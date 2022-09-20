|
|
|IOWA
|RUT
Defense on display when Iowa faces Rutgers
Do not expect a high-scoring shootout when Iowa meets Rutgers in both teams' Big Ten opener Saturday at Piscataway, N.J.
Not only do both teams rank top-10 nationally in total defense and top-25 in scoring defense, but both also have struggled to produce consistently on offense.
The Hawkeyes (2-1) started the year by barely defeating FCS foe South Dakota State 7-3 with two safeties and a field goal rather than one touchdown. After falling to Iowa State 10-7, Iowa's offense finally struck the right chord in last week's 27-0 win over Nevada, as Kaleb Johnson ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries.
Then there's the Scarlet Knights (3-0), who dropped 66 points on FCS Wagner two weeks ago but squeaked by Temple 16-14 last Saturday without an offensive touchdown. Rutgers only managed 59 passing yards, instead winning with three field goals and a pick-6 by Shaquan Loyal.
"Part of it was technical. Part of it was schematic ... and part of it was cultural," Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said of the offensive struggles. "So throw all three things together, and you had kind of a perfect storm. But we are moving. We are learning from it and we are moving forward and we need to because we have an opponent with as stout a defense as there is in the country."
Rutgers must cope with a Hawkeyes defense tied for second in FBS with 13 total points allowed, including just one touchdown. And Iowa -- which ranks last among 131 FBS teams with 217.7 yards per game -- now faces a Rutgers defense allowing 240.3 per game, 10th in the nation.
"You watch film on them -- I don't want to say they're the same as us, but there's a lot of parallels, I think," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. "In terms of, they've got a system defensively and offensively they believe in. They've got big physical guys that are athletic and play hard and they don't do dumb things. They make you earn anything you get."
Two Rutgers quarterbacks will be game-time decisions, Schiano said: Gavin Wimsatt, who came up limping early in the Temple game and did not return, and senior Noah Vedral, who's yet to play this year while recovering from an upper-body injury. Evan Simon started and took most of the snaps against Temple.
The programs have only met twice since Rutgers joined the Big Ten. Iowa won 14-7 in 2016 and 30-0 in 2019.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|6
|Rushing
|4
|3
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|144
|155
|Total Plays
|25
|33
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|49
|Rush Attempts
|15
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|98
|106
|Comp. - Att.
|7-10
|12-21
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|3-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|45
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-45
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|98
|PASS YDS
|106
|
|
|46
|RUSH YDS
|49
|
|
|144
|TOTAL YDS
|155
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|7/10
|98
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|10
|59
|0
|9
|
M. Pottebaum 38 FB
|M. Pottebaum
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Van Kekerix 23 LB
|L. Van Kekerix
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|2
|-6
|0
|0
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|2
|-10
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|5
|3
|66
|0
|42
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Telander 25 LB
|K. Telander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jacobs 5 LB
|J. Jacobs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harrell 41 LB
|J. Harrell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|3
|40.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|1
|42.0
|42
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|12/21
|106
|0
|1
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|4
|20
|0
|9
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|3
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|3
|2
|42
|0
|33
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|2
|18
|0
|17
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|5
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|3
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Washington 14 WR
|I. Washington
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Loyal 25 DB
|S. Loyal
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 44 LB
|A. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stewart 11 DL
|C. Stewart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|1/1
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|3
|42.7
|2
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IOWA 12(0:40 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 13(0:47 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to RUT 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 12.
|+42 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 45(1:20 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 45. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 45. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at RUT 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(1:59 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 16 - IOWA 25(2:23 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 42.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(3:06 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to IOW 25 for -6 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at IOW 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 23(3:50 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 31 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at IOW 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 18(4:20 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 23.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - IOWA 9(4:32 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at IOW 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 6(5:00 - 2nd) M.Pottebaum rushed to IOW 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Loyal at IOW 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 48(5:14 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 46 yards to IOW 6 Center-E.Rogowski. Downed by RUT.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 47(5:50 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at RUT 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 43(6:30 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 43. Catch made by S.Brown at RUT 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at RUT 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 43(7:08 - 2nd) S.Jones rushed to RUT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at RUT 43.
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 26(7:50 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 26. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at RUT 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:28 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at RUT 26.
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 2nd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the RUT End Zone. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 2nd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - RUT 12(8:44 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 12. Catch made by J.Youngblood at RUT 12. Gain of 18 yards. J.Youngblood FUMBLES forced by S.Castro. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-K.Merriweather at RUT 30. K.Merriweather for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - RUT 12(9:10 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for I.Washington.
|+5 YD
1 & 7 - RUT 7(9:18 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by IOW at RUT 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWA 42(9:28 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 35 yards to RUT 7 Center-L.Elkin. Out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - IOWA 48(10:15 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to RUT 48. Catch made by G.Williams at RUT 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - IOWA 47(10:57 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 47. Catch made by L.Williams at IOW 47. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at RUT 48.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IOWA 45(11:42 - 2nd) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 47 for -8 yards (C.Izien)
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - IOWA 50(12:16 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to RUT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at RUT 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(12:39 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 28(13:10 - 2nd) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by RUT at IOW 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - IOWA 23(13:34 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Stewart at IOW 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 16(14:07 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at IOW 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - RUT 44(14:13 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to IOW 11 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by C.DeJean. PENALTY on RUT-C.Izien Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - RUT 44(14:38 - 2nd) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 40(15:00 - 2nd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by S.Brown at RUT 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harrell at RUT 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(0:31 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at RUT 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - IOWA 22(0:46 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 41 yards to RUT 37 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by IOW.
|-2 YD
3 & 7 - IOWA 24(1:18 - 1st) S.Petras rushed to IOW 22 for -2 yards. Tackled by RUT at IOW 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - IOWA 17(1:56 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at IOW 24.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - IOWA 17(2:00 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(2:35 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 21 for yards. Tackled by RUT at IOW 27. PENALTY on IOW-B.Stephens Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - RUT 42(2:42 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 37 yards to IOW 21 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by A.Bruce.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - RUT 42(2:48 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 38(3:26 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 38. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at RUT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 38(3:33 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Salaam.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 34(4:13 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at RUT 38.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - RUT 34(4:48 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 34. Catch made by S.Brown at RUT 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at RUT 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(5:26 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at RUT 34.
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 1st) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Int
3 & 8 - RUT 18(5:44 - 1st) E.Simon pass INTERCEPTED at RUT 45. Intercepted by C.DeJean at RUT 45. C.DeJean for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 15(6:14 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 15. Catch made by A.Salaam at RUT 15. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at RUT 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 16(7:00 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Jacobs at RUT 15.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 7(7:29 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Telander at RUT 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 4(8:11 - 1st) J.Langan rushed to RUT 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness at RUT 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - IOWA 48(8:18 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 44 yards to RUT 4 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|+4 YD
3 & 15 - IOWA 48(8:41 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 48. Catch made by G.Williams at IOW 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 48.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IOWA 48(8:59 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IOWA 48(9:29 - 1st) G.Williams rushed to IOW 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IOW 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 47(9:37 - 1st) PENALTY on IOW-M.Richman False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(10:06 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 42. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 47.
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at IOW 42.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - RUT 18(10:19 - 1st) J.McAtamney 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Rogowski Holder-A.Korsak.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - RUT 4(10:19 - 1st) PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - RUT 9(10:19 - 1st) PENALTY on IOW-K.Fisher Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - RUT 9(10:24 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - RUT 9(10:27 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 11(11:06 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to IOW 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 9.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 26(11:50 - 1st) E.Simon rushed to IOW 11 for 15 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 26(11:57 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+33 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 41(12:22 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 41. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 41. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.DeJean at IOW 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 36(12:59 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 36. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at RUT 41.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - RUT 41(13:22 - 1st) PENALTY on RUT-J.DiRenzo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 37(13:58 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at RUT 41.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 29(14:18 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 29. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at RUT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RUT 29(14:25 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for J.Youngblood.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by IOW at RUT 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the RUT End Zone. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Touchback.
