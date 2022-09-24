Drive Chart
|
|
|UNLV
|UTAHST
Preview not available
Preview not available
UNLV
2 Pass
7 Rush
27 YDS
2:59 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 UTAHST 13
5:30
D.Gutierrez 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Navarro Holder-UNLV.
-1 YD
3RD & Goal UTAHST 4
6:15
A.Robbins rushed to UTS 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi M.Anyanwu at UTS 5.
+5 YD
2ND & Goal UTAHST 9
6:56
A.Robbins rushed to UTS 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 4.
No Gain
1ST & Goal UTAHST 9
7:26
D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 9. Catch made by K.Williams at UTS 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter H.Reynolds at UTS 9.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 20
7:57
D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 20. Catch made by S.Zeon at UTS 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 9.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 32
8:21
A.Robbins rushed to UTS 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 20.
UNLV
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
0:27 POS
Int
2ND & 8 UTAHST 32
8:31
L.Bonner pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 41. Intercepted by A.Ajiake at UTS 41. Tackled by N.Davis at UTS 32.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 UTAHST 30
8:48
C.Tyler rushed to UTS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams A.Ajiake at UTS 32.
Kickoff
Kickoff
8:48
D.Gutierrez kicks 70 yards from UNLV 20 to the UTS 10. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Dixon D.Walden at UTS 30.
UNLV
1 Pass
0 Rush
-2 YDS
1:34 POS
Punt
4TH & 27 UNLV 18
9:12
M.Nichols punts yards to UTS 18 Center-B.Navarro. I.Larsen blocked the kick. SAFETY.
Field Goal 5:26
D.Gutierrez 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Navarro Holder-UNLV.
6
plays
27
yds
2:55
pos
24
9
Safety 8:41
M.Nichols punts yards to UTS 18 Center-B.Navarro. I.Larsen blocked the kick. SAFETY.
plays
yds
pos
21
9
Touchdown 11:31
D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 6. Catch made by K.Williams at UTS 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
62
yds
2:43
pos
20
7
Touchdown 0:32
D.Brumfield rushed to UTS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Brumfield for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
2
yds
1:02
pos
13
7
Touchdown 3:01
D.Brumfield rushed to UTS End Zone for 4 yards. D.Brumfield for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
89
yds
2:59
pos
6
7
Touchdown 6:00
L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by J.McGriff at UNLV 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.McGriff for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
8
plays
52
yds
2:53
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|5
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|6
|2
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|176
|76
|Total Plays
|32
|25
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|3.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|30
|Rush Attempts
|19
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|2.1
|Yards Passing
|114
|46
|Comp. - Att.
|11-13
|5-11
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-45
|5-28
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-31.3
|2-40.5
|Return Yards
|21
|19
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|3-19
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|114
|PASS YDS
|46
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|30
|
|
|176
|TOTAL YDS
|76
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|11/13
|114
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|13
|66
|0
|26
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|6
|-4
|2
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|3
|3
|46
|1
|40
|
J. Weimer 6 WR
|J. Weimer
|4
|4
|46
|0
|27
|
S. Zeon III 88 TE
|S. Zeon III
|2
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Ballungay 19 TE
|K. Ballungay
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 8 DL
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 42 LB
|E. Shelton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Morgan 25 DB
|J. Morgan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 5 DB
|C. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Egbase 26 LB
|O. Egbase
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Malakius 55 DL
|T. Malakius
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dixon 29 DB
|D. Dixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|1/1
|23
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|2
|47.0
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Williams 2 DB
|N. Williams
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bonner 1 QB
|L. Bonner
|5/11
|46
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|8
|31
|0
|8
|
L. Bonner 1 QB
|L. Bonner
|4
|11
|0
|6
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|2
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|2
|1
|12
|1
|12
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
H. Motu'apuaka 8 DT
|H. Motu'apuaka
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 6 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Okeke 5 LB
|O. Okeke
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 12 CB
|A. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tuiaki 48 DT
|S. Tuiaki
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grayson 21 CB
|A. Grayson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 23 LB
|K. Neves
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafisi 2 LB
|M. Tafisi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 4 S
|D. Tatum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Grzesiak 9 DE
|D. Grzesiak
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Joyner Jr. 0 DE
|P. Joyner Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coleman 94 DT
|T. Coleman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Alford 33 LB
|M. Alford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|2
|40.5
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 31 RB
|C. Jones
|3
|13.0
|20
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - UNLV 13(5:30 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Navarro Holder-UNLV.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 4(6:15 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi M.Anyanwu at UTS 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 9(6:56 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNLV 9(7:26 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 9. Catch made by K.Williams at UTS 9. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter H.Reynolds at UTS 9.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 20(7:57 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 20. Catch made by S.Zeon at UTS 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 9.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 32(8:21 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 20 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka at UTS 20.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 8 - UTAHST 32(8:31 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 41. Intercepted by A.Ajiake at UTS 41. Tackled by N.Davis at UTS 32.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 30(8:48 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams A.Ajiake at UTS 32.
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 70 yards from UNLV 20 to the UTS 10. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Dixon D.Walden at UTS 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 27 - UNLV 18(9:12 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts yards to UTS 18 Center-B.Navarro. I.Larsen blocked the kick. SAFETY.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UNLV 36(9:38 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 33 for -3 yards (A.Vongphachanh) PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 36(9:45 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for C.Reese.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(10:22 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 35. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Grayson G.Hall at UNLV 36.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(10:30 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 35. Intercepted by J.Williams at UNLV 35. Tackled by J.McGriff at UNLV 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 44(10:46 - 2nd) L.Bonner rushed to UTS 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Malakius at UTS 50.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 43(11:08 - 2nd) L.Bonner rushed to UTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UTS 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(11:28 - 2nd) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 35. Catch made by N.Davis at UTS 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UTS 43.
|Kickoff
|(11:31 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 40 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS 25. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Olotoa at UTS 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:31 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 6(11:36 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 6. Catch made by K.Williams at UTS 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Williams for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+26 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 32(11:56 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 6 for 26 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 6.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 32(12:01 - 2nd) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Ballungay.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 33(12:28 - 2nd) D.Brumfield rushed to UTS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UTS 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 42(12:46 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 42. Catch made by J.Weimer at UTS 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at UTS 33.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(13:20 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 49. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke at UTS 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 41(13:59 - 2nd) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by S.Zeon at UNLV 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by O.Okeke at UNLV 49.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(14:14 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka T.Coleman at UNLV 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTAHST 35(14:27 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 39 yards to UNLV 26 Center-J.Garcia. N.Williams returned punt from the UNLV 26. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 38.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 36(15:00 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UTS 35.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 31(0:07 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UTS 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 27(0:27 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UTS 31.
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 47 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS 18. C.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Walden at UTS 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:32 - 1st) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UNLV 1(0:34 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UTS End Zone for 1 yards. D.Brumfield for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UNLV 1(1:02 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Neves M.Tafisi at UTS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 2(1:34 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Grzesiak M.Alford at UTS 1.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UTAHST 5(1:34 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-J.Nance Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|-13 YD
4 & 17 - UTAHST 18(1:34 - 1st) UTS rushed to UTS 5 for -13 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UTS 5.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - UTAHST 18(1:35 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - UTAHST 23(1:57 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-R.Briggs False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UTAHST 28(2:10 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-W.Lapuaho False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UTAHST 27(2:39 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson D.Dixon at UTS 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(3:01 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 25. Catch made by R.Briggs at UTS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UTS 27.
|Kickoff
|(3:01 - 1st) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:01 - 1st) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UNLV 4(3:08 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UTS End Zone for 4 yards. D.Brumfield for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UNLV 7(3:47 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Tuiaki at UTS 4.
1 & 7 - UNLV(3:01 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White. PENALTY on UTS-A.Carter Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UNLV-R.White Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 34(4:11 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UTS 34. Catch made by J.Weimer at UTS 34. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at UTS 7.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(4:43 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UTS 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Tuiaki P.Joyner at UTS 34.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 26(5:11 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 26. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 26. Gain of 40 yards. K.Williams ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - UNLV 19(5:33 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 19. Catch made by C.Reese at UNLV 19. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 11(5:54 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 19 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UNLV 19.
|Kickoff
|(6:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the UNLV End Zone. N.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by UTS at UNLV 21. PENALTY on UNLV-J.Williams Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:00 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 12(6:07 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by J.McGriff at UNLV 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.McGriff for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on UNLV-N.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 14(6:31 - 1st) L.Bonner rushed to UNLV 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 17(6:57 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 14.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 23(7:21 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 17.
4 & 5 - UTAHST(7:21 - 1st) C.Coles 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-UTS. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAHST 28(7:33 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for C.Tyler.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - UTAHST 30(8:07 - 1st) L.Bonner rushed to UNLV 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 28.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - UTAHST 25(8:30 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-N.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(8:40 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Williams at UNLV 25.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 48(8:53 - 1st) L.Bonner pass complete to UTS 48. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 48. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - UNLV 10(9:06 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 53 yards to UTS 37 Center-B.Navarro. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 37. Tackled by L.Pleasant-Johnson F.Thompkins at UTS 48.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 3(9:45 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UNLV 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 1(10:26 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at UNLV 3.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 1(10:58 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh S.Tuiaki at UNLV 1.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - UTAHST 43(11:06 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 42 yards to UNLV 1 Center-J.Garcia. Downed by X.Steele.
|+5 YD
3 & 16 - UTAHST 48(11:41 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Egbase at UNLV 43.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAHST 38(12:12 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 38 for yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake J.Morgan at UNLV 30. PENALTY on UTS-A.Edwards Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UTAHST 38(12:13 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 42(12:39 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UNLV 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 38.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAHST 43(12:39 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(12:50 - 1st) L.Bonner steps back to pass. L.Bonner pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - UNLV 24(13:04 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 41 yards to UTS 35 Center-B.Navarro. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 35. Tackled by K.Olotoa L.Pleasant-Johnson at UTS 43.
|-4 YD
3 & 17 - UNLV 28(13:45 - 1st) D.Brumfield pass complete to UNLV 28. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 28. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at UNLV 24.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UNLV 35(14:30 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield sacked at UNLV 28 for -7 yards (H.Motu'apuaka)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 35(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Motu'apuaka P.Joyner at UNLV 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 61 yards from UTS 35 to the UNLV 4. Out of bounds.
