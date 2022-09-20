|
|
|BC
|FSU
Florida State eyes 4-0 start as Boston College comes to town
Florida State's long road home has been a good one.
In their first home game since Aug. 27, the Seminoles (3-0) will look to start a season with four straight wins for the first time since 2015 when Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College (1-2) visits Tallahassee on Saturday.
Quarterback Jordan Travis, defensive end Jared Verse, left tackle Robert Scott Jr. and defensive tackle Malcolm Ray are all listed on this week's depth chart after leaving with injuries -- or being evaluated -- following last Friday's 35-31 win at Louisville.
"I felt very good about where a lot of those reports came back," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. "I know these guys, they put so much into it and so anytime you have to miss any amount of time, it just hurts. ... These guys are fighters; they're definitely going to make it work."
They made it work on Friday.
For the first time since 2015, Florida State had a 125-yard rusher (Treshaun Ward) and 125-yard receiver (Johnny Wilson) in the same game. FSU quarterback Tate Rodemaker found Wilson for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
BC made improvements in the running game during last Saturday's 38-17 win over Maine. Pat Garwo III rushed for 78 yards and two scores to pace the offense.
"We want to keep building off that last half," BC head coach Jeff Hafley said. "Hopefully with some of the experience (the offensive line is gaining), they continue to gel as a unit."
The possible return of left tackle Ozzy Trapilo after missing two games (knee) would further solidify a rushing attack that logged 77 of its 111 yards in the second half against Maine.
"He was out here (on Tuesday) practicing," Hafley said. "I'm hoping we'll have him back. I think everybody knows how important Ozzy is playing right now."
For the Seminoles, a familiar face will be lined up on the opposite side, as BC safety Jaiden Woodbey (18 tackles this season) is a former Florida State defender. He transferred to BC ahead of the 2021 season.
BC hasn't won in Tallahassee since 2008. FSU has a 14-5 record all-time in the series and has won three straight.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|6
|Rushing
|1
|1
|Passing
|0
|5
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|19
|132
|Total Plays
|7
|15
|Avg Gain
|2.7
|8.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|19
|30
|Rush Attempts
|3
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|0
|102
|Comp. - Att.
|0-4
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|12.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-9
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-54.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|102
|
|
|19
|RUSH YDS
|30
|
|
|19
|TOTAL YDS
|132
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|0/4
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Barfield 21 RB
|C. Barfield
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Longman 99 K
|D. Longman
|1
|54.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|6/8
|102
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|2
|20
|1
|15
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|2
|2
|52
|0
|32
|
D. Williamson 21 WR
|D. Williamson
|2
|2
|30
|0
|26
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Cooper 13 DB
|O. Cooper
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|1
|93.0
|93
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 15(6:05 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to BC End Zone for 15 yards. T.Benson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35(6:55 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to BC 35. Catch made by C.McDonald at BC 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 15.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - FSU 49(7:16 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 49. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 44(7:52 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 43(8:31 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to FSU 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 44.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 39(9:03 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 39. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - FSU 34(9:49 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 30(10:23 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by D.Williamson at FSU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 34.
|+26 YD
2 & 12 - FSU 4(10:34 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 4. Catch made by D.Williamson at FSU 4. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 30.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - FSU 8(10:50 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 8. Catch made by T.Ward at FSU 8. Gain of yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 29. PENALTY on FSU-D.Gibbons Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 6(11:24 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FSU 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by BC at FSU 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - FSU 40(11:24 - 1st) D.Longman punts 54 yards to FSU 6 Center-BC. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - FSU 40(11:35 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FSU 40(11:50 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for C.Barfield.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35(12:20 - 1st) Z.Flowers rushed to BC 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(12:52 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 35.
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:52 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BC 1(12:52 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to BC End Zone for 1 yards. L.Toafili for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+32 YD
4 & 9 - BC 33(13:20 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to BC 33. Catch made by C.McDonald at BC 33. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - BC 33(13:27 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for O.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - BC 33(13:32 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BC 34(13:55 - 1st) T.Ward rushed to BC 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 33.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 6 - FSU 29(13:55 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass INTERCEPTED at BC 34. Intercepted by O.Cooper at BC 34. Tackled by BC at BC 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 25(14:42 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at BC 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(14:47 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec pass incomplete intended for Z.Flowers.
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the BC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:47 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(14:47 - 1st) PENALTY on FSU-FSU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Longman kicks 58 yards from BC 35 to the FSU 7. T.Benson returns the kickoff. T.Benson for 93 yards TOUCHDOWN.
