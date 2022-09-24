Drive Chart
RICE
HOU




HOU
1 Pass
15 Rush
22 YDS
2:38 POS
No Gain
3RD & 1 HOU 47
0:32
C.Tune rushed to HOU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; I.Floyd at HOU 47.
+9 YD
2ND & 10 HOU 38
0:52
C.Tune pass complete to HOU 38. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at HOU 47.
No Gain
1ST & 10 HOU 38
0:59
C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
+4 YD
3RD & 1 HOU 34
1:23
T.Henry rushed to HOU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 38.
+6 YD
2ND & 7 HOU 28
2:06
S.Sneed rushed to HOU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 34.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 HOU 25
2:38
S.Sneed rushed to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 28.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:38
T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
RICE
3 Pass
3 Rush
36 YDS
3:41 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 8 HOU 32
2:43
C.VanSickle 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RICE Holder-RICE.
No Gain
3RD & 8 HOU 24
3:28
T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by C.Montgomery at HOU 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at HOU 24.
No Gain
2ND & 8 HOU 24
3:32
T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 2:43
C.VanSickle 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RICE Holder-RICE.
10
plays
36
yds
3:41
pos
24
24
Point After TD 6:19
B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 6:21
T.Henry rushed to RICE End Zone for 4 yards. T.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
95
yds
2:49
pos
21
23
Point After TD 9:08
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
17
Touchdown 9:07
T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 48. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 48. Gain of 52 yards. L.McCaffrey for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
4:06
pos
20
17
Point After TD 13:14
B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 13:22
C.Tune pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by N.Dell at RICE 40. Gain of 40 yards. N.Dell for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
4
plays
75
yds
1:46
pos
14
16
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:58
B.Baxa 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.
10
plays
52
yds
4:15
pos
14
10
Point After TD 5:13
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:13
A.Broussard rushed to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
63
yds
2:54
pos
13
7
Point After TD 10:19
C.VanSickle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:19
A.Broussard rushed to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
47
yds
1:03
pos
6
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:00
B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 0:00
C.Tune pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by M.Golden at RICE 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Golden for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
67
yds
5:15
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 16
Rushing 4 5
Passing 10 9
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-9 4-8
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 309 333
Total Plays 47 43
Avg Gain 6.6 7.7
Net Yards Rushing 85 119
Rush Attempts 17 22
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 5.4
Yards Passing 224 214
Comp. - Att. 20-30 16-21
Yards Per Pass 7.5 9.4
Penalties - Yards 3-30 4-55
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-47.7 2-46.5
Return Yards 0 26
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-26
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Rice 2-1 01410-24
Houston 1-2 7314-24
TDECU Stadium Houston, TX
 224 PASS YDS 214
85 RUSH YDS 119
309 TOTAL YDS 333
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 224 1 0 140.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.8% 642 7 6 145.0
T. McMahon 20/30 224 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Campbell  17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 34 0
K. Campbell 1 34 0 34
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 132 0
C. Montgomery 3 15 0 7
A. Broussard  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 15 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 145 4
A. Broussard 8 15 2 5
T. McMahon  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 33 1
T. McMahon 3 8 0 4
U. West  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 41 0
U. West 1 7 0 7
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 89 0
D. Connors 1 6 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. McCaffrey  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 202 2
L. McCaffrey 7 6 104 1 52
I. Esdale  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 155 0
I. Esdale 6 4 49 0 16
B. Rozner  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 155 3
B. Rozner 6 2 45 0 30
K. Campbell  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 58 0
K. Campbell 1 1 17 0 17
J. Bradley  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 75 1
J. Bradley 4 3 8 0 4
B. Groen  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Groen 1 1 2 0 2
C. Montgomery  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Montgomery 2 1 0 0 0
D. Connors  0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
D. Connors 1 1 0 0 0
M. Barnett  49 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Barnett 1 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Conti  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 0.0
C. Conti 7-4 0.0 0
G. Taylor  26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Taylor 4-2 0.0 0
M. Morrison  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
M. Morrison 4-2 0.0 1
J. Dunbar  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Dunbar 3-0 0.0 0
G. Nyakwol  20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Nyakwol 2-0 0.0 0
S. Fresch  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Fresch 2-0 0.0 0
T. Chamberlain  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Chamberlain 2-0 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu  91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 2-0 0.0 0
J. Pearcy  12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Pearcy 1-0 1.0 0
Q. Titre  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Titre 1-0 0.0 0
G. Braden  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Braden 1-0 0.0 0
I. Floyd  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
I. Floyd 0-2 0.0 0
M. Williams  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
B. Boenisch  75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Boenisch 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. VanSickle  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 10/10
C. VanSickle 1/1 42 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Hunt  18 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 0 0
C. Hunt 3 47.7 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Otoviano  8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
J. Otoviano 2 9.0 18 0
B. Rozner  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
B. Rozner 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Tune  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.2% 214 2 1 183.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 744 5 2 136.3
C. Tune 16/21 214 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Henry  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 83 1
T. Henry 11 86 1 28
S. Sneed  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 24 0
S. Sneed 6 37 0 11
C. Tune  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 112 2
C. Tune 5 -4 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Dell  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 6 106 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 246 2
N. Dell 8 6 106 1 40
J. Manjack IV  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 67 1
J. Manjack IV 5 4 46 0 23
M. Golden  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 97 1
M. Golden 3 3 42 1 19
K. Carter  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 49 0
K. Carter 3 1 17 0 17
T. Henry  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 151 1
T. Henry 1 1 7 0 7
S. Sneed  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
S. Sneed 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Nunnery  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Nunnery 6-2 0.0 0
T. Mwaniki  28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Mwaniki 3-1 0.0 0
T. Cheeks  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Cheeks 3-2 0.0 0
A. Hogan  19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Hogan 2-0 0.0 0
H. Hypolite  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
H. Hypolite 2-2 0.0 0
A. Green  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Green 2-0 0.0 0
J. Neal  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Neal 2-1 0.0 0
A. Audu  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Audu 1-0 0.0 0
D. Parish  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Parish 1-1 0.0 0
A. Bell  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Bell 1-1 0.0 0
J. Rogers  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
L. Bankston  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Bankston 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jones  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
G. Owens  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Owens 0-1 0.0 0
J. Garner  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Garner 0-2 0.0 0
J. Caldwell  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Caldwell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa  41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
6/7 9/10
B. Baxa 1/1 37 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Wilkins  22 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
13 0 0
L. Wilkins 2 46.5 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Sawyer  83 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 23.7 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 31 0
P. Sawyer 3 23.7 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Dell 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 8.7 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 43 0
N. Dell 3 8.7 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 35 5:56 9 35 Punt
7:30 RICE 16 2:15 4 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 25 2:15 5 12 Punt
11:22 HOU 47 1:03 4 47 TD
8:07 RICE 37 2:54 5 63 TD
0:58 RICE 18 0:48 3 19 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 RICE 25 4:06 8 75 TD
6:19 RICE 25 3:41 10 51 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:04 HOU 21 1:34 4 19 Punt
5:15 HOU 33 5:15 8 67 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 HOU 22 1:23 3 16 INT
10:19 HOU 27 2:12 3 -13 Punt
5:13 HOU 28 4:15 10 52 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOU 25 1:46 4 75 TD
9:08 HOU 20 2:49 6 80 TD
2:38 HOU 25 2:38 6 22

HOU
Cougars

Result Play
No Gain
3 & 1 - HOU 47
(0:32 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to HOU 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; I.Floyd at HOU 47.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 38
(0:52 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 38. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at HOU 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38
(0:59 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - HOU 34
(1:23 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 38.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 28
(2:06 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(2:38 - 3rd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 28.
Kickoff
(2:38 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.

RICE
Owls
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 51 yards, 3:41 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 8 - RICE 32
(2:43 - 3rd) C.VanSickle 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RICE Holder-RICE.
No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 24
(3:28 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by C.Montgomery at HOU 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at HOU 24.
No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 24
(3:32 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 26
(4:10 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to HOU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at HOU 24.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 42
(4:51 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 42. Catch made by I.Esdale at HOU 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at HOU 26.
Penalty
3 & 10 - RICE 43
(4:56 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale. PENALTY on HOU-A.Hogan Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 43
(4:56 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner. PENALTY on RICE-J.Long Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 43
(5:06 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
+13 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 30
(5:37 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at RICE 43.
No Gain
2 & 5 - RICE 30
(5:42 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(6:19 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at RICE 30.
Kickoff
(6:19 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.

HOU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 80 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:19 - 3rd) B.Baxa extra point is good.
+4 YD
3 & Goal - HOU 4
(6:23 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to RICE End Zone for 4 yards. T.Henry for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+28 YD
2 & 29 - HOU 32
(6:50 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to RICE 4 for 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Braden at RICE 4.
Penalty
2 & 14 - HOU 17
(6:58 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Trahan. PENALTY on HOU-T.Sylvester Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. PENALTY on HOU-T.Henry Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13
(7:40 - 3rd) C.Tune rushed to RICE 17 for -4 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre at RICE 17.
+36 YD
2 & 2 - HOU 49
(8:03 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to RICE 49. Catch made by N.Dell at RICE 49. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 13.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 43
(8:26 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to RICE 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 49.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20
(9:00 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 20. Catch made by J.Manjack at HOU 20. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; M.Morrison at HOU 43.
Kickoff
(9:08 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Anigbogu at HOU 20.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:08 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
+52 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48
(9:16 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 48. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 48. Gain of 52 yards. L.McCaffrey for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
4 & 1 - RICE 46
(9:48 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Caldwell; J.Garner at RICE 48.
+5 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 41
(10:32 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 46.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 38
(11:10 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 41.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(11:47 - 3rd) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks; M.Nunnery at RICE 38.
+12 YD
3 & 10 - RICE 25
(12:23 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 37.
No Gain
2 & 10 - RICE 25
(12:32 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(13:14 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at RICE 25.
Kickoff
(13:14 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.

HOU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(13:14 - 3rd) B.Baxa extra point is good.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 40
(13:22 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by N.Dell at RICE 40. Gain of 40 yards. N.Dell for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
+14 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 46
(13:53 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 46. Catch made by M.Golden at HOU 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at RICE 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41
(14:30 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 41. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Taylor at HOU 46.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 41 for 16 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at HOU 41.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.

RICE
Owls
 - End of Half (3 plays, 19 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 30
(0:27 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery; H.Hypolite at RICE 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(0:32 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
+17 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 13
(0:48 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 13. Catch made by K.Campbell at RICE 13. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Audu at RICE 30.
Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 18
(0:27 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 24. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 24. Gain of -17 yards. Tackled by HOU at RICE 18. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(0:58 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE End Zone. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Welch at RICE 18.

HOU
Cougars
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 52 yards, 4:15 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - HOU 27
(1:02 - 2nd) B.Baxa 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.
No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 20
(1:08 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 25
(1:17 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by J.Manjack at RICE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 20.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 26
(2:02 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to RICE 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; C.Conti at RICE 25.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44
(2:19 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to RICE 26 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 26.
Penalty
3 & 14 - HOU 41
(2:25 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell. PENALTY on RICE-G.Taylor Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 20 - HOU 35
(2:36 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 41.
+5 YD
1 & 25 - HOU 30
(3:18 - 2nd) S.Sneed rushed to HOU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 35.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 45
(3:27 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 45. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 45. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at HOU 3. PENALTY on HOU-N.Dell Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+13 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 32
(3:46 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 32. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Dunbar at HOU 45.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 30
(4:28 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at HOU 32.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28
(5:06 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at HOU 30.
Kickoff
(5:13 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU End Zone. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by L.Narcisse at HOU 28.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 63 yards, 2:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:13 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 2
(5:17 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 7
(6:02 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 7. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at HOU 7. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Hypolite at HOU 2.
+34 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 41
(6:44 - 2nd) K.Campbell rushed to HOU 7 for 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Green at HOU 7.
+15 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 44
(7:22 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 44. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Green at HOU 41.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 37
(8:07 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 44.

HOU
Cougars
 - Punt (3 plays, -13 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 23 - HOU 14
(8:14 - 2nd) L.Wilkins punts 49 yards to RICE 37 Center-HOU. Fair catch by S.Fresch.
Sack
3 & 15 - HOU 22
(8:54 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 14 for -8 yards (J.Pearcy)
-1 YD
2 & 14 - HOU 23
(9:33 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 23. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 23. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at HOU 22.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 27
(10:14 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 27. Catch made by S.Sneed at HOU 27. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at HOU 23.
Kickoff
(10:19 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 61 yards from RICE 35 to the HOU 4. P.Sawyer returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Stevenson at HOU 27.

RICE
Owls
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 47 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:19 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 2
(10:23 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to HOU End Zone for 2 yards. A.Broussard for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 32
(10:19 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by B.Rozner at HOU 32. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 2. PENALTY on HOU-D.Jones Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 47
(11:18 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at HOU 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 47
(11:22 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.

HOU
Cougars
 - Interception (3 plays, 16 yards, 1:23 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 10 - HOU 38
(11:28 - 2nd) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at HOU 47. Intercepted by M.Morrison at HOU 47. Tackled by HOU at HOU 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 38
(12:14 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at HOU 38.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22
(12:45 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 22. Catch made by J.Manjack at HOU 22. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at HOU 38.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - RICE 37
(12:55 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 46 yards to HOU 17 Center-RICE. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 17. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 9 - RICE 37
(13:00 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 36
(13:40 - 2nd) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Neal at RICE 37.
No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 36
(13:48 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - RICE 32
(14:22 - 2nd) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at RICE 36.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25
(15:00 - 2nd) U.West rushed to RICE 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at RICE 32.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.

HOU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 67 yards, 5:15 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:00 - 1st) B.Baxa extra point is good.
+19 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 19
(0:06 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to RICE 19. Catch made by M.Golden at RICE 19. Gain of 19 yards. M.Golden for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(0:44 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to RICE 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 19.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36
(1:21 - 1st) S.Sneed rushed to RICE 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at RICE 25.
+17 YD
3 & 5 - HOU 47
(1:56 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 47. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 47. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Fresch at RICE 36.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 44
(2:38 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at HOU 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42
(3:17 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 43. Catch made by J.Manjack at HOU 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; C.Conti at HOU 44.
Penalty
3 & 11 - HOU 32
(3:41 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 32. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by RICE at HOU 32. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 1 - HOU 42
(4:15 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 46 for yards. Tackled by RICE at HOU 46. PENALTY on HOU-T.Johnson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 35
(4:38 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 35. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Conti at HOU 42.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33
(5:15 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at HOU 35.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (4 plays, 17 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - RICE 33
(5:28 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 51 yards to HOU 16 Center-RICE. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 16. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at HOU 33.
No Gain
3 & 7 - RICE 33
(5:32 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
No Gain
2 & 7 - RICE 33
(6:13 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 33. Catch made by D.Connors at RICE 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at RICE 33.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(6:53 - 1st) T.McMahon scrambles to RICE 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 33.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 16
(7:30 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 16. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 16. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Hogan at RICE 30.

HOU
Cougars
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - HOU 40
(7:36 - 1st) L.Wilkins punts 44 yards to RICE 16 Center-HOU. Fair catch by S.Fresch.
No Gain
3 & 4 - HOU 40
(7:42 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 34
(8:27 - 1st) C.Tune rushed to HOU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison; I.Floyd at HOU 40.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 34
(8:34 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for J.Manjack.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 21
(9:04 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 21. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor; C.Conti at HOU 34.

RICE
Owls
 - Punt (9 plays, 35 yards, 5:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - RICE 37
(9:14 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 46 yards to HOU 17 Center-RICE. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 17. Tackled by J.Johnson; G.Nyakwol at HOU 21.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 38
(9:51 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by M.Barnett at RICE 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Nunnery at RICE 37.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 32
(10:38 - 1st) D.Connors rushed to RICE 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Hypolite; A.Bell at RICE 38.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30
(11:16 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by B.Groen at RICE 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at RICE 32.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 28
(11:44 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Parish; J.Garner at RICE 30.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 24
(12:20 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 24. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 24. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by H.Hypolite at RICE 28.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 19
(12:58 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Parish at RICE 24.
+14 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 5
(13:38 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 5. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 5. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by G.Owens; T.Mwaniki at RICE 19.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 6
(14:19 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bankston at RICE 5.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 2
(14:58 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 2. Catch made by J.Bradley at RICE 2. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks; J.Neal at RICE 6.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 63 yards from HOU 35 to the RICE 2. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. J.Otoviano ran out of bounds.
