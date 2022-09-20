|
|
|TULSA
|MISS
No. 16 Ole Miss up against Tulsa's No. 1 passing offense
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has built his reputation on offense, but his calling card through one quarter of the 2022 season has been on the defensive side of the ball.
Kiffin and the No. 16 Rebels will encounter hot-handed quarterback Davis Brin when they host Tulsa on Saturday at Oxford, Miss.
Through three games, the Rebels (3-0) have outscored their competition -- Troy, Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech -- 129-13.
Included in those lopsided numbers was Saturday's 42-0 blanking of an ACC program in Georgia Tech - a mauling that saw the visitors run roughshod for six touchdowns out of their up-tempo offense.
But the defense stood out just as equally as the rushing game, which produced 316 yards on 62 carries (5.1 per rush).
Those points allowed the Rebels to fly around on defense, as they had the previous two games.
They shut down dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims and the Georgia Tech offense, which produced only 214 yards, including just 53 rushing yards on 34 carries.
That sparked the Rebels to their first road shutout since 2012 and first blanking of a Power Five school since a 45-0 victory over Mississippi State in 2008.
The impressive start has Ole Miss ranked eighth nationally in yards allowed per play (3.64).
With the SEC opener at home next week against No. 8 Kentucky, Kiffin said his squad can't afford to get caught looking past Tulsa.
"I'm not worried about that," Kiffin said Monday. "We're not there. We're playing Tulsa and worried about this week. You need to be (facing the) No. 1 pass offense in the country by far. It's not even close."
The Golden Hurricane (2-1) and their high-flying offense will be unique for Ole Miss.
Brin, who tops the FBS with 1,206 yards through the air, has helped Tulsa average 43 points per game and 413 yards passing. He has completed 76 of 119 passes for 11 touchdowns and one interception.
Last week in a 54-17 win over Jacksonville State, he collected his second 400-yard passing game, including 373 of his 424 yards in the first half.
"I was really excited about the rhythm that we found, especially early on," Brin said. "And that just comes with taking what the defense gives me, and those deep shots will come and they did, so I'm just real proud of the way we executed."
Brin's top targets are Keylon Stokes and JuanCarlos Santana, who have combined for 42 receptions, 783 yards and seven TDs.
Stokes has 28 catches for 457 yards (third in FBS) and three scores. Santana has 14 receptions for 326 yards and four TDs (tied for ninth in FBS).
Tulsa was won two straight after dropping its season opener against Wyoming, 40-37 in double overtime.
Tulsa leads the all-time series 3-0. The Golden Hurricane won 26-0 in 1932, 47-0 in 1944 and 14-7 in the 1964 Bluebonnet Bowl.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|4
|Rushing
|3
|3
|Passing
|5
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|136
|74
|Total Plays
|18
|9
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|8.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|53
|63
|Rush Attempts
|11
|6
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|10.5
|Yards Passing
|83
|11
|Comp. - Att.
|5-7
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|11.9
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-46.0
|Return Yards
|21
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|83
|PASS YDS
|11
|
|
|53
|RUSH YDS
|63
|
|
|136
|TOTAL YDS
|74
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|5/7
|83
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|7
|30
|0
|8
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|2
|18
|0
|17
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|2
|5
|1
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|2
|41
|0
|37
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|2
|2
|33
|0
|18
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simon 90 DL
|J. Simon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wallace 22 S
|L. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carlisle 4 CB
|T. Carlisle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Shoulders 4 WR
|M. Shoulders
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|2/3
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Trigg 0 TE
|M. Trigg
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 5 S
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Battle 6 CB
|M. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon 97 DT
|J. Gordon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Keys 11 LB
|A. Keys
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 20 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 92 P
|F. Masin
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(5:15 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(5:35 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to MIS 26 for 17 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 47(5:45 - 1st) D.Brin rushed to MIS 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(6:18 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to MIS 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; A.Keys at MIS 47.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 28(6:30 - 1st) D.Brin pass left complete to TSA 28. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 28. Gain of 18 yards. J.Santana ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(6:44 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Gordon; L.Tennison at TSA 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - MISS 20(6:44 - 1st) F.Masin punts 46 yards to TSA 34 Center-MIS. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 34. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 45. PENALTY on TSA-I.Epps Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MISS 20(7:22 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete left intended for J.Watkins (K.Ray).
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - MISS 18(7:40 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at MIS 20.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 21(7:51 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 18 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; B.Powers at MIS 18.
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the MIS End Zone. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Bullock K.Solomon at MIS 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 1st) Z.Long extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 1(7:55 - 1st) D.Brin rushed left guard to MIS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Brin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+37 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 38(8:47 - 1st) D.Brin pass deep right complete to MIS 38. Catch made by K.Stokes at MIS 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by M.Battle at MIS 1.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 38(9:05 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete deep right intended for I.Epps.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(9:19 - 1st) D.Brin pass left complete to TSA 47. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; L.Tennison at MIS 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 46(9:28 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; D.Igbinosun at TSA 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 45(10:14 - 1st) J.Ford rushed right end to TSA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; O.Reese at TSA 46.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(10:39 - 1st) J.Ford rushed right end to TSA 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; L.Tennison at TSA 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TULSA 33(10:51 - 1st) D.Brin pass left complete to TSA 33. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Keys; L.Tennison at TSA 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 30(11:50 - 1st) J.Ford rushed up the middle to TSA 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at TSA 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(12:30 - 1st) J.Ford rushed up the middle to TSA 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at TSA 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 17(12:45 - 1st) D.Brin pass short middle complete to TSA 17. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Finley at TSA 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 13(13:16 - 1st) J.Ford rushed up the middle to TSA 17 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at TSA 17.
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the TSA End Zone. M.Shoulders returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Woullard at TSA 13.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:21 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 20(13:21 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to TSA End Zone for 20 yards. Z.Evans for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23(13:48 - 1st) J.Dart pass left complete to TSA 23. Catch made by M.Trigg at TSA 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 20.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 31(14:04 - 1st) J.Dart pass left complete to TSA 31. Catch made by J.Mingo at TSA 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TSA 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 38(14:23 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed up the middle to TSA 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; K.Ray at TSA 31.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37(14:34 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to TSA 38 for 25 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Dart rushed up the middle to MIS 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at MIS 37.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
