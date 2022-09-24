Drive Chart
|
|
|FORD
|OHIO


FORD
1 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
0:47 POS
+5 YD
3RD & 6 FORD 33
6:21
T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 33. Catch made by G.Cody at FOR 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Gregory at FOR 38.
No Gain
2ND & 6 FORD 33
6:26
T.Sneed rushed to FOR 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver; K.Thompson at FOR 33.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 FORD 29
6:49
T.Sneed rushed to FOR 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins; B.Weaver at FOR 33.
OHIO
4 Pass
3 Rush
56 YDS
4:29 POS
No Gain
4TH & 12 FORD 29
6:53
K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
Penalty
4TH & 7 FORD 24
7:11
PENALTY on OHI-OHI Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
+6 YD
3RD & 13 FORD 30
9:29
K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 30. Catch made by J.Jones at FOR 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; A.Kemper at FOR 24.
+1 YD
2ND & 9 FORD 26
9:45
K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 26. Catch made by T.Toledo at FOR 26. Gain of 1 yards. T.Toledo FUMBLES forced by S.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-W.Kacmarek at FOR 30. Tackled by FOR at FOR 30.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 FORD 27
10:23
K.Rourke rushed to FOR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Conway at FOR 26.
+10 YD
3RD & 7 FORD 37
10:34
K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 37. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 37. Gain of 10 yards. S.Wiglusz ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2ND & 7 FORD 37
10:50
K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
Touchdown 11:18
T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by M.Wright at OHI 25. Gain of 25 yards. M.Wright for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
68
yds
2:05
pos
34
38
Touchdown 13:23
B.Peskin kicks 45 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI 20. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. K.Wilburn for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
00:14
pos
28
37
Point After TD 13:11
B.Peskin extra point is good. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 13:11
T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 45. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at OHI 45. Gain of 45 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
74
yds
1:23
pos
27
31
Touchdown 0:06
K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 21. Catch made by J.Jones at FOR 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Jones for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
104
yds
1:44
pos
21
30
Touchdown 1:50
T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 9. Catch made by D.Carter at OHI 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Carter for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
60
yds
1:00
pos
20
24
Touchdown 2:50
T.Toledo rushed to FOR End Zone for 13 yards. T.Toledo for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:36
pos
14
23
Touchdown 5:26
T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 26. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at FOR 26. Gain of 74 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
75
yds
1:04
pos
13
17
Field Goal 6:30
N.Vakos 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OHI Holder-OHI.
14
plays
77
yds
7:23
pos
7
17
Touchdown 13:53
T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 33. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at OHI 33. Gain of 33 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
64
yds
2:31
pos
6
14
Touchdown 1:24
K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 39. Catch made by T.Foster at FOR 39. Gain of 39 yards. T.Foster for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
99
yds
2:15
pos
0
13
Touchdown 7:22
K.Rourke rushed to FOR End Zone for 1 yards. K.Rourke for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
69
yds
7:38
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|25
|Rushing
|4
|10
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|6-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|394
|480
|Total Plays
|37
|54
|Avg Gain
|10.6
|8.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|92
|137
|Rush Attempts
|20
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|302
|343
|Comp. - Att.
|14-17
|25-30
|Yards Per Pass
|16.4
|11.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|7-75
|Touchdowns
|5
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|5
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-41.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|302
|PASS YDS
|343
|
|
|92
|RUSH YDS
|137
|
|
|394
|TOTAL YDS
|480
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeMorat 17 QB
|T. DeMorat
|14/17
|302
|5
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Sneed 3 RB
|T. Sneed
|10
|58
|0
|17
|
J. Loughridge 30 RB
|J. Loughridge
|4
|22
|0
|9
|
T. DeMorat 17 QB
|T. DeMorat
|4
|8
|0
|10
|
K. Loughlin 75 OL
|K. Loughlin
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Kokosioulis 1 WR
|F. Kokosioulis
|7
|7
|183
|3
|74
|
D. Carter 4 WR
|D. Carter
|6
|4
|72
|1
|45
|
M. Wright 2 WR
|M. Wright
|3
|2
|49
|1
|25
|
G. Cody 7 WR
|G. Cody
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Sneed 3 RB
|T. Sneed
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Greenhagen 47 LB
|R. Greenhagen
|4-7
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams II 24 DB
|S. Williams II
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Conway 48 LB
|J. Conway
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tony-Itoyah 8 DB
|A. Tony-Itoyah
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Armstrong 96 DL
|E. Armstrong
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ferguson 32 DB
|B. Ferguson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rice-Williams 19 DB
|D. Rice-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Drati 12 DB
|N. Drati
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coste 0 DL
|J. Coste
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Perkins 13 DB
|N. Perkins
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jaworski 34 LB
|M. Jaworski
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 94 DL
|J. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 90 DL
|C. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Low 42 DL
|J. Low
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hofus 97 DL
|R. Hofus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kemper 25 DB
|A. Kemper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dixon IV 4 DL
|A. Dixon IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Courtney 27 LB
|M. Courtney
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Peskin 31 K
|B. Peskin
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Haslett 49 K
|W. Haslett
|1
|41.0
|1
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Wright 2 WR
|M. Wright
|3
|14.0
|17
|0
|
F. Kokosioulis 1 WR
|F. Kokosioulis
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|25/30
|343
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|13
|48
|0
|16
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|6
|41
|1
|15
|
T. Toledo 37 RB
|T. Toledo
|3
|33
|1
|17
|
J. Neatherton 27 RB
|J. Neatherton
|2
|15
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|6
|5
|99
|1
|46
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|7
|7
|62
|0
|17
|
T. Foster 86 TE
|T. Foster
|3
|3
|52
|1
|39
|
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|3
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|1
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|3
|3
|28
|0
|13
|
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|4
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
T. Toledo 37 RB
|T. Toledo
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 S
|T. Drake
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 S
|B. Johnson
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Buell 97 DT
|R. Buell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Watkins 17 DE
|V. Watkins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gregory 13 CB
|J. Gregory
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Weaver 94 DE
|B. Weaver
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parodie 4 CB
|R. Parodie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams Jr. 22 S
|A. Williams Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. McCracken 9 DT
|K. McCracken
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|1/1
|34
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|15.5
|19
|0
|
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|1
|80.0
|80
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 33(6:21 - 3rd) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 33. Catch made by G.Cody at FOR 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Gregory at FOR 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 33(6:26 - 3rd) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver; K.Thompson at FOR 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 29(6:49 - 3rd) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins; B.Weaver at FOR 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 12 - FORD 29(6:53 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - FORD 24(7:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - FORD 30(9:29 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 30. Catch made by J.Jones at FOR 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; A.Kemper at FOR 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - FORD 26(9:45 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 26. Catch made by T.Toledo at FOR 26. Gain of 1 yards. T.Toledo FUMBLES forced by S.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-W.Kacmarek at FOR 30. Tackled by FOR at FOR 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 27(10:23 - 3rd) K.Rourke rushed to FOR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Conway at FOR 26.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - FORD 37(10:34 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 37. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 37. Gain of 10 yards. S.Wiglusz ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FORD 37(10:50 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 40(11:06 - 3rd) T.Toledo rushed to FOR 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Conway; S.Williams at FOR 37.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 25(11:18 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 25. Gain of 35 yards. J.Bostic ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 3rd) B.Peskin kicks 65 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:18 - 3rd) B.Peskin extra point is good.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(11:19 - 3rd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by M.Wright at OHI 25. Gain of 25 yards. M.Wright for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 31(11:20 - 3rd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at OHI 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; J.Gregory at OHI 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(12:10 - 3rd) J.Loughridge rushed to OHI 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; J.McCrory at OHI 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 46(12:22 - 3rd) T.Sneed rushed to OHI 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; A.Williams at OHI 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49(12:44 - 3rd) T.Demorat rushed to OHI 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 46.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 34(12:58 - 3rd) T.Sneed rushed to OHI 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 49.
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 3rd) N.Vakos kicks 46 yards from OHI 35 to the FOR 19. M.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at FOR 31.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:11 - 3rd) B.Peskin extra point is good. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+45 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 45(13:45 - 3rd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 45. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at OHI 45. Gain of 45 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 45(13:11 - 3rd) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat pass incomplete intended for M.Wright. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - FORD 31(13:34 - 3rd) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 31. Catch made by M.Wright at FOR 31. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at OHI 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 26(14:08 - 3rd) K.Loughlin rushed to FOR 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at FOR 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Vakos kicks 96 yards from OHI 2 to the FOR 2. F.Kokosioulis returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at FOR 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 21(0:12 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 21. Catch made by J.Jones at FOR 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Jones for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 21(0:18 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38(0:31 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 38. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at FOR 21.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - OHIO 47(0:37 - 2nd) K.Rourke scrambles to FOR 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Rice-Williams at FOR 38.
|+13 YD
2 & 22 - OHIO 34(1:05 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 34. Catch made by N.McCormick at OHI 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FOR at OHI 47.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - OHIO 44(1:13 - 2nd) K.Rourke scrambles to OHI 48 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by FOR at OHI 48. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - OHIO 46(1:19 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross. PENALTY on OHI-S.Rhodes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(1:31 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 46. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Ferguson at FOR 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(1:35 - 2nd) K.Rourke scrambles to OHI 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by FOR at OHI 46.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 16(1:50 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 16. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FOR at OHI 33.
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) M.Bernard kicks 49 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI 16. Downed by FOR.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:50 - 2nd) B.Peskin extra point is good.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - FORD 9(1:49 - 2nd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 9. Catch made by D.Carter at OHI 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Carter for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
2 & 19 - FORD 24(1:57 - 2nd) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat pass incomplete intended for FOR. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - FORD 9(1:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on FOR-FOR Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 15(2:38 - 2nd) T.Sneed rushed to OHI 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 9.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 40(2:50 - 2nd) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 40. Catch made by D.Carter at FOR 40. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 15.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FORD 25(2:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the FOR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:50 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 13(2:56 - 2nd) T.Toledo rushed to FOR End Zone for 13 yards. T.Toledo for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 13(3:15 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(3:58 - 2nd) T.Toledo rushed to FOR 13 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Tony-Itoyah; S.Williams at FOR 13.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41(4:32 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 41. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at FOR 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Dixon; B.Ferguson at FOR 30.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25(4:50 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by K.Wilburn at OHI 25. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(5:20 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Conway; M.Courtney at OHI 25.
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 2nd) B.Peskin kicks 59 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI 6. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Conway at OHI 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 2nd) B.Peskin extra point is good.
|+74 YD
3 & 9 - FORD 26(5:32 - 2nd) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 26. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at FOR 26. Gain of 74 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - FORD 29(6:09 - 2nd) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at FOR 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 25(6:30 - 2nd) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at FOR 29.
|Kickoff
|(6:30 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the FOR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - OHIO 24(6:32 - 2nd) N.Vakos 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OHI Holder-OHI.
|+14 YD
3 & 27 - OHIO 31(7:01 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 31. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at FOR 17.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - OHIO 21(7:10 - 2nd) K.Rourke scrambles to FOR End Zone for yards. K.Rourke for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OHI-J.Habinowski Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 15 - OHIO 19(7:53 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 19. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by N.Perkins at FOR 21.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - OHIO 9(8:07 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on OHI-T.Foster Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 14(8:50 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson; N.Drati at FOR 9.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - OHIO 25(9:17 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 14.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 26(9:58 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; M.Jaworski at FOR 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(10:01 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 36(10:47 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 36. Catch made by N.McCormick at FOR 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Conway at FOR 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - OHIO 41(11:35 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 41. Catch made by N.McCormick at FOR 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen at FOR 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(12:19 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Coste at FOR 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(12:36 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to FOR 39 for 11 yards. K.Rourke ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 46(13:06 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; J.Conway at FOR 50.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 37(13:26 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 37. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 37. Gain of 9 yards. OHI ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 26(13:48 - 2nd) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen at OHI 37.
|Kickoff
|(13:53 - 2nd) B.Peskin kicks 51 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI 14. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Drati; M.Courtney at OHI 26.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:53 - 2nd) B.Peskin extra point is good.
|+33 YD
2 & 8 - FORD 33(14:03 - 2nd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 33. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at OHI 33. Gain of 33 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 35(14:31 - 2nd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by D.Carter at OHI 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 33.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - FORD 44(15:00 - 2nd) J.Loughridge rushed to OHI 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; R.Parodie at OHI 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 47(0:10 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to OHI 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.McCracken; K.Thompson at OHI 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 47(0:15 - 1st) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 36(0:40 - 1st) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 36. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at FOR 36. Gain of 11 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 36(1:08 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to FOR 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at FOR 36.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 25(1:24 - 1st) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 25. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at FOR 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; B.Johnson at FOR 36.
|Kickoff
|(1:24 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 50 yards from OHI 50 to the FOR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(1:24 - 1st) PENALTY on FOR-FOR Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:24 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39(2:12 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 39. Catch made by T.Foster at FOR 39. Gain of 39 yards. T.Foster for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & 16 - OHIO 44(2:12 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hofus; N.Drati at FOR 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(2:44 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 50. Catch made by T.Foster at OHI 50. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Drati at FOR 44.
|+46 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 4(3:06 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 4. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 4. Gain of 46 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Tony-Itoyah at OHI 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 1(3:39 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Conway; J.Walker at OHI 4.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - FORD 42(3:43 - 1st) W.Haslett punts 41 yards to OHI 1 Center-FOR. Downed by N.Drati.
|+11 YD
3 & 27 - FORD 47(4:29 - 1st) T.Sneed rushed to OHI 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 42.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - FORD 43(3:49 - 1st) T.Demorat scrambles to OHI 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 37. PENALTY on FOR-P.Saleh Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - FORD 43(4:47 - 1st) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Sack
1 & 10 - FORD 36(5:13 - 1st) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat sacked at OHI 43 for -7 yards (R.Buell)
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 48(5:52 - 1st) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 48. Catch made by D.Carter at FOR 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; B.Johnson at OHI 36.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - FORD 44(6:16 - 1st) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 44. Catch made by T.Sneed at FOR 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; J.McCrory at FOR 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - FORD 43(6:37 - 1st) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at FOR 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 36(6:53 - 1st) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; B.Johnson at FOR 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - FORD 26(6:55 - 1st) T.Demorat rushed to FOR 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at FOR 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 23(7:17 - 1st) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 23. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at FOR 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at FOR 26.
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 55 yards from OHI 35 to the FOR 10. M.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at FOR 23.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 1(7:06 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to FOR End Zone for 1 yards. K.Rourke for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 5(8:04 - 1st) J.Neatherton rushed to FOR 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen at FOR 1.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - OHIO 11(8:10 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek. PENALTY on FOR-N.Perkins Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - OHIO 15(9:12 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 15. Catch made by M.Cross at FOR 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; N.Perkins at FOR 11.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(9:34 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Conway at FOR 15.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 19(9:59 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 19. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 18(10:40 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Armstrong at FOR 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(11:17 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Courtney; S.Williams at FOR 18.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 33(11:37 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 33. Catch made by M.Cross at FOR 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Perkins; S.Williams at FOR 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(12:06 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; J.Low at FOR 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 43(12:25 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; M.Courtney at FOR 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 48(12:59 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 48. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; A.Tony-Itoyah at FOR 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 48(13:50 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Coste; R.Greenhagen at FOR 48.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 32(14:25 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 48 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Tony-Itoyah at OHI 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by T.Foster at OHI 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen at OHI 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Peskin kicks 65 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
