Drive Chart
|
|
|MRSHL
|TROY
-1 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 20
0:03
G.Watson kneels at the TRY 19.
TROY
2 Pass
127 Rush
33 YDS
3:18 POS
4TH & 17 MRSHL 24
0:10
R.Verhoff 34 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell. C.Ransaw blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3RD & 17 TROY 17
0:13
H.Colombi spikes the ball.
No Gain
2ND & 10 TROY 10
0:27
H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at TRY 17 for -7 yards (T.Harris; W.Choloh)
No Gain
1ST & 10 TROY 10
0:33
K.Laborn rushed to TRY 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; M.Colvin at TRY 10.
+10 YD
2ND & 9 TROY 20
0:45
K.Laborn rushed to TRY 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 10.
+1 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 21
0:49
K.Laborn rushed to TRY 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 20.
+7 YD
3RD & 1 TROY 28
0:57
A.Turner rushed to TRY 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 21.
+3 YD
2ND & 4 TROY 31
1:01
E.Horton rushed to TRY 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 28.
+6 YD
1ST & 10 TROY 37
1:54
H.Colombi pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by K.Laborn at TRY 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; S.Brown at TRY 31.
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:31
B.Buce 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
6
plays
68
yds
2:10
pos
0
10
Touchdown 10:32
H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 23 for -19 yards (T.Jackson) H.Colombi FUMBLES forced by T.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-B.Jones at MSH 23. B.Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
-3
yds
1:22
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|7
|Rushing
|7
|3
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-10
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|83
|212
|Total Plays
|37
|30
|Avg Gain
|2.2
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|60
|80
|Rush Attempts
|28
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|23
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|4-9
|6-11
|Yards Per Pass
|-0.9
|10.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.0
|1-30.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|23
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|60
|RUSH YDS
|80
|
|
|83
|TOTAL YDS
|212
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|4/7
|23
|0
|0
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|17
|73
|0
|17
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|5
|-25
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Green-McKnight 4 S
|J. Green-McKnight
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bobo 9 LB
|J. Bobo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sam 20 S
|A. Sam
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burton 0 DL
|S. Burton
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 22 S
|K. Martin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barber 89 DL
|D. Barber
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Watts 19 DL
|A. Watts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Carpenter 90 DL
|E. Carpenter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|3
|38.0
|3
|41
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|1
|42.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|6/11
|132
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|8
|66
|0
|44
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|6
|20
|0
|5
|
J. Woods 1 RB
|J. Woods
|3
|0
|0
|3
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|3
|1
|63
|0
|63
|
M. Rogers 4 WR
|M. Rogers
|1
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
J. Barber 5 WR
|J. Barber
|3
|2
|11
|0
|9
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|3-9
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lee 32 LB
|P. Lee
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jones 52 DT
|B. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Pierce 97 DT
|A. Pierce
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Swanson 23 S
|K. Swanson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Colvin 12 S
|M. Colvin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|1/1
|40
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|1
|30.0
|0
|30
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20(0:03 - 2nd) G.Watson kneels at the TRY 19.
4 & 17 - MRSHL 24(0:10 - 2nd) R.Verhoff 34 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell. C.Ransaw blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - MRSHL 17(0:13 - 2nd) H.Colombi spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 10(0:27 - 2nd) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at TRY 17 for -7 yards (T.Harris; W.Choloh)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 10(0:33 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; M.Colvin at TRY 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 20(0:45 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 10 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 21(0:49 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 20.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 28(0:57 - 2nd) A.Turner rushed to TRY 21 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; D.Pettus at TRY 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 31(1:01 - 2nd) E.Horton rushed to TRY 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(1:54 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by K.Laborn at TRY 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; S.Brown at TRY 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 45(2:11 - 2nd) H.Colombi pass complete to TRY 45. Catch made by T.Keaton at TRY 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 47(2:53 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Jones; C.Martial at TRY 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(3:21 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; C.Martial at TRY 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - TROY 20(3:30 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 30 yards to TRY 50 Center-Q.Skinner. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - TROY 18(3:59 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 18. Catch made by J.Barber at TRY 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at TRY 20.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 18(4:45 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Neal at TRY 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 14(5:26 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 14. Catch made by D.Stoudemire at TRY 14. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Green-McKnight at TRY 18.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - MRSHL 48(5:35 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 34 yards to TRY 14 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|+2 YD
3 & 17 - MRSHL 50(6:10 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to TRY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Lee at TRY 48.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MRSHL 45(6:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSH-K.Laborn False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MRSHL 45(6:16 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for S.Ahmed.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(6:46 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Pierce at TRY 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(7:07 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 43 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; K.Swanson at TRY 43.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - TROY 41(7:12 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; C.Gray at MSH 40.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TROY 41(7:16 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 45(7:48 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Neal; O.Porter at MSH 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 49(8:28 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to MSH 49. Catch made by R.Johnson at MSH 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; A.Beauplan at MSH 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 48(9:06 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to MSH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at MSH 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 44(9:40 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; S.Gilmore at TRY 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 40(10:19 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Burton; J.Green-McKnight at TRY 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - MRSHL 18(10:32 - 2nd) R.Verhoff punts 42 yards to TRY 40 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by Z.Appio.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MRSHL 18(11:08 - 2nd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at MSH 18.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 17(11:44 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at MSH 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11(12:04 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; D.Pettus at MSH 17.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 6(12:17 - 2nd) J.Woods rushed to MSH 11 for -5 yards. J.Woods FUMBLES forced by MSH. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-E.Alston at MSH 11. Tackled by TRY at MSH 11.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 10(12:50 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Gray; A.Sam at MSH 6.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 17(13:32 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Bobo at MSH 10.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TROY 32(13:38 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson. PENALTY on MSH-M.Abraham Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 32(13:42 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for D.Billingsley.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - TROY 41(14:23 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to MSH 41. Catch made by J.Barber at MSH 41. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Sam at MSH 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TROY 41(15:00 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Porter at MSH 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47(0:25 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight; A.Sam at MSH 41.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 9(0:59 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to MSH 47 for 44 yards. D.Billingsley ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 13 - MRSHL 50(1:08 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 41 yards to TRY 9 Center-Z.Appio. Out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 5 - MRSHL 42(1:54 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at TRY 50 for -8 yards (P.Lee)
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MRSHL 47(2:17 - 1st) H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 14. Intercepted by K.Swanson at TRY 14. Tackled by MSH at TRY 14. PENALTY on TRY-A.Pierce Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 47(2:24 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(2:57 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to TRY 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; B.Jones at TRY 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MRSHL 48(3:27 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at TRY 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(3:56 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 39. Catch made by K.Laborn at MSH 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by TRY at MSH 48.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - MRSHL 29(4:18 - 1st) H.Colombi scrambles to MSH 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum; R.Jibunor at MSH 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 28(4:58 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor; R.Steward at MSH 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(5:27 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 28. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at MSH 28.
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 1st) S.Taylor Renfroe kicks 45 yards from TRY 35 to the MSH 20. C.McMillan returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Colvin at MSH 28.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TROY 30(5:36 - 1st) B.Buce 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-Q.Skinner Holder-Q.Hawkins.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TROY 23(5:41 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TROY 23(5:48 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for M.Vice.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(6:28 - 1st) J.Woods rushed to MSH 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; A.Watts at MSH 23.
|+63 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 12(7:01 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 12. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 12. Gain of 63 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 9(7:41 - 1st) J.Woods rushed to TRY 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Carpenter; A.Beauplan at TRY 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 48(7:48 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 39 yards to TRY 9 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by D.Stoudemire.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 48(7:53 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MRSHL 48(8:42 - 1st) E.Payne rushed to TRY 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at TRY 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 47(9:13 - 1st) H.Colombi scrambles to TRY 48 for -1 yards. H.Colombi ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 49(9:40 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to TRY 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; D.Pettus at TRY 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 46(10:00 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; S.Brown at MSH 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(10:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson at MSH 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(10:15 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; J.Solomon at MSH 30. PENALTY on TRY-A.Pierce Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 1st) Z.Long kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MRSHL 42(11:02 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 23 for -19 yards (T.Jackson) H.Colombi FUMBLES forced by T.Jackson. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-B.Jones at MSH 23. B.Jones for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40(11:25 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at MSH 42.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - MRSHL 32(11:44 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Harris; T.Jackson at MSH 40.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MRSHL 32(11:48 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 26(12:13 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Martial; W.Choloh at MSH 32.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 11 - TROY 21(12:22 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at MSH 26 for -5 yards (S.Burton) G.Watson FUMBLES forced by S.Burton. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-K.Cumberlander at MSH 26.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TROY 16(12:40 - 1st) PENALTY on TRY-D.King False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TROY 16(13:23 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to MSH 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Gilmore at MSH 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20(13:58 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to MSH 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Cumberlander at MSH 16.
|+50 YD
3 & 5 - TROY 30(14:17 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by M.Rogers at TRY 30. Gain of 50 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Gilmore at MSH 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 25(14:56 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Green-McKnight; D.Barber at TRY 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for J.Barber.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 65 yards from MSH 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
