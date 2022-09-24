Drive Chart
|
|
|TOLEDO
|SDGST
Preview not available
Preview not available
SDGST
0 Pass
1 Rush
23 YDS
0:37 POS
No Gain
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 38
10:26
B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
+23 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 39
10:58
K.Christon rushed to TOL 38 for 23 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at TOL 38.
SDGST
3 Pass
7 Rush
41 YDS
3:11 POS
Int
2ND & 20 SDGST 44
11:04
D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 39. Intercepted by K.Banks at SDSU 39. Tackled by V.Sciury at SDSU 39.
No Gain
1ST & 20 SDGST 44
11:10
D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for A.Torres.
Penalty
1ST & 10 SDGST 34
11:18
D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee. PENALTY on TOL-N.Rosi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
3RD & 5 SDGST 39
11:46
D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at SDSU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at SDSU 34.
+3 YD
2ND & 8 SDGST 42
12:25
J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 39.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 SDGST 45
12:59
J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft K.Banks at SDSU 42.
+10 YD
2ND & 6 TOLEDO 45
13:22
J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Banks M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 TOLEDO 41
13:51
D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at TOL 45.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|5
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|4
|0
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-5
|0-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|87
|142
|Total Plays
|24
|17
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|8.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|35
|135
|Rush Attempts
|13
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|16.9
|Yards Passing
|52
|7
|Comp. - Att.
|6-11
|4-9
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|0.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|3-28
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-47.0
|3-41.0
|Return Yards
|15
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|52
|PASS YDS
|7
|
|
|35
|RUSH YDS
|135
|
|
|87
|TOTAL YDS
|142
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|6/11
|52
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Stuart 21 RB
|J. Stuart
|4
|19
|0
|10
|
D. Finn 7 QB
|D. Finn
|5
|7
|0
|10
|
M. Kelly 3 RB
|M. Kelly
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Blankumsee 0 WR
|D. Blankumsee
|3
|2
|21
|0
|16
|
P. Boone 33 RB
|P. Boone
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Barkley 14 WR
|M. Barkley
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
D. Maddox 8 WR
|D. Maddox
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Turner 9 TE
|J. Turner
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Torres 88 TE
|A. Torres
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Hook 25 S
|M. Hook
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ford 7 S
|Z. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bauer 6 S
|N. Bauer
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Sciury 71 OL
|V. Sciury
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Culpepper 95 DT
|J. Culpepper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Givhan 5 LB
|N. Givhan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 1 DT
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gant 19 LB
|D. Gant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Butler 52 DT
|C. Butler
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barrow 42 LB
|J. Barrow
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 13 CB
|C. McDonald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Cluckey 17 K
|T. Cluckey
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Batzke 39 P
|J. Batzke
|2
|47.0
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Beale 10 WR
|A. Beale
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|4/9
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|80
|1
|43
|
J. Armstead 38 RB
|J. Armstead
|3
|30
|0
|17
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
B. Burmeister 5 QB
|B. Burmeister
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Davis 29 RB
|C. Davis
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|3
|2
|3
|0
|4
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Baskerville 6 S
|C. Baskerville
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 55 LB
|C. McDonald
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 21 CB
|C. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 3 S
|C. Barfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|3
|41.0
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 20 - TOLEDO 44(11:04 - 2nd) D.Finn pass INTERCEPTED at SDSU 39. Intercepted by K.Banks at SDSU 39. Tackled by V.Sciury at SDSU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 44(11:10 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for A.Torres.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 34(11:18 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee. PENALTY on TOL-N.Rosi Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 39(11:46 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 39. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at SDSU 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Johnson at SDSU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TOLEDO 42(12:25 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 45(12:59 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft K.Banks at SDSU 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45(13:22 - 2nd) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Banks M.Shawcroft at SDSU 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(13:51 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 41. Catch made by D.Maddox at TOL 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at TOL 45.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 25(14:09 - 2nd) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 25. Catch made by D.Blankumsee at TOL 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at TOL 41.
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 2nd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the TOL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:09 - 2nd) J.Browning extra point is good.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 43(14:19 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL End Zone for 43 yards. J.Byrd for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(14:51 - 2nd) J.Byrd rushed to TOL 43 for 37 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at TOL 43.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 4 - TOLEDO 26(14:56 - 2nd) T.Cluckey 36 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Lisk Holder-T.Gleason.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TOLEDO 14(15:00 - 2nd) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for P.Boone.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TOLEDO 17(15:00 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to SDSU 17. Catch made by D.Maddox at SDSU 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield J.Tavai at SDSU 14. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Maddox.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 20(0:43 - 1st) J.Stuart rushed to SDSU 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - TOLEDO 42(1:06 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to SDSU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at SDSU 35. PENALTY on SDSU-K.White Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 32(1:34 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to SDSU 29 for yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 29. PENALTY on TOL-K.Ateman Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 42(2:20 - 1st) D.Finn scrambles to SDSU 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 43(2:54 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to SDSU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Banks G.Fountain at SDSU 42.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - TOLEDO 44(3:17 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 44. Catch made by P.Boone at TOL 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - TOLEDO 45(3:48 - 1st) D.Finn rushed to TOL 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 42(4:18 - 1st) P.Boone rushed to TOL 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald S.Lakalaka at TOL 45.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 29(4:35 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 29. Catch made by M.Barkley at TOL 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald at TOL 42.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - SDGST 36(4:44 - 1st) J.Browning punts 35 yards to TOL 29 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SDGST 36(4:52 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for M.Redman (D.Johnson).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 32(5:40 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 32. Catch made by C.Davis at SDSU 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at SDSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 32(6:15 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 32. Catch made by K.Christon at SDSU 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson C.McDonald at SDSU 32.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 15(6:51 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 32 for 17 yards. Tackled by M.Hook at SDSU 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(6:57 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 7(7:35 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford C.Butler at SDSU 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(8:12 - 1st) J.Armstead rushed to SDSU 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Ford C.Butler at SDSU 7.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - TOLEDO 43(8:12 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 52 yards to SDSU 5 Center-B.Lisk. Downed by TOL. PENALTY on SDSU-SDSU Personal Foul / Offense 3 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 5 - TOLEDO 46(8:57 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 43 for -3 yards (G.Fountain)
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - TOLEDO 40(9:32 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville D.Malone at TOL 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 41(10:01 - 1st) M.Kelly rushed to TOL 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Baskerville J.Tavai at TOL 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - SDGST 18(10:10 - 1st) J.Browning punts 41 yards to TOL 41 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - SDGST 18(10:17 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|+1 YD
2 & 21 - SDGST 17(10:57 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Culpepper at SDSU 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - SDGST 18(11:31 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 18. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Gant at SDSU 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 28(11:48 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 39 for yards. Tackled by N.Bauer at SDSU 39. PENALTY on SDSU-D.Abdullah Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TOLEDO 33(12:02 - 1st) J.Batzke punts 42 yards to SDSU 25 Center-B.Lisk. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 25. Tackled by Q.Mitchell D.Covington at SDSU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TOLEDO 33(12:11 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn pass incomplete intended for D.Blankumsee.
|Sack
2 & 9 - TOLEDO 39(12:46 - 1st) D.Finn steps back to pass. D.Finn sacked at TOL 33 for -6 yards (J.Tavai)
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TOLEDO 38(13:12 - 1st) D.Finn pass complete to TOL 38. Catch made by J.Turner at TOL 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at TOL 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 30(13:26 - 1st) J.Browning punts 47 yards to TOL 23 Center-R.Wintermeyer. A.Beale returned punt from the TOL 23. Tackled by SDSU at TOL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 30(13:34 - 1st) B.Burmeister steps back to pass. B.Burmeister pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews (Q.Mitchell).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 29(14:19 - 1st) B.Burmeister rushed to SDSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Givhan at SDSU 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(14:55 - 1st) B.Burmeister pass complete to SDSU 25. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Bauer J.Barrow at SDSU 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Cluckey kicks 65 yards from TOL 35 to the SDSU End Zone. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hook at SDSU 25.
-
FORD
OHIO
35
38
3rd 6:21 ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
38
10
3rd 5:28 PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
21
3rd 0:10 ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
21
2nd 10:36 CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
7
3
2nd 12:41 CBS
-
IND
CINCY
3
17
2nd 12:03 ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
3
21
2nd 8:37 ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
14
0
2nd 10:23 BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
17
3
1st 0:00 ACCN
-
ND
UNC
7
7
2nd 12:57 ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
10
6
2nd 12:36 ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
10
14
2nd 11:05 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
0
7
2nd 10:58 FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
7
14
2nd 11:10
-
GATECH
UCF
0
3
1st 4:37 ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
3
10
1st 4:31 FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
7
0
1st 4:34 MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
7
7
1st 5:35 SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
0
050.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
0
056 O/U
-5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
0
067.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
0
048 O/U
-16.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
0
052 O/U
-17.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
0
051 O/U
-2
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
065 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
0
034 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
0
059 O/U
-13
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
051.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
0
053.5 O/U
-26.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
0
061 O/U
+3
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
0
048.5 O/U
-12
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
0
066.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
0
057.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
050 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
044 O/U
-31.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
047.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
VANDY
2BAMA
0
060.5 O/U
-40.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
056.5 O/U
-19
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
048.5 O/U
-18.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
0
053 O/U
-4.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
0
053 O/U
-13.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
UL
LAMON
0
051 O/U
+9.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
063 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
053.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU