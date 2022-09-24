Drive Chart
|
|
|UL
|LAMON
No Gain
1ST & 10 UL 48
4:21
C.Smith rushed to ULL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULL 48.
LAMON
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
0:50 POS
Punt
4TH & 8 LAMON 27
4:27
D.McCormick punts 25 yards to ULL 48 Center-ULM. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3RD & 8 LAMON 27
4:30
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for W.Derrick.
+2 YD
2ND & 10 LAMON 25
5:06
C.Rogers rushed to ULM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ULL at ULM 27.
No Gain
1ST & 10 LAMON 25
5:11
C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:11
T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
UL
2 Pass
3 Rush
60 YDS
1:51 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:11
P.Stafford extra point is good.
+50 YD
3RD & 10 UL 50
5:31
C.Fields pass complete to ULL 50. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 50. Gain of 50 yards. M.Jefferson for 50 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2ND & 11 UL 49
6:13
T.Williams rushed to ULL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at ULL 50.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 UL 50
6:49
T.Williams rushed to ULL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULL 49.
4
plays
60
yds
1:51
pos
13
7
2
plays
79
yds
00:54
pos
7
6
6
plays
76
yds
2:18
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|4
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|4
|1
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|136
|127
|Total Plays
|11
|13
|Avg Gain
|12.4
|9.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|36
|114
|Rush Attempts
|5
|9
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.2
|12.7
|Yards Passing
|100
|13
|Comp. - Att.
|5-6
|2-4
|Yards Per Pass
|16.7
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|1-25.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|100
|PASS YDS
|13
|
|
|36
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|136
|TOTAL YDS
|127
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|5/6
|100
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|2
|27
|0
|27
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|3
|2
|60
|1
|50
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Stafford 37 K
|P. Stafford
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|2/4
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|2
|79
|1
|75
|
B. Mortimer 16 WR
|B. Mortimer
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|3
|6
|0
|6
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|3
|5
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
F. Lloyd Jr. 0 WR
|F. Lloyd Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
W. Derrick 80 WR
|W. Derrick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 91 DT
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|1
|25.0
|0
|25
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
42
4th 10:58 PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
6
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
21
4th 12:10 ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
23
20
4th 12:39 ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
10
10
4th 10:10 ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
24
24
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
14
13
2nd 0:36 ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
24
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
17
3
2nd 0:25 FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
7
17
2nd 0:26 ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
0
10
2nd 0:00 NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
14
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
24
9
2nd 5:22 CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
10
17
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
14
10
2nd 9:43 ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
3
7
2nd 7:10 BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
0
7
2nd 8:53 BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
10
2nd 3:03 ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
0
24
2nd 6:37
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
21
2nd 11:50 SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
0
28
2nd 13:33 ABC
-
BC
FSU
0
21
1st 6:05 ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
7
7
1st 7:35 FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
14
0
1st 5:29 FOX
-
UL
LAMON
14
7
1st 4:21 ESP+
-
7USC
OREGST
0
070.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
0
050 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
0
062 O/U
-14
Sat 10:30pm FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
0
054 O/U
+16.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
049 O/U
-6.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN