Drive Chart
|
|
|AKRON
|LIB
AKRON
2 Pass
7 Rush
45 YDS
2:06 POS
+18 YD
3RD & 10 LIB 21
1:02
D.Irons pass complete to LIB 21. Catch made by D.George at LIB 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; B.Green at LIB 3. PENALTY on LIB-D.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
2ND & 10 LIB 21
1:09
D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Price.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LIB 21
1:08
D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
+12 YD
2ND & 5 LIB 33
1:32
D.Irons pass complete to LIB 33. Catch made by C.Wiley at LIB 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony; A.Washington at LIB 21.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 38
1:57
C.Wiley rushed to LIB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; B.Green at LIB 33.
+8 YD
2ND & 8 LIB 46
2:17
D.Irons rushed to LIB 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 38.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 48
2:41
C.Wiley rushed to LIB 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; D.Osagiede at LIB 46.
AKRON
2 Pass
1 Rush
32 YDS
1:19 POS
Int
3RD & 9 LIB 47
2:58
J.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 32. Intercepted by D.Lewis at AKR 32. Tackled by LIB at LIB 48.
+1 YD
2ND & 10 LIB 46
3:29
J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 46. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Threatt at LIB 47.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LIB 46
3:31
J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
Field Goal 7:19
N.Perez 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
13
plays
54
yds
6:15
pos
6
14
Field Goal 0:00
N.Perez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
9
plays
61
yds
00:56
pos
3
14
Touchdown 14:13
J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by T.Sibley at AKR 30. Gain of 30 yards. T.Sibley for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
68
yds
4:36
pos
0
13
Touchdown 10:58
J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 22. Catch made by K.Coleman at AKR 22. Gain of 22 yards. K.Coleman for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
52
yds
3:34
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|12
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|279
|254
|Total Plays
|61
|47
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|5.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|102
|Rush Attempts
|20
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|232
|152
|Comp. - Att.
|24-41
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.8
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-64
|3-19
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.8
|3-46.0
|Return Yards
|67
|9
|Punts - Returns
|2-47
|1-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-20
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|152
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|279
|TOTAL YDS
|254
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|24/41
|232
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|10
|40
|0
|11
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|8
|6
|0
|9
|
J. Norrils 6 RB
|J. Norrils
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|14
|10
|85
|0
|18
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|6
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|6
|4
|37
|0
|11
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|6
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
T. Banks 5 TE
|T. Banks
|3
|2
|20
|0
|22
|
A. Williams Jr. 2 RB
|A. Williams Jr.
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Anderson 15 WR
|C. Anderson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Brank 25 TE
|T. Brank
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
R. Hence 26 S
|R. Hence
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 9 LB
|J. Boateng
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Morton 3 DL
|Z. Morton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Threatt 21 DB
|C. Threatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCoy 40 LB
|B. McCoy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fish 35 LB
|A. Fish
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelly-Powell 8 S
|J. Kelly-Powell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 99 DL
|D. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 1 DL
|C. Harper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Perez 44 K
|N. Perez
|2/3
|34
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|4
|37.8
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|2
|23.5
|38
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|13/25
|152
|2
|1
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|13
|70
|0
|18
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|6
|26
|0
|14
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|3
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lofton 6 WR
|J. Lofton
|5
|4
|47
|0
|13
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|8
|5
|40
|0
|14
|
K. Coleman 17 WR
|K. Coleman
|2
|2
|31
|1
|22
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|4
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|3-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 7 LB
|M. Smith Jr.
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 LB
|A. Washington
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anthony 8 CB
|D. Anthony
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|1-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Hardy 94 DE
|J. Hardy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|
Q. Reese 16 S
|Q. Reese
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|3
|46.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
