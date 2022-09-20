|
|
|CHARLO
|SC
In break from SEC play, South Carolina not overlooking Charlotte
After consecutive outings against ranked Southeastern Conference opponents, South Carolina gets a bit of a break by hosting Charlotte on Saturday night in Columbia, S.C.
Still, that doesn't change the way Gamecocks' coach Shane Beamer is preparing this week.
"They have elevated their program over the last few years," Beamer said of Charlotte this week. "The team that played the other night against Georgia State is the team that I think they felt like they were going to be going into the season."
Beamer noted how the 49ers (1-3) scored more points in their 42-41 win over Georgia State last week than his Gamecocks (1-2) did in their 35-14 opening victory over the Panthers. The 49ers also scored more points than North Carolina did in its 35-28 win over the Panthers.
"I know North Carolina is playing pretty good offense this year up there in Chapel Hill," Beamer said. "So, our defense has a big challenge."
That defense could be missing a few key players due to injuries. Mo Kaba, Cam Smith, R.J. Roderick, Alex Huntley, and Jordan Strachan all sat out last week's loss to Georgia. And Devonni Reed, David Spaulding and Stone Blanton were hurt against the Bulldogs.
"I would say every single one of them is questionable," Beamer said.
Charlotte's Chris Reynolds, who threw five touchdown passes in the 49ers' comeback win over Georgia State, could pose a real threat. The holder of numerous school records, Reynolds missed Charlotte's previous two games because of an upper body injury.
With last week's win over Georgia State, he has engineered six game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime during his career as a 49er.
"Just felt a little different knowing he was going to play," Charlotte coach Will Healy said. "We looked like a different football team."
This is the first-ever meeting in football between Charlotte and South Carolina. Currently, they do not have a second meeting scheduled.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|7
|Rushing
|1
|6
|Passing
|8
|0
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-5
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|133
|137
|Total Plays
|26
|18
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|26
|130
|Rush Attempts
|5
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|8.7
|Yards Passing
|107
|7
|Comp. - Att.
|13-21
|1-3
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|2.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|107
|PASS YDS
|7
|
|
|26
|RUSH YDS
|130
|
|
|133
|TOTAL YDS
|137
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Reynolds 3 QB
|C. Reynolds
|13/21
|107
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|5
|26
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. DuBose 14 WR
|G. DuBose
|4
|3
|36
|0
|18
|
E. Spencer 9 WR
|E. Spencer
|6
|4
|24
|0
|11
|
N. Groulx 10 WR
|N. Groulx
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
C. McEachern 6 RB
|C. McEachern
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Thompson 11 TE
|T. Thompson
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
V. Tucker 1 WR
|V. Tucker
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Clemons 81 TE
|J. Clemons
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Zita 28 K
|A. Zita
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Byrd 13 RB
|S. Byrd
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|1/3
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|11
|117
|1
|34
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|1/1
|25
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 14(9:55 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 14(10:03 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for C.McEachern.
|+18 YD
2 & 13 - CHARLO 32(10:43 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 32. Catch made by G.Dubose at SC 32. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 14.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(11:00 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to SC 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 32.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CHARLO 39(11:28 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for E.Spencer. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Pass Interference 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 40(11:58 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 40. Catch made by J.Clemons at SC 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(12:00 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - CHARLO 39(12:34 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 39. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHARLO 32(13:11 - 2nd) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 32(13:17 - 2nd) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for C.McEachern.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 28(13:38 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 28. Catch made by V.Tucker at CHA 28. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CHARLO 24(14:07 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 24. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 19(14:40 - 2nd) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 19. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 24.
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 61 yards from SC 35 to the CHA 4. S.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at CHA 19.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+25 YD
3 & 4 - SC 25(15:00 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA End Zone for 25 yards. M.Lloyd for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SC 25(0:36 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 31(0:48 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CHA 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SC 47(1:19 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to CHA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 46. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 47(1:25 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 47. Catch made by J.Vann at CHA 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 29. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|+22 YD
2 & 4 - SC 31(2:19 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 47 for 22 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(2:48 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 31.
|Kickoff
|(2:48 - 1st) CHA kicks 65 yards from CHA 35 to the SC End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:48 - 1st) A.Zita extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 2(2:54 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 2. Catch made by J.Clemons at SC 2. Gain of 2 yards. J.Clemons for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - CHARLO 3(2:59 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for CHA. PENALTY on SC-SC Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CHARLO 6(3:42 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to SC 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 3.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - CHARLO 23(4:17 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 23. Catch made by N.Groulx at SC 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 6.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHARLO 23(4:41 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for V.Tucker.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 29(5:18 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 29. Catch made by T.Thompson at SC 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 23.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - CHARLO 46(5:58 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to SC 46. Catch made by C.McEachern at SC 46. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 29.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHARLO 46(6:06 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for T.Thompson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHARLO 46(6:15 - 1st) C.Reynolds steps back to pass. C.Reynolds pass incomplete intended for G.Dubose.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - CHARLO 40(6:57 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to SC 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CHARLO 35(7:50 - 1st) S.Byrd rushed to CHA 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 31(8:26 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 31. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 20(9:06 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 20. Catch made by E.Spencer at CHA 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 31.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHARLO 9(9:49 - 1st) C.Reynolds pass complete to CHA 9. Catch made by G.Dubose at CHA 9. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SC at CHA 20.
|Kickoff
|(9:54 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the CHA End Zone. CHA returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at CHA 19. PENALTY on CHA-CHA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SC 15(9:58 - 1st) M.Jeter 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SC Holder-SC.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - SC 2(10:00 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-SC False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SC 2(10:08 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for N.Adkins.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 2(10:35 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SC 4(10:49 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 2.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 15(13:11 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 4 for 11 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 4.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - SC 19(13:17 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to CHA 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SC 21(13:36 - 1st) J.McDowell rushed to CHA 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 28(13:53 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to CHA 28. Catch made by J.Bell at CHA 28. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 21.
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - SC 38(14:03 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to CHA 28 for 34 yards. Tackled by CHA at CHA 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 35(14:12 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - SC 30(14:18 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 21(14:37 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by CHA at SC 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) CHA kicks 64 yards from CHA 35 to the SC 1. X.Legette returns the kickoff. Tackled by CHA at SC 21.
