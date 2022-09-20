|
|
|ARIZ
|CAL
Arizona attempts to continue winning ways against Cal
Arizona will ride rare momentum into Saturday's game against Cal in the Pac-12 opener for both teams in Berkeley, Calif.
The Wildcats (2-1) are coming off a 31-28 victory over FCS No. 1 North Dakota State and have doubled their win total from last season. Arizona's only triumph in 2021 was a 10-3 decision against Cal, which had to leave several key players at home due to COVID-19.
Cal (2-1) is close to full strength this time around, although it is still smarting from a tough 24-17 loss at Notre Dame. Bears coach Justin Wilcox was still answering questions this week about a controversial offside call that led to the Fighting Irish's first touchdown.
"I don't even know how to respond to that one," Wilcox said.
Cal will try to move forward with a solid defense led by inside linebackers Jackson Sirmon and Oluwafemi Oladejo, who have combined for 60 tackles. The Bears are allowing 17 points per game, but Arizona's offense might be the best they have seen so far.
The leader of Arizona's revamped roster is Washington State transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura, who added a new element to his game last week. Reluctant to run in the first two games, de Laura ran 10 times for 50 yards while also completing 20 of 28 passes for 229 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
"We're not really (a run-pass-option) team, but we're able to use the quarterback in the running game, and I think (de Laura) does a good job of ball-handling," Arizona coach Jedd Fisch said. "He's a creative kid. So he does all sorts of things."
Cal has been modest on offense, averaging 23.7 points behind quarterback Jack Plummer, whose brother, Will, is a backup QB for Arizona. Jack Plummer has completed 67 of 111 passes for 730 yards with five TDs and two interceptions.
The Wildcats have scored more than 30 points twice this season after doing so once last year.
Arizona has won six in a row against the Bears, who enter the game with a five-game overall home winning streak.
--Field Level Media
|
J. de Laura
7 QB
353 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 10 RuYds
|
J. Ott
6 RB
201 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, -3 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|24
|Rushing
|7
|9
|Passing
|18
|13
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|467
|493
|Total Plays
|57
|54
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|227
|Rush Attempts
|23
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|9.1
|Yards Passing
|353
|266
|Comp. - Att.
|24-34
|19-29
|Yards Per Pass
|9.9
|9.2
|Penalties - Yards
|6-56
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-42.0
|2-44.0
|Return Yards
|0
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|353
|PASS YDS
|266
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|467
|TOTAL YDS
|493
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|24/34
|353
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|13
|74
|1
|21
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|5
|15
|1
|11
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|4
|10
|0
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|12
|6
|123
|1
|32
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|6
|6
|84
|0
|32
|
T. McLachlan 84 TE
|T. McLachlan
|5
|5
|71
|0
|25
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|4
|3
|59
|1
|24
|
D. Williams 32 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 24 RB
|J. Coleman
|2
|2
|-3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harris 6 DL
|J. Harris
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Savea 98 DL
|T. Savea
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Barrs 92 DL
|K. Barrs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Manu 59 LB
|J. Manu
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cage 11 LB
|K. Cage
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Taylor 18 S
|I. Taylor
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson Jr. 94 DL
|D. Wilson Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Roland-Wallace 4 CB
|C. Roland-Wallace
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 21 S
|J. Turner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 5 S
|C. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Rutherford 2 CB
|I. Rutherford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 1 DL
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Echols 31 DL
|H. Echols
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Shand 95 DL
|P. Shand
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Maldonado 9 S
|G. Maldonado
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|1/1
|37
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ostendorp 19 P
|K. Ostendorp
|2
|39.0
|1
|40
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|1
|48.0
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Simpson 1 WR
|A. Simpson
|2
|25.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Plummer 13 QB
|J. Plummer
|19/29
|266
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|7
|5
|82
|1
|37
|
J. Sturdivant 7 WR
|J. Sturdivant
|4
|2
|52
|1
|36
|
E. Mojarro 81 TE
|E. Mojarro
|3
|3
|45
|0
|20
|
K. Latu 85 TE
|K. Latu
|5
|2
|26
|1
|23
|
M. Young 14 WR
|M. Young
|3
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
T. Christakos 89 WR
|T. Christakos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Ott 6 RB
|J. Ott
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Woodson 2 S
|C. Woodson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Scott 32 S
|D. Scott
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sirmon 8 LB
|J. Sirmon
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puskas 59 LB
|R. Puskas
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Hearns III 15 CB
|L. Hearns III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Correia 91 NT
|R. Correia
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Woodie III 5 S
|R. Woodie III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 41 CB
|I. Young
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rutchena 42 LB
|N. Rutchena
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roberts 75 DL
|J. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Oladejo 10 LB
|O. Oladejo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Earby 29 CB
|J. Earby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gamble 21 CB
|C. Gamble
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Saunders 99 DE
|E. Saunders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Antzoulatos 51 LB
|B. Antzoulatos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jernigan 33 LB
|M. Jernigan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burrell 98 DE
|N. Burrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Longhetto 30 K
|D. Longhetto
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sheahan 17 P
|J. Sheahan
|2
|44.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Anderson 11 WR
|M. Anderson
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hunter 3 WR
|J. Hunter
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CAL 30(11:11 - 4th) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAL 30(11:51 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at CAL 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(12:36 - 4th) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; I.Taylor at CAL 30.
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 4th) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 4th) T.Loop extra point is good.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - ARIZ 14(12:49 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 14. Catch made by J.Cowing at CAL 14. Gain of 14 yards. J.Cowing for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 12(13:18 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 12. Catch made by D.Singer at CAL 12. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie; J.Earby at CAL 14.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(13:58 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 44. Catch made by D.Singer at CAL 44. Gain of 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CAL at CAL 12. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZ 49(14:13 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by T.McLachlan at CAL 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble; N.Rutchena at CAL 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(14:33 - 4th) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie at CAL 49.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:53 - 4th) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by R.Woodie at ARI 43.
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+37 YD
2 & 6 - CAL 37(15:00 - 4th) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by J.Hunter at ARI 37. Gain of 37 yards. J.Hunter for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 41(2:00 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ARI 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 37.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 35(2:25 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 41. Catch made by CAL at ARI 41. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 41.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 25(2:39 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by CAL at CAL 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ARI at CAL 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 17(3:20 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 17. Catch made by CAL at CAL 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARI at CAL 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 6 - ARIZ 17(3:22 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZ 17(3:24 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for ARI.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARIZ 17(12:36 - 3rd) J.De Laura rushed to CAL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 15. PENALTY on ARI-P.Fears Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 21(3:49 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 21. Catch made by D.Singer at CAL 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 17.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(4:37 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by D.Williams at CAL 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Earby at CAL 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(4:43 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan. PENALTY on CAL-N.Burrell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(4:59 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns at ARI 43.
|Kickoff
|(4:59 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:59 - 3rd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(5:08 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ARI End Zone for 18 yards. J.Ott for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 33(5:14 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter. PENALTY on ARI-C.Young Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - CAL 36(5:51 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ARI 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado; J.Harris at ARI 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 43(6:30 - 3rd) D.Moore rushed to ARI 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARI 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 43(6:36 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 42(7:13 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 42. Gain of 15 yards. J.Hunter ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZ 29(7:28 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 40 yards to CAL 31 Center-K.Hawkins. J.Hunter returned punt from the CAL 31. Tackled by J.Young; J.Donovan at CAL 42.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZ 31(8:10 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at ARI 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZ 28(8:48 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 28. Catch made by J.Coleman at ARI 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at ARI 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 23(9:11 - 3rd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 23. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 23. Gain of 5 yards. T.McLachlan ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(9:17 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 64 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI 1. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Iosefa at ARI 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:17 - 3rd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - CAL 3(9:22 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 3. Catch made by K.Latu at ARI 3. Gain of 3 yards. K.Latu for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - CAL 13(10:11 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 13. Catch made by E.Mojarro at ARI 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Cage; C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 3.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CAL 13(10:20 - 3rd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 12(11:04 - 3rd) D.Brooks rushed to ARI 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Savea at ARI 13.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 32(12:09 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 32. Catch made by E.Mojarro at ARI 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; C.Young at ARI 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 44(12:29 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to ARI 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor at ARI 32.
|+23 YD
2 & 5 - CAL 18(12:38 - 3rd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 18. Catch made by K.Latu at CAL 18. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at CAL 41. PENALTY on ARI-H.Echols Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - CAL 18(13:20 - 3rd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at CAL 18.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 13(13:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-K.Barrs Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARIZ 49(13:27 - 3rd) K.Ostendorp punts 38 yards to CAL 13 Center-K.Hawkins. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZ 49(13:33 - 3rd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for T.McMillan.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 48(13:57 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Scott; N.Rutchena at ARI 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(14:31 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by F.Oladejo at ARI 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(15:00 - 3rd) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Saunders at ARI 45.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Luckhurst kicks 30 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI 35. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - CAL 15(0:24 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at CAL 21.
|+10 YD
1 & 20 - CAL 15(0:28 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 28 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at CAL 28. PENALTY on CAL-J.Terry Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAL 25(0:40 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter. PENALTY on CAL-J.Terry Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - ARIZ 27(0:44 - 2nd) T.Loop 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.MacKellar Holder-K.Ostendorp.
|Sack
3 & 10 - ARIZ 12(0:52 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura sacked at CAL 20 for -8 yards (R.Puskas)
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 12(0:57 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 12(1:01 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:29 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 25. Catch made by D.Singer at CAL 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 12.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(1:32 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(2:06 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Puskas; N.Burrell at CAL 25.
|+24 YD
2 & 15 - ARIZ 49(2:33 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 49. Catch made by J.Cowing at CAL 49. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by R.Puskas at CAL 25.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 44(3:10 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 49 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 49.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 39(3:33 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 39. Catch made by T.McMillan at ARI 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 44.
|Kickoff
|(3:40 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst kicks 69 yards from CAL 20 to the ARI 11. A.Simpson returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Mojarro at ARI 39.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(3:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAL-B.Coleman Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(3:40 - 2nd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - CAL 3(3:45 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to ARI End Zone for 3 yards. D.Brooks for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CAL 3(3:49 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Sturdivant.
|+15 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 18(4:30 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 18. Catch made by E.Mojarro at ARI 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; T.Stukes at ARI 3.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 26(5:24 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to ARI 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; K.Barrs at ARI 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CAL 30(5:37 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to ARI 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Taylor; P.Shand at ARI 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 38(6:25 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 38. Catch made by J.Hunter at ARI 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at ARI 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 38(6:14 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for T.Christakos (C.Young).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - CAL 48(6:50 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 48. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ARI at ARI 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 48(7:35 - 2nd) D.Brooks rushed to CAL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs at CAL 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - CAL 39(8:14 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 39. Catch made by J.Hunter at CAL 39. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Stukes at CAL 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 32(8:47 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 32. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Maldonado; J.Turner at CAL 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - CAL 27(9:20 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Wilson at CAL 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 18(9:56 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Savea at CAL 27.
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. M.Anderson returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Warnell at CAL 18.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 2nd) T.Loop extra point is good.
|+24 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 24(10:08 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 24. Catch made by T.McMillan at CAL 24. Gain of 24 yards. T.McMillan for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(10:52 - 2nd) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at CAL 24.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 43(11:06 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by J.Cowing at CAL 43. Gain of 17 yards. J.Cowing ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 43(11:11 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:50 - 2nd) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 25. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(11:56 - 2nd) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 2nd) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 2nd) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 16(12:02 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 16. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at ARI 16. Gain of 16 yards. J.Sturdivant for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 29(12:46 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 29. Catch made by J.Hunter at ARI 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Rutherford; J.Manu at ARI 16.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 31(13:19 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to ARI 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 29.
|+36 YD
3 & 10 - CAL 33(14:07 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by J.Sturdivant at CAL 33. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Manu at ARI 31.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CAL 33(14:15 - 2nd) J.Plummer pass INTERCEPTED at CAL 25. Intercepted by J.Roberts at CAL 25. Tackled by CAL at CAL 25. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for M.Anderson (J.Harris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAL 33(14:25 - 2nd) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - CAL 28(15:00 - 2nd) J.Ott rushed to CAL 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Cage at CAL 33.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 20(0:18 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Rutherford at CAL 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARIZ 48(0:30 - 1st) J.De Laura punts 48 yards to CAL End Zone Center-K.Hawkins. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - ARIZ 48(1:00 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|-6 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZ 42(1:22 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 42. Catch made by J.Coleman at CAL 42. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by R.Correia; B.Antzoulatos at CAL 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 45(1:48 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to CAL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Puskas at CAL 42.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(2:09 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 37. Catch made by T.McLachlan at ARI 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at CAL 45.
|+29 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 8(2:33 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 8. Catch made by J.Cowing at ARI 8. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by L.Hearns at ARI 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 6(3:08 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to ARI 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Correia at ARI 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - CAL 39(3:20 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 49 yards to ARI 12 Center-S.Zellers. Downed by CAL. PENALTY on ARI-G.Maldonado Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 6 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAL 44(3:27 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts yards to ARI 8 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by J.Cowing. PENALTY on CAL-D.Scott Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CAL 44(3:35 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for J.Hunter.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - CAL 43(4:16 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to CAL 43. Catch made by M.Young at CAL 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; J.Harris at CAL 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 42(4:51 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Echols; J.Manu at CAL 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 30(5:28 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at CAL 42.
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ARI-R.Davis Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:28 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 1(5:32 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. M.Wiley for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 13(5:53 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to CAL 1 for 12 yards. Tackled by N.Rutchena at CAL 1.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - ARIZ 24(6:31 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to CAL 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at CAL 13.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 33(7:21 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 24 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at CAL 24.
|+15 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZ 48(7:47 - 1st) D.Williams rushed to CAL 33 for 15 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 46(8:18 - 1st) J.De Laura scrambles to CAL 48 for 6 yards. J.De Laura ran out of bounds.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 32(8:46 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 32. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 32. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Young; N.Rutchena at ARI 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 19(9:18 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 32 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Sirmon at ARI 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 8(9:51 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Scott at ARI 19.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - CAL 47(9:58 - 1st) J.Sheahan punts 39 yards to ARI 8 Center-S.Zellers. Fair catch by J.Cowing.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - CAL 47(10:04 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CAL 47(10:14 - 1st) J.Plummer steps back to pass. J.Plummer pass incomplete intended for K.Latu.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 44(10:53 - 1st) J.Plummer pass complete to ARI 44. Catch made by J.Ott at ARI 44. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Young at ARI 47.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(11:16 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ARI 44 for 31 yards. Tackled by C.Roland-Wallace at ARI 44.
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARIZ 1(11:23 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to CAL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Coleman for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 26(11:48 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 26. Catch made by T.McLachlan at CAL 26. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by C.Gamble at CAL 1.
|+7 YD
4 & 6 - ARIZ 33(12:15 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 33. Catch made by J.Cowing at CAL 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Young at CAL 26.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ARIZ 33(12:25 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for M.Wiley.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 37(12:49 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to CAL 37. Catch made by D.Singer at CAL 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Woodson at CAL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 37(13:45 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Jernigan; F.Oladejo at CAL 37.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 42(14:00 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to CAL 37 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Woodson at CAL 37.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:17 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 25. Catch made by D.Singer at ARI 25. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Young at ARI 42.
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 1st) M.Luckhurst kicks 65 yards from CAL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:17 - 1st) D.Longhetto extra point is good.
|+73 YD
2 & 8 - CAL 27(14:50 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to ARI End Zone for 73 yards. J.Ott for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAL 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Ott rushed to CAL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Barrs; J.Harris at CAL 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the CAL End Zone. Touchback.
