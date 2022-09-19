|
|
|UCONN
|NCST
No. 12 NC State trying to avoid trap game vs. UConn
There's lots to like for No. 12 North Carolina State after its most impressive result of the season.
Now it's a matter of maintaining the proper focus for Saturday night's home game against UConn in Raleigh, N.C.
After that, it could become much more interesting for the Wolfpack (3-0).
"The good thing for us is that there's been enough of these examples out there this year in college football to point to where you don't have to just talk about it," coach Dave Doeren said of avoiding a trap game. "It seems like every week somebody is losing a game like that."
The trap is set because this is NC State's final outing before an Oct. 1 date at No. 5 Clemson.
UConn (1-3) has had a tough couple of weeks with a 48-14 home loss to Syracuse and a 59-0 whipping at No. 4 Michigan. It doesn't get any easier with a matchup against another nationally ranked team.
"We have to find those hidden victories," Huskies coach Jim Mora said of searching for positives. "The situation that we're in, it's important we concentrate on ourselves as we build this thing."
The Wolfpack, fresh off a 27-14 victory against Texas Tech, are an overwhelming favorite against UConn.
"For us, I think this is a great opportunity to get better," Doeren said. "We've really emphasized weekly improvement with our roster individually and collectively. We've identified areas with each player for them to focus on."
NC State quarterback Devin Leary has spread the ball on scoring plays. The Wolfpack's seven touchdown passes this season have gone to seven different players.
At other times, the Wolfpack haven't been all that opportunistic on offense and seem to still be adjusting in the early weeks of the season.
"Sometimes the receivers are getting good separation, and we're overthrowing them," Doeren said. "Sometimes they're not, and they're in contact-catch situations. ... You're still seeing some young players and inexperienced players who just need to make the routine plays and execute at a little bit higher level."
Defensively, Aydan White gained quite a bit of attention with two interceptions in the Texas Tech game. He returned one for a touchdown and became the first NC State cornerback with two picks in a game since 2014. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.
UConn likely will be without running back Nate Carter, who suffered a shoulder sprain at Michigan. If running back Devontae Houston isn't ready to return after missing the Michigan game, the Huskies are going to be hurting in the offensive backfield.
Mora said freshman Cam Edwards has switched from defensive back to running back to help shore up that area.
UConn managed just 24 passing yards in the Michigan game, marking the fewest the Huskies had in a game in October 2018.
"We're trying to identify better ways to put players in position to have success, guys who are doing it the right way," Mora said. "We're trying to identify guys who aren't doing it the right way and figure out why."
The Huskies have received good defensive production from linebacker Jackson Mitchell. He has posted double-figure tackle totals in three games this season despite not playing in the fourth quarter against Michigan.
This is the third UConn-NC State meeting, with the Wolfpack winning in 2003 and 2012.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|2
|11
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|1
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-4
|4-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|48
|282
|Total Plays
|15
|31
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|28
|60
|Rush Attempts
|10
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|6.7
|Yards Passing
|20
|222
|Comp. - Att.
|4-5
|18-22
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|0
|3
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|20
|PASS YDS
|222
|
|
|28
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|48
|TOTAL YDS
|282
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|4/5
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Turner 11 QB
|Z. Turner
|3
|19
|0
|17
|
D. Houston 25 RB
|D. Houston
|3
|14
|0
|6
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Millen 10 QB
|C. Millen
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
R. Burns 30 RB
|R. Burns
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Clercius 16 WR
|K. Clercius
|2
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
A. Turner 5 WR
|A. Turner
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Joly 17 TE
|J. Joly
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Flynn 84 WR
|J. Flynn
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dixon 1 DB
|M. Dixon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Swenson 6 LB
|I. Swenson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 19 DB
|D. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Watts 95 DL
|E. Watts
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. McDuffie 99 DL
|S. McDuffie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 0 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Yates 90 DL
|P. Yates
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Caratan 13 P
|G. Caratan
|3
|43.0
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Rosa 22 RB
|V. Rosa
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|18/22
|222
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|4
|49
|1
|20
|
D. Mimms III 34 RB
|D. Mimms III
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|6
|4
|112
|1
|75
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|4
|4
|41
|0
|18
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|2
|1
|28
|0
|28
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|5
|4
|23
|0
|12
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 0 DT
|J. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 98 DT
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Price 58 DE
|T. Price
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|48
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - UCONN 28(8:12 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 43 yards to NCST 29 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - UCONN 23(8:43 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 23. Catch made by A.Turner at UCONN 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at UCONN 28.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - UCONN 25(9:25 - 2nd) C.Millen rushed to UCONN 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; T.Price at UCONN 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(9:32 - 2nd) C.Millen steps back to pass. Z.Turner pass incomplete intended for J.Flynn.
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:32 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 1(9:37 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 1. Catch made by D.Carter at UCONN 1. Gain of 1 yards. D.Carter for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+28 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 29(10:04 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by D.Carter at UCONN 29. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by C.Shearin at UCONN 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 32(10:48 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 32. Catch made by P.Rooks at UCONN 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at UCONN 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(11:29 - 2nd) D.Mimms rushed to UCONN 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; B.Bouyer-Randle at UCONN 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 46(11:55 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to UCONN 36 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at UCONN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 46(12:01 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 37(12:39 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 37. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson at UCONN 46.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - NCST 19(13:06 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 19. Catch made by P.Rooks at NCST 19. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - NCST 18(13:44 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Swenson; P.Yates at NCST 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 23(14:13 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at NCST 18 for -5 yards (E.Watts)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCONN 33(14:24 - 2nd) G.Caratan punts 44 yards to NCST 23 Center-UCONN. Downed by J.Morrison.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - UCONN 30(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 30. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NCST at UCONN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UCONN 30(0:10 - 1st) V.Rosa rushed to UCONN 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at UCONN 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 29(0:44 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 29. Catch made by J.Joly at UCONN 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NCST at UCONN 30.
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 63 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN 2. V.Rosa returns the kickoff. Tackled by NCST at UCONN 29.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NCST 38(0:58 - 1st) C.Dunn 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NCST 31(1:12 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 30(1:44 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 30. Catch made by D.Jones at UCONN 30. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 31.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - NCST 25(1:44 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-B.Speas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
3 & 15 - NCST 44(1:55 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 44. Catch made by P.Rooks at UCONN 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NCST 34(2:38 - 1st) J.Gray rushed to UCONN 30 for yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 30. PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 39(3:02 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 39. Catch made by P.Rooks at UCONN 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 39(3:39 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 47(3:55 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 47. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 43(4:22 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 43. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 41(5:10 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 41. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Dixon at NCST 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 29(5:23 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 29. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UCONN 29(5:29 - 1st) G.Caratan punts 42 yards to NCST 29 Center-UCONN. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - UCONN 33(6:09 - 1st) R.Burns rushed to UCONN 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; T.Ingle at UCONN 29.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UCONN 31(7:04 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at UCONN 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(7:26 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to UCONN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by NCST at UCONN 31.
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 1st) C.Dunn kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 1st) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 20(8:35 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to UCONN End Zone for 20 yards. D.Sumo-Karngbaye for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 24(8:45 - 1st) D.Leary rushed to UCONN 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 31(8:55 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 31. Catch made by K.Lesane at UCONN 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 24.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 36(9:56 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 36. Catch made by D.Jones at UCONN 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 38(10:04 - 1st) D.Leary rushed to UCONN 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 36.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NCST 38(10:06 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47(10:45 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to UCONN 47. Catch made by D.Jones at UCONN 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 38.
|+18 YD
2 & 13 - NCST 35(11:20 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to UCONN 47 for 18 yards. Tackled by UCONN at UCONN 47.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NCST 40(11:20 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 38(11:45 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 38. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by UCONN at NCST 40.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 1 - UCONN 38(11:45 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to NCST 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 38.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - UCONN 44(13:31 - 1st) D.Houston rushed to NCST 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NCST 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - UCONN 45(13:58 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to NCST 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NCST 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 46(14:16 - 1st) A.Turner rushed to NCST 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; C.Durden at NCST 45.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 36(14:28 - 1st) Z.Turner rushed to NCST 47 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NCST 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UCONN 25(14:46 - 1st) Z.Turner pass complete to UCONN 25. Catch made by K.Clercius at UCONN 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at UCONN 36.
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the UCONN End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:52 - 1st) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 25. Gain of 75 yards. T.Thomas for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Ruelas kicks 65 yards from UCONN 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
