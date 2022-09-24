Drive Chart
+8 YD
1ST & 10 LATECH 15
0:58
G.Garner rushed to LT 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Fletcher; C.Thompson at LT 23.
SALA
1 Pass
7 Rush
18 YDS
1:49 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 SALA 42
1:06
J.Brooks punts 43 yards to LT 15 Center-SAB. Downed by SAB.
+6 YD
3RD & 11 SALA 36
1:12
C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at SAB 42.
No Gain
2ND & 11 SALA 36
1:20
C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 37
1:54
C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by LT at SAB 36.
+10 YD
2ND & 7 SALA 27
2:14
L.Webb rushed to SAB 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at SAB 37.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 24
2:47
L.Webb rushed to SAB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at SAB 27.
SALA
4 Pass
15 Rush
46 YDS
6:07 POS
Int
3RD & 24 SALA 34
2:56
P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 24. Intercepted by K.Brown at SAB 24. Tackled by LT at SAB 24.
Penalty
3RD & 14 SALA 24
3:26
P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 24. Catch made by K.Maxwell at SAB 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 10. PENALTY on LT-B.Rossell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 14 SALA 24
3:35
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 8:54
D.Guajardo 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
8
plays
55
yds
4:08
pos
7
17
Point After TD 13:02
J.Barnes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 13:02
P.McNeil pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 48. Gain of 52 yards. S.Harris for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
81
yds
3:27
pos
6
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 11:10
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 11:10
A.McCready punts 45 yards to SAB 43 Center-LT. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 43. C.Lacy for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
0
yds
1:36
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:46
D.Guajardo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:46
C.Bradley pass complete to LT 3. Catch made by L.Sefcik at LT 3. Gain of 3 yards. L.Sefcik for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
80
yds
2:14
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 10 12
Rushing 2 5
Passing 7 5
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-7 1-4
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 199 202
Total Plays 33 28
Avg Gain 6.0 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 33 98
Rush Attempts 12 16
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 6.1
Yards Passing 166 104
Comp. - Att. 11-21 8-12
Yards Per Pass 7.4 8.7
Penalties - Yards 5-60 8-80
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 1-45.0 2-39.0
Return Yards 0 57
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-57
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 1-2 07--7
South Alabama 2-1 143--17
Hancock Whitney Stadium Mobile, AL
 166 PASS YDS 104
33 RUSH YDS 98
199 TOTAL YDS 202
Louisiana Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. McNeil  17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 166 1 2 115.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.9% 650 6 3 144.0
P. McNeil 11/21 166 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Garner  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
G. Garner 3 22 0 12
M. Crosby  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 227 3
M. Crosby 6 8 0 3
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -10 0
S. Harris 2 6 0 9
P. McNeil  17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -9 0
P. McNeil 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
S. Harris  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 71 1
S. Harris 6 3 84 1 52
G. Hebert  5 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 278 2
G. Hebert 4 3 37 0 21
K. Maxwell  88 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Maxwell 4 3 30 0 12
T. Harris  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 165 2
T. Harris 2 1 12 0 12
C. Thornton  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Thornton 1 1 3 0 3
T. Magee  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Magee 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Williamson  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
B. Williamson 2-3 0.0 0
M. Carabin  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Carabin 2-0 0.0 0
C. Singleton Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Singleton Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
K. Morrison  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Morrison 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thornton  22 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
C. Thornton 1-1 0.0 1
H. Davis  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
H. Davis 1-4 0.0 0
K. Rose  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Rose 1-1 0.0 0
T. Grubbs  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
T. Grubbs 1-4 0.0 0
R. Lyles  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Lyles 1-0 0.0 0
K. Fisher  20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Fisher 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burnett  98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Burnett 0-1 0.0 0
J. Morgan  8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Morgan 0-1 0.0 0
J. Cole  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Cole 0-1 0.0 0
D. Hall Jr.  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hall Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
M. Brooks  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Brooks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Barnes  35 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/5 12/12
J. Barnes 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McCready  34 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
A. McCready 1 45.0 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. McCallister  36 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
M. McCallister 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Bradley  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 104 1 1 150.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.0% 836 7 2 153.7
C. Bradley 8/12 104 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Webb  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 56 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 313 5
L. Webb 11 56 0 25
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 28 0
B. McReynolds 4 43 0 34
C. Bradley  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 26 1
C. Bradley 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Wayne  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 272 3
J. Wayne 3 2 37 0 19
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 1
B. McReynolds 3 2 24 0 16
D. Voisin  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 125 1
D. Voisin 2 1 21 0 21
J. Hopper  27 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
J. Hopper 1 1 13 0 13
C. Lacy  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 218 1
C. Lacy 1 1 6 0 6
L. Sefcik  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
L. Sefcik 1 1 3 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Rias  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Rias 3-0 1.0 0
J. Jordan  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Jordan 2-1 0.0 0
D. Luter Jr.  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Luter Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
M. Robinson  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Brown  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
K. Brown 1-1 0.0 1
L. Brooks  20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Brooks 1-1 0.0 0
Y. Banks  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Y. Banks 1-0 0.0 1
T. Kiser  22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Kiser 1-0 0.0 0
J. Voisin  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Voisin 1-0 0.0 0
J. Miller  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Miller 0-1 0.0 0
M. Strong Jr.  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Strong Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
J. Sheriff  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Sheriff 0-2 0.0 0
W. Thomas  99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
E. Smith IV  45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Smith IV 0-1 0.0 0
B. Higdon  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Higdon 0-1 0.0 0
J. Hickbottom  12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Hickbottom 0-1 0.0 0
C. Thompson  13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0
R. Fletcher  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Fletcher 0-1 0.0 0
M. Martin  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Martin 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Guajardo  36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
4/4 13/14
D. Guajardo 1/1 24 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Brooks  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 39.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
J. Brooks 2 39.0 2 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. McReynolds  14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 28 0
B. McReynolds 2 20.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lacy 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 57.0 57 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 11.2 56 0
C. Lacy 1 57.0 57 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:46 LATECH 12 1:36 3 0 Punt
11:10 LATECH 25 3:22 8 57 Downs
6:37 LATECH 28 0:54 3 17 INT
1:29 LATECH 4 3:27 6 96 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:54 LATECH 25 6:07 12 41 INT
0:58 LATECH 15 0:12 1 8
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SALA 20 2:14 6 80 TD
7:48 SALA 18 1:11 3 10 INT
5:43 SALA 42 4:14 7 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 SALA 10 4:08 8 85 FG
2:47 SALA 24 1:49 5 18 Punt

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 15
(0:58 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to LT 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Fletcher; C.Thompson at LT 23.
Punt
4 & 5 - SALA 42
(1:06 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 43 yards to LT 15 Center-SAB. Downed by SAB.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - SALA 36
(1:12 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at SAB 42.
No Gain
2 & 11 - SALA 36
(1:20 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37
(1:54 - 2nd) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by LT at SAB 36.
+10 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 27
(2:14 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at SAB 37.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 24
(2:47 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at SAB 27.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Interception (12 plays, 41 yards, 6:07 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 24 - LATECH 34
(2:56 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 24. Intercepted by K.Brown at SAB 24. Tackled by LT at SAB 24.
Penalty
3 & 14 - LATECH 24
(3:26 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 24. Catch made by K.Maxwell at SAB 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 10. PENALTY on LT-B.Rossell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - LATECH 24
(3:35 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20
(3:59 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by S.Harris at SAB 20. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 24.
+21 YD
4 & 4 - LATECH 41
(4:17 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by G.Hebert at SAB 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 20.
Penalty
4 & 9 - LATECH 46
(4:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-C.Rias Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
3 & 13 - LATECH 50
(5:12 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 50. Catch made by G.Hebert at SAB 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; J.Sheriff at SAB 46.
No Gain
2 & 13 - LATECH 50
(5:20 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Magee.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47
(5:53 - 2nd) S.Harris rushed to SAB 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 50.
+12 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 41
(6:46 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; E.Smith at SAB 47.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 39
(7:25 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at LT 41.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37
(8:09 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to LT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Higdon; M.Strong at LT 39.
+12 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25
(8:49 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to LT 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at LT 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(8:54 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
Kickoff
(8:54 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.

USA
Jaguars
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 85 yards, 4:08 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - SALA 14
(8:54 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
-2 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 3
(9:41 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to LT 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Burnett; T.Grubbs at LT 5.
No Gain
2 & Goal - SALA 3
(10:29 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; H.Davis at LT 3.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 4
(11:10 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at LT 3.
+34 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 38
(11:29 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 4 for 34 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan; M.Brooks at LT 4.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 38
(11:34 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for B.McReynolds.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 47
(11:42 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on LT-R.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 32
(11:50 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin. PENALTY on LT-B.Williamson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+21 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 11
(12:27 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 11. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 11. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by LT at SAB 32.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10
(12:57 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; K.Rose at SAB 11.
Kickoff
(13:02 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 72 yards from LT 20 to the SAB 8. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Maxwell at SAB 20. PENALTY on SAB-J.Voisin Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 96 yards, 3:27 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
(13:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on LT-S.Harris Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(13:02 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
+52 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 48
(13:14 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 48. Gain of 52 yards. S.Harris for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 50
(13:22 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to SAB 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; M.Martin at SAB 47. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. M.Crosby rushed to LT 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Martin; J.Sheriff at LT 48.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44
(14:53 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan; K.Brown at LT 50.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 29
(15:00 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris. PENALTY on SAB-Y.Banks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+12 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 17
(0:37 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SAB at LT 29.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16
(1:09 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at LT 17.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 4
(1:29 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 4. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 4. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at LT 16. PENALTY on SAB-J.Richardson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.

USA
Jaguars
 - Punt (7 plays, 19 yards, 4:14 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - SALA 39
(1:29 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 35 yards to LT 4 Center-SAB. Out of bounds.
Penalty
4 & 14 - SALA 34
(1:29 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-SAB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
3 & 22 - SALA 42
(2:09 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by B.McReynolds at LT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; H.Davis at LT 34.
Penalty
3 & 12 - SALA 32
(2:25 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by D.Voisin at LT 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 14. PENALTY on SAB-A.Strickland Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 14 - SALA 34
(3:00 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at LT 32.
+1 YD
1 & 15 - SALA 35
(3:41 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; H.Davis at LT 34.
Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 30
(4:01 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-J.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46
(4:40 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 46. Catch made by B.McReynolds at LT 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 30.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 46
(5:09 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; J.Cole at LT 46.
No Gain
2 & 6 - SALA 46
(5:16 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42
(5:43 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at SAB 46.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Interception (3 plays, 17 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 8 - LATECH 30
(5:54 - 1st) P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at LT 43. Intercepted by Y.Banks at LT 43. Tackled by LT at LT 43. PENALTY on SAB-Y.Banks Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 28
(6:29 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; J.Hickbottom at LT 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 28
(6:37 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.

USA
Jaguars
 - Interception (3 plays, 10 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - SALA 28
(6:49 - 1st) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at LT 28. Intercepted by C.Thornton at LT 28. Tackled by SAB at LT 28.
+3 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 25
(7:14 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at SAB 28.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18
(7:48 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; H.Davis at SAB 25.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Downs (8 plays, 57 yards, 3:22 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 7 - LATECH 18
(7:53 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
No Gain
3 & 7 - LATECH 18
(7:59 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 21
(8:48 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 21. Catch made by C.Thornton at SAB 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at SAB 18.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 21
(8:56 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Magee.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33
(9:32 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 33. Catch made by G.Hebert at SAB 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 21.
+36 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 31
(9:51 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 31. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 33.
Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 36
(10:04 - 1st) PENALTY on LT-C.Bruno False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 34
(10:41 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at LT 36.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25
(11:10 - 1st) S.Harris rushed to LT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at LT 34.
Kickoff
(11:10 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.

LT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:10 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
Punt
4 & 10 - LATECH 12
(11:29 - 1st) A.McCready punts 45 yards to SAB 43 Center-LT. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 43. C.Lacy for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 12
(11:40 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
Sack
2 & 7 - LATECH 15
(12:05 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 12 for -3 yards (C.Rias)
+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 12
(12:40 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; W.Thomas at LT 15.
Kickoff
(12:46 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. M.McCallister returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Brown at LT 12.

USA
Jaguars
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:46 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 3
(14:03 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 3. Catch made by L.Sefcik at LT 3. Gain of 3 yards. L.Sefcik for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+13 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 16
(14:13 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 16. Catch made by J.Hopper at LT 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 3.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18
(14:23 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 16.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43
(14:33 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 18 for 25 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 18.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39
(14:40 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at LT 43.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20
(14:47 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; C.Thornton at SAB 39.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 58 yards from LT 35 to the SAB 7. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at SAB 35. PENALTY on SAB-K.Jacobs Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
