Drive Chart
BALLST
GAS

Preview not available

Preview not available
BALLST
3 Pass
7 Rush
51 YDS
2:22 POS
+24 YD
3RD & 6 BALLST 50
0:10
J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 50. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 50. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
No Gain
2ND & 6 BALLST 50
0:23
J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 46
0:41
V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 50.
+9 YD
2ND & 7 BALLST 37
0:56
V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 46.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 34
1:47
J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 37.
+5 YD
2ND & 4 BALLST 29
1:59
C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 34.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 23
2:22
J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by N.Presley at BALL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 29.
GAS
0 Pass
1 Rush
1 YDS
0:57 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 GAS 26
2:35
A.Beck punts 51 yards to BALL 23 Center-GSO. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3RD & 9 GAS 26
2:43
K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
No Gain
2ND & 9 GAS 26
2:49
K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 3:19
B.VonGunten extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
20
Touchdown 3:19
J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 19. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Jackson for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
83
yds
3:51
pos
19
20
Point After TD 7:10
A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
20
Touchdown 7:10
K.Vantrease scrambles to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. K.Vantrease for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
60
yds
1:46
pos
13
19
Field Goal 8:55
B.VonGunten 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
15
plays
56
yds
6:04
pos
13
13
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 1:54
B.VonGunten extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
13
Touchdown 1:54
J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 9. Catch made by T.Koziol at GSO 9. Gain of 9 yards. T.Koziol for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
75
yds
3:35
pos
9
13
Point After TD 5:29
A.Raynor extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
13
Touchdown 5:29
G.Green rushed to BALL End Zone for 6 yards. G.Green for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
80
yds
4:37
pos
3
12
Field Goal 13:15
A.Raynor 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
6
plays
44
yds
1:00
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
Field Goal 4:11
B.VonGunten 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
9
plays
60
yds
3:04
pos
3
3
Field Goal 7:08
A.Raynor 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
16
plays
81
yds
7:51
pos
0
3
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 17
Rushing 8 8
Passing 12 7
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-12 6-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 390 332
Total Plays 62 53
Avg Gain 6.3 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 114 124
Rush Attempts 28 24
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 5.2
Yards Passing 276 208
Comp. - Att. 27-34 18-29
Yards Per Pass 8.1 7.2
Penalties - Yards 4-50 3-20
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-47.0 2-48.0
Return Yards 0 13
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-13
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball St. 1-2 3710-20
Ga. Southern 2-1 3107-20
Allen E. Paulson Stadium Statesboro, GA
 276 PASS YDS 208
114 RUSH YDS 124
390 TOTAL YDS 332
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Paddock  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.4% 276 2 0 167.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.9% 797 6 3 124.0
J. Paddock 27/34 276 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Steele  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 305 2
C. Steele 17 75 0 19
J. Jackson  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 26 0
J. Jackson 1 20 0 20
V. Pemberton  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 50 0
V. Pemberton 5 17 0 9
J. Paddock  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
J. Paddock 2 3 0 2
W. Jones  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 33 0
W. Jones 3 -1 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jackson  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 10 122 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 209 1
J. Jackson 12 10 122 1 37
Y. Tyler  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 7 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 160 1
Y. Tyler 9 7 57 0 16
B. Hunt  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 67 1
B. Hunt 3 3 43 0 25
A. Abdur-Rahman  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 135 1
A. Abdur-Rahman 3 2 24 0 17
T. Koziol  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 95 2
T. Koziol 3 3 16 1 9
C. Steele  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 41 0
C. Steele 2 1 8 0 8
N. Presley  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
N. Presley 1 1 6 0 6
W. Jones  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
W. Jones 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Lee  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Lee 2-0 0.0 0
J. Amos  16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Amos 2-0 0.0 0
N. Jones  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Coll  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Coll 1-0 0.0 0
C. Pearce  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Pearce 1-0 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Uzodinma II 1-0 0.0 0
J. Harris  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mims  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Mims 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. VonGunten  14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
5/5 8/8
B. VonGunten 2/2 27 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Borrow  15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
L. Borrow 3 47.0 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Uzodinma II  3 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 27 0
A. Uzodinma II 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ga. Southern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Vantrease  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 208 0 0 126.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 980 6 6 118.5
K. Vantrease 18/28 208 0 0
O. Arnold  22 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
O. Arnold 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. White  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 236 6
J. White 10 49 0 16
G. Green  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 222 3
G. Green 7 40 1 19
O. Arnold  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 73 1
O. Arnold 3 17 0 11
K. Vantrease  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 35 1
K. Vantrease 3 12 1 5
D. Lewis  10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Lewis 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Burgess Jr.  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 123 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 200 2
D. Burgess Jr. 6 4 123 0 53
A. Jones  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 40 1
A. Jones 5 5 35 0 22
K. Hood  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 208 1
K. Hood 5 2 18 0 12
B. Johnson  11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 62 0
B. Johnson 5 1 15 0 15
J. White  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
J. White 2 2 9 0 6
J. Singleton  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 184 1
J. Singleton 4 2 8 0 5
M. Sanders Jr.  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
M. Sanders Jr. 1 1 4 0 4
J. Mcafee  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
J. Mcafee 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Wilson  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Raynor  19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 17/17
A. Raynor 2/2 43 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Beck II  7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 0
A. Beck II 2 48.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Lewis  10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 22 0
D. Lewis 2 16.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 4.2 21 0
A. Jones 2 6.5 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:08 BALLST 25 3:04 9 70 FG
0:14 BALLST 29 0:59 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:15 BALLST 25 3:09 6 28 Punt
5:29 BALLST 25 3:35 10 75 TD
0:41 BALLST 20 0:41 5 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 35 6:04 15 56 FG
7:10 BALLST 17 3:51 9 83 TD
2:22 BALLST 23 2:22 7 51
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 GAS 1 7:51 16 81 FG
4:07 GAS 25 3:51 10 46 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 GAS 30 1:00 6 44 FG
10:06 GAS 20 4:37 10 80 TD
1:54 GAS 25 1:13 6 30 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:56 GAS 25 1:46 4 75 TD
3:19 GAS 25 0:57 3 1 Punt

BALL
Cardinals

Result Play
+24 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 50
(0:10 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 50. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 50. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 50
(0:23 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(0:41 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 50.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 37
(0:56 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to BALL 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 34
(1:47 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 37.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 29
(1:59 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 34.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 23
(2:22 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by N.Presley at BALL 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 29.

GASO
Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - GAS 26
(2:35 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 51 yards to BALL 23 Center-GSO. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 9 - GAS 26
(2:43 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 9 - GAS 26
(2:49 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(3:19 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 26.
Kickoff
(3:19 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the GSO End Zone. Fair catch by D.Lewis.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 83 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:19 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
+19 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 19
(3:24 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 19. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Jackson for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & 13 - BALLST 21
(3:53 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 19. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 19. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 19.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 18
(4:39 - 3rd) W.Jones rushed to GSO 21 for -3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 21.
+19 YD
3 & 6 - BALLST 37
(4:56 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 18 for 19 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 18.
No Gain
2 & 6 - BALLST 37
(5:17 - 3rd) W.Jones rushed to GSO 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 37.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(5:43 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 41. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 37.
+37 YD
3 & 5 - BALLST 22
(6:01 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 41. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 41. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 41.
-3 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 25
(6:33 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 22.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 17
(7:05 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 17. Catch made by C.Steele at BALL 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 25.
Kickoff
(7:10 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL End Zone. A.Uzodinma returns the kickoff. Tackled by GSO at BALL 17.

GASO
Eagles
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:10 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 4
(7:19 - 3rd) K.Vantrease scrambles to BALL End Zone for 4 yards. K.Vantrease for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 6
(7:55 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to BALL 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 4.
+53 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 41
(8:03 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 6. Catch made by D.Burgess at BALL 6. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 6.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40
(8:41 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GSO 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 41.
Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(8:43 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(8:56 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 57 yards from BALL 35 to the GSO 8. Fair catch by D.Lewis.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (15 plays, 56 yards, 6:04 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BALLST 17
(8:56 - 3rd) B.VonGunten 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - BALLST 15
(9:44 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 9. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 9.
-3 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 12
(10:29 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 15.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 14
(10:56 - 3rd) W.Jones rushed to GSO 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 12.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 23
(11:12 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 14. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 14.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - BALLST 25
(11:48 - 3rd) J.Paddock rushed to GSO 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 23.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 26
(12:18 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 25.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - BALLST 27
(12:17 - 3rd) J.Paddock rushed to GSO 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 28
(12:52 - 3rd) V.Pemberton rushed to GSO 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 27.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 36
(13:19 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by B.Hunt at GSO 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 36
(13:27 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for Y.Tyler.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 45
(13:39 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 36.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(14:11 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 45.
+16 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 37
(14:27 - 3rd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 47. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 37.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 30 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL 35. Out of bounds.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (5 plays, 19 yards, 0:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - BALLST 39
(0:10 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 53 yards to GSO 8 Center-BALL. A.Jones returned punt from the GSO 8. Tackled by BALL at GSO 18.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - BALLST 37
(0:18 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 39.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 30
(0:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 30
(0:29 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 20
(0:38 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(0:41 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for C.Steele.

GASO
Eagles
 - Punt (6 plays, 30 yards, 1:13 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - GAS 45
(0:41 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 45 yards to BALL End Zone Center-GSO. Touchback.
Penalty
4 & 1 - GAS 40
(0:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-B.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 1 - GAS 40
(0:56 - 2nd) J.White rushed to BALL 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 44
(1:13 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by M.Sanders at BALL 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49
(1:23 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 44. Catch made by A.Jones at BALL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 44.
+21 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 30
(1:29 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by D.Burgess at BALL 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 49.
No Gain
2 & 5 - GAS 30
(1:35 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(1:54 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 30. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 30.
Kickoff
(1:54 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 60 yards from BALL 35 to the GSO 5. Fair catch by D.Lewis.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 75 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:54 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
+9 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 9
(1:57 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 9. Catch made by T.Koziol at GSO 9. Gain of 9 yards. T.Koziol for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-2 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 7
(2:11 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 9.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - BALLST 14
(2:57 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 7. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at GSO 7. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 7.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(3:11 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 14.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 32
(3:29 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 20. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 20.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 34
(3:52 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to GSO 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 32.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 42
(4:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 34.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 47
(4:43 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 42.
+25 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28
(4:57 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 47. Catch made by B.Hunt at GSO 47. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(5:29 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 28.
Kickoff
(5:29 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.

GASO
Eagles
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 80 yards, 4:37 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:29 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 6
(5:33 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to BALL End Zone for 6 yards. G.Green for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - GAS 6
(5:38 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
+19 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 25
(6:17 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to BALL 6 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 6.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 27
(6:48 - 2nd) J.White rushed to BALL 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 25.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30
(7:28 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by J.White at BALL 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Mims at BALL 27.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48
(7:56 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 30. Catch made by A.Jones at BALL 30. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 30.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 45
(8:35 - 2nd) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at GSO 48.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 42
(8:59 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at GSO 45.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(9:31 - 2nd) D.Lewis rushed to GSO 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 42.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20
(10:06 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 36.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (6 plays, 28 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - BALLST 47
(10:06 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 47 yards to GSO End Zone Center-BALL. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 11 - BALLST 47
(10:22 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for W.Jones.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - BALLST 50
(11:04 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 47. Catch made by J.Jackson at GSO 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 47.
No Gain
2 & 4 - BALLST 40
(11:34 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to GSO 35 for yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 9 - BALLST 45
(11:34 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-GSO Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(12:06 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to GSO 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 45.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 37
(12:21 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by A.Abdur-Rahman at GSO 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 46.
+16 YD
2 & 14 - BALLST 21
(12:39 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 37. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 37.
+6 YD
1 & 20 - BALLST 15
(13:09 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 21.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(13:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol. PENALTY on BALL-BALL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(13:15 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.

GASO
Eagles
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 44 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 10 - GAS 33
(13:15 - 2nd) A.Raynor 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 26
(13:26 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 26
(13:33 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 26
(13:40 - 2nd) O.Arnold steps back to pass. O.Arnold pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
+44 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 30
(14:11 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 26. Catch made by D.Burgess at BALL 26. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by N.Jones at BALL 26.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 30
(14:15 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - BALLST 32
(14:15 - 2nd) L.Borrow punts 41 yards to GSO 27 Center-BALL. A.Jones returned punt from the GSO 27. Tackled by BALL at GSO 30.
No Gain
3 & 7 - BALLST 32
(14:38 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+4 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 28
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 32.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 29
(0:14 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Wilson at BALL 28.

GASO
Eagles
 - Downs (10 plays, 46 yards, 3:51 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 3 - GAS 29
(0:14 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
No Gain
3 & 3 - GAS 29
(0:24 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for B.Johnson.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 34
(0:42 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by D.Burgess at BALL 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Coll at BALL 29.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(1:11 - 1st) O.Arnold rushed to BALL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 34.
+7 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 43
(1:41 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by A.Jones at BALL 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 36.
No Gain
2 & 4 - GAS 43
(1:47 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49
(2:23 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by K.Hood at BALL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 43.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 40
(2:46 - 1st) O.Arnold rushed to BALL 49 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 49.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36
(3:21 - 1st) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at GSO 40.
Penalty
2 & 14 - GAS 21
(3:26 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on BALL-J.Riley-Scott Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25
(4:05 - 1st) G.Green rushed to GSO 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 21.
Kickoff
(4:05 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the GSO 2. D.Lewis returns the kickoff. Tackled by BALL at GSO 25.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 70 yards, 3:04 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BALLST 12
(4:11 - 1st) B.VonGunten 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
No Gain
3 & Goal - BALLST 5
(4:22 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for A.Abdur-Rahman.
No Gain
2 & Goal - BALLST 5
(4:58 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to GSO 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 10
(5:30 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to GSO 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 27
(5:45 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to GSO 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 20. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Personal Foul / Defense 10 yards accepted.
+19 YD
3 & 1 - BALLST 46
(5:58 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to GSO 27 for 19 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 27.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - BALLST 49
(6:17 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to GSO 45. Catch made by Y.Tyler at GSO 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 45
(6:47 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 49.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(7:09 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to BALL 45 for 20 yards. Tackled by GSO at BALL 45.
Kickoff
(7:09 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.

GASO
Eagles
 - Field Goal (16 plays, 81 yards, 7:51 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - GAS 15
(7:09 - 1st) A.Raynor 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
-2 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 6
(7:51 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 7. Catch made by A.Jones at BALL 7. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 8.
-4 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 2
(8:17 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 2. Catch made by J.McAfee at BALL 2. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 6.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 4
(9:31 - 1st) J.White rushed to BALL 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 2.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - GAS 8
(9:40 - 1st) J.White rushed to BALL 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 4.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 14
(9:59 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 14. Catch made by J.White at BALL 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 8.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 16
(10:41 - 1st) G.Green rushed to BALL 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 14.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 30
(10:53 - 1st) G.Green rushed to BALL 16 for 14 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 16.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - GAS 45
(11:18 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by B.Johnson at BALL 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 30.
-1 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 44
(12:49 - 1st) J.White rushed to BALL 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 45.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46
(13:01 - 1st) J.White rushed to BALL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 44.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 44
(13:11 - 1st) J.White rushed to BALL 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 46.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39
(13:27 - 1st) K.Vantrease scrambles to GSO 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 44.
+13 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 26
(13:54 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 23
(14:13 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 26.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 11
(14:55 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 23. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by BALL at GSO 23.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the GSO 2. D.Lewis returns the kickoff. GSO FUMBLES out of bounds.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores