UCF gets crack at reeling Georgia Tech
It may be the fourth game, but UCF head coach Gus Malzahn thinks his Knights have reached a key point of the season as they prepare to face Georgia Tech in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday evening.
"I told our team the other day, this is the time of year the good teams start getting better," Malzahn said. "You see every year, teams hit a lull, we need to be that team that continues to get better as the season goes. We did that last year after we kind of had that two or three games figuring out our identity and who was injured and all that."
The Knights (2-1) bounced back from a 20-14 loss to Louisville to roll past Florida Atlantic 40-14 last Saturday, rushing for 314 yards. They also got 339 yards through the air from Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee, who earned the starting quarterback job after spending time as a wide receiver for the Rebels.
"He's continuing to get more comfortable with the offense," Malzahn said. "We were able to get in rhythm. I think when we can run the football effectively, things get rolling good for us."
Georgia Tech lost 42-0 at home to Ole Miss last weekend. The Yellow Jackets (1-2) have scored 10 points in two outings against FBS opponents, with a 35-17 win over FCS foe Western Carolina as their only triumph.
After going 15-10 in two years at Temple, head coach Geoff Collins is 10-27 in three-plus years at Georgia Tech, leading to much speculation about his future with the program.
"I have a tremendous amount of confidence based on demonstrated ability," Collins said. "Has that shown up yet while we've been here? It has not. Do I have faith and belief in the process that we are about to do it? Absolutely."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|5
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|0
|0
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|0-0
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|0
|56
|Total Plays
|0
|19
|Avg Gain
|0.0
|2.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|0
|56
|Rush Attempts
|0
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.0
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|0
|0
|Comp. - Att.
|0-0
|0-2
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|0.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|0
|PASS YDS
|0
|
|
|0
|RUSH YDS
|56
|
|
|0
|TOTAL YDS
|56
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. King 14 DB
|J. King
|2-2
|0.0
|0
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
M. Scott 8 DL
|M. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Kennard 9 DL
|K. Kennard
|1-2
|0.0
|0
T. Tatum 40 LB
|T. Tatum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
I. Bowser 5 RB
|I. Bowser
|6
|27
|0
|8
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|4
|15
|0
|8
J. Plumlee 10 QB
|J. Plumlee
|7
|14
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Richardson 0 RB
|J. Richardson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
J. Baker 1 WR
|J. Baker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Boomer 35 K
|C. Boomer
|1/1
|21
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UCF 11(5:14 - 1st) C.Boomer 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UCF Holder-UCF.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UCF 4(5:54 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UCF 6(6:42 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at GT 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UCF 8(7:29 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to GT 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Tatum; J.King at GT 6.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UCF 10(7:41 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to GT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard; L.Brooks at GT 8.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UCF 11(8:00 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Scott at GT 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UCF 14(9:55 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to GT 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Douse; M.Scott at GT 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 19(10:06 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to GT 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen at GT 14.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - UCF 26(10:17 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to GT 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.King at GT 19.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UCF 26(10:37 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace; K.White at GT 26.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UCF 31(10:37 - 1st) PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UCF 34(11:04 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to GT 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.White at GT 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCF 34(11:09 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Richardson.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - UCF 39(11:38 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF. PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UCF 39(11:43 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for J.Baker.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 43(12:11 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.King; K.Kennard at GT 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 46(12:35 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to GT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 43.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - UCF 44(12:35 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF. PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - UCF 40(13:10 - 1st) J.Plumlee rushed to UCF 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at UCF 44.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 42(13:45 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.White at UCF 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 1 - UCF 34(13:57 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.King at UCF 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UCF 28(14:24 - 1st) J.Richardson rushed to UCF 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Douse at UCF 34.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - UCF 33(14:27 - 1st) J.Plumlee steps back to pass. J.Plumlee pass incomplete intended for UCF. PENALTY on UCF-S.Jackson Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UCF 25(15:00 - 1st) I.Bowser rushed to UCF 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at UCF 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Kelley kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the UCF End Zone. Touchback.
