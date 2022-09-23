|
|FAU
|PURDUE
Passing game to take center stage when Purdue hosts FAU
Two of the country's top passers potentially will meet when Aidan O'Connell and the Boilermakers host N'Kosi Perry and the Florida Atlantic Owls in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday.
For Purdue (1-2), O'Connell has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,000 yards, which ranks fourth in FBS. Perry is sixth with 987 yards, having completed 57.7 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions for the Owls (2-2).
ESPN reported Friday that O'Connell will be a game-time decision due to an unspecified injury. UCLA transfer Austin Burton is the backup for the Boilermakers.
O'Connell threw for 424 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a 32-29 loss at Syracuse last week.
His favorite target seems to be Charlie Jones, who has amassed 474 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. Jones' 32 receptions are at least 19 more than any other Boilermaker, and it's also the most catches by any receiver in the FBS so far this season. Jones -- a transfer from Iowa -- has already topped his totals from last season in scoring, yards and catches.
"Whenever you're playing a team that can throw the ball, you want to get the rush to them," FAU coach Willie Taggart said. "You have to get pressure and make him uncomfortable. They have a really good QB, he's an NFL prospect, they have good receivers, big tight ends, and they do a good job of having plays that complement each other."
Perry is coming off his worst game of the season. He went 13-for-29 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown in a 40-14 loss against visiting Central Florida on Saturday.
He is complemented by Larry McCammon III, who ranks eighth nationally with 394 rushing yards on 54 carries, an average of 7.3 yards per attempt.
One could argue that Purdue could easily be undefeated. It squandered fourth-quarter leads in losses to Penn State (35-31) and Syracuse, with a 56-0 win over Indiana State sandwiched between the defeats.
"We have to get better at containing the quarterback run, and that will be a challenge again for us this week," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.
This will be the first meeting between the schools.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|6
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|2
|3
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|3-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|123
|134
|Total Plays
|25
|21
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|6.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|82
|Rush Attempts
|19
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|10.3
|Yards Passing
|49
|52
|Comp. - Att.
|4-6
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-41.0
|2-56.0
|Return Yards
|7
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|49
|PASS YDS
|52
|74
|RUSH YDS
|82
|123
|TOTAL YDS
|134
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|4/6
|49
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|9
|27
|0
|10
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|5
|17
|0
|6
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Mungin 2 CB
|R. Mungin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 14 LB
|J. McRae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 4 S
|T. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Williams 3 LB
|E. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 95 DE
|M. Bradley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McKithen 11 CB
|J. McKithen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 7 DL
|L. Jean
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Suarez 38 K
|M. Suarez
|1/1
|26
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|2
|41.0
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Downing 38 RB
|D. Downing
|3
|56
|0
|30
|
A. Burton 12 QB
|A. Burton
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
M. Alaimo 1 QB
|M. Alaimo
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sheffield 8 WR
|T. Sheffield
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|6
|5
|17
|1
|7
|
D. Mockobee 45 RB
|D. Mockobee
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Tracy 3 WR
|T. Tracy
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
P. Durham 87 TE
|P. Durham
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Burks 4 WR
|D. Burks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown 7 CB
|J. Brown
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wahlberg 37 LB
|J. Wahlberg
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jefferson 17 S
|C. Jefferson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Brothers 20 LB
|O. Brothers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Douglas 43 LB
|K. Douglas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Allen 10 S
|C. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Deen 58 DT
|B. Deen
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 90 DT
|L. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Caraway 5 DE
|N. Caraway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Brevard 91 DT
|C. Brevard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fakasiieiki 97 LB
|S. Fakasiieiki
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fineran 24 K
|M. Fineran
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Ansell 30 P
|J. Ansell
|2
|56.0
|1
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|2
|17.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 15 WR
|C. Jones
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 48(8:55 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 48. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 48. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at PUR 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44(9:17 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at FAU 48.
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - FAU 20(9:45 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by A.Evans at FAU 20. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by PUR at FAU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 16(10:17 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at FAU 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 15(10:37 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Caraway at FAU 16.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - FAU 5(10:58 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by PUR at FAU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - FAU 5(11:42 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at FAU 5.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 4(12:14 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at FAU 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - PURDUE 29(12:26 - 2nd) J.Ansell punts 67 yards to FAU 4 Center-N.Zecchino. Downed by D.Burks.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PURDUE 29(13:12 - 2nd) M.Alaimo pass complete to PUR 29. Catch made by P.Durham at PUR 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at PUR 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 22(13:42 - 2nd) M.Alaimo rushed to PUR 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at PUR 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 22(13:46 - 2nd) M.Alaimo steps back to pass. M.Alaimo pass incomplete intended for T.Sheffield.
|Kickoff
|(13:51 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 59 yards from FAU 35 to the PUR 6. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Antoine; A.Boselli at PUR 22.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - FAU 16(13:54 - 2nd) M.Suarez 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FAU 9(14:39 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to PUR 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers; J.Wahlberg at PUR 9.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 15(15:00 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to PUR 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wahlberg at PUR 9.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17(0:22 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to PUR 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas at PUR 15.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 33(0:41 - 1st) N.Perry rushed to PUR 17 for 16 yards. Tackled by O.Brothers at PUR 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 35(1:15 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to PUR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jefferson at PUR 33.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - FAU 45(1:22 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester. PENALTY on PUR-J.Brown Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - FAU 46(2:05 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to PUR 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Fakasiieiki at PUR 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 48(2:22 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 48. Catch made by L.Wester at PUR 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46(2:52 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to PUR 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Brevard at PUR 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34(15:00 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Douglas B.Deen at FAU 36. PENALTY on PUR-B.Deen Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 29(3:19 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jefferson at FAU 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 23(3:42 - 1st) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Deen; K.Douglas at FAU 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - PURDUE 39(3:52 - 1st) J.Ansell punts 45 yards to FAU 16 Center-N.Zecchino. L.Wester returned punt from the FAU 16. Tackled by N.Zecchino at FAU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PURDUE 39(3:57 - 1st) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton pass incomplete intended for P.Durham.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 33(4:31 - 1st) A.Burton rushed to PUR 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Young at PUR 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(4:37 - 1st) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 10(5:17 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 33 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McKithen at PUR 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - FAU 34(5:23 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 24 yards to PUR 10 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - FAU 33(6:11 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by L.Wester at PUR 33. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PUR 34.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FAU 33(6:15 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 33(6:20 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 33(6:28 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to PUR 33. Catch made by C.Jones at PUR 33. Gain of 0 yards. C.Jones FUMBLES forced by R.Mungin. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-R.Mungin at PUR 33. Tackled by PUR at PUR 33.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - PURDUE 15(6:58 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to PUR 15. Catch made by T.Sheffield at PUR 15. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at PUR 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - PURDUE 12(7:30 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to PUR 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at PUR 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PURDUE 12(7:27 - 1st) A.Burton steps back to pass. A.Burton pass incomplete intended for D.Burks.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 33(7:45 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 58 yards to PUR 9 Center-N.Marino. C.Jones returned punt from the PUR 9. Tackled by W.Ford; J.Jerrels at PUR 12.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FAU 33(8:32 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Johnson at FAU 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - FAU 26(9:15 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to FAU 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Allen at FAU 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(9:48 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Deen at FAU 26.
|Kickoff
|(9:48 - 1st) C.Van Eekeren kicks 65 yards from PUR 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:48 - 1st) M.Fineran extra point is good.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - PURDUE 7(9:54 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 7. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 7. Gain of 7 yards. C.Jones for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 11(10:35 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 11. Catch made by T.Tracy at FAU 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 7.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 13(11:14 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 13. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 11.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - PURDUE 26(11:50 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 26. Catch made by D.Mockobee at FAU 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 28(12:21 - 1st) D.Mockobee rushed to FAU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Williams at FAU 26.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - PURDUE 36(12:47 - 1st) A.Burton rushed to FAU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at FAU 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - PURDUE 39(13:50 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 39. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at FAU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 44(14:00 - 1st) A.Burton pass complete to FAU 44. Catch made by C.Jones at FAU 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 39.
|+30 YD
2 & 7 - PURDUE 26(14:31 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to FAU 44 for 30 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at FAU 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PURDUE 23(14:56 - 1st) D.Downing rushed to PUR 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley; L.Jean at PUR 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 61 yards from FAU 35 to the PUR 4. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Antoine at PUR 23.
