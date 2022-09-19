|
|
|NMEX
|LSU
LSU looks for more consistency in battle with New Mexico
LSU looks for more consistency in battle with New Mexico
Brian Kelly got a victory in his first Southeastern Conference game as LSU head coach.
The Tigers (2-1) will try to build on their 31-16 victory against Mississippi State last weekend when they step out of the SEC to face New Mexico on Saturday in Baton Rouge, La.
"Can we handle success? That's the question this week," Kelly said. "Any win in the SEC is a good win. We're at a team that has a chance to be a good team, but we have to have consistency."
LSU struggled offensively as it fell behind the Bulldogs 13-0 late in the second quarter. A touchdown just before halftime jumpstarted the offense and the Tigers pulled away by outscoring MSU 21-0 in the fourth quarter.
"I really like how physically and mentally our guys stayed with it until the end of the game," Kelly said. "We have to look toward perseverance and consistency.
"We'll look to improve on our overall performance and consistency for four quarters. We're looking for a complete performance."
Kelly noted that New Mexico (2-1) forced seven turnovers in its 27-10 victory against UTEP last Saturday.
"We do some turnovers stuff during fall camp but that's not where you get turnovers," Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales said. "Turnovers you get from effort and being really physical. The (turnovers) you cause come from the way we play and what we preach on defense is all 11 to the ball in bad humor and when you get there you try to cause something."
The turnovers came in the form of three fumble recoveries and four interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown by linebacker Reco Hannah to give the Lobos a 10-0 lead.
"I don't think there is a special magical formula (for causing turnovers)," Gonzales said. "It's the expectation (to cause turnovers). It ain't the expectation to get seven (turnovers). That's unbelievable. Give them credit."
New Mexico, which beat Maine 41-0 and lost to Boise State 31-14 in its first two games, will be playing its first road game.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|10
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|2
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|2-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|71
|228
|Total Plays
|17
|29
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|52
|Rush Attempts
|12
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|4.3
|Yards Passing
|43
|176
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|15-17
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-9
|3-40
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.3
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|43
|PASS YDS
|176
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|71
|TOTAL YDS
|228
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|4/5
|43
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
J. Hullaby 28 RB
|J. Hullaby
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. White 9 RB
|S. White
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
G. Porter 8 WR
|G. Porter
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
M. Kendrick 5 QB
|M. Kendrick
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hullaby 28 RB
|J. Hullaby
|1
|1
|38
|0
|38
|
G. Porter 8 WR
|G. Porter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Jones 25 RB
|N. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
L. Wysong 15 WR
|L. Wysong
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Rodriguez 10 P
|A. Rodriguez
|4
|37.3
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Washington 22 RB
|C. Washington
|2
|20.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|15/17
|176
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|5
|22
|1
|7
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|5
|21
|0
|23
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Hilton Jr. 17 WR
|C. Hilton Jr.
|1
|1
|51
|0
|51
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|4
|4
|34
|0
|10
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|2
|2
|31
|0
|21
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|4
|3
|25
|0
|13
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Taylor 87 TE
|K. Taylor
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|2
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Jones 35 DE
|S. Jones
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|1/2
|31
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bech 80 WR
|J. Bech
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LSU 37(4:42 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 37. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 37. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 37.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 28(4:58 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 37.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 16(5:32 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 16. Catch made by K.Lacy at LSU 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 12(6:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 12. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 12. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NMEX 38(6:07 - 2nd) A.Rodriguez punts 26 yards to LSU 12 Center-NM. Fair catch by J.Bech.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NMEX 38(6:22 - 2nd) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick pass incomplete intended for L.Wysong.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - NMEX 37(6:56 - 2nd) J.Lewis rushed to LSU 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 42(7:47 - 2nd) C.Washington rushed to LSU 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 37.
|+38 YD
2 & 11 - NMEX 20(8:30 - 2nd) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 20. Catch made by J.Hullaby at NM 20. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 42.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 21(9:02 - 2nd) L.Wysong rushed to NM 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 20.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 21 - LSU 28(9:17 - 2nd) D.Ramos 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LSU Holder-LSU.
|+11 YD
3 & 32 - LSU 32(9:53 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 32. Catch made by K.Taylor at NM 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 21.
|Sack
2 & 24 - LSU 24(10:31 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at NM 32 for -8 yards (J.Harris)
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LSU 9(11:03 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 9. Catch made by K.Taylor at NM 9. Gain of yards. K.Taylor for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LSU-M.Nabers Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 19 - LSU 19(11:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 19. Catch made by J.Bech at NM 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LSU 9(11:54 - 2nd) J.Williams rushed to NM 9 for yards. Tackled by NM at NM 1. PENALTY on LSU-K.Taylor Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 4 - LSU 17(12:10 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at NM 18 for -1 yards (J.Harris) PENALTY on NM-J.Harris Personal Foul / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 23(12:24 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 23. Catch made by M.Nabers at NM 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 23(12:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+23 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 46(13:12 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to NM 23 for 23 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48(13:44 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 48. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 46.
|+21 YD
3 & 3 - LSU 27(14:14 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 27. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 24(14:42 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(15:00 - 2nd) J.Emery rushed to LSU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - NMEX 27(0:15 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 49 yards to LSU 24 Center-NM. J.Bech returned punt from the LSU 24. J.Bech for 76 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - NMEX 19(1:03 - 1st) C.Washington rushed to NM 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - NMEX 27(1:23 - 1st) M.Kendrick steps back to pass. M.Kendrick sacked at NM 19 for -8 yards (S.Jones)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 25(2:23 - 1st) S.White rushed to NM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 27.
|Kickoff
|(2:23 - 1st) LSU kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the NM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - LSU 21(2:23 - 1st) D.Ramos 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LSU Holder-LSU.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LSU 14(2:33 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - LSU 20(3:15 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 20. Catch made by M.Nabers at NM 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 14.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 18(3:59 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at NM 20 for -2 yards (R.Hannah)
|+7 YD
2 & 1 - LSU 25(4:29 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to NM 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34(5:03 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 34. Catch made by J.Bech at NM 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 25.
|+51 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 15(5:34 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 15. Catch made by C.Hilton at LSU 15. Gain of 51 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NMEX 36(5:34 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 49 yards to LSU 15 Center-NM. J.Bech returned punt from the LSU 15. Tackled by NM at LSU 15.
|+10 YD
3 & 12 - NMEX 26(6:25 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - NMEX 24(7:11 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 26.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 28(7:53 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 28. Catch made by L.Wysong at NM 28. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 25(8:35 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 25. Catch made by N.Jones at NM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NMEX 23(9:13 - 1st) G.Porter rushed to NM 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 17(9:46 - 1st) M.Kendrick pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by G.Porter at NM 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 23.
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 1st) LSU kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at NM 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:52 - 1st) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 5(9:52 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to NM End Zone for 5 yards. A.Goodwin for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 9(10:20 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to NM 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 5.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 17(10:50 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 17. Catch made by B.Thomas at NM 17. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 9.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 27(11:07 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 27. Catch made by J.Williams at NM 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 17.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32(11:26 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to NM 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 45(11:54 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to NM 45. Catch made by M.Nabers at NM 45. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 46(12:14 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 46. Catch made by J.Bech at LSU 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by NM at NM 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43(12:41 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by NM at LSU 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - NMEX 32(12:41 - 1st) A.Rodriguez punts 25 yards to LSU 43 Center-NM. Downed by NM.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NMEX 31(13:40 - 1st) L.Wysong rushed to NM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NMEX 27(14:53 - 1st) N.Jones rushed to NM 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEX 23(14:53 - 1st) J.Hullaby rushed to NM 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by LSU at NM 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) LSU kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the NM End Zone. C.Washington returns the kickoff. Tackled by LSU at NM 23.
