Drive Chart
TOLEDO
SDGST

SDGST
0 Pass
1 Rush
23 YDS
0:37 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 38
10:26
B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
+23 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 39
10:58
K.Christon rushed to TOL 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 38.
SDGST
3 Pass
7 Rush
41 YDS
3:11 POS
Int
2ND & 20 SDGST 44
11:04
D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 39. Intercepted by K.Banks at SDSU 39. Tackled by V.Sciury at SDSU 39.
No Gain
1ST & 20 SDGST 44
11:10
D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for A.Torres.
Penalty
1ST & 10 SDGST 34
11:18
D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee. PENALTY on TOL-N.Rosi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
3RD & 5 SDGST 39
11:46
D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at SDSU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at SDSU 34.
+3 YD
2ND & 8 SDGST 42
12:25
J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 39.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 45
12:59
J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft K.Banks at SDSU 42.
+10 YD
2ND & 6 TOLEDO 45
13:22
J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Banks M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 41
13:51
D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at TOL 45.
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 14:09
J.Browning extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:09
J.Byrd rushed to TOL End Zone for 43 yards. J.Byrd for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
80
yds
00:42
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 5
Rushing 2 5
Passing 4 0
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-5 0-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 87 142
Total Plays 24 17
Avg Gain 3.6 8.4
Net Yards Rushing 35 135
Rush Attempts 13 8
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 16.9
Yards Passing 52 7
Comp. - Att. 6-11 4-9
Yards Per Pass 3.3 0.8
Penalties - Yards 2-20 3-28
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 2-47.0 3-41.0
Return Yards 15 3
Punts - Returns 1-15 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Toledo 2-1 00--0
San Diego State 1-2 07--7
Snapdragon Stadium San Diego, California
 52 PASS YDS 7
35 RUSH YDS 135
87 TOTAL YDS 142
Toledo
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Finn  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 52 0 1 76.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.9% 541 5 2 138.3
D. Finn 6/11 52 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Stuart  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 101 1
J. Stuart 4 19 0 10
D. Finn  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 208 4
D. Finn 5 7 0 10
M. Kelly  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 51 0
M. Kelly 2 5 0 6
P. Boone  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 118 2
P. Boone 2 4 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Blankumsee  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 123 0
D. Blankumsee 3 2 21 0 16
P. Boone  33 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 1 0
P. Boone 2 1 13 0 13
M. Barkley  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Barkley 1 1 13 0 13
D. Maddox  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 1
D. Maddox 2 1 4 0 4
J. Turner  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 87 1
J. Turner 1 1 1 0 1
A. Torres  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
A. Torres 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Hook  25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Hook 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Ford  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. Ford 2-0 0.0 0
N. Bauer  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Bauer 2-0 0.0 0
V. Sciury  71 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
V. Sciury 1-0 0.0 0
J. Culpepper  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Culpepper 1-0 0.0 0
N. Givhan  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Givhan 1-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson  1 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gant  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gant 1-0 0.0 0
C. Butler  52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Butler 0-2 0.0 0
J. Barrow  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Barrow 0-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. McDonald 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Cluckey  17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
5/5 14/14
T. Cluckey 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Batzke  39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
J. Batzke 2 47.0 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Beale 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 8.3 50 0
A. Beale 1 15.0 15 0
San Diego State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Burmeister  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 7 0 0 51.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.5% 165 2 1 98.7
B. Burmeister 4/9 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 109 1
J. Byrd 2 80 1 43
J. Armstead  38 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 160 0
J. Armstead 3 30 0 17
K. Christon  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 57 0
K. Christon 1 23 0 23
B. Burmeister  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 105 1
B. Burmeister 2 2 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Davis  29 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
C. Davis 1 1 4 0 4
M. Redman  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
M. Redman 3 2 3 0 4
T. Shavers  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 52 2
T. Shavers 2 0 0 0 0
K. Christon  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
K. Christon 1 1 0 0 0
J. Matthews  45 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
J. Matthews 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. McDonald  54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 3-0 0.0 0
M. Shawcroft  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Shawcroft 3-1 0.0 0
G. Fountain  39 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
G. Fountain 2-1 1.0 0
C. Baskerville  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Baskerville 2-0 0.0 0
K. Banks  2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
K. Banks 2-1 0.0 1
D. Malone  32 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Malone 2-1 0.0 0
C. McDonald  55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. McDonald 2-0 0.0 0
C. Johnson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Barfield  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Barfield 1-0 0.0 0
D. Celestine  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Celestine 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tavai  66 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Tavai 1-0 1.0 0
J. Tavai  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Tavai 0-1 0.0 0
S. Lakalaka  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Lakalaka 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 8/8
J. Browning 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Browning  13 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
J. Browning 3 41.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd  15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
J. Byrd 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Byrd 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 20.8 104 1
J. Byrd 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 TOLEDO 38 1:24 3 -5 Punt
10:01 TOLEDO 41 1:49 3 2 Punt
4:35 TOLEDO 29 4:44 11 54 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 TOLEDO 25 3:11 8 31 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SDGST 24 1:48 3 5 Punt
11:48 SDGST 28 1:47 3 -10 Punt
8:12 SDGST 2 3:37 7 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 SDGST 20 0:42 2 80 TD
10:58 SDGST 39 0:37 2 23

SDSU
Aztecs

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 38
(10:26 - 2nd) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 39
(10:58 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to TOL 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 38.

TOL
Rockets
 - Interception (8 plays, 31 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 20 - TOLEDO 44
(11:04 - 2nd) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 39. Intercepted by K.Banks at SDSU 39. Tackled by V.Sciury at SDSU 39.
No Gain
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 44
(11:10 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for A.Torres.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34
(11:18 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee. PENALTY on TOL-N.Rosi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 39
(11:46 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at SDSU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at SDSU 34.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 42
(12:25 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45
(12:59 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft K.Banks at SDSU 42.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45
(13:22 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Banks M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(13:51 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at TOL 45.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25
(14:09 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at TOL 41.
Kickoff
(14:09 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 80 yards, 0:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:09 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
+43 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 43
(14:19 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL End Zone for 43 yards. J.Byrd for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+37 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20
(14:51 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL 43 for 37 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 43.

TOL
Rockets
 - Missed FG (11 plays, 54 yards, 4:44 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 26
(14:56 - 2nd) T.Cluckey 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Lisk Holder-T.Gleason.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 14
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for P.Boone.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 17
(15:00 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 17. Catch made by D.Maddox at SDSU 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield J.Tavai at SDSU 14. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20
(0:43 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 17.
+7 YD
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 42
(1:06 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to SDSU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 35. PENALTY on SDSU-K.White Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32
(1:34 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to SDSU 29 for yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 29. PENALTY on TOL-K.Ateman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 42
(2:20 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to SDSU 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 32.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43
(2:54 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to SDSU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Banks G.Fountain at SDSU 42.
+13 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 44
(3:17 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 44. Catch made by P.Boone at TOL 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 43.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45
(3:48 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 44.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42
(4:18 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald S.Lakalaka at TOL 45.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29
(4:35 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 29. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 42.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (7 plays, 34 yards, 3:37 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - SDGST 36
(4:44 - 1st) J.Browning punts 35 yards to TOL 29 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 6 - SDGST 36
(4:52 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Redman (D.Johnson).
+4 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 32
(5:40 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 32. Catch made by C.Davis at SDSU 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at SDSU 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 32
(6:15 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 32. Catch made by K.Christon at SDSU 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson C.McDonald at SDSU 32.
+17 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 15
(6:51 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 32 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at SDSU 32.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 15
(6:57 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 7
(7:35 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford C.Butler at SDSU 15.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 2
(8:12 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford C.Butler at SDSU 7.

TOL
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 43
(8:12 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 52 yards to SDSU 5 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by TOL. PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU Personal Foul / Offense 3 yards accepted.
Sack
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 46
(8:57 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 43 for -3 yards (G.Fountain)
+6 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 40
(9:32 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville D.Malone at TOL 46.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41
(10:01 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville J.Tavai at TOL 40.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - SDGST 18
(10:10 - 1st) J.Browning punts 41 yards to TOL 41 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 20 - SDGST 18
(10:17 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
+1 YD
2 & 21 - SDGST 17
(10:57 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at SDSU 18.
-1 YD
1 & 20 - SDGST 18
(11:31 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 18. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at SDSU 17.
No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 28
(11:48 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 39 for yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at SDSU 39. PENALTY on SDSU-D.Abdullah Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

TOL
Rockets
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:24 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - TOLEDO 33
(12:02 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 42 yards to SDSU 25 Center-B.Lisk. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 25. Tackled by Q.Mitchell D.Covington at SDSU 28.
No Gain
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 33
(12:11 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
Sack
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 39
(12:46 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 33 for -6 yards (J.Tavai)
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38
(13:12 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at TOL 39.

SDSU
Aztecs
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 30
(13:26 - 1st) J.Browning punts 47 yards to TOL 23 Center-R.Wintermeyer. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 23. Tackled by SDSU at TOL 38.
No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 30
(13:34 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews (Q.Mitchell).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 29
(14:19 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Givhan at SDSU 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25
(14:55 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 25. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer J.Barrow at SDSU 29.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the SDSU End Zone. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hook at SDSU 25.
NCAA FB Scores