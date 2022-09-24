Drive Chart
USM
TULANE

USM
0 Pass
1 Rush
-1 YDS
0:03 POS
-1 YD
1ST & 10 USM 18
0:01
Z.Wilcke kneels at the USM 17.
Kickoff
Kickoff
0:03
C.Glover kicks 47 yards from TUL 35 to the USM 18. J.Dean returns the kickoff. Tackled by TUL at USM 18.
TULANE
3 Pass
31 Rush
64 YDS
2:28 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 3 USM 18
0:06
K.Esnard 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
+3 YD
3RD & 6 USM 14
0:14
M.Pratt pass complete to USM 14. Catch made by T.Spears at USM 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 11.
No Gain
2ND & 6 USM 14
0:21
M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 USM 18
0:30
M.Pratt scrambles to USM 14 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Latham at USM 14.
+10 YD
1ST & 10 USM 28
0:38
M.Pratt rushed to USM 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 18.
+19 YD
1ST & 10 USM 47
0:52
M.Pratt scrambles to USM 28 for 19 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 28.
+17 YD
1ST & 10 TULANE 36
1:29
M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 36. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 47.
+2 YD
3RD & 1 TULANE 34
1:38
M.Pratt rushed to TUL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at TUL 36.
Team Stats
1st Downs 5 12
Rushing 2 6
Passing 3 5
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 2-7 3-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 108 253
Total Plays 27 36
Avg Gain 4.0 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 22 125
Rush Attempts 13 23
Avg Rush Yards 1.7 5.4
Yards Passing 86 128
Comp. - Att. 11-14 9-13
Yards Per Pass 6.1 7.9
Penalties - Yards 2-20 1-10
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.8 2-19.0
Return Yards 10 0
Punts - Returns 1-10 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Southern Miss 1-2 010--10
Tulane 3-0 710--17
Benson Field at Yulman Stadium New Orleans, LA
 86 PASS YDS 128
22 RUSH YDS 125
108 TOTAL YDS 253
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 86 1 0 153.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 309 2 1 123.5
Z. Wilcke 11/14 86 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 270 3
F. Gore Jr. 8 12 0 7
Z. Wilcke  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 39 0
Z. Wilcke 3 7 0 4
T. Keyes  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 56 1
T. Keyes 1 4 0 4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Caston  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 171 2
J. Caston 7 6 39 0 15
J. Brownlee  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 157 1
J. Brownlee 2 1 23 1 23
C. Cavallo  33 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
C. Cavallo 2 1 10 0 10
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 26 0
F. Gore Jr. 2 2 10 0 7
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Pittman 1 1 4 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Latham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
S. Latham 3-2 0.0 0
D. Gill  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Gill 3-3 0.0 0
M. Shorts  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Shorts 3-2 0.0 0
Q. Bivens  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Q. Bivens 2-1 0.0 0
E. Scott, Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Scott, Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
L. Daniel  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Daniel 1-0 0.0 0
J. Mahaffey  99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Mahaffey 1-0 0.0 0
T. Knight  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Knight 1-1 0.0 0
A. Habas  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Habas 1-0 0.0 0
T. Newsome  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Newsome 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Quewon  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Quewon 1-0 1.0 0
A. Cooley  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
A. Cooley 1-1 1.0 0
D. Horton  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Horton 0-1 0.0 0
J. Williams  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Stanley 0-2 0.0 0
N. Brooks  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Brooks 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
4/5 11/11
B. Bourgeois 1/1 36 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
M. Hunt 4 46.8 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dean  28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Dean 1 0.0 0 0
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 35 0
C. Harrell 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jones 5 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Jones 1 10.0 10 0
Tulane
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Pratt  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 128 0 0 151.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.7% 658 6 2 168.8
M. Pratt 9/13 128 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Pratt  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 139 1
M. Pratt 10 55 0 19
T. Spears  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 55 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 91 4
T. Spears 8 55 2 34
S. Clayton  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 23 1
S. Clayton 3 7 0 3
I. Celestine  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 141 0
I. Celestine 1 5 0 5
D. McDougle  14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 28 1
D. McDougle 1 3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Spears  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
T. Spears 4 3 52 0 29
J. Jackson  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 99 1
J. Jackson 1 1 30 0 30
A. Bauman  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
A. Bauman 1 1 17 0 17
S. Clayton  0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
S. Clayton 1 1 16 0 16
D. McDougle  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 128 0
D. McDougle 3 2 10 0 8
S. Wyatt  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 181 1
S. Wyatt 1 1 3 0 3
R. Brown  89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Brown 1 0 0 0 0
D. Watts  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 91 1
D. Watts 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Williams  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Williams 3-3 0.0 0
P. Jenkins  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Jenkins 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hodges  6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hodges 2-0 0.0 0
J. Canady  28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Canady 2-0 0.0 0
E. Hicks Jr.  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Hicks Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
L. Brooks  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Brooks 1-1 0.0 0
N. Anderson  1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Anderson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Hatcher  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Hatcher 1-0 0.0 0
M. Clark  37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Clark 1-1 0.0 0
R. Rutkowski  82 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Rutkowski 1-0 0.0 0
L. Robinson  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Young IV  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Young IV 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Esnard  41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 14/14
K. Esnard 1/1 28 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Glover  96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 38.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 0 0
C. Glover 1 38.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Jackson  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 40.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 40.0 40 0
J. Jackson 1 40.0 40 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 2:03 3 4 Punt
10:14 USM 25 2:55 5 18 Punt
2:30 USM 34 2:30 6 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 USM 22 2:10 4 22 Punt
7:46 USM 44 1:45 5 44 TD
4:34 TULANE 25 2:03 4 6 FG
0:03 USM 18 0:03 1 -1 Half
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 TULANE 38 2:43 7 62 TD
7:19 TULANE 20 4:49 8 46 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULANE 13 3:03 6 87 TD
9:47 TULANE 2 2:01 3 4 Punt
6:01 TULANE 35 1:27 3 -5 Punt BLK
2:31 TULANE 25 2:28 10 64 FG

USM
Golden Eagles
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:03 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 18
(0:01 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke kneels at the USM 17.
Kickoff
(0:03 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 47 yards from TUL 35 to the USM 18. J.Dean returns the kickoff. Tackled by TUL at USM 18.

TUL
Green Wave
 - Field Goal (10 plays, 64 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 3 - TULANE 18
(0:06 - 2nd) K.Esnard 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-E.Hudak Holder-C.Glover.
+3 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 14
(0:14 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 14. Catch made by T.Spears at USM 14. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 11.
No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 14
(0:21 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 18
(0:30 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 14 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Latham at USM 14.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28
(0:38 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to USM 18 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 18.
+19 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 47
(0:52 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 28 for 19 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 28.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 36
(1:29 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 36. Catch made by A.Bauman at TUL 36. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 47.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 34
(1:38 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at TUL 36.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 33
(2:02 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Scott; M.Shorts at TUL 34.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25
(2:31 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by D.McDougle at TUL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Scott at TUL 33.
Kickoff
(2:31 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 6 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 4 - USM 26
(2:36 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-M.Hunt.
+2 YD
3 & 6 - USM 21
(3:29 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TUL 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at TUL 19.
+5 YD
2 & 11 - USM 26
(4:06 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by J.Caston at TUL 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 21.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(4:34 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to TUL 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by TUL at TUL 26.

TUL
Green Wave
 - Blocked Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 15 - TULANE 35
(4:41 - 2nd) C.Glover punts yards to TUL 35 Center-E.Hudak. J.Jones blocked the kick. B.Dennis recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by TUL at TUL 25.
Sack
3 & 6 - TULANE 44
(5:15 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 35 for -9 yards (D.Quewon)
No Gain
2 & 6 - TULANE 44
(5:23 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40
(5:53 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by USM at TUL 44.
Kickoff
(6:01 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the TUL End Zone. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bourgeois at TUL 40.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 44 yards, 1:45 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(6:01 - 2nd) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
+23 YD
3 & 6 - USM 23
(6:11 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 23. Catch made by J.Brownlee at TUL 23. Gain of 23 yards. J.Brownlee for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - USM 27
(6:32 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke rushed to TUL 23 for 4 yards. Z.Wilcke FUMBLES forced by M.Clark. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-T.Doss at TUL 23. Tackled by TUL at TUL 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 27
(6:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
+10 YD
2 & 3 - USM 37
(7:25 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by C.Cavallo at TUL 37. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at TUL 27.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 44
(7:46 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to TUL 44. Catch made by F.Gore at TUL 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at TUL 37.

TUL
Green Wave
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 6
(7:54 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 38 yards to TUL 44 Center-E.Hudak. Fair catch by N.Brooks.
Sack
3 & 5 - TULANE 7
(8:37 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 6 for -1 yards (A.Cooley)
+2 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 5
(9:12 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; A.Cooley at TUL 7.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 2
(9:47 - 2nd) S.Clayton rushed to TUL 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mahaffey at TUL 5.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (4 plays, 22 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - USM 44
(9:52 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 54 yards to TUL 2 Center-T.Harvey. Out of bounds.
-1 YD
3 & 2 - USM 45
(10:31 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 45. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 45. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at USM 44.
-1 YD
2 & 1 - USM 46
(11:12 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Rutkowski at USM 45.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37
(11:36 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 37. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Robinson at USM 46.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - USM 22
(11:52 - 2nd) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 22. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; M.Clark at USM 37.
Kickoff
(11:57 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 55 yards from TUL 35 to the USM 10. C.Harrell returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Anderson at USM 22.

TUL
Green Wave
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 87 yards, 3:03 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:57 - 2nd) K.Esnard extra point is good.
+34 YD
3 & 6 - TULANE 34
(12:07 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to USM End Zone for 34 yards. T.Spears for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 36
(12:54 - 2nd) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 34 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Knight at USM 34.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38
(13:34 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by D.McDougle at USM 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at USM 36.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 44
(13:50 - 2nd) D.McDougle rushed to TUL 47 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Gill at TUL 47. PENALTY on USM-D.Gill Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+29 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 15
(14:29 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 15. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 15. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks; J.Stanley at TUL 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 13
(15:00 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Daniel at TUL 15.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - USM 44
(0:05 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 43 yards to TUL 13 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 44
(0:10 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 44
(0:15 - 1st) Z.Wilcke steps back to pass. Z.Wilcke pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 44
(0:52 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; E.Hicks at USM 44.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - USM 43
(1:19 - 1st) Z.Wilcke rushed to USM 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at USM 44.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - USM 39
(1:54 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Hatcher at USM 43.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 34
(2:30 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 34. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by E.Hicks at USM 39.

TUL
Green Wave
 - Downs (8 plays, 46 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
4 & 5 - TULANE 34
(2:38 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.McDougle.
+3 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 37
(3:22 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 37. Catch made by S.Wyatt at USM 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 34.
+12 YD
2 & 20 - TULANE 49
(4:08 - 1st) M.Pratt scrambles to USM 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; S.Latham at USM 37.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 39
(4:31 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 31. PENALTY on TUL-D.Watts Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 39
(5:08 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gill at USM 39.
+4 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 43
(5:45 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to USM 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; D.Gill at USM 39.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - TULANE 45
(6:19 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at USM 43.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 50
(6:49 - 1st) I.Celestine rushed to USM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at USM 45.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 20
(7:19 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 20. Catch made by J.Jackson at TUL 20. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Horton; D.Gill at TUL 50.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 2:55 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 3 - USM 43
(7:33 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 57 yards to TUL End Zone Center-T.Harvey. Touchback.
-2 YD
3 & 1 - USM 45
(8:09 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at USM 43.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - USM 40
(8:46 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at USM 45.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36
(9:19 - 1st) T.Keyes rushed to USM 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; D.Williams at USM 40.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - USM 29
(9:45 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Young; D.Williams at USM 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(10:14 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by C.Pittman at USM 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hodges at USM 29.
Kickoff
(10:14 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.

TUL
Green Wave
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 62 yards, 2:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(10:14 - 1st) K.Esnard extra point is good.
+8 YD
2 & Goal - TULANE 8
(10:22 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM End Zone for 8 yards. T.Spears for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 10
(10:58 - 1st) S.Clayton rushed to USM 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; Q.Bivens at USM 8.
+16 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 26
(11:26 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to USM 26. Catch made by S.Clayton at USM 26. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by S.Latham at USM 10.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30
(11:59 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to USM 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at USM 26.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 50
(12:27 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 50. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 50. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts; T.Knight at USM 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 50
(12:32 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38
(12:57 - 1st) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at TUL 50.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - USM 29
(13:10 - 1st) M.Hunt punts 33 yards to TUL 38 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
Penalty
4 & 1 - USM 34
(13:22 - 1st) PENALTY on USM-C.Cavallo False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 1 - USM 34
(13:54 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at USM 34.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - USM 28
(14:28 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 28. Catch made by J.Caston at USM 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Canady at USM 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 1st) Z.Wilcke pass complete to USM 25. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by L.Young at USM 28.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
