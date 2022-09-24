Drive Chart
|
|
|USM
|TULANE
USM
0 Pass
1 Rush
-1 YDS
0:03 POS
-1 YD
1ST & 10 USM 18
0:01
Z.Wilcke kneels at the USM 17.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:03
C.Glover kicks 47 yards from TUL 35 to the USM 18. J.Dean returns the kickoff. Tackled by TUL at USM 18.
TULANE
3 Pass
31 Rush
64 YDS
2:28 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 3 USM 18
0:06
K.Esnard 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
+3 YD
3RD & 6 USM 14
0:14
M.Pratt pass complete to USM 14. Catch made by T.Spears at USM 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 11.
No Gain
2ND & 6 USM 14
0:21
M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 USM 18
0:30
M.Pratt scrambles to USM 14 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Latham at USM 14.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 USM 28
0:38
M.Pratt rushed to USM 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 18.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 USM 47
0:52
M.Pratt scrambles to USM 28 for 19 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 28.
+17 YD
1ST & 10 TULANE 36
1:29
M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 36. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 47.
+2 YD
3RD & 1 TULANE 34
1:38
M.Pratt rushed to TUL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at TUL 36.
Field Goal 0:03
K.Esnard 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
10
plays
64
yds
2:28
pos
10
17
Field Goal 2:31
B.Bourgeois 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-M.Hunt.
4
plays
6
yds
2:03
pos
10
14
Touchdown 6:01
Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 23. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TUL 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Brownlee for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
44
yds
1:45
pos
6
14
Touchdown 11:57
T.Spears rushed to USM End Zone for 34 yards. T.Spears for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
72
yds
3:03
pos
0
13
Touchdown 10:14
T.Spears rushed to USM End Zone for 8 yards. T.Spears for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
62
yds
2:43
pos
0
6
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|12
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|3
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|108
|253
|Total Plays
|27
|36
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|125
|Rush Attempts
|13
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|5.4
|Yards Passing
|86
|128
|Comp. - Att.
|11-14
|9-13
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|7.9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-20
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.8
|2-19.0
|Return Yards
|10
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|86
|PASS YDS
|128
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|125
|
|
|108
|TOTAL YDS
|253
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|11/14
|86
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|8
|12
|0
|7
|
Z. Wilcke 12 QB
|Z. Wilcke
|3
|7
|0
|4
|
T. Keyes 5 QB
|T. Keyes
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|7
|6
|39
|0
|15
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|2
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|2
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott, Jr. 2 DB
|E. Scott, Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Daniel 1 S
|L. Daniel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahaffey 99 DE
|J. Mahaffey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 S
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cooley 97 DT
|A. Cooley
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Horton 27 LB
|D. Horton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|1/1
|36
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|4
|46.8
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jones 5 S
|J. Jones
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|9/13
|128
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|10
|55
|0
|19
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|8
|55
|2
|34
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
I. Celestine 8 RB
|I. Celestine
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|4
|3
|52
|0
|29
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
A. Bauman 87 TE
|A. Bauman
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
S. Clayton 0 RB
|S. Clayton
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. McDougle 14 WR
|D. McDougle
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Brown 89 TE
|R. Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Canady 28 DB
|J. Canady
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatcher 8 DL
|C. Hatcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rutkowski 82 WR
|R. Rutkowski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Esnard 41 K
|K. Esnard
|1/1
|28
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|40.0
|40
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 18(0:01 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke kneels at the USM 17.
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 47 yards from TUL 35 to the USM 18. J.Dean returns the kickoff. Tackled by TUL at USM 18.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TULANE 18(0:06 - 2nd) K.Esnard 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 14(0:14 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 14. Catch made by T.Spears at USM 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 11.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 14(0:21 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 18(0:30 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 14 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Latham at USM 14.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(0:38 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to USM 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 18.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 47(0:52 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 28 for 19 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 28.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36(1:29 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 36. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 34(1:38 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at TUL 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 33(2:02 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Scott; M.Shorts at TUL 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(2:31 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Scott at TUL 33.
|Kickoff
|(2:31 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - USM 26(2:36 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-M.Hunt.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - USM 21(3:29 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TUL 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at TUL 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - USM 26(4:06 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by J.Caston at TUL 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(4:34 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TUL 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - TULANE 35(4:41 - 2nd) C.Glover punts yards to TUL 35 Center-E.Hudak. J.Jones blocked the kick. B.Dennis recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by TUL at TUL 25.
|Sack
3 & 6 - TULANE 44(5:15 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 35 for -9 yards (D.Quewon)
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 44(5:23 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(5:53 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at TUL 44.
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TUL End Zone. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bourgeois at TUL 40.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - USM 23(6:11 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 23. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TUL 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Brownlee for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 27(6:32 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TUL 23 for 4 yards. Z.Wilcke FUMBLES forced by M.Clark. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-T.Doss at TUL 23. Tackled by TUL at TUL 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 27(6:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - USM 37(7:25 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by C.Cavallo at TUL 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at TUL 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44(7:46 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 44. Catch made by F.Gore at TUL 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 6(7:54 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 38 yards to TUL 44 Center-E.Hudak. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
|Sack
3 & 5 - TULANE 7(8:37 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 6 for -1 yards (A.Cooley)
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 5(9:12 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; A.Cooley at TUL 7.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 2(9:47 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at TUL 5.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - USM 44(9:52 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 54 yards to TUL 2 Center-T.Harvey. Out of bounds.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - USM 45(10:31 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 45. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at USM 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - USM 46(11:12 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Rutkowski at USM 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37(11:36 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 37. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Robinson at USM 46.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - USM 22(11:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; M.Clark at USM 37.
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 55 yards from TUL 35 to the USM 10. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Anderson at USM 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:57 - 2nd) K.Esnard extra point is good.
|+34 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 34(12:07 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to USM End Zone for 34 yards. T.Spears for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 36(12:54 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 34 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Knight at USM 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(13:34 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by D.McDougle at USM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at USM 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 44(13:50 - 2nd) D.McDougle rushed to TUL 47 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Gill at TUL 47. PENALTY on USM-D.Gill Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+29 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 15(14:29 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 15. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 15. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; J.Stanley at TUL 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(15:00 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel at TUL 15.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - USM 44(0:05 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 43 yards to TUL 13 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 44(0:10 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 44(0:15 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 44(0:52 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; E.Hicks at USM 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 43(1:19 - 1st) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at USM 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - USM 39(1:54 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hatcher at USM 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 34(2:30 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 34. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at USM 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 5 - TULANE 34(2:38 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 37(3:22 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by S.Wyatt at USM 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 34.
|+12 YD
2 & 20 - TULANE 49(4:08 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; S.Latham at USM 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 39(4:31 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 31. PENALTY on TUL-D.Watts Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(5:08 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 43(5:45 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to USM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; D.Gill at USM 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 45(6:19 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at USM 43.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(6:49 - 1st) I.Celestine rushed to USM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at USM 45.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20(7:19 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 20. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Horton; D.Gill at TUL 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - USM 43(7:33 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 57 yards to TUL End Zone Center-T.Harvey. Touchback.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - USM 45(8:09 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at USM 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - USM 40(8:46 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at USM 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36(9:19 - 1st) T.Keyes rushed to USM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; D.Williams at USM 40.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - USM 29(9:45 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Young; D.Williams at USM 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(10:14 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by C.Pittman at USM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hodges at USM 29.
|Kickoff
|(10:14 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:14 - 1st) K.Esnard extra point is good.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 8(10:22 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM End Zone for 8 yards. T.Spears for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10(10:58 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to USM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; Q.Bivens at USM 8.
|+16 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 26(11:26 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by S.Clayton at USM 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 10.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(11:59 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 26.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 50(12:27 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 50. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 50. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts; T.Knight at USM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(12:32 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(12:57 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TUL 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - USM 29(13:10 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 33 yards to TUL 38 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - USM 34(13:22 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-C.Cavallo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - USM 34(13:54 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at USM 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - USM 28(14:28 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 28. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at USM 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Young at USM 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
