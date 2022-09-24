Drive Chart
FIU
WKY

Preview not available

Preview not available
WKY
0 Pass
7 Rush
8 YDS
1:54 POS
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:36
C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU 5. E.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at FIU 20. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Offensive Holding 10 yards offset.
WKY
4 Pass
1 Rush
56 YDS
2:25 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
10:36
B.Narveson extra point is good.
+19 YD
3RD & 13 FIU 19
10:42
A.Reed pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by M.Corley at FIU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Corley for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
3RD & 8 FIU 14
10:42
PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 8 FIU 14
10:48
A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 16
11:25
A.Reed pass complete to FIU 16. Catch made by J.Hall at FIU 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 14.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 38
11:10
K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 31. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+27 YD
2ND & 9 WKY 35
11:53
A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 35. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cole at FIU 38.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 34
13:01
A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at WKY 35.
FIU
0 Pass
7 Rush
-14 YDS
1:59 POS
Punt
4TH & 15 FIU 16
13:07
D.Montiel punts 50 yards to WKY 34 Center-FIU. Out of bounds.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 10:36
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 10:36
A.Reed pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by M.Corley at FIU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Corley for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
56
yds
2:25
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:00
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 0:00
A.Reed pass complete to FIU 9. Catch made by J.Beljan at FIU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Beljan for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
84
yds
3:14
pos
0
13
Point After TD 5:16
B.Narveson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:16
A.Reed pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 24. Gain of 76 yards. M.Corley for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on FIU-J.Potts Offensive Facemask 15 yards offset. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
5
plays
94
yds
1:26
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 2 9
Rushing 1 2
Passing 1 6
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 1-5 2-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 39 243
Total Plays 17 21
Avg Gain 2.3 11.6
Net Yards Rushing 22 59
Rush Attempts 11 8
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 7.4
Yards Passing 17 184
Comp. - Att. 3-6 11-13
Yards Per Pass 2.8 14.2
Penalties - Yards 1-15 1-5
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-48.0 1-39.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FIU 1-1 00--0
W. Kentucky 2-1 147--21
Houchens-Smith Stadium Bowling Green, KY
 17 PASS YDS 184
22 RUSH YDS 59
39 TOTAL YDS 243
FIU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 17 0 0 73.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.0% 403 4 2 114.2
G. James 3/6 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. James  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 18 0
G. James 4 12 0 10
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 21 0
L. Joseph 4 12 0 4
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 61 1
E. Wilson Jr. 2 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Miamen  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 73 0
J. Miamen 1 1 14 0 14
B. Ravelo  84 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Ravelo 1 1 14 0 14
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 29 1
L. Joseph 1 1 2 0 2
J. Bracey  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
J. Bracey 2 1 1 0 1
T. Chambers  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 158 2
T. Chambers 1 0 0 0 0
K. Mitchell  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 86 2
K. Mitchell 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Cole  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Cole 3-0 0.0 0
D. Manuel  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Manuel 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hill  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hill 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hall  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hall 1-0 0.0 0
G. Bernadel  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Bernadel 1-0 0.0 0
C. Christian  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Christian 1-1 0.0 0
W. Prendergast  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Prendergast 0-1 0.0 0
H. Gray  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Gray 0-1 0.0 0
A. Nobles  97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Nobles 0-1 0.0 0
J. Passmore  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Passmore 0-1 0.0 0
H. Masses  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
H. Masses 0-2 0.0 0
J. Perkins  30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Perkins 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Montiel  25 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
D. Montiel 4 48.0 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Wilson Jr.  21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
E. Wilson Jr. 2 14.5 15 0
L. Joseph  8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
L. Joseph 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Reed  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84.6% 184 3 0 279.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 876 9 3 160.1
A. Reed 11/13 184 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Robichaux  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 202 1
K. Robichaux 8 59 0 19
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Corley  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 123 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 150 3
M. Corley 3 3 123 2 76
J. Simon  6 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 64 1
J. Simon 1 1 27 0 27
D. Davis  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 279 2
D. Davis 2 2 10 0 9
J. Beljan  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 1
J. Beljan 1 1 9 1 9
M. Mathison  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 64 0
M. Mathison 3 2 8 0 6
J. Hall  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 115 1
J. Hall 2 2 7 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Evans  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Evans 3-1 0.0 0
U. Stout  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
U. Stout 2-0 0.0 0
T. Thompson  13 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jones  34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Shipp  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Shipp 0-1 0.0 0
T. Allen  11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Allen 0-2 0.0 0
K. Hailassie  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Hailassie 0-1 0.0 0
B. Martin  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Martin 0-1 0.0 0
M. Allen  35 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Allen 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Narveson  44 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/7 15/15
B. Narveson 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Ellard  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 39.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
T. Ellard 1 39.0 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 14 1:41 3 4 Punt
11:30 FIU 21 4:48 8 33 Punt
5:16 FIU 25 1:54 3 8
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FIU 22 1:59 3 -14 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 WKY 31 1:49 3 9 Punt
6:42 WKY 6 1:26 5 94 TD
3:14 WKY 16 3:14 7 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:01 WKY 34 2:25 6 66 TD

FIU
Panthers

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:36 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU 5. E.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at FIU 20. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Offensive Holding 10 yards offset.

WKY
Hilltoppers

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:36 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
+19 YD
3 & 13 - WKY 19
(10:42 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by M.Corley at FIU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Corley for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
3 & 8 - WKY 14
(10:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 14
(10:48 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 16
(11:25 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 16. Catch made by J.Hall at FIU 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 14.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38
(11:10 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 31. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+27 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 35
(11:53 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 35. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cole at FIU 38.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 34
(13:01 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at WKY 35.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 66 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - WKY 16
(13:07 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 50 yards to WKY 34 Center-FIU. Out of bounds.
+2 YD
3 & 18 - WKY 14
(13:50 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at FIU 16.
-8 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 22
(14:36 - 2nd) FIU rushed to FIU 22 for -8 yards. FIU FUMBLES forced by WKY. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-G.James at FIU 22. Tackled by WKY at FIU 14.
No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 22
(14:56 - 2nd) G.James scrambles to FIU 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson; M.Allen at FIU 22.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 53 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU 12. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Shaw at FIU 22.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:00 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
+9 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 9
(0:06 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 9. Catch made by J.Beljan at FIU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Beljan for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - FIU 9
(0:44 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 9.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28
(1:51 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 9 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 9.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 44
(2:06 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 44. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by H.Masses; H.Gray at FIU 28.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 39
(2:35 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at WKY 44.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 33
(2:54 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at WKY 39.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 16
(3:14 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 33 for 17 yards. Tackled by H.Masses; J.Perkins at WKY 33.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 84 yards, 3:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - WKY 33
(3:22 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 51 yards to WKY 16 Center-FIU. Fair catch by T.Allen.

FIU
Panthers

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 2 - FIU 33
(4:04 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FIU 33.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27
(4:44 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 33 for 6 yards. E.Wilson ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25
(5:16 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at FIU 27.
Kickoff
(5:16 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 94 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:16 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
+76 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 24
(5:25 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 24. Gain of 76 yards. M.Corley for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on FIU-J.Potts Offensive Facemask 15 yards offset. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18
(5:56 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Christian; J.Passmore at WKY 24.
+9 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 9
(6:07 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 9. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 9. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at WKY 18.
No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 9
(6:12 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 6
(6:42 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at WKY 9.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (8 plays, 33 yards, 4:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - FIU 46
(6:50 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to WKY 6 Center-FIU. Downed by A.Volmar.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 48
(7:32 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to WKY 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; T.Allen at WKY 46.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 48
(8:20 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to WKY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson at WKY 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 48
(8:37 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 38
(8:49 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at FIU 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 38
(9:30 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 24
(10:06 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 24. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FIU 38.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 23
(10:50 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 23. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at FIU 24.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 21
(11:30 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 21. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie; B.Martin at FIU 23.

WKY
Hilltoppers
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - WKY 40
(11:41 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to FIU 21 Center-WKY. Out of bounds.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 34
(12:12 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 34. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at WKY 40.
+2 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 32
(12:40 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Christian at WKY 34.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31
(13:19 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Prendergast; A.Nobles at WKY 32.

FIU
Panthers
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - FIU 18
(13:30 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 51 yards to WKY 31 Center-FIU. Downed by D.Manuel.
No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 18
(13:37 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for FIU.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 14
(14:19 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FIU 18.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 14
(14:56 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp; T.Allen at FIU 14.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU End Zone. E.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Shaw at FIU 14.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores