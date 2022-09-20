|
|
|MIAOH
|NWEST
Northwestern attempts to snap skid vs. Miami (Ohio)
Northwestern believes it has as good a shot as any to finish atop the West Division in the Big Ten Conference.
The Wildcats will try to continue working toward that long-range goal when they host Miami (Ohio) in their final nonconference game on Saturday night in Evanston, Ill.
Northwestern (1-2) has opened the season with three straight games that ended in one-possession differences, winning the first 31-28 against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. However, a 31-23 loss to Duke and a 31-24 setback against Southern Illinois have stifled momentum.
"We can choose to be whatever we want to be," Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "We could be a team that achieves goals and fights and learns from these things, or you can go the other way, and the other way is not the alternative that we're going to allow. So the pedal will be down."
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 435 yards against Duke two weeks ago and running back Evan Hull leads the nation with an average of 217.3 all-purpose yards per game, but Fitzgerald was disappointed with how the offense performed in the loss to Southern Illinois last week.
"We just seemed to have way too much inconsistency offensively with ball security, our inability to kind of hit explosives like we had been through the first couple weeks," Fitzgerald said.
Miami (1-2) will be trying to bounce back after giving up 31 unanswered points in a 38-17 loss to Cincinnati last week.
It was the RedHawks' 16th consecutive loss against the Bearcats.
"We're not a good team yet," Miami coach Chuck Martin said on Monday.
RedHawks quarterback Aveon Smith will make his third straight start in place of Brett Gabbert, a third-team All-Mid-American Conference pick last season who has an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Gabbert likely will be sidelined the rest of the season.
Smith was 9-for-21 for 116 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Cincinnati.
"'AV' continues to grow," Martin said. "With a new starting quarterback, the package shrinks down a little bit, but his execution is getting better. We've got a lot of work to do."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|7
|Rushing
|4
|0
|Passing
|0
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|2-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|68
|140
|Total Plays
|21
|24
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|24
|Rush Attempts
|14
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|17
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|2-7
|13-16
|Yards Per Pass
|-0.8
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|2-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.7
|1-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|17
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|24
|
|
|68
|TOTAL YDS
|140
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|2/7
|17
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mozee 3 RB
|K. Mozee
|7
|35
|0
|12
|
K. Davis 8 RB
|K. Davis
|2
|20
|0
|12
|
T. Shelton 9 RB
|T. Shelton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Smith 2 QB
|A. Smith
|4
|-11
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Coldiron 89 TE
|J. Coldiron
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Hippenhammer 0 WR
|M. Hippenhammer
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Marshall 13 WR
|M. Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Walker 14 WR
|J. Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Salopek 15 DB
|M. Salopek
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kimpson 22 DB
|J. Kimpson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Saunders Jr. 5 DB
|J. Saunders Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dowell 21 DB
|M. Dowell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Blakey 16 DB
|E. Blakey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWood 35 LB
|R. McWood
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hilton 96 DL
|K. Hilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Warren 6 DB
|J. Warren
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Suttle 11 DL
|C. Suttle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caldwell 19 DB
|A. Caldwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dzioban 31 K
|D. Dzioban
|3
|40.7
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|13/16
|116
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|4
|13
|0
|5
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Hilinski 3 QB
|R. Hilinski
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|4
|3
|44
|0
|18
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|2
|2
|35
|0
|23
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|5
|4
|26
|0
|8
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|3
|3
|9
|0
|4
|
T. Gordon 87 TE
|T. Gordon
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Azema 0 DB
|C. Azema
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Story 95 DL
|N. Story
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pate 41 DL
|J. Pate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stage 90 K
|A. Stage
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Akers 47 P
|L. Akers
|1
|37.0
|0
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 20 - MIAOH 22(9:43 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to NW 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by NW at NW 16. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Defensive Chop Block 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 12(10:09 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to NW 10 for yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 10. PENALTY on MOH-MOH Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24(10:33 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to NW 12 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis; G.Metz at NW 12.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - MIAOH 32(11:11 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to NW 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at NW 24.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MIAOH 32(11:13 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Marshall.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 38(11:40 - 2nd) A.Smith rushed to NW 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Story at NW 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - MIAOH 50(11:59 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to NW 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at NW 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 42(12:29 - 2nd) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 42. Catch made by M.Hippenhammer at MOH 42. Gain of 8 yards. M.Hippenhammer ran out of bounds.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - MIAOH 32(13:22 - 2nd) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at MOH 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MIAOH 24(13:51 - 2nd) K.Davis rushed to MOH 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Pate at MOH 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 24(13:55 - 2nd) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for J.Walker.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 26(14:26 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 24. Catch made by M.Washington at MOH 24. Gain of 2 yards. M.Washington FUMBLES forced by J.Kimpson. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-R.McWood at MOH 24. Tackled by NW at MOH 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 30(14:41 - 2nd) A.Tyus rushed to MOH 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(14:43 - 2nd) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz.
|+18 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 48(15:00 - 2nd) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 48. Catch made by B.Kirtz at MOH 48. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 50(0:18 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 50. Catch made by T.Gordon at NW 50. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at MOH 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(0:32 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for NW.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 44(0:55 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 44. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 44. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at NW 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(1:37 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 39. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MOH at NW 44.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(1:58 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 22. Catch made by B.Kirtz at NW 22. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at NW 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIAOH 30(2:09 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 48 yards to NW 22 Center-B.Beattie. Downed by C.Rogers.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIAOH 30(2:12 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - MIAOH 23(3:15 - 1st) A.Smith rushed to MOH 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; N.Story at MOH 30.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(3:36 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 23 for -2 yards (D.O'Rourke)
|Kickoff
|(3:36 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:36 - 1st) A.Stage extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NWEST 1(3:59 - 1st) R.Hilinski rushed to MOH End Zone for 1 yards. R.Hilinski for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NWEST 1(4:21 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MOH 2 for yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at MOH 2. PENALTY on MOH-E.Blakey Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NWEST 3(4:49 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MOH 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Warren at MOH 1.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 8(5:12 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to MOH 3 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 3.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(5:35 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 31. Catch made by M.Lang at MOH 31. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by E.Blakey at MOH 8.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NWEST 34(5:56 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 34. Catch made by M.Washington at MOH 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dowell at MOH 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 43(6:19 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 43. Catch made by B.Kirtz at MOH 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Saunders at MOH 34.
|+7 YD
2 & 17 - NWEST 50(7:03 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to MOH 50. Catch made by D.Navarro at MOH 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Suttle at MOH 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NWEST 40(7:27 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to MOH 41 for yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 41. PENALTY on NW-NW Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(7:43 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to MOH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.McWood at MOH 40.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 45(7:59 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 45. Catch made by M.Lang at NW 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MOH at MOH 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 42(8:24 - 1st) C.Porter rushed to NW 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hilton at NW 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - MIAOH 20(8:50 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 38 yards to NW 42 Center-B.Beattie. D.Navarro returned punt from the NW 42. Tackled by M.Dowell at NW 42.
|+7 YD
3 & 32 - MIAOH 13(9:40 - 1st) T.Shelton rushed to MOH 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at MOH 20.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MIAOH 35(9:54 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith sacked at MOH 13 for -22 yards (C.Mitchell) A.Smith FUMBLES forced by C.Mitchell. Fumble RECOVERED by MOH-R.Holskey at MOH 13. Tackled by NW at MOH 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIAOH 35(9:58 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for MOH.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 28(10:09 - 1st) L.Akers punts 37 yards to MOH 35 Center-W.Halkyard. Fair catch by J.Walker.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - NWEST 24(10:43 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 24. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Caldwell at NW 28.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NWEST 24(10:46 - 1st) R.Hilinski steps back to pass. R.Hilinski pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(11:13 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Salopek at NW 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 15(11:30 - 1st) R.Hilinski pass complete to NW 15. Catch made by D.Navarro at NW 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Blakey at NW 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 10(11:53 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Kimpson at NW 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - MIAOH 46(11:59 - 1st) D.Dzioban punts 36 yards to NW 10 Center-B.Beattie. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MIAOH 46(12:07 - 1st) A.Smith steps back to pass. A.Smith pass incomplete intended for M.Hippenhammer.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - MIAOH 45(13:01 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 45. Catch made by J.Coldiron at MOH 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 46.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 47(13:18 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at MOH 45.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - MIAOH 32(13:35 - 1st) A.Smith pass complete to MOH 32. Catch made by K.Davis at MOH 32. Gain of yards. Tackled by NW at MOH 32. PENALTY on NW-NW Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MIAOH 27(14:13 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Azema at MOH 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIAOH 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Mozee rushed to MOH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at MOH 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 65 yards from NW 35 to the MOH End Zone. Touchback.
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
42
4th 10:58 PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
6
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
21
4th 12:10 ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
20
20
4th 13:32 ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
10
10
4th 10:33 ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
24
24
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
14
13
2nd 0:58 ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
14
3
2nd 0:40 FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
7
17
2nd 0:46 ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
10
2nd 0:00 NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
14
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
24
9
2nd 5:22 CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
13
10
2nd 9:50 ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
3
7
2nd 7:56 BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
7
2nd 9:43 BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
10
2nd 4:21 ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
24
2nd 8:00
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
21
2nd 12:06 SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
28
2nd 13:33 ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
21
1st 6:05 ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
7
7
1st 8:00 FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
14
0
1st 5:37 FOX
-
UL
LAMON
14
7
1st 4:30 ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
062 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN