3-0 Kentucky wants even more perfection vs. Northern Illinois
Mark Stoops enjoyed much of what he witnessed in last weekend's 31-0 win over Youngstown State, but the Kentucky coach still was far from thrilled.
The eighth-ranked Wildcats (3-0) will try to author a more poised overall performance Saturday when Northern Illinois (1-2) pays a visit to Lexington, Ky.
"After reviewing the film, (I was) really kind of disappointed and a little unhappy with some of the undisciplined play that we had this past week," Stoops said. "Not to take away from so many players who did a great job. Defensively, it was a very good effort once again. Offensively, there's some things we've got to get ironed out. Just felt like it was a person here, a person there."
Perhaps the Wildcats' supposed sloppiness would not be such a big deal if the team was not facing extremely high expectations this season.
"Undisciplined play," said Stoops, who broke Paul "Bear" Bryant's previous school record of 60 victories a week earlier at then-No. 12 Florida. "Any time you have 10 penalties, three turnovers, four fumbles and you do that at home, it just shows you that the attention to detail was not there."
Kentucky's offense truly shined in just one quarter against Youngstown State. The team was blanked in the first quarter and held to 10 second-half points. Only a 21-point second quarter provided a steady stream of highlights for the Wildcats offense.
Will Levis threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns (also two interceptions) and ran for another score. Dane Key (six catches, 90 yards, TD) also had a strong offensive performance, while on the other side of the ball Carrington Valentine registered two passes defensed and an interception.
"Outstanding effort by our defense," said Stoops, whose team has allowed a total of 29 points through three games (9.7 per game, tied for 12th fewest in the country).
The Huskies could pose a challenge for the Kentucky defense as they have scored 32.3 points per game over their first three contests. They came up short against Vanderbilt their last time out, dropping a 38-28 decision in which quarterback Rocky Lombardi exited in the second quarter with a leg injury.
Northern Illinois coach Thomas Hammock provided an update on his senior signal-caller, who had completed all seven pass attempts before injury, on Tuesday.
"We got better news than what we anticipated," Hammock said. "We feel good about where he's at and his progress that he's going to be able to make (it). We've got the rest of the week to figure that out."
If Lombardi cannot play this weekend, the Huskies will once again turn to freshman Ethan Hampton, who completed 12 of 19 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns (one interception) last week in relief of Lombardi.
"I thought (Hampton) handled it well," Hammock said. "I thought he was prepared and he's taken a lot of snaps. Obviously he's played just one game of football for us, but he came in and was able to execute the offense. But when your backup quarterback comes in, everybody else around him has to play better."
This is the first matchup between the teams. Kentucky is 34-7-1 against teams from the Mid-American Conference and has not lost to a MAC team since falling to Ohio in 2004.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|9
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|4
|6
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-9
|5-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|179
|202
|Total Plays
|35
|28
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|99
|70
|Rush Attempts
|22
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|80
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|9-13
|8-13
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-50.7
|1-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|80
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|99
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|179
|TOTAL YDS
|202
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|8/12
|77
|1
|0
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|1/1
|3
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|12
|44
|0
|9
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|4
|33
|0
|20
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|4
|15
|0
|7
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Blakemore 3 RB
|M. Blakemore
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|3
|2
|36
|0
|20
|
T. Tewes 82 TE
|T. Tewes
|5
|5
|31
|2
|14
|
L. Soraghan 83 TE
|L. Soraghan
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. McCray 7 WR
|F. McCray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Byrd 2 CB
|J. Byrd
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Taylor Jr. 10 DT
|D. Taylor Jr.
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|2
|50.5
|2
|61
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|8/13
|132
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Robinson 9 WR
|T. Robinson
|4
|4
|92
|1
|69
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|3
|2
|26
|1
|15
|
L. Wright 29 RB
|L. Wright
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Bates 80 TE
|B. Bates
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Upshaw 88 TE
|K. Upshaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bates 80 TE
|B. Bates
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Goodfellow 94 P
|C. Goodfellow
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|2
|8.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 45 yards from NIL 35 to the KEN 20. K.Smoke returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at KEN 32.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 3(0:12 - 2nd) S.Thornton pass complete to KEN 3. Catch made by T.Tewes at KEN 3. Gain of 3 yards. T.Tewes for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NILL 3(0:17 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 3(0:24 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to KEN 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 5(0:31 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to KEN 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 3.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14(0:37 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to KEN 14. Catch made by F.McCray at KEN 14. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KEN at KEN 5.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34(0:42 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to KEN 34. Catch made by C.Tucker at KEN 34. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KEN at KEN 14.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - UK 11(0:52 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 34 for 23 yards. K.Smoke FUMBLES forced by J.Byrd. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-N.Rattin at KEN 34. Tackled by KEN at KEN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 11(0:55 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for K.Upshaw.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 49(1:02 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 40 yards to KEN 11 Center-NIL. Fair catch by T.Robinson.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NILL 46(1:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIL-NIL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - NILL 45(1:08 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to KEN 46 for 9 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 46.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - NILL 50(1:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIL-T.Tewes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 49(1:16 - 2nd) M.Blakemore rushed to NIL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 50.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(1:22 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 45(1:52 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 46.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 37(2:39 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 37. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(3:20 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - NILL 30(4:13 - 2nd) E.Hampton rushed to NIL 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(4:30 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - NILL 20(5:08 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 25(5:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on NIL-NIL Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:08 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:08 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|+69 YD
3 & 8 - UK 31(5:19 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 31. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 31. Gain of 69 yards. T.Robinson for 69 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UK 31(5:26 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Bates.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(6:09 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 31.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - UK 2(6:47 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 29 for 27 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 37(6:56 - 2nd) T.Foley punts 61 yards to KEN 2 Center-NIL. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NILL 37(6:57 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NILL 37(7:43 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 37.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - NILL 25(8:25 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 35(8:50 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 35 for yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 35. PENALTY on NIL-M.Cox Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - UK 26(8:58 - 2nd) C.Goodfellow punts 39 yards to NIL 35 Center-KEN. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UK 32(9:42 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 26 for -6 yards (D.O'Malley; J.Ester)
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UK 38(10:26 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 32 for -6 yards (J.Byrd; D.Taylor)
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 33(11:09 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 38.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UK 29(11:44 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to KEN 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UK 21(12:20 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 21. Catch made by T.Robinson at KEN 21. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20(13:01 - 2nd) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NILL 49(13:08 - 2nd) E.Hampton punts 51 yards to KEN End Zone Center-NIL. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NILL 49(13:16 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for S.Thornton.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 46(13:54 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(14:27 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 42. Catch made by L.Soraghan at NIL 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 46.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 26(14:55 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 26. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 42.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 26(15:00 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for NIL.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(0:48 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 26.
|Kickoff
|(0:48 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:48 - 1st) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - UK 15(0:56 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by B.Brown at NIL 15. Gain of 15 yards. B.Brown for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 18(1:33 - 1st) L.Wright rushed to NIL 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 15.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - UK 27(2:48 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to NIL 27. Catch made by T.Robinson at NIL 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 18.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UK 27(3:06 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for K.Smoke.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 28(3:49 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to NIL 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 39(4:39 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to NIL 39. Catch made by B.Brown at NIL 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - UK 45(5:10 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by T.Robinson at NIL 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 39.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - UK 44(5:41 - 1st) L.Wright rushed to NIL 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(6:10 - 1st) L.Wright rushed to NIL 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 44.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - UK 43(6:35 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 43. Catch made by L.Wright at KEN 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 49.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UK 35(7:03 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 43 for 8 yards. K.Smoke FUMBLES forced by D.Lafayette. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-K.Smoke at KEN 43. Tackled by NIL at KEN 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 35(7:17 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Dingle.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - UK 34(7:47 - 1st) W.Levis rushed to KEN 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UK 28(8:26 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 28. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UK 25(8:44 - 1st) K.Smoke rushed to KEN 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by NIL at KEN 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25(8:49 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 44 yards from NIL 35 to the KEN 21. K.Smoke returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Porter at KEN 25.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:53 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - NILL 2(9:02 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to KEN 2. Catch made by T.Tewes at KEN 2. Gain of 2 yards. T.Tewes for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 3(9:40 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to KEN 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 2.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 4(10:20 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to KEN 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 3.
|+20 YD
1 & 5 - NILL 24(10:58 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to KEN 4 for 20 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 4.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 29(11:24 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-K.Saunders Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 36(12:03 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to KEN 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 42(12:47 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to KEN 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45(13:30 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to KEN 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 41(13:40 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 35(14:07 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 31(14:23 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 31. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by KEN at NIL 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
