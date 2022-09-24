Drive Chart
|
|
|HOUBP
|TXSTSM
Preview not available
Preview not available
TXSTSM
7 Pass
127 Rush
78 YDS
5:44 POS
Field Goal
2ND & 7 HOUBP 17
0:05
S.Keller 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 HOUBP 13
0:10
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 13. Catch made by L.Pare at HB 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 10.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 HOUBP 24
0:17
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 24. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 13.
+2 YD
2ND & 2 HOUBP 26
0:30
L.Pare rushed to HB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 24.
+2 YD
2ND & 2 HOUBP 28
0:38
C.Hill rushed to HB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 26.
+8 YD
1ST & 10 HOUBP 35
1:11
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 35. Catch made by C.Hill at HB 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 27.
+5 YD
3RD & 5 HOUBP 41
1:32
C.Hill rushed to HB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 36.
+1 YD
2ND & 6 HOUBP 42
2:19
C.Hill rushed to HB 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 41.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 HOUBP 46
2:48
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 46. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 42.
+5 YD
2ND & 3 TXSTSM 49
3:13
L.Pare rushed to HB 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 46.
Field Goal 0:00
S.Keller 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
15
plays
78
yds
5:44
pos
0
24
Touchdown 8:55
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 38. Catch made by M.Barbee at HB 38. Gain of 38 yards. M.Barbee for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
42
yds
00:32
pos
0
20
Touchdown 14:16
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 3. Catch made by A.Hawkins at HB 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Hawkins for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
65
yds
1:56
pos
0
13
Touchdown 2:22
L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 19. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Ortega-Jones for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
85
yds
4:10
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|4
|21
|Rushing
|1
|10
|Passing
|3
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|75
|361
|Total Plays
|26
|49
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|95
|Rush Attempts
|8
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|50
|266
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|19-28
|Yards Per Pass
|2.2
|9.5
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-45.2
|2-42.5
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|50
|PASS YDS
|266
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|75
|TOTAL YDS
|361
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fomby 7 QB
|J. Fomby
|9/18
|50
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Smith 24 RB
|R. Smith
|4
|15
|0
|9
|
N. Livingston 21 RB
|N. Livingston
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Fomby 7 QB
|J. Fomby
|3
|3
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Harrell 14 WR
|V. Harrell
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Smith 24 RB
|R. Smith
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Reynolds 5 WR
|K. Reynolds
|2
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
J. Graham 18 DT
|J. Graham
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Young 11 WR
|D. Young
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Livingston 21 RB
|N. Livingston
|4
|2
|3
|0
|8
|
J. McCarter 30 TE
|J. McCarter
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Malone 26 RB
|D. Malone
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Cormier 80 WR
|D. Cormier
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Fuller 17 WR
|I. Fuller
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buell 88 P
|B. Buell
|5
|45.2
|3
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Walker 8 WR
|B. Walker
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|19/28
|266
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Barbee 18 WR
|M. Barbee
|6
|4
|84
|1
|38
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|6
|4
|49
|1
|34
|
J. Banks 1 WR
|J. Banks
|1
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|5
|4
|39
|0
|17
|
J. Ortega-Jones 17 WR
|J. Ortega-Jones
|3
|3
|34
|1
|19
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
C. Hill 11 RB
|C. Hill
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Bell 33 LB
|B. Bell
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Rodgers 3 CB
|K. Rodgers
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|1/1
|27
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|2
|42.5
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hawkins 2 WR
|A. Hawkins
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 17(0:05 - 2nd) S.Keller 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TXST Holder-TXST.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(0:10 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 13. Catch made by L.Pare at HB 13. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 10.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(0:17 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 24. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 13.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 26(0:30 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to HB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 24.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 28(0:38 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(1:11 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 35. Catch made by C.Hill at HB 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 41(1:32 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 42(2:19 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 46(2:48 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 46. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 49(3:13 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to HB 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(3:45 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 42. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 33(4:23 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(4:46 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 33.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 13(5:17 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 13. Catch made by L.Pare at TXST 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12(5:44 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - HOUBP 42(6:00 - 2nd) B.Buell punts 46 yards to TXST 12 Center-HB. A.Hawkins returned punt from the TXST 12. Tackled by HB at TXST 12.
|-5 YD
3 & 2 - HOUBP 47(6:36 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. Tackled by TXST at HB 47. Catch made by N.Livingston at HB 47. Gain of -5 yards.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - HOUBP 44(7:18 - 2nd) J.Fomby scrambles to HB 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 39(7:57 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 39. Catch made by D.Young at HB 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - HOUBP 33(8:19 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 33. Catch made by J.Graham at HB 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(8:51 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 25. Catch made by R.Smith at HB 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 33.
|Kickoff
|(8:55 - 2nd) S.Keller kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the HB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:55 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|+38 YD
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 38(9:11 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 38. Catch made by M.Barbee at HB 38. Gain of 38 yards. M.Barbee for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(9:19 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to HB 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 29. PENALTY on TXST-K.Hergel Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(9:27 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXSTSM 47(9:42 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 47 yards to HB End Zone Center-TXST. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXSTSM 47(9:49 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 49(10:29 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 49. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(11:04 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TXST 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 49.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 27(11:33 - 2nd) C.Hill rushed to TXST 48 for 21 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(12:02 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 13. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 13. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - HOUBP 49(12:09 - 2nd) B.Buell punts 36 yards to TXST 13 Center-HB. Fair catch by A.Hawkins.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - HOUBP 49(12:15 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOUBP 49(12:21 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Young.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 49(12:29 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for N.Livingston.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - HOUBP 43(12:42 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 43. Catch made by N.Livingston at HB 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TXST at TXST 49.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - HOUBP 36(13:27 - 2nd) N.Livingston rushed to HB 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 36(13:29 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for N.Livingston.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - HOUBP 27(13:48 - 2nd) J.Fomby scrambles to HB 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 36.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - HOUBP 32(13:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on HB-HB False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - HOUBP 27(13:55 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for K.Reynolds. PENALTY on TXST-TXST Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HOUBP 27(13:55 - 2nd) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for I.Fuller.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(14:19 - 2nd) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 25. Catch made by K.Reynolds at HB 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 27.
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 2nd) S.Keller kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the HB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:19 - 2nd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 3(14:25 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 3. Catch made by A.Hawkins at HB 3. Gain of 3 yards. A.Hawkins for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 16(14:54 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to HB 3 for 13 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 3.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 17(15:00 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for L.Pare.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 45(0:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 45. Catch made by J.Banks at TXST 45. Gain of 39 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 16. PENALTY on HB-HB Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 42(0:55 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(1:09 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 42.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(1:12 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown. PENALTY on HB-D.Hargrove Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(1:15 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - HOUBP 31(1:53 - 1st) B.Buell punts 49 yards to TXST 20 Center-HB. Fair catch by R.Groves.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOUBP 31(1:57 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for HB.
|-3 YD
2 & 1 - HOUBP 34(1:55 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 34. Catch made by I.Fuller at HB 34. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(2:17 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 34.
|Kickoff
|(2:22 - 1st) S.Keller kicks 65 yards from TXST 35 to the HB End Zone. B.Walker returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at HB 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:22 - 1st) S.Keller extra point is good.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 19(2:30 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 19. Catch made by J.Ortega-Jones at HB 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Ortega-Jones for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(3:04 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 22. Catch made by A.Hawkins at HB 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 22(3:14 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for M.Barbee.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 26(3:50 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to HB 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 22.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 32(4:15 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to HB 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 26.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 49(4:50 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to HB 49. Catch made by L.Pare at HB 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 32.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 50(5:21 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to HB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 49.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(5:48 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 41. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 50.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(5:55 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 41(5:58 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for A.Hawkins.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 15(6:32 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 15. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOUBP 30(6:44 - 1st) B.Buell punts 55 yards to TXST 15 Center-HB. Downed by HB.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOUBP 30(6:47 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Malone. PENALTY on HB-HB Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - HOUBP 30(6:51 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby pass incomplete intended for D.Cormier.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 25(7:09 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 25. Catch made by K.Reynolds at HB 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - TXSTSM 37(7:16 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 38 yards to HB 25 Center-TXST. Fair catch by B.Walker.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - TXSTSM 37(7:16 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 47(7:45 - 1st) L.Hatcher rushed to HB 45 for yards. Tackled by HB at HB 45. PENALTY on TXST-A.Costilla Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(7:52 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 43(8:50 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - HOUBP 17(9:00 - 1st) B.Buell punts 40 yards to TXST 43 Center-HB. Fair catch by R.Groves.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - HOUBP 26(9:38 - 1st) J.Fomby steps back to pass. J.Fomby sacked at HB 17 for -9 yards (J.Revels; B.Bell)
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - HOUBP 24(10:14 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOUBP 21(10:48 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 21. Catch made by J.McCarter at HB 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 24.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - HOUBP 5(11:09 - 1st) J.Fomby pass complete to HB 5. Catch made by V.Harrell at HB 5. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 21.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - HOUBP 1(11:50 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 5.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOUBP 1(12:22 - 1st) R.Smith rushed to HB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by TXST at HB 1.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(12:31 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at HB 1. Intercepted by J.Oliver at HB 1. Tackled by TXST at HB 1.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 38(12:52 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by A.Hawkins at TXST 38. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by HB at HB 28.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(13:19 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 38.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(13:55 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 28(14:28 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 28. Catch made by M.Barbee at TXST 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Hill rushed to TXST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by HB at TXST 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Arroyo kicks 65 yards from HB 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
