Drive Chart
ARKST
ODU

Key Players
J. Foreman 14 WR
115 ReYds, ReTD, 4 RECs
A. Jennings III 0 WR
130 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
ARST
Red Wolves

Result Play
+23 YD
3 & 1 - ARKST 23
(12:17 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ODU End Zone for 23 yards. A.Mayer for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 29
(12:51 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by A.Jones at ODU 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 23.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32
(13:20 - 4th) J.Lang rushed to ODU 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 29.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(14:00 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ODU 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 32.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 49
(14:21 - 4th) B.Snead rushed to ODU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 43.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(15:00 - 4th) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 49.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - ARKST 37
(0:31 - 3rd) J.Blackman scrambles to ARKS 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 40.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 30
(1:07 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(1:13 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 26
(1:36 - 3rd) J.Blackman rushed to ARKS 30 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ARKS 30.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(2:05 - 3rd) J.Blackman rushed to ARKS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 26.
Kickoff
(2:13 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 20.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Interception (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:13 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
Int
3 & 4 - ARKST 19
(2:23 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 16. Intercepted by D.Harris at ARKS 16. D.Harris for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 13
(3:04 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 13
(3:12 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (5 plays, 30 yards, 1:33 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - ODU 48
(3:20 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 35 yards to ARKS 13 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by J.Lang.
No Gain
3 & 4 - ODU 48
(3:26 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 46
(4:02 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ARKS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 46
(4:09 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
+15 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 31
(4:25 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 46.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 22
(4:45 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 22. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 22. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARKS at ODU 31.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - ARKST 32
(4:56 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 50 yards to ODU 18 Center-J.Bullard. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 18. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 22.
No Gain
3 & 3 - ARKST 32
(5:04 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 27
(5:38 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by K.Waleed at ARKS 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 32.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(6:08 - 3rd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 27.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, -12 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 22 - ODU 35
(6:24 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 54 yards to ARKS 11 Center-B.Hatcher. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 11. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 25.
Sack
3 & 12 - ODU 45
(7:00 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 35 for -10 yards (E.Hassler)
-2 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 47
(7:32 - 3rd) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 47
(8:02 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 47. Catch made by O.Sanni at ODU 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 47.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 2:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - ARKST 20
(8:15 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 52 yards to ODU 28 Center-J.Bullard. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 28. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 47.
+3 YD
3 & 19 - ARKST 17
(9:14 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 17. Catch made by J.Lang at ARKS 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 20.
Penalty
3 & 4 - ARKST 32
(9:45 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 32. Catch made by R.Ealy at ARKS 32. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ARKS 44. PENALTY on ARKS-S.Traore Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARKST 28
(10:22 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 32.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 26
(10:48 - 3rd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 28.
Kickoff
(10:54 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 26.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:54 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
+77 YD
2 & 12 - ODU 23
(11:06 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 23. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 23. Gain of 77 yards. A.Jennings for 77 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(11:35 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 23.
Kickoff
(11:35 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:35 - 3rd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
+49 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 49
(11:45 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by J.Foreman at ODU 49. Gain of 49 yards. J.Foreman for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(12:18 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 43. Catch made by R.Ealy at ARKS 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 49.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(12:53 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 25. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ARKS 43.
Kickoff
(12:53 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 78 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:53 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 1
(13:00 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. K.Wicks for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33
(13:04 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by A.Jennings at ARKS 33. Gain of 33 yards. A.Jennings for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. H.Wolff pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by A.Jennings at ARKS 33. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 1.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45
(13:38 - 3rd) K.Wicks rushed to ARKS 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 33.
+34 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 21
(13:58 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 21. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at ODU 21. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 45.
+4 YD
2 & 15 - ODU 17
(14:23 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 17. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 21.
-5 YD
1 & 13 - ODU 22
(14:56 - 3rd) J.Bly rushed to ODU 17 for -5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 17.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks yards from ODU 35 to the ODU 1. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 22.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - End of Half (1 plays, 9 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29
(0:07 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 38.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - ODU 21
(0:18 - 2nd) E.Duane punts 53 yards to ARKS 26 Center-B.Hatcher. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 26. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 29.
Sack
3 & 10 - ODU 22
(0:22 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 21 for -1 yards (D.Flowers)
No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 22
(0:27 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 22
(0:32 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
Kickoff
(0:37 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 62 yards from ARKS 35 to the ODU 3. L.James returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 22.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 42 yards, 5:42 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 11 - ARKST 34
(0:42 - 2nd) D.Zvada 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
No Gain
3 & 11 - ARKST 26
(0:48 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
No Gain
2 & 11 - ARKST 26
(0:55 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(1:27 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ODU 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 26.
+9 YD
4 & 6 - ARKST 34
(1:46 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by S.Traore at ODU 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 25.
+11 YD
3 & 17 - ARKST 45
(2:31 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 45. Catch made by R.Ealy at ODU 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 34.
Sack
2 & 11 - ARKST 39
(3:17 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ODU 45 for -6 yards (D.Brandt-Epps)
+4 YD
1 & 15 - ARKST 43
(3:51 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by E.Stevenson at ODU 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 39.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(4:12 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by J.Foreman at ODU 38. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ODU 38. PENALTY on ARKS-N.Smith Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 49
(4:43 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ODU 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46
(5:15 - 2nd) J.Blackman scrambles to ODU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 49.
+16 YD
2 & 12 - ARKST 30
(5:48 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 30. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 30. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ARKS 46.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32
(6:19 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 30.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Downs (7 plays, 43 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 2 - ODU 31
(6:25 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to ARKS 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 32.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 32
(7:02 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 31.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 39
(7:40 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 39
(8:11 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 39.
+20 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 41
(8:37 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 41. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36
(9:00 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to ODU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 41.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(9:27 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARKS at ODU 36.
Kickoff
(9:27 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 61 yards from ARKS 35 to the ODU 4. Fair catch by L.James.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 58 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:27 - 2nd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 4
(9:32 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ODU End Zone for 4 yards. B.Snead for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 16
(9:47 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ODU 4 for 12 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 4.
+42 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 42
(10:05 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 42. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 42. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 16.
Kickoff
(10:10 - 2nd) ODU kicks 45 yards from ODU 20 to the ARKS 35. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 42.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Safety (3 plays, -12 yards, 0:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 12 - ODU 5
(10:15 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly. PENALTY on ODU-N.Saldiveri Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. SAFETY.
Penalty
3 & 8 - ODU 9
(10:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-ODU Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 9
(10:21 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 7
(10:57 - 2nd) T.Sims rushed to ODU 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 9.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (8 plays, 13 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - ARKST 39
(11:03 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 32 yards to ODU 7 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by T.Harris.
Sack
3 & 13 - ARKST 31
(11:41 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ODU 39 for -8 yards (R.Henry)
No Gain
2 & 13 - ARKST 31
(12:26 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ODU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 31.
Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 28
(13:03 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ODU 31 for -3 yards (K.Trinidad)
+14 YD
2 & 11 - ARKST 42
(13:34 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 42. Catch made by J.Lang at ODU 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 28.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(14:05 - 2nd) B.Snead rushed to ODU 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 42.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - ARKST 46
(14:24 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 46. Catch made by R.Ealy at ODU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 41.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 49
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by S.Traore at ODU 49. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(0:03 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ODU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Henry; J.Henderson at ODU 49.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - ODU 22
(0:12 - 1st) E.Duane punts 30 yards to ARKS 48 Center-B.Hatcher. Downed by ODU.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 21
(0:46 - 1st) I.Spencer rushed to ODU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ODU 22.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 18
(1:03 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; J.Carmouche at ODU 21.
+8 YD
1 & 14 - ODU 10
(1:31 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 10. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 10. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 18.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 13
(2:02 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 13. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 22. PENALTY on ODU-A.Granger Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 49
(2:13 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 39 yards to ODU 12 Center-J.Bullard. T.Harris returned punt from the ODU 12. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 13.
+6 YD
3 & 10 - ARKST 43
(2:54 - 1st) J.Blackman scrambles to ARKS 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 49.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 43
(3:34 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(3:40 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
Punt
4 & 12 - ARKST 28
(3:50 - 1st) R.Hanson punts yards to ODU 12 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by ARKS. PENALTY on ODU-ODU Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 12 - ARKST 28
(3:57 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
-3 YD
2 & 9 - ARKST 31
(4:32 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Lowry; C.Wallace at ARKS 28.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(5:10 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Trinidad; T.Jones at ARKS 31.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 62 yards, 4:30 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 10 - ODU 38
(5:16 - 1st) E.Sanchez 48 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Hatcher Holder-J.Morton.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 30
(5:23 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 30
(5:33 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for J.Bly.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 30
(6:02 - 1st) O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 30.
+16 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 46
(6:21 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by J.Bly at ARKS 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 30.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 49
(6:59 - 1st) O.Sanni rushed to ARKS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 46.
+15 YD
3 & 12 - ODU 34
(7:28 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 34. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ODU 49.
No Gain
2 & 12 - ODU 34
(7:33 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 36
(8:03 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to ODU 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; T.Geathers at ODU 34.
+21 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 15
(8:40 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 15. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 15. Gain of 21 yards. A.Jennings ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 10
(9:11 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to ODU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; J.Harris at ODU 15.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 8
(9:40 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to ODU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Shorter at ODU 10.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (7 plays, 26 yards, 3:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 42
(9:50 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 34 yards to ODU 8 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by ARKS.
No Gain
3 & 7 - ARKST 42
(9:55 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 45
(10:37 - 1st) J.Blackman scrambles to ODU 42 for 3 yards. J.Blackman ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(11:09 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ODU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; K.Trinidad at ODU 45.
+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 48
(11:34 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ODU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Henry; D.Harris at ODU 45.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 43
(12:07 - 1st) J.Blackman rushed to ODU 48 for 9 yards. J.Blackman ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 38
(12:36 - 1st) B.Snead rushed to ARKS 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ford; T.Ra-El at ARKS 43.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 32
(13:05 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 32. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Ra-El; J.Henderson at ARKS 38.

ODU
Monarchs
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - ODU 32
(13:19 - 1st) E.Duane punts 36 yards to ARKS 32 Center-B.Hatcher. Fair catch by J.Lang.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 30
(13:19 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Wicks. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. H.Wolff steps back to pass. Catch made by K.Wicks at ODU 30. Gain of 2 yards. K.Wicks ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 5 - ODU 30
(13:28 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for Z.Kuntz.
Penalty
2 & 10 - ODU 25
(13:28 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-T.Geathers Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25
(13:34 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 37
(13:42 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 38 yards to ODU 25 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by I.Paige.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 37
(13:51 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 38
(14:12 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Haynes; T.Bibby at ARKS 37.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(14:41 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; J.Henderson at ARKS 38.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(15:00 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by A.Jones at ARKS 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ODU at ARKS 35.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
