-1 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 20
0:03
G.Watson kneels at the TRY 19.
TROY
2 Pass
127 Rush
33 YDS
3:18 POS
4TH & 17 MRSHL 24
0:10
R.Verhoff 34 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell. C.Ransaw blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3RD & 17 TROY 17
0:13
H.Colombi spikes the ball.
No Gain
2ND & 10 TROY 10
0:27
H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at TRY 17 for -7 yards (T.Harris; W.Choloh)
No Gain
1ST & 10 TROY 10
0:33
K.Laborn rushed to TRY 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; M.Colvin at TRY 10.
+10 YD
2ND & 9 TROY 20
0:45
K.Laborn rushed to TRY 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 10.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 21
0:49
K.Laborn rushed to TRY 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 20.
+7 YD
3RD & 1 TROY 28
0:57
A.Turner rushed to TRY 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 21.
+3 YD
2ND & 4 TROY 31
1:01
E.Horton rushed to TRY 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 28.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 37
1:54
H.Colombi pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by K.Laborn at TRY 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; S.Brown at TRY 31.
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
1st Quarter
Field Goal 5:31
B.Buce 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
6
plays
68
yds
2:10
pos
0
10
Point After TD 10:51
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:32
H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 23 for -19 yards (T.Jackson) H.Colombi FUMBLES forced by T.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-B.Jones at MSH 23. B.Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
-3
yds
1:22
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 7
Rushing 7 3
Passing 1 3
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 5-10 3-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 83 212
Total Plays 37 30
Avg Gain 2.2 7.1
Net Yards Rushing 60 80
Rush Attempts 28 19
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 4.2
Yards Passing 23 132
Comp. - Att. 4-9 6-11
Yards Per Pass -0.9 10.6
Penalties - Yards 2-20 3-20
Touchdowns 0 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-39.0 1-30.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Marshall 2-1 00--0
Troy 1-2 100--10
Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Troy, AL
 23 PASS YDS 132
60 RUSH YDS 80
83 TOTAL YDS 212
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Colombi  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 23 0 0 84.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 688 4 2 160.5
H. Colombi 4/7 23 0 0
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.0% 30 1 0 196.4
C. Fancher 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 73 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 422 5
K. Laborn 17 73 0 17
A. Turner  25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 0
A. Turner 1 7 0 7
E. Horton  13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
E. Horton 1 3 0 3
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 74 0
C. Fancher 2 2 0 2
E. Payne  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 129 2
E. Payne 2 0 0 0
S. Ahmed  0 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
S. Ahmed 1 -2 0 -2
H. Colombi  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 21 0
H. Colombi 5 -25 0 10
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
K. Laborn 2 2 15 0 9
T. Keaton  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 131 0
T. Keaton 1 1 8 0 8
S. Ahmed  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 43 0
S. Ahmed 1 0 0 0 0
C. Gammage  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 142 2
C. Gammage 2 1 0 0 0
C. McMillan  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 134 1
C. McMillan 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Neal  24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
E. Neal 2-2 0.0 0
S. Gilmore  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Gilmore 2-1 0.0 0
J. Green-McKnight  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Green-McKnight 1-3 0.0 0
J. Bobo  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bobo 1-0 0.0 0
A. Sam  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Sam 1-2 0.0 0
S. Burton  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
S. Burton 1-2 1.0 0
K. Cumberlander  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Cumberlander 1-0 0.0 0
O. Porter  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Porter 1-1 0.0 0
K. Martin  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Martin 1-0 0.0 0
A. Beauplan  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
A. Beauplan 0-3 0.0 0
C. Gray  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
C. Gray 0-3 0.0 0
D. Barber  89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Barber 0-1 0.0 0
A. Watts  19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Watts 0-1 0.0 0
E. Carpenter  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Carpenter 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Verhoff  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/5 13/14
R. Verhoff 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. McConnell  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
J. McConnell 3 38.0 3 41
R. Verhoff  90 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
R. Verhoff 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. McMillan  5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
C. McMillan 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 132 0 0 155.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.8% 928 5 4 141.1
G. Watson 6/11 132 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 77 1
D. Billingsley 8 66 0 44
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 115 1
K. Vidal 6 20 0 5
J. Woods  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 35 0
J. Woods 3 0 0 3
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 -57 2
G. Watson 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 79 0
T. Johnson 3 1 63 0 63
M. Rogers  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 111 0
M. Rogers 1 1 50 0 50
J. Barber  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 207 1
J. Barber 3 2 11 0 9
R. Johnson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 169 2
R. Johnson 1 1 4 0 4
D. Stoudemire  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 157 1
D. Stoudemire 1 1 4 0 4
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
D. Billingsley 1 0 0 0 0
M. Vice  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
M. Vice 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Martial  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-9 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-9 0 0.0
C. Martial 3-9 0.0 0
P. Lee  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
P. Lee 2-0 1.0 0
B. Jones  52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
B. Jones 2-2 0.0 0
J. Solomon  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Solomon 1-1 0.0 0
T. Harris  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
T. Harris 1-2 0.5 0
R. Steward  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Steward 1-0 0.0 0
A. Pierce  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Pierce 1-0 0.0 0
K. Robertson  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Robertson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jackson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
T. Jackson 1-2 1.0 0
D. Pettus  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
D. Pettus 1-3 0.0 0
W. Choloh  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
W. Choloh 0-3 0.5 0
R. Jibunor  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Jibunor 0-2 0.0 0
K. Swanson  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Swanson 0-1 0.0 0
R. Steward  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Steward 0-1 0.0 0
S. Brown  21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
S. Brown 0-3 0.0 0
C. Slocum Jr.  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Slocum Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
M. Colvin  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Colvin 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buce  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/3 9/9
B. Buce 1/1 40 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers  44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 30.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
M. Rivers 1 30.0 0 30
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 MRSHL 26 1:22 5 -3 Fumble
10:51 MRSHL 25 3:10 6 22 Punt
5:31 MRSHL 28 4:32 8 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 MRSHL 11 1:45 3 7 Punt
7:07 MRSHL 40 1:41 4 12 Punt
3:21 TROY 50 3:18 12 33 Blocked FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 25 2:47 6 49 Fumble
7:41 TROY 9 2:10 6 68 FG
0:59 TROY 9 3:55 8 80 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:19 TROY 40 3:12 7 20 Downs
5:26 TROY 14 2:05 3 6 Punt
0:03 TROY 20 0:03 1 -1 Half

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Blocked FG (12 plays, 33 yards, 3:18 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(0:03 - 2nd) G.Watson kneels at the TRY 19.
4 & 17 - MRSHL 24
(0:10 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 34 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell. C.Ransaw blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 17 - MRSHL 17
(0:13 - 2nd) H.Colombi spikes the ball.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 10
(0:27 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at TRY 17 for -7 yards (T.Harris; W.Choloh)
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10
(0:33 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; M.Colvin at TRY 10.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 20
(0:45 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 10.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21
(0:49 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 20.
+7 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 28
(0:57 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to TRY 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 21.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 31
(1:01 - 2nd) E.Horton rushed to TRY 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 28.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37
(1:54 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by K.Laborn at TRY 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; S.Brown at TRY 31.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 45
(2:11 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to TRY 45. Catch made by T.Keaton at TRY 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 37.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 47
(2:53 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Jones; C.Martial at TRY 45.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50
(3:21 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; C.Martial at TRY 47.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - TROY 20
(3:30 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 30 yards to TRY 50 Center-Q.Skinner. Out of bounds.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 18
(3:59 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 18. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at TRY 20.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 18
(4:45 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at TRY 18.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14
(5:26 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 14. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 14. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Green-McKnight at TRY 18.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (4 plays, 12 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - MRSHL 48
(5:35 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 34 yards to TRY 14 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
+2 YD
3 & 17 - MRSHL 50
(6:10 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to TRY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Lee at TRY 48.
Penalty
3 & 12 - MRSHL 45
(6:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-K.Laborn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 12 - MRSHL 45
(6:16 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43
(6:46 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Pierce at TRY 45.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(7:07 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; K.Swanson at TRY 43.

TROY
Trojans
 - Downs (7 plays, 20 yards, 3:12 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
4 & 2 - TROY 41
(7:12 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; C.Gray at MSH 40.
No Gain
3 & 2 - TROY 41
(7:16 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 45
(7:48 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; O.Porter at MSH 41.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49
(8:28 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to MSH 49. Catch made by R.Johnson at MSH 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; A.Beauplan at MSH 45.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 48
(9:06 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to MSH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at MSH 49.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 44
(9:40 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; S.Gilmore at TRY 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40
(10:19 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; J.Green-McKnight at TRY 44.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - MRSHL 18
(10:32 - 2nd) R.Verhoff punts 42 yards to TRY 40 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by Z.Appio.
No Gain
3 & 3 - MRSHL 18
(11:08 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at MSH 18.
+1 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 17
(11:44 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at MSH 18.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11
(12:04 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; D.Pettus at MSH 17.

TROY
Trojans
 - Fumble (8 plays, 80 yards, 3:55 poss)

Result Play
-5 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 6
(12:17 - 2nd) J.Woods rushed to MSH 11 for -5 yards. J.Woods FUMBLES forced by MSH. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-E.Alston at MSH 11. Tackled by TRY at MSH 11.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 10
(12:50 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; A.Sam at MSH 6.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 17
(13:32 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo at MSH 10.
Penalty
2 & 10 - TROY 32
(13:38 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson. PENALTY on MSH-M.Abraham Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 32
(13:42 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Billingsley.
+9 YD
3 & 4 - TROY 41
(14:23 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by J.Barber at MSH 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at MSH 32.
No Gain
2 & 4 - TROY 41
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Porter at MSH 41.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(0:25 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight; A.Sam at MSH 41.
+44 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 9
(0:59 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 47 for 44 yards. D.Billingsley ran out of bounds.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (8 plays, 22 yards, 4:32 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - MRSHL 50
(1:08 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 41 yards to TRY 9 Center-Z.Appio. Out of bounds.
Sack
3 & 5 - MRSHL 42
(1:54 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at TRY 50 for -8 yards (P.Lee)
Penalty
3 & 10 - MRSHL 47
(2:17 - 1st) H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 14. Intercepted by K.Swanson at TRY 14. Tackled by MSH at TRY 14. PENALTY on TRY-A.Pierce Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 47
(2:24 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47
(2:57 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to TRY 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; B.Jones at TRY 47.
+5 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 48
(3:27 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at TRY 47.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39
(3:56 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 39. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TRY at MSH 48.
+10 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 29
(4:18 - 1st) H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; R.Jibunor at MSH 39.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(4:58 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; R.Steward at MSH 29.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28
(5:27 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at MSH 28.
Kickoff
(5:31 - 1st) S.Taylor Renfroe kicks 45 yards from TRY 35 to the MSH 20. C.McMillan returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Colvin at MSH 28.

TROY
Trojans
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 68 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - TROY 30
(5:36 - 1st) B.Buce 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TROY 23
(5:41 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 23
(5:48 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(6:28 - 1st) J.Woods rushed to MSH 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; A.Watts at MSH 23.
+63 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 12
(7:01 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 12. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 12. Gain of 63 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 9
(7:41 - 1st) J.Woods rushed to TRY 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Carpenter; A.Beauplan at TRY 12.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 48
(7:48 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to TRY 9 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 48
(7:53 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
No Gain
2 & 11 - MRSHL 48
(8:42 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to TRY 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at TRY 48.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47
(9:13 - 1st) H.Colombi scrambles to TRY 48 for -1 yards. H.Colombi ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 49
(9:40 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; D.Pettus at TRY 47.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 46
(10:00 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; S.Brown at MSH 49.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(10:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at MSH 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(10:15 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; J.Solomon at MSH 30. PENALTY on TRY-A.Pierce Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(10:51 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Fumble (5 plays, -3 yards, 1:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:51 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.
Sack
2 & 8 - MRSHL 42
(11:02 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 23 for -19 yards (T.Jackson) H.Colombi FUMBLES forced by T.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-B.Jones at MSH 23. B.Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(11:25 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at MSH 42.
+8 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 32
(11:44 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; T.Jackson at MSH 40.
No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 32
(11:48 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26
(12:13 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at MSH 32.

TROY
Trojans
 - Fumble (6 plays, 49 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
Sack
3 & 11 - TROY 21
(12:22 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at MSH 26 for -5 yards (S.Burton) G.Watson FUMBLES forced by S.Burton. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-K.Cumberlander at MSH 26.
Penalty
3 & 6 - TROY 16
(12:40 - 1st) PENALTY on TRY-D.King False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 16
(13:23 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to MSH 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 16.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(13:58 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to MSH 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander at MSH 16.
+50 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 30
(14:17 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by M.Rogers at TRY 30. Gain of 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Gilmore at MSH 20.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25
(14:56 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight; D.Barber at TRY 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(15:00 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for J.Barber.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
