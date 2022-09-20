|
|
|WISC
|OHIOST
No. 3 Ohio State "rolling" ahead of matchup with rival Wisconsin
No. 3 Ohio State "rolling" ahead of matchup with rival Wisconsin
The Wisconsin defense will be tasked with containing an unstoppable Ohio State offense if the Badgers expect to defeat the No. 3 Buckeyes at Columbus on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for each.
While the Badgers (2-1) were dismantling New Mexico State 66-7 last Saturday, Ohio State (3-0) was having its way with Toledo, scoring touchdowns on its first seven possessions and 11 of 12 before running out the clock to mercifully end the 77-21 rout.
"Once we get the ball rolling it's kind of hard to stop us, especially all the weapons we have and the way our defense has been playing," Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka said. "I think we can go as far as we can take it with our offense."
Ohio State racked up 763 total yards against Toledo, second-most in school history, with C.J. Stroud throwing for 367 yards and five touchdowns while completing 22 of 27 passes.
"He's a heck of a quarterback, and I think they've got a lot of good players around him, and they do a great job of threatening and using the whole field," Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said Monday. "A lot of respect for their coaches and what they do, and how they do it."
Wisconsin, which fell out of the national rankings following a 17-14 home loss to Washington State in its second game, relies on one of the best defenses in the country.
The Badgers rank eighth in scoring defense (8.0 points per game) and 11th in total defense (246.0 yards per game). The Badgers have an interception in eight straight games, while linebacker Nick Herbig has four sacks.
However, top Badgers cornerback Alex Smith (hamstring) will miss a fourth consecutive game.
"You're always paying attention to who's doing well on defense and they've been consistently good," Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said.
Ohio State can't score if it doesn't have the ball and the Badgers hope to win the possession battle.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown for more than 200 yards in three straight games and Chryst is impressed by his development.
"He's not trying to do it all on his own," Chryst said. "He's letting those around him help him, and that part has been good."
The Wisconsin game plan includes handing the ball Braelon Allen. He has rushed for five touchdowns while averaging 110 yards per game this season but knows the Buckeyes' defense presents his biggest challenge to date.
"Everybody is fast," Allen said Monday. "It is a very fast defense. Very talented. Those guys are there for a reason.
"I think we just have to play our brand of football. Physical, downhill running. Just try to do what we do best."
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall did not play last week but is expected to be available. The same for running back TreVeyon Henderson, who left with an injury in the first quarter vs. Toledo.
-- Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|13
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|0
|8
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|2-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|23
|241
|Total Plays
|11
|23
|Avg Gain
|2.1
|10.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|14
|99
|Rush Attempts
|8
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.8
|8.3
|Yards Passing
|9
|142
|Comp. - Att.
|1-3
|9-11
|Yards Per Pass
|1.5
|12.9
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-32.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|30
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|9
|PASS YDS
|142
|
|
|14
|RUSH YDS
|99
|
|
|23
|TOTAL YDS
|241
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|1/3
|9
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|4
|19
|0
|8
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 15 S
|J. Torchio
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Latu 13 S
|K. Latu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 54 LB
|J. Turner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dort Jr. 5 CB
|C. Dort Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zachman 14 S
|P. Zachman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 21 CB
|J. Clark
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Vujnovich 38 P
|A. Vujnovich
|2
|32.5
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|9/11
|142
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|6
|53
|2
|21
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
|T. Henderson
|6
|46
|0
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|4
|4
|51
|2
|22
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|3
|2
|46
|0
|33
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|3
|3
|45
|0
|18
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hall Jr. 51 DT
|M. Hall Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 15 S
|T. McCalister
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Johnson 4 CB
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Trayanum 19 LB
|C. Trayanum
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:33 - 2nd) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 3(13:34 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to WIS End Zone for 3 yards. M.Williams for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+21 YD
3 & 3 - OHIOST 24(14:12 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to WIS 3 for 21 yards. Tackled by P.Zachman at WIS 3.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 31(14:55 - 2nd) M.Williams rushed to WIS 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Benton at WIS 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 31(15:00 - 2nd) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for E.Egbuka.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(0:28 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to WIS 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio at WIS 31.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - OHIOST 39(1:13 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 39. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Torchio; J.Shaw at WIS 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 33(1:50 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to OSU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Dort at OSU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(1:54 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - WISC 44(2:01 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 23 yards to OSU 33 Center-P.Bowden. Out of bounds.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - WISC 35(2:31 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 35. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 35. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.McCalister at WIS 44.
|Sack
2 & 7 - WISC 38(3:21 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at WIS 35 for -3 yards (J.Sawyer)
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 35(3:55 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hall at WIS 38.
|Kickoff
|(3:55 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 58 yards from OSU 35 to the WIS 7. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:55 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 2(4:00 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 2. Catch made by C.Stover at WIS 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Stover for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(4:29 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 2 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Shaw at WIS 2.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 28(5:05 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 12 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; N.Herbig at WIS 12.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - OHIOST 42(5:46 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 42. Catch made by C.Stover at WIS 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 46(6:33 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 42.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 43(7:01 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 43. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 43. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Turner at WIS 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 30(7:19 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 30. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 30. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at OSU 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - WISC 28(7:26 - 1st) A.Vujnovich punts 42 yards to OSU 30 Center-P.Bowden. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WISC 28(7:33 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz pass incomplete intended for K.Lewis.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - WISC 20(8:13 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; T.Eichenberg at WIS 28.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(8:54 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at WIS 20.
|Kickoff
|(8:54 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:54 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 13(9:01 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 13. Catch made by C.Stover at WIS 13. Gain of 13 yards. C.Stover for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 16(9:35 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 13.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 10 - WISC 36(9:49 - 1st) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 46. Intercepted by T.McCalister at WIS 46. Tackled by K.Lewis at WIS 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 36(10:25 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to WIS 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at WIS 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WISC 34(11:00 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg at WIS 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 28(11:38 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; T.Eichenberg at WIS 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(12:13 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman; J.Proctor at WIS 28.
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the WIS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OHIOST 2(12:18 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to WIS End Zone for 2 yards. M.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(12:51 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to WIS 35. Catch made by E.Egbuka at WIS 35. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Shaw; J.Torchio at WIS 2.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(13:25 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to WIS 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by P.Zachman; M.Njongmeta at WIS 35.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 33(13:52 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 33. Catch made by C.Stover at OSU 33. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by K.Latu at WIS 45.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - OHIOST 15(14:23 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 15. Catch made by M.Harrison at OSU 15. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Torchio at OSU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 12(14:54 - 1st) T.Henderson rushed to OSU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz; K.Benton at OSU 15.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Van Dyke kicks 58 yards from WIS 35 to the OSU 7. C.Trayanum returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Chaney at OSU 12.
