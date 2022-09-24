Drive Chart
UNLV
UTAHST

UNLV
2 Pass
7 Rush
27 YDS
2:59 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 UTAHST 13
5:30
D.Gutierrez 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Navarro Holder-UNLV.
-1 YD
3RD & Goal UTAHST 4
6:15
A.Robbins rushed to UTS 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi M.Anyanwu at UTS 5.
+5 YD
2ND & Goal UTAHST 9
6:56
A.Robbins rushed to UTS 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 4.
No Gain
1ST & Goal UTAHST 9
7:26
D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 9. Catch made by K.Williams at UTS 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter H.Reynolds at UTS 9.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 20
7:57
D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 20. Catch made by S.Zeon at UTS 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 9.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 32
8:21
A.Robbins rushed to UTS 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 20.
UNLV
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
0:27 POS
Int
2ND & 8 UTAHST 32
8:31
L.Bonner pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 41. Intercepted by A.Ajiake at UTS 41. Tackled by N.Davis at UTS 32.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 30
8:48
C.Tyler rushed to UTS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams A.Ajiake at UTS 32.
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:48
D.Gutierrez kicks 70 yards from UNLV 20 to the UTS 10. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Dixon D.Walden at UTS 30.
UNLV
1 Pass
0 Rush
-2 YDS
1:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 27 UNLV 18
9:12
M.Nichols punts yards to UTS 18 Center-B.Navarro. I.Larsen blocked the kick. SAFETY.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 5:26
D.Gutierrez 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Navarro Holder-UNLV.
6
plays
27
yds
2:55
pos
24
9
Safety 8:41
M.Nichols punts yards to UTS 18 Center-B.Navarro. I.Larsen blocked the kick. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
21
9
Point After TD 11:31
D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 11:31
D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 6. Catch made by K.Williams at UTS 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
62
yds
2:43
pos
20
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:32
D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 0:32
D.Brumfield rushed to UTS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Brumfield for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
2
yds
1:02
pos
13
7
Point After TD 3:01
D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 3:01
D.Brumfield rushed to UTS End Zone for 4 yards. D.Brumfield for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
89
yds
2:59
pos
6
7
Point After TD 6:00
C.Coles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 6:00
L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by J.McGriff at UNLV 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.McGriff for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
8
plays
52
yds
2:53
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 5
Rushing 2 2
Passing 6 2
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 2-6 2-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 176 76
Total Plays 32 25
Avg Gain 5.5 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 62 30
Rush Attempts 19 14
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 2.1
Yards Passing 114 46
Comp. - Att. 11-13 5-11
Yards Per Pass 6.9 4.2
Penalties - Yards 4-45 5-28
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 3-31.3 2-40.5
Return Yards 21 19
Punts - Returns 1-12 3-19
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-9 0-0
Safeties 0 1
1234T
UNLV 2-1 1410--24
Utah State 1-2 72--9
Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium Logan, UT
 114 PASS YDS 46
62 RUSH YDS 30
176 TOTAL YDS 76
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
84.6% 114 1 0 183.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 773 7 1 171.8
D. Brumfield 11/13 114 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 66 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 346 6
A. Robbins 13 66 0 26
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -4 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 120 2
D. Brumfield 6 -4 2 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
K. Williams  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 189 3
K. Williams 3 3 46 1 40
J. Weimer  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 123 0
J. Weimer 4 4 46 0 27
S. Zeon III  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
S. Zeon III 2 2 19 0 11
C. Reese  26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
C. Reese 2 1 7 0 7
K. Ballungay  19 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Ballungay 1 0 0 0 0
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 14 1
A. Robbins 1 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Ajiake  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Ajiake 2-1 0.0 1
D. Johnson  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Shelton  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
E. Shelton 2-0 0.0 0
J. Williams  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Williams 2-0 0.0 1
J. Morgan  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Morgan 2-0 0.0 0
A. Plant Jr.  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Plant Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Oliver  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Oliver 1-0 0.0 0
N. Williams  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
O. Egbase  26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Egbase 1-0 0.0 0
T. Malakius  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Malakius 1-0 0.0 0
K. Beaudry  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Beaudry 1-0 0.0 0
D. Dixon  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Dixon 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez  32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 17/17
D. Gutierrez 1/1 23 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Nichols  90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 47.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 0 0
M. Nichols 2 47.0 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Williams  2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 36 0
N. Williams 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
N. Williams 1 12.0 12 0
Utah State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Bonner  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 46 1 2 74.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.7% 440 3 3 109.9
L. Bonner 5/11 46 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 238 0
C. Tyler Jr. 8 31 0 8
L. Bonner  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 3 0
L. Bonner 4 11 0 6
R. Briggs  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 134 1
R. Briggs 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Vaughn  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 53 0
T. Vaughn 2 1 19 0 19
J. McGriff  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 101 1
J. McGriff 2 1 12 1 12
N. Davis  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
N. Davis 1 1 8 0 8
B. Cobbs  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 158 1
B. Cobbs 4 1 5 0 5
R. Briggs  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
R. Briggs 1 1 2 0 2
C. Tyler Jr.  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
C. Tyler Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Vongphachanh  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
A. Vongphachanh 5-0 1.0 0
H. Motu'apuaka  8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
H. Motu'apuaka 4-0 1.0 0
G. Hall Jr.  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Hall Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
O. Okeke  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
O. Okeke 2-0 0.0 0
H. Reynolds  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
H. Reynolds 2-1 0.0 0
A. Carter  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Carter 2-0 0.0 0
S. Tuiaki  48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Tuiaki 2-1 0.0 0
J. McGriff  10 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. McGriff 1-0 0.0 0
A. Grayson  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Grayson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Neves  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Neves 1-0 0.0 0
M. Tafisi  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Tafisi 1-1 0.0 0
D. Tatum  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tatum 1-0 0.0 0
D. Grzesiak  9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Grzesiak 1-0 0.0 0
N. Davis  6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
M. Anyanwu  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Anyanwu 0-1 0.0 0
P. Joyner Jr.  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
P. Joyner Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
T. Coleman  94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Coleman 0-1 0.0 0
M. Alford  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Alford 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Coles  59 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
C. Coles 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Kotsanlee  63 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
S. Kotsanlee 2 40.5 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jones  31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 13.0 20 0
C. Jones 3 13.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Jones 31 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 4.3 17 0
C. Jones 2 9.5 11 0
I. Larsen 19 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
I. Larsen 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 35 2:10 3 -11 Punt
10:58 UNLV 1 2:05 3 9 Punt
6:00 UNLV 11 2:59 7 89 TD
1:34 UTAHST 2 1:02 3 2 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:14 UNLV 38 2:43 8 62 TD
10:22 UNLV 35 1:34 3 -17 Punt BLK
8:21 UTAHST 32 2:59 6 27 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 UTAHST 43 1:52 4 14 Punt
8:53 UTAHST 48 2:53 8 52 TD
3:01 UTAHST 25 1:27 4 -20 Downs
0:32 UTAHST 27 1:18 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:31 UTAHST 35 1:09 4 15 INT
8:48 UTAHST 30 0:27 2 2 INT

UNLV
Rebels
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 27 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - UNLV 13
(5:30 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Navarro Holder-UNLV.
-1 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 4
(6:15 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi M.Anyanwu at UTS 5.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 9
(6:56 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 4.
No Gain
1 & Goal - UNLV 9
(7:26 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 9. Catch made by K.Williams at UTS 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter H.Reynolds at UTS 9.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20
(7:57 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 20. Catch made by S.Zeon at UTS 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 9.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32
(8:21 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 20.

USU
Aggies
 - Interception (2 plays, 2 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
Int
2 & 8 - UTAHST 32
(8:31 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 41. Intercepted by A.Ajiake at UTS 41. Tackled by N.Davis at UTS 32.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30
(8:48 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams A.Ajiake at UTS 32.
Kickoff
(8:48 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 70 yards from UNLV 20 to the UTS 10. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Dixon D.Walden at UTS 30.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Blocked Punt (3 plays, -17 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 27 - UNLV 18
(9:12 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts yards to UTS 18 Center-B.Navarro. I.Larsen blocked the kick. SAFETY.
Sack
3 & 9 - UNLV 36
(9:38 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 33 for -3 yards (A.Vongphachanh) PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 36
(9:45 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(10:22 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 35. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson G.Hall at UNLV 36.

USU
Aggies
 - Interception (4 plays, 15 yards, 1:09 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50
(10:30 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 35. Intercepted by J.Williams at UNLV 35. Tackled by J.McGriff at UNLV 35.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 44
(10:46 - 2nd) L.Bonner rushed to UTS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Malakius at UTS 50.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 43
(11:08 - 2nd) L.Bonner rushed to UTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UTS 44.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35
(11:28 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 35. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UTS 43.
Kickoff
(11:31 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS 25. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Olotoa at UTS 35.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 62 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:31 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
+6 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 6
(11:36 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 6. Catch made by K.Williams at UTS 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+26 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 32
(11:56 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 6 for 26 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 6.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 32
(12:01 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Ballungay.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33
(12:28 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to UTS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 32.
+9 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 42
(12:46 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 42. Catch made by J.Weimer at UTS 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 33.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49
(13:20 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke at UTS 42.
+8 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 41
(13:59 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke at UNLV 49.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38
(14:14 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka T.Coleman at UNLV 41.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - UTAHST 35
(14:27 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 39 yards to UNLV 26 Center-J.Garcia. N.Williams returned punt from the UNLV 26. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 38.
-1 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 36
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UTS 35.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 31
(0:07 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UTS 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27
(0:27 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UTS 31.
Kickoff
(0:32 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 47 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS 18. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Walden at UTS 27.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:02 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:32 - 1st) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 1
(0:34 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UTS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Brumfield for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
2 & Goal - UNLV 1
(1:02 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Neves M.Tafisi at UTS 1.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 2
(1:34 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak M.Alford at UTS 1.

USU
Aggies
 - Downs (4 plays, -20 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & Goal - UTAHST 5
(1:34 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-J.Nance Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 3 yards accepted. No Play.
-13 YD
4 & 17 - UTAHST 18
(1:34 - 1st) UTS rushed to UTS 5 for -13 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UTS 5.
No Gain
3 & 17 - UTAHST 18
(1:35 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
Penalty
3 & 12 - UTAHST 23
(1:57 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-R.Briggs False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
3 & 7 - UTAHST 28
(2:10 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 27
(2:39 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson D.Dixon at UTS 28.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25
(3:01 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by R.Briggs at UTS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UTS 27.
Kickoff
(3:01 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 89 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:01 - 1st) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 4
(3:08 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UTS End Zone for 4 yards. D.Brumfield for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 7
(3:47 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Tuiaki at UTS 4.
1 & 7 - UNLV
(3:01 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White. PENALTY on UTS-A.Carter Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UNLV-R.White Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards offset. No Play.
+27 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 34
(4:11 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 34. Catch made by J.Weimer at UTS 34. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at UTS 7.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 34
(4:43 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Tuiaki P.Joyner at UTS 34.
+40 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 26
(5:11 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 26. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 26. Gain of 40 yards. K.Williams ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 19
(5:33 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 19. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 26.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 11
(5:54 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UNLV 19.
Kickoff
(6:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the UNLV End Zone. N.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 21. PENALTY on UNLV-J.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.

USU
Aggies
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 52 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:00 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12
(6:07 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by J.McGriff at UNLV 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.McGriff for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 14
(6:31 - 1st) L.Bonner rushed to UNLV 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 12.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 17
(6:57 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 14.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23
(7:21 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 17.
4 & 5 - UTAHST
(7:21 - 1st) C.Coles 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-UTS. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAHST 28
(7:33 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for C.Tyler.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 30
(8:07 - 1st) L.Bonner rushed to UNLV 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 28.
Penalty
2 & 2 - UTAHST 25
(8:30 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-N.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33
(8:40 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 25.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48
(8:53 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 48. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 33.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - UNLV 10
(9:06 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 53 yards to UTS 37 Center-B.Navarro. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 37. Tackled by L.Pleasant-Johnson F.Thompkins at UTS 48.
+7 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 3
(9:45 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UNLV 10.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 1
(10:26 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UNLV 3.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 1
(10:58 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh S.Tuiaki at UNLV 1.

USU
Aggies
 - Punt (4 plays, 14 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 43
(11:06 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards to UNLV 1 Center-J.Garcia. Downed by X.Steele.
+5 YD
3 & 16 - UTAHST 48
(11:41 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Egbase at UNLV 43.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAHST 38
(12:12 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 38 for yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake J.Morgan at UNLV 30. PENALTY on UTS-A.Edwards Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 38
(12:13 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42
(12:39 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 38.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(12:39 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43
(12:50 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 21 - UNLV 24
(13:04 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 41 yards to UTS 35 Center-B.Navarro. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 35. Tackled by K.Olotoa L.Pleasant-Johnson at UTS 43.
-4 YD
3 & 17 - UNLV 28
(13:45 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 28. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 28. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at UNLV 24.
Sack
2 & 10 - UNLV 35
(14:30 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 28 for -7 yards (H.Motu'apuaka)
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 35
(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka P.Joyner at UNLV 35.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 61 yards from UTS 35 to the UNLV 4. Out of bounds.
