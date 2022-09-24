Drive Chart
|
|
|FIU
|WKY
Preview not available
Preview not available
WKY
0 Pass
7 Rush
8 YDS
1:54 POS
Kickoff
Kickoff
10:36
C.Munson kicks 60 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU 5. E.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WKY at FIU 20. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Illegal Formation 5 yards offset. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Offensive Holding 10 yards offset.
WKY
4 Pass
1 Rush
56 YDS
2:25 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
10:36
B.Narveson extra point is good.
+19 YD
3RD & 13 FIU 19
10:42
A.Reed pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by M.Corley at FIU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Corley for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
3RD & 8 FIU 14
10:42
PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 8 FIU 14
10:48
A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 16
11:25
A.Reed pass complete to FIU 16. Catch made by J.Hall at FIU 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 14.
+7 YD
1ST & 10 FIU 38
11:10
K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 31. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+27 YD
2ND & 9 WKY 35
11:53
A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 35. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cole at FIU 38.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 WKY 34
13:01
A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at WKY 35.
FIU
0 Pass
7 Rush
-14 YDS
1:59 POS
Punt
4TH & 15 FIU 16
13:07
D.Montiel punts 50 yards to WKY 34 Center-FIU. Out of bounds.
Touchdown 10:36
A.Reed pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by M.Corley at FIU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Corley for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
56
yds
2:25
pos
0
20
Touchdown 0:00
A.Reed pass complete to FIU 9. Catch made by J.Beljan at FIU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Beljan for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
84
yds
3:14
pos
0
13
Touchdown 5:16
A.Reed pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 24. Gain of 76 yards. M.Corley for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on FIU-J.Potts Offensive Facemask 15 yards offset. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
5
plays
94
yds
1:26
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|9
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|1
|6
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|39
|243
|Total Plays
|17
|21
|Avg Gain
|2.3
|11.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|59
|Rush Attempts
|11
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|7.4
|Yards Passing
|17
|184
|Comp. - Att.
|3-6
|11-13
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|14.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-15
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-48.0
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|17
|PASS YDS
|184
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|59
|
|
|39
|TOTAL YDS
|243
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|3/6
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. James 3 QB
|G. James
|4
|12
|0
|10
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|4
|12
|0
|4
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|2
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Ravelo 84 TE
|B. Ravelo
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Chambers 0 WR
|T. Chambers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 80 WR
|K. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Cole 6 DB
|A. Cole
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Bernadel 48 LB
|G. Bernadel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Christian 4 DB
|C. Christian
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Prendergast 9 DL
|W. Prendergast
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Gray 2 DB
|H. Gray
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Masses 12 DB
|H. Masses
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Perkins 30 DB
|J. Perkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|4
|48.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|2
|14.5
|15
|0
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Reed 16 QB
|A. Reed
|11/13
|184
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Robichaux 8 RB
|K. Robichaux
|8
|59
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Corley 11 WR
|M. Corley
|3
|3
|123
|2
|76
|
J. Simon 6 TE
|J. Simon
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
D. Davis 7 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|2
|10
|0
|9
|
J. Beljan 89 TE
|J. Beljan
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
M. Mathison 4 WR
|M. Mathison
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
J. Hall 0 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Evans 3 LB
|J. Evans
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
U. Stout 21 DB
|U. Stout
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 13 DT
|T. Thompson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 34 DE
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Shipp 97 DT
|D. Shipp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allen 11 DB
|T. Allen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hailassie 12 DB
|K. Hailassie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 99 DT
|B. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 35 DT
|M. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Narveson 44 K
|B. Narveson
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Ellard 47 P
|T. Ellard
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 2nd) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - WKY 19(10:42 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by M.Corley at FIU 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Corley for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - WKY 14(10:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on WKY-Q.Leslie False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WKY 14(10:48 - 2nd) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for WKY.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 16(11:25 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 16. Catch made by J.Hall at FIU 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 38(11:10 - 2nd) K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 31. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+27 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 35(11:53 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 35. Catch made by J.Simon at WKY 35. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Cole at FIU 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 34(13:01 - 2nd) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at WKY 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - WKY 16(13:07 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 50 yards to WKY 34 Center-FIU. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - WKY 14(13:50 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Smith at FIU 16.
|-8 YD
2 & 10 - WKY 22(14:36 - 2nd) FIU rushed to FIU 22 for -8 yards. FIU FUMBLES forced by WKY. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-G.James at FIU 22. Tackled by WKY at FIU 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WKY 22(14:56 - 2nd) G.James scrambles to FIU 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson; M.Allen at FIU 22.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) C.Munson kicks 53 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU 12. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Shaw at FIU 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 9(0:06 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to FIU 9. Catch made by J.Beljan at FIU 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Beljan for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FIU 9(0:44 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 9.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 28(1:51 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to FIU 9 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 9.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 44(2:06 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 44. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 44. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by H.Masses; H.Gray at FIU 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FIU 39(2:35 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 39. Catch made by J.Hall at WKY 39. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at WKY 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 33(2:54 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at WKY 39.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 16(3:14 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 33 for 17 yards. Tackled by H.Masses; J.Perkins at WKY 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - WKY 33(3:22 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 51 yards to WKY 16 Center-FIU. Fair catch by T.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 2 - FIU 33(4:04 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FIU 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 27(4:44 - 1st) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 33 for 6 yards. E.Wilson ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(5:16 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at FIU 27.
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 1st) B.Narveson extra point is good.
|+76 YD
2 & 4 - WKY 24(5:25 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 24. Catch made by M.Corley at WKY 24. Gain of 76 yards. M.Corley for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on FIU-J.Potts Offensive Facemask 15 yards offset. PENALTY on WKY-WKY Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 18(5:56 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Christian; J.Passmore at WKY 24.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 9(6:07 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 9. Catch made by D.Davis at WKY 9. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at WKY 18.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WKY 9(6:12 - 1st) A.Reed steps back to pass. A.Reed pass incomplete intended for M.Mathison.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 6(6:42 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at WKY 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - FIU 46(6:50 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to WKY 6 Center-FIU. Downed by A.Volmar.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - FIU 48(7:32 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to WKY 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Evans; T.Allen at WKY 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 48(8:20 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to WKY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Thompson at WKY 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 48(8:37 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 38(8:49 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at FIU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 38(9:30 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - FIU 24(10:06 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 24. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 24. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FIU 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 23(10:50 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 23. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by U.Stout at FIU 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 21(11:30 - 1st) G.James pass complete to FIU 21. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 21. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Hailassie; B.Martin at FIU 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - WKY 40(11:41 - 1st) T.Ellard punts 39 yards to FIU 21 Center-WKY. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - WKY 34(12:12 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 34. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 34. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hall at WKY 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - WKY 32(12:40 - 1st) A.Reed pass complete to WKY 32. Catch made by M.Mathison at WKY 32. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Christian at WKY 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WKY 31(13:19 - 1st) K.Robichaux rushed to WKY 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by W.Prendergast; A.Nobles at WKY 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - FIU 18(13:30 - 1st) D.Montiel punts 51 yards to WKY 31 Center-FIU. Downed by D.Manuel.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 18(13:37 - 1st) G.James steps back to pass. G.James pass incomplete intended for FIU.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 14(14:19 - 1st) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at FIU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 14(14:56 - 1st) G.James rushed to FIU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Shipp; T.Allen at FIU 14.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Munson kicks 65 yards from WKY 35 to the FIU End Zone. E.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Shaw at FIU 14.
