAMP
ECU
10
21
3rd 13:20 ESP+
-
MISSST
LSU
13
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
NCAT
DUKE
6
28
3rd 13:14 ESP+
-
AKRON
15TENN
0
14
1st 4:19 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP
7
7
2nd 10:57 ESP+
-
ARPB
8OKLAST
0
28
1st 1:10 ESP+
-
CHARLO
GAST
7
14
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
JAXST
TULSA
0
12
2nd 14:30 ESP+
-
MOST
10ARK
7
0
2nd 15:00 ESP+
-
NWST
USM
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP3
-
TNST
MTSU
0
21
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
3OHIOST
7
21
1st 3:14 FOX
-
TXTECH
16NCST
0
6
1st 2:35 ESP2
-
ME
BC
0
0
1st 6:21
-
11MICHST
WASH
0
0
1st 12:13 ABC
-
NEVADA
IOWA
0
0
1st 11:12 BTN
-
23PITT
WMICH
3
0
1st 7:26 ESPU
-
SFLA
18FLA
0
0
1st 9:29 SECN
-
SMU
MD
0
0
1st 10:48 FS1
-
UCF
FAU
0
7
1st 9:32 CBSSN
-
UL
RICE
0
0
1st 9:33 ESP+
-
LATECH
5CLEM
0
053.5 O/U
-33.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
MTST
OREGST
0
056.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 8:00pm PACN
-
TXSA
21TEXAS
0
057.5 O/U
-13
Sat 8:00pm
-
UTEP
NMEX
0
038 O/U
+2
Sat 8:00pm MWN
-
13MIAMI
24TXAM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 9:00pm ESPN
-
SDGST
14UTAH
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:00pm ESP2
-
FRESNO
7USC
0
071 O/U
-11
Sat 10:30pm FOX
-
EMICH
ARIZST
0
056.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 11:00pm PACN
-
NDST
ARIZ
0
049 O/U
+2.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
DUQ
HAWAII
0
065.5 O/U
-8
Sat 11:59pm
-
FSU
LVILLE
35
31
Final ESPN
-
AF
WYO
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
WOFF
VATECH
7
27
Final ACCN
-
ABIL
MIZZOU
17
34
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
MIAOH
38
17
Final ESPU
-
LIUPOST
KENTST
10
63
Final ESP3
-
NOVA
ARMY
10
49
Final CBSSN
-
6OKLA
NEB
49
14
Final FOX
-
PURDUE
CUSE
29
32
Final ESP2
-
SIL
NWEST
31
24
Final BTN
-
TXSTSM
17BAYLOR
7
42
Final FS1
-
UCONN
4MICH
0
59
Final ABC
-
1UGA
SC
48
7
Final ESPN
-
WKY
IND
30
33
Final/OT BTN
-
YST
9UK
0
31
Final SECN
-
BUCK
CMICH
0
41
Final ESP3
-
BUFF
CSTCAR
26
38
Final ESP+
-
TWST
WVU
7
65
Final ESP+
-
MURYST
BALLST
0
31
Final ESP+
-
ODU
UVA
14
16
Final ACCN
-
OHIO
IOWAST
10
43
Final ESP+
-
RUT
TEMPLE
16
14
Final ESP+
-
SALA
UCLA
31
32
Final PACN
-
CAL
ND
17
24
Final NBC
-
NTEXAS
UNLV
27
58
Final MWN
-
TULANE
KSTATE
17
10
Final ESP+
-
12BYU
25OREG
20
41
Final FOX
-
COLO
MINN
7
49
Final ESP2
-
GAS
UAB
21
35
Final
-
20MISS
GATECH
42
0
Final ABC
-
NMEXST
WISC
7
66
Final BTN
-
22PSU
AUBURN
41
12
Final CBS
-
STONYBRK
UMASS
3
20
Final ESP3
-
TROY
APLST
28
32
Final ESP+
-
VANDY
NILL
38
28
Final CBSSN
-
LAMON
2BAMA
7
63
Final SECN
-
TNMART
BOISE
7
30
Final FS1