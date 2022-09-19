|
|
|WVU
|VATECH
Virginia Tech back on track as West Virginia visits
Virginia Tech aims to complete a perfect three-game homestand on Thursday night when they host West Virginia in a primetime showdown at Blacksburg, Va.
The Hokies (2-1) answered a 20-17 road loss to Old Dominion on Sept. 2 with convincing victories over Boston College and Wofford.
A transfer from Marshall, quarterback Grant Wells rebounded from a four-interception performance against Old Dominion by tossing three touchdowns without a pick over his last two games.
"I thought I played well," the West Virginia native said after he threw for 314 yards in the Hokies' 27-7 victory over Wofford on Saturday.
"Made some completions to start drives, and then we had some big third-down conversions that really helped the momentum of the offense. When you have drive starters like that that get the whole drive, the whole mood, started, it really helps."
Jalen Holston rushed for a touchdown in his second straight game for Virginia Tech. He also reeled in a 29-yard touchdown reception in the Hokies' 27-21 setback to the Mountaineers last season at Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia (1-2) ignited its offense by scoring on all 10 of its possessions (nine touchdowns, one field goal) in a 65-7 romp over FCS foe Towson on Saturday.
Freshman CJ Donaldson found the end zone on three occasions during the first half, including an 82-yard scamper down the sideline. He has rushed for 274 yards and six touchdowns in three games this season.
Fellow running back Tony Mathis Jr. scored two first-half touchdowns on Saturday before finishing with 104 yards on 17 carries.
"I bring the speed and CJ brings the power," Mathis said.
The Mountaineers got up early and did not take their foot off the gas despite resting starters and going deep into the bench.
"These types of games are important for the morale of your football team," West Virginia coach Neal Brown said after his team rolled up 624 yards of total offense. "We were able to sub about three-quarters of the way into the second quarter and we played a lot of guys.
"There's probably some guys that showed up in the third and fourth quarter that put stuff on film that may warrant some more playing time."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|4
|Rushing
|1
|0
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|76
|53
|Total Plays
|16
|13
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|26
|5
|Rush Attempts
|6
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|1.0
|Yards Passing
|50
|48
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|5-8
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|5-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-35.0
|1-48.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|50
|PASS YDS
|48
|
|
|26
|RUSH YDS
|5
|
|
|76
|TOTAL YDS
|53
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|7/10
|50
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
C. Donaldson 12 TE
|C. Donaldson
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|3
|3
|34
|0
|16
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|4
|2
|14
|0
|13
|
C. Donaldson 12 TE
|C. Donaldson
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ajayi 4 CB
|R. Ajayi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bartlett 10 LB
|J. Bartlett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kpogba 8 LB
|L. Kpogba
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. McLaurin 13 S
|H. McLaurin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jefferson 95 DL
|J. Jefferson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. McCormick 11 CB
|W. McCormick
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|1/1
|23
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|5/8
|48
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. King 23 RB
|K. King
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
G. Wells 6 QB
|G. Wells
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Holston 0 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 80 WR
|K. Smith
|3
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
C. Blumrick 4 TE
|C. Blumrick
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
N. Gallo 86 TE
|N. Gallo
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Lofton 3 WR
|D. Lofton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Blue 2 WR
|J. Blue
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Moss 85 WR
|C. Moss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Stroman 26 DB
|J. Stroman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Keller 24 LB
|J. Keller
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Griffin 41 DL
|J. Griffin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strong 44 DB
|D. Strong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Nelson 17 DL
|C. Nelson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Peoples 5 DB
|N. Peoples
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conner 1 DB
|C. Conner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Moore 85 P
|P. Moore
|1
|48.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Black 28 RB
|C. Black
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 28(0:00 - 1st) J.Holston rushed to WVU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; W.McCormick at WVU 28.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - VATECH 43(0:01 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue. PENALTY on WVU-D.Mallinger Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - VATECH 38(0:24 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-K.Moore False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 40(0:58 - 1st) G.Wells rushed to WVU 38 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Ajayi at WVU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 40(1:06 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for D.Lofton.
|+17 YD
3 & 2 - VATECH 43(1:31 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 43. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at WVU 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - VATECH 41(2:15 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.McLaurin at VT 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 35(2:50 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 35. Catch made by N.Gallo at VT 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at VT 41.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 23(3:14 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 23. Catch made by C.Blumrick at VT 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Loe at VT 35.
|Kickoff
|(3:19 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 59 yards from WVU 35 to the VT 6. C.Black returns the kickoff. C.Black FUMBLES forced by WVU. Fumble RECOVERED by VT-C.Black at VT 13. Tackled by J.Cox at VT 23.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - WVU 13(3:24 - 1st) C.Legg 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Brinkman Holder-G.Malashevich.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WVU 6(3:31 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - WVU 5(4:07 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to VT 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; J.Keller at VT 6.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WVU 5(4:14 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - WVU 19(4:07 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to VT 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Stroman at VT 10. PENALTY on VT-J.Stroman Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - WVU 19(4:46 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 24(5:03 - 1st) PENALTY on VT-T.Garbutt Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(6:04 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to VT 36. Catch made by K.Prather at VT 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples; J.Keller at VT 24.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WVU 41(6:09 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to VT 35 for yards. Tackled by VT at VT 35. PENALTY on VT-VT Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50(6:28 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to VT 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Nelson; C.Conner at VT 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34(7:00 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 34. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 34. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Keller at WVU 50.
|Penalty
2 & 17 - WVU 19(7:07 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton. PENALTY on VT-D.Strong Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - WVU 16(7:47 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 19 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Nelson at WVU 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 26(7:55 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton. PENALTY on WVU-J.Gmiter Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 13(8:35 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 13. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 13. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Stroman at WVU 26.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 8(9:08 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 8. Catch made by C.Donaldson at WVU 8. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Keller at WVU 13.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 4(9:49 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Garbutt at WVU 8.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 2(10:25 - 1st) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Griffin at WVU 4.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - VATECH 50(10:34 - 1st) P.Moore punts 48 yards to WVU 2 Center-J.Pollock. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - VATECH 50(10:43 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for C.Moss.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - VATECH 49(11:18 - 1st) C.Black rushed to WVU 50 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba; J.Jefferson at WVU 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - VATECH 46(11:48 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 46. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Kpogba at WVU 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - VATECH 38(12:15 - 1st) G.Wells pass complete to VT 38. Catch made by K.Smith at VT 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by R.Ajayi at VT 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - VATECH 36(12:52 - 1st) K.King rushed to VT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bartlett at VT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - VATECH 36(12:57 - 1st) G.Wells steps back to pass. G.Wells pass incomplete intended for J.Blue.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - WVU 29(13:06 - 1st) O.Straw punts 35 yards to VT 36 Center-A.Brinkman. Fair catch by D.Harvey.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 32(13:47 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 32. Catch made by C.Donaldson at WVU 32. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Peoples at WVU 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - WVU 26(14:27 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 26. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hollifield; C.Conner at WVU 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Strong at WVU 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Lowe kicks 65 yards from VT 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
