Against struggling Navy, East Carolina aims to open AAC slate with a win
Quarterback Holton Ahlers and East Carolina will aim to start their conference schedule on a positive note when Navy visits Greenville, N.C., on Saturday afternoon.
East Carolina (2-1) has been humming after a heartbreaking one-point home loss to then-ranked No. 13 NC State in Week 1. The Pirates beat Old Dominion 39-21 before last week's 49-10 romp over Campbell, an in-state opponent from the FCS.
Ahlers threw for three touchdowns last week and is already up to 800 yards and seven TDs on the season while completing 67 percent of his passes. Earlier this season, Ahlers became the American Athletic Conference's all-time career leader in completions with 879.
The fifth-year quarterback has been a part of several East Carolina-Navy games before. The Midshipmen lead the all-time series 7-2, but ECU broke a five-game skid last year with a 38-35 win in Annapolis, Md. Ahlers racked up 405 yards and three touchdowns on 27-of-32 passing, outscoring a Navy attack that gained 345 rushing yards.
"He looks like an NFL quarterback," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. "You don't realize how big he is (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) until you see him on the field. He's bigger than our outside linebackers. He's a big dude, smart, composed. ... I wouldn't be surprised if he got a shot on Sundays. He's got all the tools."
Navy (0-2, 0-1 AAC) is coming off a bye week after a 14-7 loss to FCS Delaware and a 37-13 setback to Memphis, both at home. Only one team, New Mexico State, has had a worse scoring offense in all of FBS than the Mids' 10 points per game this season.
But like every coach in the conference, ECU's Mike Houston has spent extra time scheming against Navy's triple-option offense -- increasingly a rarity in FBS football.
Houston said longtime assistant Roy Tesh, currently the Pirates' defensive tackles coach, has experience coaching against the triple when they ran it at previous stops together, including The Citadel of FCS.
"I think that's what we hang our hat on, is being a physical football team," Houston said. "But that's what Navy hangs their hat on too. ... Ken very much believes in a lot of the same things I believe in as far as how you win consistently."
--Field Level Media
|
V. Terrell II
23 RB
-7 RuYds, 114 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
H. Ahlers
12 QB
132 PaYds, PaTD, 22 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|12
|Rushing
|10
|4
|Passing
|5
|8
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|294
|234
|Total Plays
|59
|42
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|151
|102
|Rush Attempts
|50
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|143
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|6-9
|13-20
|Yards Per Pass
|15.9
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-44.5
|4-37.5
|Return Yards
|5
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-5
|1-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|143
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|151
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|294
|TOTAL YDS
|234
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|6/8
|143
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Hall Jr. 34 FB
|A. Hall Jr.
|19
|49
|0
|7
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|8
|42
|0
|17
|
D. Fofana 45 FB
|D. Fofana
|10
|36
|0
|13
|
T. Lavatai 1 QB
|T. Lavatai
|12
|31
|0
|5
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Terrell II 23 RB
|V. Terrell II
|3
|3
|114
|1
|65
|
J. Umbarger 87 WR
|J. Umbarger
|2
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
M. Walker 80 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Busic 95 DE
|J. Busic
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Davies 47 P
|D. Davies
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Grave de Peralta 15 P
|K. Grave de Peralta
|1
|48.0
|1
|48
|
R. Riethman 90 P
|R. Riethman
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Haywood 24 RB
|M. Haywood
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Hassan 28 RB
|A. Hassan
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|13/20
|132
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|11
|75
|0
|41
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|5
|22
|0
|11
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|5
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|6
|5
|34
|0
|14
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|3
|3
|33
|1
|14
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|2
|29
|0
|16
|
J. Johnson 1 WR
|J. Johnson
|4
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Daffer 41 K
|O. Daffer
|1/1
|19
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|4
|37.5
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Bates 40 LB
|C. Bates
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 13(10:10 - 4th) M.Haywood rushed to ECU 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 7.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NAVY 17(10:33 - 4th) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 20(11:18 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to ECU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(11:50 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to ECU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(11:56 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to ECU 25 for 0 yards. R.Harris FUMBLES forced by J.Busic. Fumble RECOVERED by NAV-E.Gibbons at ECU 25. Tackled by ECU at ECU 25.
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 4th) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 4th) D.Davies extra point is good. PENALTY on ECU-M.Fleming Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|+65 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 35(12:07 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 35. Catch made by V.Terrell at NAV 35. Gain of 65 yards. V.Terrell for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 25(12:38 - 4th) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 25. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:14 - 4th) A.Hall rushed to NAV 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(13:18 - 4th) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood.
|Kickoff
|(13:18 - 4th) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:18 - 4th) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 14(13:24 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 14. Catch made by R.Jones at NAV 14. Gain of 14 yards. R.Jones for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - ECU 24(14:04 - 4th) H.Ahlers rushed to NAV 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 14.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ECU 19(14:21 - 4th) PENALTY on ECU-S.Calhoun False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 19(15:00 - 4th) R.Harris rushed to NAV 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 19.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(0:37 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to NAV 19 for 24 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 19.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(1:15 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 43. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 43. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 43.
|+18 YD
3 & 15 - ECU 25(1:45 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 25. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 43.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - ECU 30(1:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on ECU-I.Winstead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 30(1:49 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 30(2:28 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 6 - NAVY 30(2:33 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 33(3:16 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 34(4:00 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(4:45 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 36(5:19 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 40(5:51 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(6:27 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 40.
|+18 YD
3 & 7 - NAVY 37(7:02 - 3rd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 37. Catch made by V.Terrell at NAV 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NAVY 37(7:39 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 34(8:21 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - NAVY 29(8:50 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 34.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 30(9:23 - 3rd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 24(9:45 - 3rd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 30 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ECU at NAV 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - ECU 45(9:55 - 3rd) L.Larsen punts 36 yards to NAV 19 Center-C.Garfield. A.Hassan returned punt from the NAV 19. Tackled by ECU at NAV 24.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 40(10:38 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 40. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 40(10:43 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Harris.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 40(11:15 - 3rd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 40.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 29(11:47 - 3rd) H.Ahlers rushed to ECU 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 27(12:24 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 29.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 14(12:47 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 14. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 14. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at ECU 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NAVY 38(12:55 - 3rd) K.Grave De Peralta punts 48 yards to ECU 14 Center-E.Nguyen. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 34(13:37 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 31(14:15 - 3rd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 30(14:53 - 3rd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) O.Daffer kicks 64 yards from ECU 35 to the NAV 1. M.Haywood returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at NAV 30.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - NAVY 27(0:13 - 2nd) D.Davies 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Nguyen Holder-K.Grave De Peralta.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - NAVY 20(0:53 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NAVY 20(0:58 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai pass incomplete intended for M.Haywood.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(1:00 - 2nd) T.Lavatai spikes the ball.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NAVY 25(1:05 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to ECU 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 20.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 31(1:29 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 25.
|+31 YD
2 & 8 - NAVY 38(1:51 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 38. Catch made by V.Terrell at NAV 38. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(2:25 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NAVY 29(2:51 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NAVY 28(3:24 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 20(3:59 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 20. Catch made by J.Umbarger at NAV 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - ECU 44(4:12 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 36 yards to NAV 20 Center-C.Garfield. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|+9 YD
3 & 17 - ECU 35(4:35 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by R.Harris at ECU 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 44.
|Sack
2 & 7 - ECU 45(4:42 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 35 for -10 yards (NAV) PENALTY on ECU-H.Ahlers Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 42(5:16 - 2nd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 45.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NAVY 43(5:20 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 42 for 1 yards. D.Fofana FUMBLES forced by X.Smith. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-J.Powell at ECU 42. Tackled by NAV at ECU 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 44(6:06 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 49(6:42 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 46(7:19 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to ECU 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - NAVY 40(7:57 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NAVY 39(8:40 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 36(9:15 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 39.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NAVY 21(9:38 - 2nd) T.Lavatai steps back to pass. T.Lavatai sacked at NAV 14 for yards (E.Morris) PENALTY on ECU-E.Morris Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 21(10:15 - 2nd) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 21.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - NAVY 10(10:59 - 2nd) T.Lavatai pass complete to NAV 10. Catch made by M.Walker at NAV 10. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ECU at NAV 21.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 9(11:37 - 2nd) T.Lavatai rushed to NAV 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 9(12:21 - 2nd) A.Hall rushed to NAV 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 48(12:27 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 39 yards to NAV 9 Center-C.Garfield. Fair catch by A.Hassan.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ECU 48(12:35 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 49(13:10 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to NAV 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 49(13:15 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 46(13:43 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 46. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 37(14:09 - 2nd) H.Ahlers rushed to ECU 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NAVY 26(14:18 - 2nd) R.Riethman punts 41 yards to ECU 33 Center-E.Nguyen. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 33. Tackled by NAV at ECU 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - NAVY 23(15:00 - 2nd) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 26.
|-7 YD
2 & 5 - NAVY 30(0:11 - 1st) V.Terrell rushed to NAV 23 for -7 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 25(0:48 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 30.
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the NAV End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ECU 9(0:52 - 1st) O.Daffer 19 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.Garfield Holder-L.Larsen.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ECU 3(0:56 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ECU 3(1:26 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to NAV 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 3.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ECU 7(1:59 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 7. Catch made by I.Winstead at NAV 7. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 3.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 13(2:35 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 13. Catch made by I.Winstead at NAV 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 7.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 21(2:59 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 21. Catch made by R.Jones at NAV 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 21(3:33 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to NAV 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 21.
|+16 YD
4 & 3 - ECU 37(4:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to NAV 37. Catch made by C.Johnson at NAV 37. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at NAV 21.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - ECU 39(4:48 - 1st) H.Ahlers scrambles to NAV 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 42(5:19 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to NAV 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 44(5:54 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to NAV 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at NAV 42.
|+41 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 15(6:27 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to NAV 44 for 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at NAV 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 15(6:33 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 10(7:04 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 15.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 1(7:10 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 1. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 1. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NAV at ECU 10.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - NAVY 1(7:15 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NAVY 2(7:55 - 1st) T.Lavatai rushed to ECU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 1.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NAVY 4(8:28 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NAVY 5(9:00 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 4.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 23(9:15 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 10 for 13 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 10. PENALTY on ECU-J.Wood Offensive Facemask 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 45(9:42 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to ECU 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 38. PENALTY on ECU-M.Berry Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NAVY 38(10:19 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to ECU 45 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ECU at ECU 45.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NAVY 35(10:56 - 1st) A.Hall rushed to NAV 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 38.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - NAVY 33(11:42 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NAVY 26(12:24 - 1st) D.Fofana rushed to NAV 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NAVY 26(13:02 - 1st) M.Haywood rushed to NAV 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by ECU at NAV 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - ECU 35(13:13 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 39 yards to NAV 26 Center-C.Garfield. Downed by ECU.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ECU 35(13:19 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 38(14:00 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(14:28 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 38.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NAV at ECU 36.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Warren kicks 65 yards from NAV 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
