AKRON
2 Pass
7 Rush
45 YDS
2:06 POS
+18 YD
3RD & 10 LIB 21
1:02
D.Irons pass complete to LIB 21. Catch made by D.George at LIB 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; B.Green at LIB 3. PENALTY on LIB-D.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
2ND & 10 LIB 21
1:09
D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Price.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LIB 21
1:08
D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
+12 YD
2ND & 5 LIB 33
1:32
D.Irons pass complete to LIB 33. Catch made by C.Wiley at LIB 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony; A.Washington at LIB 21.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 38
1:57
C.Wiley rushed to LIB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; B.Green at LIB 33.
+8 YD
2ND & 8 LIB 46
2:17
D.Irons rushed to LIB 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 38.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 48
2:41
C.Wiley rushed to LIB 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; D.Osagiede at LIB 46.
AKRON
2 Pass
1 Rush
32 YDS
1:19 POS
Int
3RD & 9 LIB 47
2:58
J.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 32. Intercepted by D.Lewis at AKR 32. Tackled by LIB at LIB 48.
+1 YD
2ND & 10 LIB 46
3:29
J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 46. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Threatt at LIB 47.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LIB 46
3:31
J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 7:19
N.Perez 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
13
plays
54
yds
6:15
pos
6
14
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
N.Perez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
9
plays
61
yds
00:56
pos
3
14
Point After TD 14:13
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 14:13
J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by T.Sibley at AKR 30. Gain of 30 yards. T.Sibley for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
68
yds
4:36
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 10:58
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:58
J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 22. Catch made by K.Coleman at AKR 22. Gain of 22 yards. K.Coleman for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
52
yds
3:34
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 16
Rushing 4 5
Passing 12 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-13 5-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 279 254
Total Plays 61 47
Avg Gain 4.6 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 47 102
Rush Attempts 20 22
Avg Rush Yards 2.4 4.6
Yards Passing 232 152
Comp. - Att. 24-41 13-25
Yards Per Pass 4.8 6.1
Penalties - Yards 7-64 3-19
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-37.8 3-46.0
Return Yards 67 9
Punts - Returns 2-47 1-9
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-20 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Akron 1-2 033-6
Liberty 2-1 770-14
Williams Stadium Lynchburg, VA
 232 PASS YDS 152
47 RUSH YDS 102
279 TOTAL YDS 254
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 232 0 1 101.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.7% 637 2 0 130.3
D. Irons 24/41 232 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Wiley  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 119 2
C. Wiley 10 40 0 11
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 46 0
D. Irons 8 6 0 9
J. Norrils  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
J. Norrils 1 1 0 1
C. Price III  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 12 0
C. Price III 1 0 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. George  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 10 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 133 0
D. George 14 10 85 0 18
S. Jacques-Louis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 236 1
S. Jacques-Louis 6 1 41 0 41
A. Adams  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 63 0
A. Adams 6 4 37 0 11
C. Wiley  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 44 0
C. Wiley 6 3 23 0 12
T. Banks  5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
T. Banks 3 2 20 0 22
A. Williams Jr.  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 25 0
A. Williams Jr. 1 1 11 0 11
C. Anderson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Anderson 1 1 10 0 10
T. Brank  25 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 1
T. Brank 1 1 3 0 3
T. Grimes Jr.  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 51 0
T. Grimes Jr. 2 1 2 0 2
C. Price III  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 0
C. Price III 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Arslanian  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
B. Arslanian 3-6 0.0 0
D. Lewis  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
D. Lewis 3-4 0.0 1
R. Hence  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Hence 2-0 0.0 0
N. Thompson  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
N. Thompson 2-2 0.0 0
J. Boateng  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Boateng 2-0 0.0 0
T. Durant  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Durant 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Morton  3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Morton 1-1 0.0 0
C. Threatt  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Threatt 1-0 0.0 0
B. McCoy  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. McCoy 1-2 0.0 0
A. Fish  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Fish 1-0 0.0 0
J. Kelly-Powell  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Kelly-Powell 1-1 0.0 0
D. Robinson  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
V. Jones  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
V. Jones 0-2 0.0 0
C. Harper  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Harper 0-1 0.0 0
A. Behm  59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Behm 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Perez  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
N. Perez 2/3 34 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Gettman  36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 37.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
N. Gettman 4 37.8 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Jacques-Louis  18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 30.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 30.0 30 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 23.5 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
T. Grimes Jr. 2 23.5 38 0
Liberty
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bennett  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 152 2 1 121.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 37 0 3 19.6
J. Bennett 13/25 152 2 1
K. Salter  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 606 4 3 136.3
K. Salter 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hunter  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 219 2
D. Hunter 13 70 0 18
S. Louis  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 120 1
S. Louis 6 26 0 14
J. Bennett  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 37 1
J. Bennett 3 6 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Lofton  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Lofton 5 4 47 0 13
D. Douglas  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 272 4
D. Douglas 8 5 40 0 14
K. Coleman  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 1
K. Coleman 2 2 31 1 22
T. Sibley  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 30 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 1
T. Sibley 4 1 30 1 30
C. Yarbrough  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 0
C. Yarbrough 2 1 4 0 4
S. Louis  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
S. Louis 1 0 0 0 0
N. Frith  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 95 0
N. Frith 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Johnson  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Johnson 3-1 1.5 0
M. Smith Jr.  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Smith Jr. 3-6 0.0 0
C. Megginson  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Megginson 3-0 0.0 0
A. Walker  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
A. Walker 2-4 0.0 0
A. Washington  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
A. Washington 1-5 0.0 0
T. Dupree  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
T. Dupree 1-3 0.0 0
D. Anthony  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
D. Anthony 1-3 0.0 0
K. Charles  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
K. Charles 1-2 0.5 0
R. Rahimi  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Rahimi 1-3 0.0 1
J. Scruggs  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Scruggs 0-1 0.0 0
T. Clark  10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
T. Clark 0-3 0.5 0
J. Hardy  94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hardy 0-1 0.0 0
D. Osagiede  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.5
D. Osagiede 0-4 0.5 0
Q. Reese  16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Reese 0-2 0.0 0
B. Green  15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
B. Green 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Brown  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/8 8/8
N. Brown 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
A. Alves 3 46.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas  3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
D. Douglas 1 24.0 24 0
T. Sibley  21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
T. Sibley 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 39 0
D. Douglas 1 9.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 25 0:28 3 0 Punt
10:58 AKRON 25 4:25 9 55 INT
5:24 LIB 44 1:35 3 -15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 AKRON 31 5:40 10 32 FG Miss
2:33 AKRON 23 1:02 5 15 Punt
0:56 AKRON 23 0:56 9 61 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 AKRON 34 6:15 13 58 FG
6:23 LIB 43 2:23 4 -3 Punt
2:41 LIB 48 2:06 7 45
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:32 LIB 39 3:34 8 61 TD
6:33 LIB 20 1:09 5 30 Fumble
3:49 LIB 32 4:36 8 68 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:27 LIB 37 5:54 11 44 Blocked FG
1:24 LIB 19 0:28 3 13 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LIB 3 1:26 3 4 Punt
7:19 LIB 25 0:56 5 11 Punt
4:00 LIB 15 1:19 5 32 INT

AKR
Zips

Result Play
+18 YD
3 & 10 - AKRON 21
(1:02 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 21. Catch made by D.George at LIB 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; B.Green at LIB 3. PENALTY on LIB-D.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 21
(1:09 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Price.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 21
(1:08 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
+12 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 33
(1:32 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 33. Catch made by C.Wiley at LIB 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony; A.Washington at LIB 21.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 38
(1:57 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; B.Green at LIB 33.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 46
(2:17 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 38.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 48
(2:41 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; D.Osagiede at LIB 46.

LIB
Flames
 - Interception (5 plays, 32 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 9 - LIB 47
(2:58 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass INTERCEPTED at AKR 32. Intercepted by D.Lewis at AKR 32. Tackled by LIB at LIB 48.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 46
(3:29 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 46. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Threatt at LIB 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 46
(3:31 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 29
(3:48 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 46 for 17 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at LIB 46.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 15
(4:00 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 15. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 15. Gain of 14 yards. D.Douglas ran out of bounds.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (4 plays, -3 yards, 2:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - AKRON 46
(4:09 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 41 yards to LIB 5 Center-AKR. Fair catch by D.Douglas. PENALTY on AKR-T.Grimes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Penalty
4 & 8 - AKRON 41
(4:09 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 15 - AKRON 48
(4:55 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 41.
+2 YD
2 & 17 - AKRON 50
(5:48 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 50. Catch made by T.Grimes at LIB 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; B.Green at LIB 48.
No Gain
1 & 17 - AKRON 50
(5:48 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(6:23 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by T.Brank at LIB 43. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; D.Anthony at LIB 35. PENALTY on AKR-D.Latimer Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - LIB 36
(6:36 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 45 yards to AKR 19 Center-LIB. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 19. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 43.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LIB 36
(6:41 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 36
(6:46 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 36
(6:48 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 25
(7:07 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 25. Catch made by J.Lofton at LIB 25. Gain of 11 yards. J.Lofton ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(7:11 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for S.Louis.
Kickoff
(7:19 - 3rd) N.Paxos kicks 64 yards from AKR 35 to the LIB 1. D.Douglas returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Lewis at LIB 25.

AKR
Zips
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 58 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - AKRON 16
(7:24 - 3rd) N.Perez 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
No Gain
3 & Goal - AKRON 8
(7:35 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 9
(8:10 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at LIB 8.
No Gain
1 & Goal - AKRON 9
(8:29 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George. PENALTY on AKR-N.Williams Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 27
(8:36 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 18. PENALTY on LIB-R.Rahimi Defensive Targeting 9 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - AKRON 36
(9:26 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by C.Wiley at LIB 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton; T.Dupree at LIB 27.
+8 YD
2 & 13 - AKRON 44
(10:01 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by D.George at LIB 44. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 36.
+2 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 46
(10:45 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree; J.Hardy at LIB 44.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 41
(11:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on AKR-T.Banks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 9 - AKRON 48
(11:36 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 41.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 47
(12:10 - 3rd) J.Norrils rushed to AKR 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; D.Osagiede at AKR 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 47
(12:14 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 39
(12:55 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; R.Rahimi at AKR 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34
(13:34 - 3rd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at AKR 39.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - LIB 27
(13:46 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 48 yards to AKR 25 Center-LIB. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 25. Tackled by A.Mock at AKR 34.
No Gain
3 & 6 - LIB 27
(13:54 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 28
(14:36 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at LIB 27.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23
(14:55 - 3rd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; T.Durant at LIB 28.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) N.Paxos kicks 62 yards from AKR 35 to the LIB 3. T.Sibley returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Thomas at LIB 23.

AKR
Zips
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 61 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - AKRON 24
(0:04 - 2nd) N.Perez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 16
(0:09 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for D.George.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 16
(0:17 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 16
(0:21 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
+41 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(0:27 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 43. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 43. Gain of 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LIB at LIB 16. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
+11 YD
4 & 1 - AKRON 32
(0:39 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at AKR 43.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - AKRON 30
(0:44 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 32 for 2 yards. C.Wiley ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 23
(0:50 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by D.George at AKR 23. Gain of 7 yards. D.George ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 23
(0:56 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for A.Adams.

LIB
Flames
 - Punt (3 plays, 13 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - LIB 32
(1:05 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 45 yards to AKR 23 Center-LIB. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 2 - LIB 32
(1:06 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for LIB.
+13 YD
2 & 15 - LIB 19
(1:18 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Behm; N.Thompson at LIB 32.
No Gain
1 & 15 - LIB 19
(1:24 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 24
(1:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on LIB-A.Henderson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 19 - AKRON 38
(1:31 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 38 yards to LIB 24 Center-AKR. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
No Gain
3 & 19 - AKRON 38
(1:36 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Grimes.
No Gain
2 & 13 - AKRON 44
(1:42 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 38 for -6 yards (D.Johnson; D.Osagiede)
+12 YD
1 & 25 - AKRON 32
(1:48 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 32. Catch made by D.George at AKR 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at AKR 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 47
(1:53 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 29 for yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 29. PENALTY on AKR-M.Banes Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+22 YD
2 & 8 - AKRON 25
(2:11 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by T.Banks at AKR 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; M.Smith at AKR 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23
(2:33 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 23. Catch made by C.Wiley at AKR 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at AKR 25.

LIB
Flames
 - Blocked FG (11 plays, 44 yards, 5:54 poss)

Result Play
4 & 7 - LIB 23
(2:48 - 2nd) N.Brown 37 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-LIB Holder-LIB. T.Durant blocked the kick. K.Thomas recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by LIB at AKR 23.
+2 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 21
(3:16 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to AKR 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at AKR 19.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 22
(3:46 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to AKR 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Fish at AKR 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 22
(3:49 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 33
(4:06 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 33. Catch made by J.Lofton at AKR 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at AKR 22.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 42
(4:51 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 42. Catch made by K.Coleman at AKR 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 33.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 46
(5:21 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at AKR 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at AKR 42.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48
(5:48 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to AKR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; D.Lewis at AKR 46.
+10 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 42
(6:56 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 42. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Durant N.Thompson at AKR 48.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 37
(7:48 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson; V.Jones at LIB 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 37
(8:27 - 2nd) J.Bennett rushed to LIB 37 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.McCoy at LIB 37.

AKR
Zips
 - Missed FG (10 plays, 32 yards, 5:40 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 15 - AKRON 45
(8:33 - 2nd) N.Perez 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-AKR Holder-AKR.
-2 YD
3 & 13 - AKRON 35
(9:02 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 35. Catch made by D.George at LIB 35. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Walker; D.Anthony at LIB 37.
Sack
2 & 10 - AKRON 32
(9:43 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at LIB 35 for -3 yards (D.Johnson)
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 32
(10:22 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to LIB 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Clark; M.Smith at LIB 32.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 43
(10:55 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 43. Catch made by A.Williams at LIB 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 32.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 46
(11:35 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to LIB 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; A.Walker at LIB 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 46
(11:44 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 48
(12:14 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony at LIB 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(12:58 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 44. Catch made by D.George at AKR 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at AKR 48.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 35
(13:24 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 35. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Reese; D.Anthony at AKR 44.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 31
(14:04 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by D.George at AKR 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; T.Dupree at AKR 35.
Kickoff
(14:13 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 64 yards from LIB 35 to the AKR 1. S.Jacques-Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Osagiede; A.Jones at AKR 31.

LIB
Flames
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 68 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:13 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
+30 YD
3 & 15 - LIB 30
(14:21 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by T.Sibley at AKR 30. Gain of 30 yards. T.Sibley for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-6 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 24
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 30 for -6 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at AKR 30.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25
(0:45 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Boateng at AKR 24.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43
(1:29 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 25 for 18 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; D.Lewis at AKR 25.
+12 YD
3 & 8 - LIB 45
(2:07 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by J.Lofton at LIB 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Martin; D.Lewis at AKR 43.
+4 YD
2 & 12 - LIB 41
(2:40 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 41. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; D.Lewis at LIB 45.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 43
(3:19 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at LIB 41.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 32
(3:49 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 32. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at LIB 43.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (3 plays, -15 yards, 1:35 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 25 - AKRON 41
(3:55 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 27 yards to LIB 32 Center-AKR. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 12 - AKRON 46
(4:43 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 41 for -13 yards (T.Clark; K.Charles)
No Gain
2 & 12 - AKRON 46
(4:54 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 44
(5:24 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by T.Banks at LIB 44. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at LIB 46.

LIB
Flames
 - Fumble (5 plays, 30 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 50
(5:27 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to AKR 50 for 0 yards. S.Louis FUMBLES forced by Z.Morton. Fumble RECOVERED by AKR-D.Robinson at LIB 44. Tackled by LIB at LIB 44.
+13 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 37
(5:42 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 37. Catch made by J.Lofton at LIB 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 50.
No Gain
2 & 7 - LIB 37
(5:52 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34
(6:15 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.McCoy; C.Harper at LIB 37.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20
(6:33 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 34 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at LIB 34.

AKR
Zips
 - Interception (9 plays, 55 yards, 4:25 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 7 - AKRON 20
(6:33 - 1st) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 20. Intercepted by R.Rahimi at LIB 20.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 23
(7:14 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Clark; M.Smith at LIB 20.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 33
(7:52 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 33. Catch made by C.Anderson at LIB 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; M.Smith at LIB 23.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 35
(8:38 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; D.Osagiede at LIB 33.
No Gain
2 & 2 - AKRON 35
(8:53 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to LIB 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at LIB 35.
+13 YD
1 & 15 - AKRON 48
(9:43 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to LIB 48. Catch made by D.George at LIB 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(9:55 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-T.Brank False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(10:18 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 43. Catch made by D.George at AKR 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 43.
+11 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 32
(10:32 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by Q.Reese; R.Rahimi at AKR 43.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(10:58 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by D.George at AKR 25. Gain of 7 yards. D.George ran out of bounds.
Kickoff
(10:58 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.

LIB
Flames
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 61 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:58 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
+22 YD
2 & 15 - LIB 22
(11:04 - 1st) J.Bennett pass complete to AKR 22. Catch made by K.Coleman at AKR 22. Gain of 22 yards. K.Coleman for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 15 - LIB 22
(11:11 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for LIB.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 17
(11:11 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-C.McCaw False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 31
(11:20 - 1st) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for N.Frith. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
4 & 2 - LIB 34
(11:59 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Morton; J.Kelly-Powell at AKR 31.
+5 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 39
(12:25 - 1st) J.Bennett rushed to AKR 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 34.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 40
(13:05 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; B.McCoy at AKR 39.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42
(13:48 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 40.
+14 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 44
(14:00 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to AKR 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Kelly-Powell at AKR 42.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 39
(14:32 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; V.Jones at LIB 44.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 0:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - AKRON 25
(14:42 - 1st) N.Gettman punts 45 yards to LIB 30 Center-AKR. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 30. Tackled by B.Arslanian at LIB 39.
No Gain
3 & 10 - AKRON 25
(14:50 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 25
(14:57 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(15:00 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for T.Banks.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
