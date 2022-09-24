Drive Chart
|
|
|RICE
|HOU
Preview not available
Preview not available
HOU
1 Pass
15 Rush
22 YDS
2:38 POS
No Gain
3RD & 1 HOU 47
0:32
C.Tune rushed to HOU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; I.Floyd at HOU 47.
+9 YD
2ND & 10 HOU 38
0:52
C.Tune pass complete to HOU 38. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at HOU 47.
No Gain
1ST & 10 HOU 38
0:59
C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
+4 YD
3RD & 1 HOU 34
1:23
T.Henry rushed to HOU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 38.
+6 YD
2ND & 7 HOU 28
2:06
S.Sneed rushed to HOU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 34.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 HOU 25
2:38
S.Sneed rushed to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 28.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:38
T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
RICE
3 Pass
3 Rush
36 YDS
3:41 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 8 HOU 32
2:43
C.VanSickle 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RICE Holder-RICE.
No Gain
3RD & 8 HOU 24
3:28
T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by C.Montgomery at HOU 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at HOU 24.
No Gain
2ND & 8 HOU 24
3:32
T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
Field Goal 2:43
C.VanSickle 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RICE Holder-RICE.
10
plays
36
yds
3:41
pos
24
24
Touchdown 6:21
T.Henry rushed to RICE End Zone for 4 yards. T.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
95
yds
2:49
pos
21
23
Touchdown 9:07
T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 48. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 48. Gain of 52 yards. L.McCaffrey for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
4:06
pos
20
17
Touchdown 13:22
C.Tune pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by N.Dell at RICE 40. Gain of 40 yards. N.Dell for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
4
plays
75
yds
1:46
pos
14
16
Field Goal 0:58
B.Baxa 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.
10
plays
52
yds
4:15
pos
14
10
Touchdown 5:13
A.Broussard rushed to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
63
yds
2:54
pos
13
7
Touchdown 10:19
A.Broussard rushed to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
47
yds
1:03
pos
6
7
Touchdown 0:00
C.Tune pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by M.Golden at RICE 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Golden for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
67
yds
5:15
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|16
|Rushing
|4
|5
|Passing
|10
|9
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|309
|333
|Total Plays
|47
|43
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|85
|119
|Rush Attempts
|17
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|224
|214
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|16-21
|Yards Per Pass
|7.5
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|4-55
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|2-46.5
|Return Yards
|0
|26
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-26
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|224
|PASS YDS
|214
|
|
|85
|RUSH YDS
|119
|
|
|309
|TOTAL YDS
|333
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|20/30
|224
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|1
|34
|0
|34
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|3
|15
|0
|7
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|8
|15
|2
|5
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|7
|6
|104
|1
|52
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|6
|4
|49
|0
|16
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|6
|2
|45
|0
|30
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|4
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
B. Groen 85 TE
|B. Groen
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Barnett 49 FB
|M. Barnett
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|
J. Dunbar 3 CB
|J. Dunbar
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nyakwol 20 S
|G. Nyakwol
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Titre 92 DL
|Q. Titre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Braden 21 LB
|G. Braden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Floyd 50 DL
|I. Floyd
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boenisch 75 DL
|B. Boenisch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|1/1
|42
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|3
|47.7
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|2
|9.0
|18
|0
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Tune 3 QB
|C. Tune
|16/21
|214
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|8
|6
|106
|1
|40
|
J. Manjack IV 18 WR
|J. Manjack IV
|5
|4
|46
|0
|23
|
M. Golden 10 WR
|M. Golden
|3
|3
|42
|1
|19
|
K. Carter 8 WR
|K. Carter
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. Henry 4 RB
|T. Henry
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
S. Sneed 21 RB
|S. Sneed
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Nunnery 14 LB
|M. Nunnery
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mwaniki 28 DB
|T. Mwaniki
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Cheeks 30 LB
|T. Cheeks
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 19 DB
|A. Hogan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Hypolite 5 DB
|H. Hypolite
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Green 23 DB
|A. Green
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Neal 95 DL
|J. Neal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Audu 21 DB
|A. Audu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Parish 0 DL
|D. Parish
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bell 17 DL
|A. Bell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 6 DB
|J. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bankston 56 DL
|L. Bankston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 44 DL
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Owens 2 DB
|G. Owens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garner 36 LB
|J. Garner
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Caldwell 93 DL
|J. Caldwell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 41 K
|B. Baxa
|1/1
|37
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilkins 22 P
|L. Wilkins
|2
|46.5
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Sawyer 83 WR
|P. Sawyer
|3
|23.7
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Dell 1 WR
|N. Dell
|3
|8.7
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 1 - HOU 47(0:32 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to HOU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; I.Floyd at HOU 47.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 38(0:52 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 38. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at HOU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38(0:59 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 34(1:23 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 28(2:06 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(2:38 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 28.
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - RICE 32(2:43 - 3rd) C.VanSickle 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RICE Holder-RICE.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 24(3:28 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by C.Montgomery at HOU 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at HOU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 24(3:32 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26(4:10 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to HOU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at HOU 24.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42(4:51 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 42. Catch made by I.Esdale at HOU 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at HOU 26.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - RICE 43(4:56 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale. PENALTY on HOU-A.Hogan Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 43(4:56 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner. PENALTY on RICE-J.Long Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 43(5:06 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 30(5:37 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at RICE 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - RICE 30(5:42 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(6:19 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at RICE 30.
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:19 - 3rd) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 4(6:23 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to RICE End Zone for 4 yards. T.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+28 YD
2 & 29 - HOU 32(6:50 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to RICE 4 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Braden at RICE 4.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - HOU 17(6:58 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Trahan. PENALTY on HOU-T.Sylvester Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on HOU-T.Henry Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13(7:40 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to RICE 17 for -4 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre at RICE 17.
|+36 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 49(8:03 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to RICE 49. Catch made by N.Dell at RICE 49. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 43(8:26 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to RICE 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 49.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(9:00 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 20. Catch made by J.Manjack at HOU 20. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; M.Morrison at HOU 43.
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Anigbogu at HOU 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48(9:16 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 48. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 48. Gain of 52 yards. L.McCaffrey for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - RICE 46(9:48 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Caldwell; J.Garner at RICE 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 41(10:32 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 38(11:10 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37(11:47 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks; M.Nunnery at RICE 38.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 25(12:23 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 25(12:32 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25(13:14 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at RICE 25.
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 3rd) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40(13:22 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by N.Dell at RICE 40. Gain of 40 yards. N.Dell for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 46(13:53 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 46. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at RICE 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41(14:30 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 41. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Taylor at HOU 46.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at HOU 41.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 30(0:27 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery; H.Hypolite at RICE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 30(0:32 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 13(0:48 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 13. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 13. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Audu at RICE 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 18(0:27 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 24. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 24. Gain of -17 yards. Tackled by HOU at RICE 18. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(0:58 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE End Zone. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Welch at RICE 18.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - HOU 27(1:02 - 2nd) B.Baxa 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 20(1:08 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 25(1:17 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by J.Manjack at RICE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26(2:02 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to RICE 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; C.Conti at RICE 25.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44(2:19 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to RICE 26 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 26.
|Penalty
3 & 14 - HOU 41(2:25 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell. PENALTY on RICE-G.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - HOU 35(2:36 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 25 - HOU 30(3:18 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 35.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 45(3:27 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 45. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 45. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at HOU 3. PENALTY on HOU-N.Dell Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 32(3:46 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 32. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dunbar at HOU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 30(4:28 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at HOU 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(5:06 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at HOU 30.
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Narcisse at HOU 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:13 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 2(5:17 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 7(6:02 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 7. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at HOU 7. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Hypolite at HOU 2.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 41(6:44 - 2nd) K.Campbell rushed to HOU 7 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Green at HOU 7.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 44(7:22 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 44. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Green at HOU 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37(8:07 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - HOU 14(8:14 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 49 yards to RICE 37 Center-HOU. Fair catch by S.Fresch.
|Sack
3 & 15 - HOU 22(8:54 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 14 for -8 yards (J.Pearcy)
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - HOU 23(9:33 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 23. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 23. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 22.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27(10:14 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 27. Catch made by S.Sneed at HOU 27. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at HOU 23.
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 61 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU 4. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Stevenson at HOU 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:19 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 2(10:23 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 32(10:19 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by B.Rozner at HOU 32. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 2. PENALTY on HOU-D.Jones Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 47(11:18 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at HOU 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 47(11:22 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - HOU 38(11:28 - 2nd) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 47. Intercepted by M.Morrison at HOU 47. Tackled by HOU at HOU 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38(12:14 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at HOU 38.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22(12:45 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 22. Catch made by J.Manjack at HOU 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at HOU 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - RICE 37(12:55 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 46 yards to HOU 17 Center-RICE. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 17. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RICE 37(13:00 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 36(13:40 - 2nd) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at RICE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 36(13:48 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 32(14:22 - 2nd) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at RICE 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 2nd) U.West rushed to RICE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at RICE 32.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) B.Baxa extra point is good.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 19(0:06 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by M.Golden at RICE 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Golden for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:44 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to RICE 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 19.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36(1:21 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to RICE 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 25.
|+17 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 47(1:56 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 47. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Fresch at RICE 36.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 44(2:38 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at HOU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(3:17 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 43. Catch made by J.Manjack at HOU 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; C.Conti at HOU 44.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - HOU 32(3:41 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by RICE at HOU 32. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - HOU 42(4:15 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 46 for yards. Tackled by RICE at HOU 46. PENALTY on HOU-T.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 35(4:38 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 35. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Conti at HOU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33(5:15 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at HOU 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - RICE 33(5:28 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 51 yards to HOU 16 Center-RICE. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 16. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at HOU 33.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RICE 33(5:32 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RICE 33(6:13 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 33. Catch made by D.Connors at RICE 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at RICE 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30(6:53 - 1st) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 33.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 16(7:30 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 16. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 16. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at RICE 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - HOU 40(7:36 - 1st) L.Wilkins punts 44 yards to RICE 16 Center-HOU. Fair catch by S.Fresch.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 40(7:42 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 34(8:27 - 1st) C.Tune rushed to HOU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; I.Floyd at HOU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 34(8:34 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for J.Manjack.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 21(9:04 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 21. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; C.Conti at HOU 34.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - RICE 37(9:14 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 46 yards to HOU 17 Center-RICE. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 17. Tackled by J.Johnson; G.Nyakwol at HOU 21.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 38(9:51 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by M.Barnett at RICE 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 32(10:38 - 1st) D.Connors rushed to RICE 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite; A.Bell at RICE 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30(11:16 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by B.Groen at RICE 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at RICE 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 28(11:44 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Parish; J.Garner at RICE 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 24(12:20 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 24. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 24. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Hypolite at RICE 28.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 19(12:58 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at RICE 24.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 5(13:38 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 5. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 5. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Owens; T.Mwaniki at RICE 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 6(14:19 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bankston at RICE 5.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 2(14:58 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 2. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 2. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks; J.Neal at RICE 6.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 63 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE 2. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. J.Otoviano ran out of bounds.
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
42
4th 10:58 PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
6
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
21
4th 12:10 ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
20
20
4th 13:32 ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
10
10
4th 10:33 ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
24
24
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
14
13
2nd 0:58 ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
14
3
2nd 0:40 FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
7
17
2nd 0:46 ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
10
2nd 0:00 NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
14
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
24
9
2nd 5:22 CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
13
10
2nd 9:50 ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
3
7
2nd 7:56 BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
7
2nd 9:43 BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
10
2nd 4:21 ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
24
2nd 8:00
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
21
2nd 12:06 SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
28
2nd 13:33 ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
21
1st 6:05 ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
7
7
1st 8:00 FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
14
0
1st 5:37 FOX
-
UL
LAMON
14
7
1st 4:30 ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
062 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN