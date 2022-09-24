Drive Chart
HOUBP
TXSTSM

TXSTSM
7 Pass
127 Rush
78 YDS
5:44 POS
Field Goal
2ND & 7 HOUBP 17
0:05
S.Keller 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 HOUBP 13
0:10
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 13. Catch made by L.Pare at HB 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 10.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 HOUBP 24
0:17
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 24. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 13.
+2 YD
2ND & 2 HOUBP 26
0:30
L.Pare rushed to HB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 24.
+2 YD
2ND & 2 HOUBP 28
0:38
C.Hill rushed to HB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 26.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 HOUBP 35
1:11
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 35. Catch made by C.Hill at HB 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 27.
+5 YD
3RD & 5 HOUBP 41
1:32
C.Hill rushed to HB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 36.
+1 YD
2ND & 6 HOUBP 42
2:19
C.Hill rushed to HB 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 41.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 HOUBP 46
2:48
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 46. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 42.
+5 YD
2ND & 3 TXSTSM 49
3:13
L.Pare rushed to HB 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 46.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:00
S.Keller 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
15
plays
78
yds
5:44
pos
0
24
Point After TD 8:55
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 8:55
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 38. Catch made by M.Barbee at HB 38. Gain of 38 yards. M.Barbee for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
42
yds
00:32
pos
0
20
Point After TD 14:19
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 14:16
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 3. Catch made by A.Hawkins at HB 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Hawkins for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
65
yds
1:56
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:22
S.Keller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 2:22
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 19. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Ortega-Jones for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
85
yds
4:10
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 4 21
Rushing 1 10
Passing 3 10
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 3-8 2-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 75 361
Total Plays 26 49
Avg Gain 2.9 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 25 95
Rush Attempts 8 21
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 4.5
Yards Passing 50 266
Comp. - Att. 9-18 19-28
Yards Per Pass 2.2 9.5
Penalties - Yards 2-20 3-25
Touchdowns 0 3
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 5-45.2 2-42.5
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Houston Baptist 1-1 00--0
Texas State 1-2 717--24
Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium San Marcos, TX
 50 PASS YDS 266
25 RUSH YDS 95
75 TOTAL YDS 361
Houston Baptist
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fomby  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 50 0 1 62.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 635 6 1 148.2
J. Fomby 9/18 50 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Smith  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
R. Smith 4 15 0 9
N. Livingston  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
N. Livingston 1 7 0 7
J. Fomby  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 -30 0
J. Fomby 3 3 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
V. Harrell  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 0
V. Harrell 1 1 16 0 16
R. Smith  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Smith 1 1 8 0 8
K. Reynolds  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 240 1
K. Reynolds 2 2 7 0 5
J. Graham  18 DT
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Graham 1 1 6 0 6
D. Young  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Young 2 1 5 0 5
N. Livingston  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
N. Livingston 4 2 3 0 8
J. McCarter  30 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
J. McCarter 1 1 3 0 3
D. Malone  26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Malone 1 0 0 0 0
D. Cormier  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 0
D. Cormier 2 0 0 0 0
I. Fuller  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 1
I. Fuller 2 1 -3 0 -3
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Buell  88 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 45.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
B. Buell 5 45.2 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Walker  8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
B. Walker 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Hatcher  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 266 3 1 175.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 701 6 3 123.7
L. Hatcher 19/28 266 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hill  11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 251 1
C. Hill 12 49 0 21
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 47 0
L. Pare 9 46 0 13
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Barbee  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
M. Barbee 6 4 84 1 38
A. Hawkins  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 251 4
A. Hawkins 6 4 49 1 34
J. Banks  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 1
J. Banks 1 1 39 0 39
L. Pare  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 15 0
L. Pare 5 4 39 0 17
J. Ortega-Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 95 0
J. Ortega-Jones 3 3 34 1 19
C. Brown  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 114 1
C. Brown 3 2 13 0 9
C. Hill  11 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 33 0
C. Hill 1 1 8 0 8
R. Groves  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 0
R. Groves 1 0 0 0 0
D. Moorer  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Moorer 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Bell  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Bell 0-1 0.5 0
K. Rodgers  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
K. Rodgers 0-0 0.0 1
J. Revels  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Revels 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Keller  6 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/2 8/8
S. Keller 1/1 27 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. O'Kelly  99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 0
S. O'Kelly 2 42.5 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Hawkins 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.0 10 0
A. Hawkins 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 HOUBP 1 3:32 6 16 Punt
7:09 HOUBP 25 0:37 3 5 Punt
2:22 HOUBP 25 1:07 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 HOUBP 25 2:17 9 26 Punt
9:32 HOUBP 20 0:05 1 0 INT
8:55 HOUBP 25 3:11 5 22 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXSTSM 25 2:38 6 47 INT
8:50 TXSTSM 43 1:41 3 -6 Punt
6:32 TXSTSM 15 4:10 11 85 TD
1:15 TXSTSM 20 1:56 7 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 TXSTSM 13 2:30 5 40 Punt
9:27 HOUBP 33 0:32 3 32 TD
5:44 TXSTSM 12 5:44 15 78 FG

TXST
Bobcats
 - Field Goal (15 plays, 78 yards, 5:44 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 17
(0:05 - 2nd) S.Keller 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13
(0:10 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 13. Catch made by L.Pare at HB 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 10.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24
(0:17 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 24. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 13.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 26
(0:30 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to HB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 24.
+2 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 28
(0:38 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 26.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(1:11 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 35. Catch made by C.Hill at HB 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 27.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 41
(1:32 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 36.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 42
(2:19 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 41.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46
(2:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 46. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 42.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 49
(3:13 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to HB 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 46.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42
(3:45 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 42. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 49.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 33
(4:23 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 42.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(4:46 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 33.
+12 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 13
(5:17 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 13. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 25.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12
(5:44 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 13.

HBU
Huskies
 - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - HOUBP 42
(6:00 - 2nd) B.Buell punts 46 yards to TXST 12 Center-HB. A.Hawkins returned punt from the TXST 12. Tackled by HB at TXST 12.
-5 YD
3 & 2 - HOUBP 47
(6:36 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. Tackled by TXST at HB 47. Catch made by N.Livingston at HB 47. Gain of -5 yards.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - HOUBP 44
(7:18 - 2nd) J.Fomby scrambles to HB 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 39
(7:57 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 39. Catch made by D.Young at HB 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 44.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - HOUBP 33
(8:19 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 33. Catch made by J.Graham at HB 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 39.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25
(8:51 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 25. Catch made by R.Smith at HB 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 33.
Kickoff
(8:55 - 2nd) S.Keller kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the HB End Zone. Touchback.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 32 yards, 0:32 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:55 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
+38 YD
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 38
(9:11 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 38. Catch made by M.Barbee at HB 38. Gain of 38 yards. M.Barbee for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(9:19 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 29. PENALTY on TXST-K.Hergel Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33
(9:27 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.

HBU
Huskies
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:05 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - HOUBP 20
(9:32 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass INTERCEPTED at HB 33. Intercepted by K.Rodgers at HB 33. Tackled by HB at HB 33.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (5 plays, 40 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 47
(9:42 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 47 yards to HB End Zone Center-TXST. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 47
(9:49 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 49
(10:29 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 49. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 47.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48
(11:04 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TXST 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 49.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27
(11:33 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TXST 48 for 21 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 48.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13
(12:02 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 13. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 13. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 27.

HBU
Huskies
 - Punt (9 plays, 26 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - HOUBP 49
(12:09 - 2nd) B.Buell punts 36 yards to TXST 13 Center-HB. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
No Gain
3 & 10 - HOUBP 49
(12:15 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HOUBP 49
(12:21 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Young.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 49
(12:29 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for N.Livingston.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - HOUBP 43
(12:42 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 43. Catch made by N.Livingston at HB 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 49.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - HOUBP 36
(13:27 - 2nd) N.Livingston rushed to HB 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 43.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 36
(13:29 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for N.Livingston.
+9 YD
3 & 8 - HOUBP 27
(13:48 - 2nd) J.Fomby scrambles to HB 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 36.
Penalty
3 & 3 - HOUBP 32
(13:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on HB-HB False Start 5 yards accepted.
Penalty
3 & 8 - HOUBP 27
(13:55 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for K.Reynolds. PENALTY on TXST-TXST Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 8 - HOUBP 27
(13:55 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for I.Fuller.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25
(14:19 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 25. Catch made by K.Reynolds at HB 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 27.
Kickoff
(14:19 - 2nd) S.Keller kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the HB End Zone. Touchback.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 80 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:19 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 3
(14:25 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 3. Catch made by A.Hawkins at HB 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Hawkins for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 16
(14:54 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to HB 3 for 13 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 3.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17
(15:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for L.Pare.
+39 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45
(0:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 45. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 45. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 16. PENALTY on HB-HB Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 42
(0:55 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 45.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35
(1:09 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 42.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(1:12 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown. PENALTY on HB-D.Hargrove Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20
(1:15 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.

HBU
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - HOUBP 31
(1:53 - 1st) B.Buell punts 49 yards to TXST 20 Center-HB. Fair catch by R.Groves.
No Gain
3 & 4 - HOUBP 31
(1:57 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for HB.
-3 YD
2 & 1 - HOUBP 34
(1:55 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 34. Catch made by I.Fuller at HB 34. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 31.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25
(2:17 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 34.
Kickoff
(2:22 - 1st) S.Keller kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the HB End Zone. B.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at HB 25.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 85 yards, 4:10 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:22 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
+19 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 19
(2:30 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 19. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Ortega-Jones for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 22
(3:04 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 22. Catch made by A.Hawkins at HB 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 19.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22
(3:14 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 26
(3:50 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to HB 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 22.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32
(4:15 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to HB 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 26.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49
(4:50 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 49. Catch made by L.Pare at HB 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 32.
+1 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 50
(5:21 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to HB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 49.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 41
(5:48 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 50.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 41
(5:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41
(5:58 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15
(6:32 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 15. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 41.

HBU
Huskies
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - HOUBP 30
(6:44 - 1st) B.Buell punts 55 yards to TXST 15 Center-HB. Downed by HB.
No Gain
3 & 5 - HOUBP 30
(6:47 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Malone. PENALTY on HB-HB Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
No Gain
2 & 5 - HOUBP 30
(6:51 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25
(7:09 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 25. Catch made by K.Reynolds at HB 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 30.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - TXSTSM 37
(7:16 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards to HB 25 Center-TXST. Fair catch by B.Walker.
No Gain
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 37
(7:16 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 47
(7:45 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed to HB 45 for yards. Tackled by HB at HB 45. PENALTY on TXST-A.Costilla Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(7:52 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43
(8:50 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 43.

HBU
Huskies
 - Punt (6 plays, 16 yards, 3:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - HOUBP 17
(9:00 - 1st) B.Buell punts 40 yards to TXST 43 Center-HB. Fair catch by R.Groves.
No Gain
3 & 5 - HOUBP 26
(9:38 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby sacked at HB 17 for -9 yards (J.Revels; B.Bell)
+2 YD
2 & 7 - HOUBP 24
(10:14 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 26.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 21
(10:48 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 21. Catch made by J.McCarter at HB 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 24.
+16 YD
3 & 7 - HOUBP 5
(11:09 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 5. Catch made by V.Harrell at HB 5. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 21.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - HOUBP 1
(11:50 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 5.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 1
(12:22 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 1.

TXST
Bobcats
 - Interception (6 plays, 47 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28
(12:31 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at HB 1. Intercepted by J.Oliver at HB 1. Tackled by TXST at HB 1.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38
(12:52 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 38. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 28.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 34
(13:19 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 38.
No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34
(13:55 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 34.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 28
(14:28 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 28. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 28.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) A.Arroyo kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
