Drive Chart
FORD
OHIO

FORD
1 Pass
3 Rush
9 YDS
0:47 POS
+5 YD
3RD & 6 FORD 33
6:21
T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 33. Catch made by G.Cody at FOR 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Gregory at FOR 38.
No Gain
2ND & 6 FORD 33
6:26
T.Sneed rushed to FOR 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver; K.Thompson at FOR 33.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 FORD 29
6:49
T.Sneed rushed to FOR 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins; B.Weaver at FOR 33.
OHIO
4 Pass
3 Rush
56 YDS
4:29 POS
No Gain
4TH & 12 FORD 29
6:53
K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
Penalty
4TH & 7 FORD 24
7:11
PENALTY on OHI-OHI Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
+6 YD
3RD & 13 FORD 30
9:29
K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 30. Catch made by J.Jones at FOR 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; A.Kemper at FOR 24.
+1 YD
2ND & 9 FORD 26
9:45
K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 26. Catch made by T.Toledo at FOR 26. Gain of 1 yards. T.Toledo FUMBLES forced by S.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-W.Kacmarek at FOR 30. Tackled by FOR at FOR 30.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 FORD 27
10:23
K.Rourke rushed to FOR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Conway at FOR 26.
+10 YD
3RD & 7 FORD 37
10:34
K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 37. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 37. Gain of 10 yards. S.Wiglusz ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2ND & 7 FORD 37
10:50
K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 11:18
B.Peskin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
38
Touchdown 11:18
T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by M.Wright at OHI 25. Gain of 25 yards. M.Wright for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
68
yds
2:05
pos
34
38
Point After TD 13:23
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
38
Touchdown 13:23
B.Peskin kicks 45 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI 20. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. K.Wilburn for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
00:14
pos
28
37
Point After TD 13:11
B.Peskin extra point is good. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 13:11
T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 45. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at OHI 45. Gain of 45 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
74
yds
1:23
pos
27
31
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:06
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 0:06
K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 21. Catch made by J.Jones at FOR 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Jones for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
104
yds
1:44
pos
21
30
Point After TD 1:50
B.Peskin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 1:50
T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 9. Catch made by D.Carter at OHI 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Carter for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
60
yds
1:00
pos
20
24
Point After TD 2:50
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 2:50
T.Toledo rushed to FOR End Zone for 13 yards. T.Toledo for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:36
pos
14
23
Point After TD 5:26
B.Peskin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 5:26
T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 26. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at FOR 26. Gain of 74 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
75
yds
1:04
pos
13
17
Field Goal 6:30
N.Vakos 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OHI Holder-OHI.
14
plays
77
yds
7:23
pos
7
17
Point After TD 13:53
B.Peskin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 13:53
T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 33. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at OHI 33. Gain of 33 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
64
yds
2:31
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 1:24
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 1:24
K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 39. Catch made by T.Foster at FOR 39. Gain of 39 yards. T.Foster for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
99
yds
2:15
pos
0
13
Point After TD 7:22
N.Vakos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 7:22
K.Rourke rushed to FOR End Zone for 1 yards. K.Rourke for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
69
yds
7:38
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 25
Rushing 4 10
Passing 10 13
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-7 6-8
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 394 480
Total Plays 37 54
Avg Gain 10.6 8.9
Net Yards Rushing 92 137
Rush Attempts 20 24
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 5.7
Yards Passing 302 343
Comp. - Att. 14-17 25-30
Yards Per Pass 16.4 11.4
Penalties - Yards 4-45 7-75
Touchdowns 5 4
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 5 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 1-41.0 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Fordham 3-0 02114-35
Ohio 1-2 14177-38
Peden Stadium Athens, OH
 302 PASS YDS 343
92 RUSH YDS 137
394 TOTAL YDS 480
Fordham
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. DeMorat  17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
82.4% 302 5 0 328.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 1302 16 3 187.0
T. DeMorat 14/17 302 5 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sneed  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 235 2
T. Sneed 10 58 0 17
J. Loughridge  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 277 1
J. Loughridge 4 22 0 9
T. DeMorat  17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 44 1
T. DeMorat 4 8 0 10
K. Loughlin  75 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Loughlin 1 5 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
F. Kokosioulis  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 183 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 405 4
F. Kokosioulis 7 7 183 3 74
D. Carter  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 195 1
D. Carter 6 4 72 1 45
M. Wright  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 275 3
M. Wright 3 2 49 1 25
G. Cody  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 192 3
G. Cody 1 1 5 0 5
T. Sneed  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 0
T. Sneed 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Greenhagen  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-7 0 0.0
R. Greenhagen 4-7 0.0 0
S. Williams II  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.0
S. Williams II 3-5 0.0 0
J. Conway  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Conway 3-4 0.0 0
A. Tony-Itoyah  8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Tony-Itoyah 2-2 0.0 0
E. Armstrong  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Armstrong 1-0 0.0 0
B. Ferguson  32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Ferguson 1-1 0.0 0
D. Rice-Williams  19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Rice-Williams 1-0 0.0 0
N. Drati  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Drati 1-2 0.0 0
J. Coste  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Coste 1-1 0.0 0
N. Perkins  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Perkins 1-2 0.0 0
M. Jaworski  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Jaworski 0-1 0.0 0
J. Walker  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Walker 0-1 0.0 0
C. Robinson  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Robinson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Low  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Low 0-1 0.0 0
R. Hofus  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Hofus 0-1 0.0 0
A. Kemper  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Kemper 0-1 0.0 0
A. Dixon IV  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Dixon IV 0-1 0.0 0
M. Courtney  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
M. Courtney 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Peskin  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
3/6 17/18
B. Peskin 0/0 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Haslett  49 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
10 0 0
W. Haslett 1 41.0 1 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wright  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 12 0
M. Wright 3 14.0 17 0
F. Kokosioulis  1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 37 0
F. Kokosioulis 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 343 2 0 201.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.9% 658 5 2 132.8
K. Rourke 25/30 343 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. McCormick  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 60 0
N. McCormick 13 48 0 16
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 41 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 23 1
K. Rourke 6 41 1 15
T. Toledo  37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Toledo 3 33 1 17
J. Neatherton  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Neatherton 2 15 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Jones  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 99 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 89 0
J. Jones 6 5 99 1 46
S. Wiglusz  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 108 2
S. Wiglusz 7 7 62 0 17
T. Foster  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 52 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 1
T. Foster 3 3 52 1 39
J. Bostic  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 167 1
J. Bostic 3 1 35 0 35
K. Wilburn  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 34 0
K. Wilburn 1 1 34 0 34
N. McCormick  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 33 0
N. McCormick 3 3 28 0 13
W. Kacmarek  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
W. Kacmarek 2 2 19 0 11
M. Cross  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 82 1
M. Cross 4 2 13 0 9
T. Toledo  37 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
T. Toledo 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Thompson  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Thompson 2-3 0.0 0
A. Floyd  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Floyd 2-1 0.0 0
T. Drake  11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Drake 1-2 0.0 0
B. Johnson  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 0.0
B. Johnson 1-5 0.0 0
R. Buell  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Buell 1-0 1.0 0
T. Cox Jr.  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Cox Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
B. Houston  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Houston 1-0 0.0 0
V. Watkins  17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
V. Watkins 1-1 0.0 0
J. Gregory  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Gregory 1-1 0.0 0
B. Weaver  94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Weaver 0-2 0.0 0
R. Parodie  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Parodie 0-1 0.0 0
A. Williams Jr.  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
A. Williams Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
K. McCracken  9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. McCracken 0-1 0.0 0
J. McCrory  40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. McCrory 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Vakos  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
4/4 7/7
N. Vakos 1/1 34 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jones  8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 30 0
J. Jones 2 15.5 19 0
K. Wilburn  3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 80.0 80 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 49 0
K. Wilburn 1 80.0 80 1
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:22 FORD 23 3:43 10 35 Punt
1:24 FORD 25 2:31 8 64 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:30 FORD 25 1:04 3 75 TD
2:50 FORD 12 1:00 3 75 TD
0:06 FORD 28 0:06 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FORD 26 1:23 4 74 TD
13:23 FORD 31 2:05 6 68 TD
6:49 FORD 29 0:47 3 9
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 25 7:38 14 74 TD
3:39 OHIO 1 2:15 5 99 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:53 OHIO 26 7:23 14 57 FG
5:26 OHIO 25 2:36 6 75 TD
1:50 OHIO 16 1:44 8 84 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 OHIO 25 4:29 8 51 Downs

OHIO
Bobcats

Result Play
+5 YD
3 & 6 - OHIO 33
(6:21 - 3rd) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 33. Catch made by G.Cody at FOR 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Gregory at FOR 38.
No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 33
(6:26 - 3rd) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver; K.Thompson at FOR 33.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 29
(6:49 - 3rd) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins; B.Weaver at FOR 33.

FORD
Rams

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 12 - FORD 29
(6:53 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
Penalty
4 & 7 - FORD 24
(7:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
+6 YD
3 & 13 - FORD 30
(9:29 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 30. Catch made by J.Jones at FOR 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; A.Kemper at FOR 24.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - FORD 26
(9:45 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 26. Catch made by T.Toledo at FOR 26. Gain of 1 yards. T.Toledo FUMBLES forced by S.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by OHI-W.Kacmarek at FOR 30. Tackled by FOR at FOR 30.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 27
(10:23 - 3rd) K.Rourke rushed to FOR 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Conway at FOR 26.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - FORD 37
(10:34 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 37. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 37. Gain of 10 yards. S.Wiglusz ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 7 - FORD 37
(10:50 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 40
(11:06 - 3rd) T.Toledo rushed to FOR 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Conway; S.Williams at FOR 37.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 25
(11:18 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 25. Gain of 35 yards. J.Bostic ran out of bounds.
Kickoff
(11:18 - 3rd) B.Peskin kicks 65 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Downs (8 plays, 51 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:18 - 3rd) B.Peskin extra point is good.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(11:19 - 3rd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by M.Wright at OHI 25. Gain of 25 yards. M.Wright for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 31
(11:20 - 3rd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 31. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at OHI 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; J.Gregory at OHI 25.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(12:10 - 3rd) J.Loughridge rushed to OHI 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Williams; J.McCrory at OHI 31.
+11 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 46
(12:22 - 3rd) T.Sneed rushed to OHI 35 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; A.Williams at OHI 35.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 49
(12:44 - 3rd) T.Demorat rushed to OHI 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 46.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 34
(12:58 - 3rd) T.Sneed rushed to OHI 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 49.
Kickoff
(13:23 - 3rd) N.Vakos kicks 46 yards from OHI 35 to the FOR 19. M.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at FOR 31.

FORD
Rams
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:23 - 3rd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
Kickoff
(13:37 - 3rd) B.Peskin kicks 45 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI 20. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. K.Wilburn for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.

FORD
Rams
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 74 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:11 - 3rd) B.Peskin extra point is good. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+45 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 45
(13:45 - 3rd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 45. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at OHI 45. Gain of 45 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 45
(13:11 - 3rd) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat pass incomplete intended for M.Wright. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
+24 YD
3 & 5 - FORD 31
(13:34 - 3rd) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 31. Catch made by M.Wright at FOR 31. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at OHI 45.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 26
(14:08 - 3rd) K.Loughlin rushed to FOR 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by OHI at FOR 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) N.Vakos kicks 96 yards from OHI 2 to the FOR 2. F.Kokosioulis returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at FOR 26.

FORD
Rams
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 28
(0:01 - 2nd) T.Demorat kneels at the FOR 27.
Kickoff
(0:06 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 54 yards from OHI 35 to the FOR 11. M.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Gregory; C.Campolieti at FOR 28.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 84 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:06 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 21
(0:12 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 21. Catch made by J.Jones at FOR 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Jones for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 21
(0:18 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 38
(0:31 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 38. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at FOR 21.
+15 YD
3 & 9 - OHIO 47
(0:37 - 2nd) K.Rourke scrambles to FOR 38 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Rice-Williams at FOR 38.
+13 YD
2 & 22 - OHIO 34
(1:05 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 34. Catch made by N.McCormick at OHI 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by FOR at OHI 47.
No Gain
2 & 12 - OHIO 44
(1:13 - 2nd) K.Rourke scrambles to OHI 48 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by FOR at OHI 48. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 2 - OHIO 46
(1:19 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross. PENALTY on OHI-S.Rhodes Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46
(1:31 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 46. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Ferguson at FOR 46.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33
(1:35 - 2nd) K.Rourke scrambles to OHI 46 for 13 yards. Tackled by FOR at OHI 46.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 16
(1:50 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 16. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FOR at OHI 33.
Kickoff
(1:50 - 2nd) M.Bernard kicks 49 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI 16. Downed by FOR.

FORD
Rams
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:50 - 2nd) B.Peskin extra point is good.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - FORD 9
(1:49 - 2nd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 9. Catch made by D.Carter at OHI 9. Gain of 9 yards. D.Carter for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
2 & 19 - FORD 24
(1:57 - 2nd) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat pass incomplete intended for FOR. PENALTY on OHI-OHI Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
2 & Goal - FORD 9
(1:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on FOR-FOR Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 15
(2:38 - 2nd) T.Sneed rushed to OHI 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 9.
+45 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 40
(2:50 - 2nd) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 40. Catch made by D.Carter at FOR 40. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 15.
Penalty
1 & 10 - FORD 25
(2:50 - 2nd) PENALTY on OHI-OHI Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(2:50 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the FOR End Zone. Touchback.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:50 - 2nd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 13
(2:56 - 2nd) T.Toledo rushed to FOR End Zone for 13 yards. T.Toledo for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 13
(3:15 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30
(3:58 - 2nd) T.Toledo rushed to FOR 13 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Tony-Itoyah; S.Williams at FOR 13.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 41
(4:32 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 41. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at FOR 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Dixon; B.Ferguson at FOR 30.
+34 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25
(4:50 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by K.Wilburn at OHI 25. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(5:20 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Conway; M.Courtney at OHI 25.
Kickoff
(5:26 - 2nd) B.Peskin kicks 59 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI 6. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Conway at OHI 25.

FORD
Rams
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:26 - 2nd) B.Peskin extra point is good.
+74 YD
3 & 9 - FORD 26
(5:32 - 2nd) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 26. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at FOR 26. Gain of 74 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-3 YD
2 & 6 - FORD 29
(6:09 - 2nd) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at FOR 26.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 25
(6:30 - 2nd) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at FOR 29.
Kickoff
(6:30 - 2nd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the FOR End Zone. Touchback.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (14 plays, 57 yards, 7:23 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 13 - OHIO 24
(6:32 - 2nd) N.Vakos 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OHI Holder-OHI.
+14 YD
3 & 27 - OHIO 31
(7:01 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 31. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at FOR 17.
No Gain
3 & 17 - OHIO 21
(7:10 - 2nd) K.Rourke scrambles to FOR End Zone for yards. K.Rourke for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OHI-J.Habinowski Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 15 - OHIO 19
(7:53 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 19. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 19. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by N.Perkins at FOR 21.
Penalty
2 & Goal - OHIO 9
(8:07 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on OHI-T.Foster Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 14
(8:50 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson; N.Drati at FOR 9.
+11 YD
3 & 9 - OHIO 25
(9:17 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 14.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 26
(9:58 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; M.Jaworski at FOR 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 26
(10:01 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 36
(10:47 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 36. Catch made by N.McCormick at FOR 36. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Conway at FOR 26.
+5 YD
2 & 12 - OHIO 41
(11:35 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 41. Catch made by N.McCormick at FOR 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen at FOR 36.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(12:19 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Coste at FOR 41.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 50
(12:36 - 2nd) K.Rourke rushed to FOR 39 for 11 yards. K.Rourke ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 46
(13:06 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; J.Conway at FOR 50.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 37
(13:26 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 37. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 37. Gain of 9 yards. OHI ran out of bounds.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 26
(13:48 - 2nd) J.Neatherton rushed to OHI 37 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen at OHI 37.
Kickoff
(13:53 - 2nd) B.Peskin kicks 51 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI 14. J.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Drati; M.Courtney at OHI 26.

FORD
Rams
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 64 yards, 2:31 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:53 - 2nd) B.Peskin extra point is good.
+33 YD
2 & 8 - FORD 33
(14:03 - 2nd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 33. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at OHI 33. Gain of 33 yards. F.Kokosioulis for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 35
(14:31 - 2nd) T.Demorat pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by D.Carter at OHI 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at OHI 33.
+9 YD
3 & 1 - FORD 44
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Loughridge rushed to OHI 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; R.Parodie at OHI 35.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 47
(0:10 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to OHI 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.McCracken; K.Thompson at OHI 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 47
(0:15 - 1st) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - FORD 36
(0:40 - 1st) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 36. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at FOR 36. Gain of 11 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FORD 36
(1:08 - 1st) J.Loughridge rushed to FOR 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at FOR 36.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 25
(1:24 - 1st) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 25. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at FOR 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; B.Johnson at FOR 36.
Kickoff
(1:24 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 50 yards from OHI 50 to the FOR End Zone. Touchback.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 99 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(1:24 - 1st) PENALTY on FOR-FOR Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(1:24 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 39
(2:12 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 39. Catch made by T.Foster at FOR 39. Gain of 39 yards. T.Foster for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
2 & 16 - OHIO 44
(2:12 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Hofus; N.Drati at FOR 39.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 50
(2:44 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 50. Catch made by T.Foster at OHI 50. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Drati at FOR 44.
+46 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 4
(3:06 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 4. Catch made by J.Jones at OHI 4. Gain of 46 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Tony-Itoyah at OHI 50.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 1
(3:39 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Conway; J.Walker at OHI 4.

FORD
Rams
 - Punt (10 plays, 35 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - FORD 42
(3:43 - 1st) W.Haslett punts 41 yards to OHI 1 Center-FOR. Downed by N.Drati.
+11 YD
3 & 27 - FORD 47
(4:29 - 1st) T.Sneed rushed to OHI 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 42.
No Gain
3 & 17 - FORD 43
(3:49 - 1st) T.Demorat scrambles to OHI 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by OHI at OHI 37. PENALTY on FOR-P.Saleh Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 17 - FORD 43
(4:47 - 1st) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
Sack
1 & 10 - FORD 36
(5:13 - 1st) T.Demorat steps back to pass. T.Demorat sacked at OHI 43 for -7 yards (R.Buell)
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 48
(5:52 - 1st) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 48. Catch made by D.Carter at FOR 48. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; B.Johnson at OHI 36.
+4 YD
3 & 2 - FORD 44
(6:16 - 1st) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 44. Catch made by T.Sneed at FOR 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson; J.McCrory at FOR 48.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - FORD 43
(6:37 - 1st) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at FOR 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 36
(6:53 - 1st) T.Sneed rushed to FOR 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; B.Johnson at FOR 43.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - FORD 26
(6:55 - 1st) T.Demorat rushed to FOR 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at FOR 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FORD 23
(7:17 - 1st) T.Demorat pass complete to FOR 23. Catch made by F.Kokosioulis at FOR 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at FOR 26.
Kickoff
(7:22 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 55 yards from OHI 35 to the FOR 10. M.Wright returns the kickoff. Tackled by OHI at FOR 23.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (14 plays, 74 yards, 7:38 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:22 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - OHIO 1
(7:06 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to FOR End Zone for 1 yards. K.Rourke for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 5
(8:04 - 1st) J.Neatherton rushed to FOR 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen at FOR 1.
Penalty
3 & 9 - OHIO 11
(8:10 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek. PENALTY on FOR-N.Perkins Defensive Holding 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 13 - OHIO 15
(9:12 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 15. Catch made by M.Cross at FOR 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; N.Perkins at FOR 11.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 12
(9:34 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 15 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Conway at FOR 15.
+7 YD
3 & 5 - OHIO 19
(9:59 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 19. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FOR at FOR 12.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - OHIO 18
(10:40 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Armstrong at FOR 19.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 24
(11:17 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Courtney; S.Williams at FOR 18.
+9 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 33
(11:37 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 33. Catch made by M.Cross at FOR 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Perkins; S.Williams at FOR 24.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(12:06 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; J.Low at FOR 33.
+8 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 43
(12:25 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; M.Courtney at FOR 35.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - OHIO 48
(12:59 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to FOR 48. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at FOR 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen; A.Tony-Itoyah at FOR 43.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 48
(13:50 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to FOR 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Coste; R.Greenhagen at FOR 48.
+16 YD
2 & 3 - OHIO 32
(14:25 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 48 for 16 yards. Tackled by A.Tony-Itoyah at OHI 48.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(15:00 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by T.Foster at OHI 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Greenhagen at OHI 32.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Peskin kicks 65 yards from FOR 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
