Drive Chart
UL
LAMON

No Gain
1ST & 10 UL 48
4:21
C.Smith rushed to ULL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULL 48.
LAMON
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
0:50 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 LAMON 27
4:27
D.McCormick punts 25 yards to ULL 48 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3RD & 8 LAMON 27
4:30
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for W.Derrick.
+2 YD
2ND & 10 LAMON 25
5:06
C.Rogers rushed to ULM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
5:11
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:11
T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
UL
2 Pass
3 Rush
60 YDS
1:51 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:11
P.Stafford extra point is good.
+50 YD
3RD & 10 UL 50
5:31
C.Fields pass complete to ULL 50. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 50. Gain of 50 yards. M.Jefferson for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2ND & 11 UL 49
6:13
T.Williams rushed to ULL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULL 50.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 UL 50
6:49
T.Williams rushed to ULL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 49.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:11
P.Stafford extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:18
C.Fields pass complete to ULL 50. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 50. Gain of 50 yards. M.Jefferson for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
60
yds
1:51
pos
13
7
Point After TD 7:02
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:05
A.Henry rushed to ULL End Zone for 75 yards. A.Henry for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
79
yds
00:54
pos
7
6
Point After TD 7:56
P.Stafford extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:57
C.Fields rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. C.Fields for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
76
yds
2:18
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 6 4
Rushing 1 3
Passing 4 1
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 1-1 1-3
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 136 127
Total Plays 11 13
Avg Gain 12.4 9.8
Net Yards Rushing 36 114
Rush Attempts 5 9
Avg Rush Yards 7.2 12.7
Yards Passing 100 13
Comp. - Att. 5-6 2-4
Yards Per Pass 16.7 3.3
Penalties - Yards 1-5 1-15
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 1-25.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana 2-1 14---14
UL-Monroe 1-2 7---7
JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium Monroe, LA
 100 PASS YDS 13
36 RUSH YDS 114
136 TOTAL YDS 127
Louisiana
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Fields  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
83.3% 100 1 0 278.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 352 6 1 140.7
C. Fields 5/6 100 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 113 2
C. Smith 2 27 0 27
C. Fields  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -13 0
C. Fields 1 9 1 9
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 88 0
T. Williams 2 0 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Jefferson  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 154 1
M. Jefferson 3 2 60 1 50
C. Smith  13 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
C. Smith 1 1 24 0 24
J. Lumpkin  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 77 3
J. Lumpkin 1 1 8 0 8
D. Fleming  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Fleming 1 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Stafford  37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/3 13/13
P. Stafford 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 13 0 0 77.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 457 2 2 132.3
C. Rogers 2/4 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 45 1
A. Henry 2 79 1 75
B. Mortimer  16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Mortimer 1 24 0 24
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 69 1
C. Rogers 3 6 0 6
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 110 2
M. Jackson 3 5 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Howell  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 0
T. Howell 1 1 11 0 11
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 85 0
A. Luke 1 1 2 0 2
F. Lloyd Jr.  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 70 0
F. Lloyd Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
W. Derrick  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Derrick 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Woodard  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Woodard 1-0 0.0 0
C. Thomas  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 7/7
C. Sutherland 0/1 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. McCormick  34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 25.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
D. McCormick 1 25.0 0 25
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 21 0
A. Luke 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:14 UL 23 2:18 6 76 TD
7:05 UL 25 1:51 4 75 TD
4:21 UL 48 0:13 1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 25 4:46 9 51 FG Miss
7:57 LAMON 21 0:54 2 79 TD
5:11 LAMON 25 0:50 3 2 Punt

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(4:21 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULL 48.
Punt
4 & 8 - LAMON 27
(4:27 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 25 yards to ULL 48 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 8 - LAMON 27
(4:30 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for W.Derrick.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 25
(5:06 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(5:11 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
Kickoff
(5:11 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:11 - 1st) P.Stafford extra point is good.
+50 YD
3 & 10 - UL 50
(5:31 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 50. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 50. Gain of 50 yards. M.Jefferson for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 11 - UL 49
(6:13 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULL 50.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 50
(6:49 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ULL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 49.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40
(7:05 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 50.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 25
(7:02 - 1st) PENALTY on ULM-F.Gardner Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(7:02 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 79 yards, 0:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:02 - 1st) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
+75 YD
2 & 6 - LAMON 25
(7:16 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULL End Zone for 75 yards. A.Henry for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21
(7:50 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 25.
Kickoff
(7:56 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 58 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM 7. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at ULM 21.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 76 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:56 - 1st) P.Stafford extra point is good.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - UL 9
(8:06 - 1st) C.Fields rushed to ULM End Zone for 9 yards. C.Fields for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36
(8:51 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULM 9 for 27 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 9.
+24 YD
2 & 10 - UL 40
(9:05 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by C.Smith at ULL 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 40
(9:11 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
+8 YD
2 & 1 - UL 32
(9:36 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 40.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UL 24
(10:14 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 24. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ULL 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 32.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Missed FG (9 plays, 51 yards, 4:46 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 4 - LAMON 31
(10:19 - 1st) C.Sutherland 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ULM Holder-ULM.
-2 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 22
(11:14 - 1st) C.Rogers scrambles to ULL 24 for -2 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 24.
+2 YD
2 & 4 - LAMON 24
(11:48 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULL 24. Catch made by A.Luke at ULL 24. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 22.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 30
(12:22 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULL 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 24.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 46
(12:48 - 1st) D.Mortimer rushed to ULL 30 for 24 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULL 30.
+2 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 44
(13:30 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 46.
Penalty
3 & 7 - LAMON 39
(13:37 - 1st) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 36
(14:09 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(14:38 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 36.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 36.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
