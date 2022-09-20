|
|
|IND
|CINCY
At Cincinnati, resilient Indiana aims for 4-0 start
Indiana is among 33 unbeaten teams and needed three comebacks to keep its record unblemished.
Coming off a nightmarish 10-loss season, a quick start is exactly what Indiana needed but staying unbeaten may prove difficult Saturday when the Hoosiers visit Cincinnati for their final nonconference game.
"Our guys are excited about that," Indiana coach Tom Allen said of facing a 2021 playoff team. "They do understand that. Our preparation has to reflect that. It's on our team, the leaders of this team. Talk about guys in those roles right now and that leadership has to elevate itself this week as we continue to grow."
Indiana (3-0) is seeking a 4-0 start for the second time in three seasons but those quick starts are sandwiched around a 2-10 campaign.
Indiana scored the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds left to beat Illinois in its season opener, then overcame an early 10-point deficit to beat Idaho in Week 2. Last week, the Hoosiers erased an eight-point deficit, scoring the tying TD with 47 seconds left and kicking the game-winning 51-yard field goal in overtime for a 33-30 win over visiting Western Kentucky.
The rallies have forced Indiana to constantly use its passing game as Connor Bazelak completed 34 of 55 passes for 364 yards last week. His 56.6 percent completion rate is the second-lowest in the Big Ten.
Cincinnati (2-1) is averaging 41.7 points per game and its 17 touchdowns are the most in the AAC. After opening with a 31-24 loss at Arkansas, the Bearcats notched double-digit wins over Kennesaw State and Miami (Ohio).
The Bearcats followed up their 63-10 rout of Kennesaw State by overcoming a 10-point deficit for a 38-17 win over Miami. Ben Bryant threw 337 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Charles McClelland added 101 yards and two rushing TDs.
"We are figuring out what 'us' looks like," Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said. "I think there's a little bit more of a calm nature than last year."
Indiana leads the all-time series 9-4-2. The schools are meeting in Cincinnati for the first time since 1998. Last season, the Bearcats intercepted Michael Pennix three times and overcame an early 14-point deficit for a 38-24 victory at Indiana.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|4
|Rushing
|4
|0
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|105
|168
|Total Plays
|31
|16
|Avg Gain
|3.4
|10.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|38
|12
|Rush Attempts
|14
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|67
|156
|Comp. - Att.
|9-17
|7-9
|Yards Per Pass
|2.8
|17.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-9
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-43.0
|1-52.0
|Return Yards
|0
|34
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|156
|
|
|38
|RUSH YDS
|12
|
|
|105
|TOTAL YDS
|168
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|9/17
|67
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|7
|28
|0
|22
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|5
|19
|0
|6
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|2
|-9
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Camper 6 WR
|C. Camper
|5
|4
|51
|0
|19
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|4
|2
|-3
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 98 DL
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 5 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grier 16 DB
|J. Grier
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hohlt 43 LB
|M. Hohlt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/1
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|2
|43.0
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Cooper Jr. 3 WR
|O. Cooper Jr.
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|7/9
|156
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
B. Bryant 6 QB
|B. Bryant
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|5
|4
|81
|1
|45
|
C. Kiner 2 RB
|C. Kiner
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Corleone 58 DL
|D. Corleone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Taylor 90 DL
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 22 LB
|J. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wodtly 34 DL
|J. Wodtly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hardaway 6 DB
|J. Hardaway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Junior 16 LB
|C. Junior
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 12 CB
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|1
|52.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 30(12:11 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - IND 8(12:30 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 30 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Pace B.Threats at IU 30.
|Kickoff
|(12:36 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 63 yards from CIN 35 to the IU 2. O.Cooper returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Dingle T.Van Fossen at IU 20. PENALTY on IU-R.Barnes Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:36 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 5(12:39 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 5. Catch made by T.Tucker at IU 5. Gain of 5 yards. T.Tucker for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CINCY 5(12:48 - 2nd) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for N.Mardner.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CINCY 4(13:24 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to IU 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a A.Bryant at IU 5.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 18(14:23 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 18. Catch made by T.Tucker at IU 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Grier J.Williams at IU 4.
|+45 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 37(14:38 - 2nd) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 37. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 37. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by J.Sanguinetti at IU 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(14:49 - 2nd) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at CIN 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 28 - IND 7(15:00 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 53 yards to CIN 40 Center-S.Wracher. J.Thompson returned punt from the CIN 40. Tackled by T.Mullen J.Casey at CIN 47. PENALTY on CIN-J.Hardaway Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 11 - IND 24(0:25 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 7 for -17 yards (I.Pace)
|No Gain
2 & 11 - IND 24(0:31 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(1:00 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Thompson J.Wodtly at IU 24.
|Kickoff
|(1:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:00 - 1st) R.Coe extra point is good.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(1:10 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by T.Scott at CIN 25. Gain of 75 yards. T.Scott for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(1:15 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 61 yards from IU 35 to the CIN 4. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hohlt at CIN 25.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - IND 17(1:19 - 1st) C.Campbell 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Wracher Holder-J.Evans.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 9(1:30 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - IND 16(1:54 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 9 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Pace B.Threats at CIN 9.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(2:31 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 14. Catch made by S.Shivers at CIN 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Junior at CIN 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - IND 18(2:45 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to CIN 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by W.Huber J.Harris at CIN 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - IND 24(3:18 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to CIN 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wodtly at CIN 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(3:45 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 25. Catch made by D.Matthews at CIN 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IND 28(3:56 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to CIN 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace T.Ward at CIN 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - IND 36(4:19 - 1st) C.Bazelak scrambles to CIN 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(4:28 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(4:52 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 47. Catch made by C.Camper at CIN 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at CIN 36.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - IND 37(5:05 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 37. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 37. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bush at CIN 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 37(5:11 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Henderson.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - IND 34(5:18 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace D.Pace at IU 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - IND 28(5:41 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 28. Catch made by D.McCulley at IU 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Pace J.Briggs at IU 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(6:00 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to IU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hardaway J.Briggs at IU 28.
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CINCY 14(6:04 - 1st) R.Coe 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Pfeiffer Holder-B.Burton.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - CINCY 5(6:45 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 5. Catch made by T.Scott at IU 5. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CINCY 6(7:23 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to IU 6. Catch made by C.Kiner at IU 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CINCY 6(8:00 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to IU 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings M.Hohlt at IU 6.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 8 - IND 12(8:11 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass INTERCEPTED at IU 34. Intercepted by B.Threats at IU 34. Tackled by IU at IU 6.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IND 12(8:18 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(8:38 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas D.Corleone at IU 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - CINCY 38(8:52 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 52 yards to IU 10 Center-C.Pfeiffer. Fair catch by D.Matthews.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CINCY 37(9:35 - 1st) C.Kiner rushed to CIN 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews J.Head at CIN 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - CINCY 32(10:13 - 1st) B.Bryant scrambles to CIN 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jones D.Elliott at CIN 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(10:51 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones A.Casey at CIN 32.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - CINCY 12(11:18 - 1st) B.Bryant pass complete to CIN 12. Catch made by T.Tucker at CIN 12. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at CIN 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 9(11:49 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant D.Elliott at CIN 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 9(11:54 - 1st) B.Bryant steps back to pass. B.Bryant pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - IND 42(12:05 - 1st) J.Evans punts 33 yards to CIN 9 Center-S.Wracher. Downed by S.Wracher.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - IND 42(12:40 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at CIN 42.
|-4 YD
2 & 13 - IND 38(13:21 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to CIN 38. Catch made by D.Matthews at CIN 38. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at CIN 42.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(13:46 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to CIN 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Corleone at CIN 38.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - IND 46(14:07 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 46. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 35. PENALTY on CIN-J.Sheppard Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(14:25 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at IU 46.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - IND 30(14:40 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 30. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by W.Huber A.Bush at IU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IND 30(14:42 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at IU 30.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
