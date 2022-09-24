Drive Chart
|
|
|LATECH
|SALA
Preview not available
Preview not available
+8 YD
1ST & 10 LATECH 15
0:58
G.Garner rushed to LT 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Fletcher; C.Thompson at LT 23.
SALA
1 Pass
7 Rush
18 YDS
1:49 POS
Punt
4TH & 5 SALA 42
1:06
J.Brooks punts 43 yards to LT 15 Center-SAB. Downed by SAB.
+6 YD
3RD & 11 SALA 36
1:12
C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at SAB 42.
No Gain
2ND & 11 SALA 36
1:20
C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 37
1:54
C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by LT at SAB 36.
+10 YD
2ND & 7 SALA 27
2:14
L.Webb rushed to SAB 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at SAB 37.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SALA 24
2:47
L.Webb rushed to SAB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at SAB 27.
SALA
4 Pass
15 Rush
46 YDS
6:07 POS
Int
3RD & 24 SALA 34
2:56
P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 24. Intercepted by K.Brown at SAB 24. Tackled by LT at SAB 24.
Penalty
3RD & 14 SALA 24
3:26
P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 24. Catch made by K.Maxwell at SAB 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 10. PENALTY on LT-B.Rossell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2ND & 14 SALA 24
3:35
P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
Field Goal 8:54
D.Guajardo 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
8
plays
55
yds
4:08
pos
7
17
Touchdown 13:02
P.McNeil pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 48. Gain of 52 yards. S.Harris for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
81
yds
3:27
pos
6
14
Touchdown 11:10
A.McCready punts 45 yards to SAB 43 Center-LT. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 43. C.Lacy for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
0
yds
1:36
pos
0
13
Touchdown 12:46
C.Bradley pass complete to LT 3. Catch made by L.Sefcik at LT 3. Gain of 3 yards. L.Sefcik for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
80
yds
2:14
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|10
|12
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|7
|5
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|1-4
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|199
|202
|Total Plays
|33
|28
|Avg Gain
|6.0
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|33
|98
|Rush Attempts
|12
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|6.1
|Yards Passing
|166
|104
|Comp. - Att.
|11-21
|8-12
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|8.7
|Penalties - Yards
|5-60
|8-80
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-45.0
|2-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|57
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-57
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|166
|PASS YDS
|104
|
|
|33
|RUSH YDS
|98
|
|
|199
|TOTAL YDS
|202
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|11/21
|166
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|3
|22
|0
|12
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|6
|8
|0
|3
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|2
|6
|0
|9
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|6
|3
|84
|1
|52
|
G. Hebert 5 TE
|G. Hebert
|4
|3
|37
|0
|21
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|4
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Williamson 4 DB
|B. Williamson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Morrison 10 LB
|K. Morrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
H. Davis 9 LB
|H. Davis
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grubbs 52 LB
|T. Grubbs
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Lyles 95 DL
|R. Lyles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher 20 DL
|K. Fisher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burnett 98 DL
|J. Burnett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 8 DB
|J. Morgan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cole 7 DB
|J. Cole
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall Jr. 5 DL
|D. Hall Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 13 DB
|M. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. McCallister 36 WR
|M. McCallister
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|8/12
|104
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Webb 3 RB
|L. Webb
|11
|56
|0
|25
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|4
|43
|0
|34
|
C. Bradley 2 QB
|C. Bradley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wayne 0 WR
|J. Wayne
|3
|2
|37
|0
|19
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|3
|2
|24
|0
|16
|
D. Voisin 9 WR
|D. Voisin
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Hopper 27 TE
|J. Hopper
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Sefcik 88 TE
|L. Sefcik
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Rias 14 LB
|C. Rias
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Jordan 1 CB
|J. Jordan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Luter Jr. 18 CB
|D. Luter Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Robinson 7 CB
|M. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 9 LB
|K. Brown
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Brooks 20 DL
|L. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Banks 8 S
|Y. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Kiser 22 LB
|T. Kiser
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Voisin 2 S
|J. Voisin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Miller 4 LB
|J. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong Jr. 55 DL
|M. Strong Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheriff 11 DL
|J. Sheriff
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Thomas 99 DL
|W. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith IV 45 DL
|E. Smith IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Higdon 95 DL
|B. Higdon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hickbottom 12 DL
|J. Hickbottom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thompson 13 S
|C. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fletcher 24 DB
|R. Fletcher
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Martin 16 DB
|M. Martin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Guajardo 36 K
|D. Guajardo
|1/1
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Brooks 92 P
|J. Brooks
|2
|39.0
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. McReynolds 14 RB
|B. McReynolds
|2
|20.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Lacy 4 WR
|C. Lacy
|1
|57.0
|57
|1
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 15(0:58 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to LT 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Fletcher; C.Thompson at LT 23.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SALA 42(1:06 - 2nd) J.Brooks punts 43 yards to LT 15 Center-SAB. Downed by SAB.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - SALA 36(1:12 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 36. Catch made by C.Lacy at SAB 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at SAB 42.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SALA 36(1:20 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 37(1:54 - 2nd) C.Bradley scrambles to SAB 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by LT at SAB 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SALA 27(2:14 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at SAB 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 24(2:47 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at SAB 27.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 24 - LATECH 34(2:56 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at SAB 24. Intercepted by K.Brown at SAB 24. Tackled by LT at SAB 24.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - LATECH 24(3:26 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 24. Catch made by K.Maxwell at SAB 24. Gain of yards. Tackled by SAB at SAB 10. PENALTY on LT-B.Rossell Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LATECH 24(3:35 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for G.Hebert.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(3:59 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by S.Harris at SAB 20. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Voisin at SAB 24.
|+21 YD
4 & 4 - LATECH 41(4:17 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 41. Catch made by G.Hebert at SAB 41. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Kiser at SAB 20.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - LATECH 46(4:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on SAB-C.Rias Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 13 - LATECH 50(5:12 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 50. Catch made by G.Hebert at SAB 50. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; J.Sheriff at SAB 46.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - LATECH 50(5:20 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Magee.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 47(5:53 - 2nd) S.Harris rushed to SAB 50 for -3 yards. Tackled by Y.Banks at SAB 50.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 41(6:46 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 41. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Luter; E.Smith at SAB 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 39(7:25 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at LT 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(8:09 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to LT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Higdon; M.Strong at LT 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:49 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to LT 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Luter at LT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(8:54 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 2nd) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - SALA 14(8:54 - 2nd) D.Guajardo 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SAB Holder-SAB.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - SALA 3(9:41 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to LT 5 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Burnett; T.Grubbs at LT 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SALA 3(10:29 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; H.Davis at LT 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 4(11:10 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose at LT 3.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - SALA 38(11:29 - 2nd) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 4 for 34 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan; M.Brooks at LT 4.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SALA 38(11:34 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for B.McReynolds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 47(11:42 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on LT-R.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 32(11:50 - 2nd) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin. PENALTY on LT-B.Williamson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - SALA 11(12:27 - 2nd) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 11. Catch made by D.Voisin at SAB 11. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by LT at SAB 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 10(12:57 - 2nd) L.Webb rushed to SAB 11 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; K.Rose at SAB 11.
|Kickoff
|(13:02 - 2nd) B.Buchanan kicks 72 yards from LT 20 to the SAB 8. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Maxwell at SAB 20. PENALTY on SAB-J.Voisin Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(13:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on LT-S.Harris Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(13:02 - 2nd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|+52 YD
3 & 6 - LATECH 48(13:14 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 48. Gain of 52 yards. S.Harris for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 50(13:22 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to SAB 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Sheriff; M.Martin at SAB 47. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. M.Crosby rushed to LT 48 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Martin; J.Sheriff at LT 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(14:53 - 2nd) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 44. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan; K.Brown at LT 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(15:00 - 2nd) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris. PENALTY on SAB-Y.Banks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 17(0:37 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by K.Maxwell at LT 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by SAB at LT 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 16(1:09 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at LT 17.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 4(1:29 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 4. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 4. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Robinson at LT 16. PENALTY on SAB-J.Richardson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - SALA 39(1:29 - 1st) J.Brooks punts 35 yards to LT 4 Center-SAB. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
4 & 14 - SALA 34(1:29 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-SAB Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 22 - SALA 42(2:09 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 42. Catch made by B.McReynolds at LT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; H.Davis at LT 34.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - SALA 32(2:25 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by D.Voisin at LT 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 14. PENALTY on SAB-A.Strickland Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - SALA 34(3:00 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs at LT 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - SALA 35(3:41 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; H.Davis at LT 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SALA 30(4:01 - 1st) PENALTY on SAB-J.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 46(4:40 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 46. Catch made by B.McReynolds at LT 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - SALA 46(5:09 - 1st) B.McReynolds rushed to LT 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Grubbs; J.Cole at LT 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SALA 46(5:16 - 1st) C.Bradley steps back to pass. C.Bradley pass incomplete intended for D.Voisin.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 42(5:43 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Lyles at SAB 46.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 8 - LATECH 30(5:54 - 1st) P.McNeil pass INTERCEPTED at LT 43. Intercepted by Y.Banks at LT 43. Tackled by LT at LT 43. PENALTY on SAB-Y.Banks Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 28(6:29 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; J.Hickbottom at LT 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(6:37 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - SALA 28(6:49 - 1st) C.Bradley pass INTERCEPTED at LT 28. Intercepted by C.Thornton at LT 28. Tackled by SAB at LT 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - SALA 25(7:14 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at SAB 28.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18(7:48 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to SAB 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; H.Davis at SAB 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 7 - LATECH 18(7:53 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LATECH 18(7:59 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for K.Maxwell.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 21(8:48 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 21. Catch made by C.Thornton at SAB 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Brown at SAB 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 21(8:56 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Magee.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(9:32 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to SAB 33. Catch made by G.Hebert at SAB 33. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 21.
|+36 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 31(9:51 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 31. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.Jordan at SAB 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(10:04 - 1st) PENALTY on LT-C.Bruno False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 34(10:41 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Rias at LT 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(11:10 - 1st) S.Harris rushed to LT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by SAB at LT 34.
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LATECH 12(11:29 - 1st) A.McCready punts 45 yards to SAB 43 Center-LT. C.Lacy returned punt from the SAB 43. C.Lacy for 57 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LATECH 12(11:40 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Sack
2 & 7 - LATECH 15(12:05 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at LT 12 for -3 yards (C.Rias)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 12(12:40 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Miller; W.Thomas at LT 15.
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 1st) J.Meeks kicks 65 yards from SAB 35 to the LT End Zone. M.McCallister returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Brown at LT 12.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:46 - 1st) D.Guajardo extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - SALA 3(14:03 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 3. Catch made by L.Sefcik at LT 3. Gain of 3 yards. L.Sefcik for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - SALA 16(14:13 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to LT 16. Catch made by J.Hopper at LT 16. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 3.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 18(14:23 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 16.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 43(14:33 - 1st) L.Webb rushed to LT 18 for 25 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson at LT 18.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 39(14:40 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 39. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 39. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by C.Thornton at LT 43.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SALA 20(14:47 - 1st) C.Bradley pass complete to SAB 20. Catch made by J.Wayne at SAB 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Williamson; C.Thornton at SAB 39.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 58 yards from LT 35 to the SAB 7. B.McReynolds returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at SAB 35. PENALTY on SAB-K.Jacobs Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
42
4th 11:06 PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
6
14
3rd 0:35 ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
25
21
4th 12:17 ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
20
20
4th 14:34 ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
10
10
4th 10:33 ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
24
24
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
14
13
2nd 1:16 ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
14
3
2nd 0:40 FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
7
17
2nd 0:46 ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
10
2nd 0:00 NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
14
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
24
9
2nd 5:22 CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
7
10
2nd 9:55 ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
3
7
2nd 8:55 BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
7
2nd 9:43 BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
10
2nd 4:21 ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
24
2nd 7:31
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
21
2nd 12:05 SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
28
2nd 13:33 ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
21
1st 6:05 ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
7
7
1st 8:00 FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
14
0
1st 5:37 FOX
-
UL
LAMON
14
7
1st 4:30 ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
062 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN