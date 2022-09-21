|
|
|WYO
|BYU
Confident Wyoming ready for challenge against No. 19 BYU
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl described his squad as an "emerging football team" after the Cowboys upset Air Force 17-14 on Sept. 16 in their Mountain West Conference opener.
Beating old rival BYU on Saturday night in Provo, Utah, would not only lend credence to Bohl's thoughts but also give the 19th-ranked Cougars consecutive losses.
It will be the second time the programs have met since BYU left the Mountain West 11 years ago to go the independent route.
The Cougars (2-1) were ranked No. 12 after an overtime win against then-No. 9 Baylor on Sept. 10, but they had no answer for Oregon last week in a 41-20 rout that wasn't too close. The Ducks established a 38-7 third-quarter lead in Eugene, Ore., and never looked back.
"I didn't have this team ready, so that's on me," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "We've got to figure out how to start better and faster. It seemed like we just dug ourselves too much of a hole to climb out."
The same Oregon team that got manhandled 49-3 to start the year against then-No. 3 Georgia rattled off scores on its first six possessions against BYU, bagging five touchdowns and mixing in a field goal.
The Ducks gained 439 yards, splitting them almost equally between running (212) and passing (227). Meanwhile, BYU rushed for 61 yards, abandoning the running game as the margin grew larger.
Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, although most of those totals came with the game long decided. Hall was more concerned with the inability to convert a fourth down on the Cougars' initial possession, leading to Oregon's first score.
"You hate to give up opportunities on fourth down. It's a turnover," Hall said. "It's just as devastating as throwing an interception or fumbling the ball to us. We rely a lot on converting fourth downs to give our defense a break."
Wyoming's game plan figures to be a simple one: Turn Titus Swen loose at the BYU front seven. Swen supplied 102 rushing yards and the game-winning score in the win over Air Force, running through three defenders for a 5-yard touchdown with 6:06 left.
Equally as impressive was the Cowboys' response after forcing a punt from the Falcons' vaunted triple-option attack: They chewed up the game's final five minutes, earning three first downs and improving to 3-1. Wyoming's lone setback was a season-opening 38-6 loss at Illinois.
"We are a young football team in a lot of spots and a lot of those guys are growing up fast," Bohl said. "I really think our coaching staff did a great job composing a game plan and the players went out and executed it."
Swen has 316 rushing yards and four touchdowns through four games, while quarterback Andrew Peasley bounced back from a 5-of-20, 30-yard effort at Illinois to hit 57 of 83 attempts for 562 yards over the past three games.
The Cougars own a 45-30-3 lead in the series, including a 24-21 victory in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|8
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|5
|6
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-6
|4-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|155
|206
|Total Plays
|33
|30
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|36
|Rush Attempts
|22
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|58
|170
|Comp. - Att.
|7-11
|13-18
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-45.0
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|58
|PASS YDS
|170
|
|
|97
|RUSH YDS
|36
|
|
|155
|TOTAL YDS
|206
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|7/11
|58
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|14
|62
|0
|10
|
D. McNeely 30 RB
|D. McNeely
|5
|33
|0
|19
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|2
|13
|1
|9
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|3
|2
|27
|0
|19
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
P. Christensen 80 TE
|P. Christensen
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Welch 81 TE
|T. Welch
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Cobbs 8 WR
|J. Cobbs
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Hoyland 46 K
|J. Hoyland
|1/1
|28
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Stewart 39 P
|C. Stewart
|2
|45.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|13/17
|170
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|5
|13
|0
|9
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|2
|10
|1
|6
|
M. Davis 19 RB
|M. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|2
|2
|70
|0
|47
|
I. Rex 83 TE
|I. Rex
|3
|2
|42
|0
|32
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|3
|2
|18
|1
|15
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|3
|3
|15
|0
|8
|
P. Nacua 12 WR
|P. Nacua
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Davis 19 RB
|M. Davis
|2
|2
|5
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Nelson 94 DL
|J. Nelson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|3
|42.7
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:04 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 50 yards from BYU 35 to the WYO 15. W.Wieland returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at WYO 44.
|PAT Good
|(0:04 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BYU 3(0:10 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 3. Catch made by B.Cosper at WYO 3. Gain of 3 yards. B.Cosper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BYU 3(0:12 - 2nd) J.Hall spikes the ball.
|+15 YD
3 & 7 - BYU 18(0:19 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 18. Catch made by B.Cosper at WYO 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 3.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BYU 18(0:24 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for P.Nacua.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 21(0:32 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 21. Catch made by L.Katoa at WYO 21. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - BYU 25(0:44 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to WYO 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 34(1:05 - 2nd) J.Hall scrambles to WYO 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 47(1:12 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 47. Catch made by P.Nacua at WYO 47. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 49(1:53 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to WYO 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 49(1:58 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for B.Cosper.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - BYU 26(2:27 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 26. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 26. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 49.
|-6 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 32(3:08 - 2nd) J.Hall rushed to BYU 26 for -6 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 26.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 24(3:32 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 24. Catch made by L.Katoa at BYU 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - WYO 26(3:42 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 50 yards to BYU 24 Center-C.York. H.Nyberg returned punt from the BYU 24. Tackled by WYO at BYU 24.
|Sack
3 & 7 - WYO 37(4:24 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley sacked at WYO 26 for -11 yards (J.Nelson)
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 35(5:07 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 34(5:50 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - WYO 25(6:31 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 25. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 17(7:10 - 2nd) D.McNeely rushed to WYO 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 25.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 7(7:48 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 7. Catch made by T.Swen at WYO 7. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 6(8:34 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 7 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at WYO 7.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 3(9:14 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 6.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 50(9:25 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 47 yards to WYO 3 Center-A.Riggs. Downed by BYU.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BYU 50(10:04 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 46(10:40 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by L.Katoa at BYU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 46(10:47 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for I.Rex.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - BYU 39(11:22 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 46.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - BYU 44(11:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-J.Hall False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - BYU 42(12:02 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35(12:32 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 35. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at BYU 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(13:03 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by I.Rex at BYU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at BYU 35.
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 2nd) J.Hoyland extra point is good.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - WYO 4(13:06 - 2nd) W.Wieland rushed to BYU End Zone for 4 yards. W.Wieland for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 10(13:26 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to BYU 4 for 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 4.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 19(13:55 - 2nd) W.Wieland rushed to BYU 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 10.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24(14:39 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to BYU 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 19.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - WYO 43(15:00 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by W.Wieland at BYU 43. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 24.
|-4 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 39(0:26 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 43 for -4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 46(1:04 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 49(1:42 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to BYU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 46.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44(2:21 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 44. Catch made by P.Christensen at WYO 44. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at BYU 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(2:50 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 29. PENALTY on BYU-K.Pili Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:50 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - BYU 6(2:52 - 1st) C.Brooks rushed to WYO End Zone for 6 yards. C.Brooks for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+32 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 38(3:05 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by I.Rex at WYO 38. Gain of 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 6.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 44(3:40 - 1st) J.Hall scrambles to WYO 38 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WYO at WYO 38.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 9(4:25 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 9. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 9. Gain of 47 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - WYO 49(4:33 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 40 yards to BYU 9 Center-C.York. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WYO 49(4:40 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - WYO 47(5:24 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 46(6:01 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 46. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 46. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 47.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 38(6:36 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 38. Catch made by W.Wieland at WYO 38. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at WYO 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - WYO 36(7:24 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 31(8:00 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - BYU 30(8:09 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 39 yards to WYO 31 Center-A.Riggs. W.Wieland MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by WYO-W.Wieland at WYO 31. Tackled by BYU at WYO 31.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - BYU 31(8:44 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 31. Catch made by M.Davis at BYU 31. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - BYU 25(9:26 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by M.Davis at BYU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 25(9:59 - 1st) M.Davis rushed to BYU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 25.
|Kickoff
|(9:59 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 65 yards from WYO 35 to the BYU End Zone. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WYO 18(10:04 - 1st) J.Hoyland 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-C.York Holder-C.Stewart.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WYO 11(10:08 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 13(10:48 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 13(10:54 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - WYO 18(11:09 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-L.Lutui Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 26(11:45 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 18.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 45(12:23 - 1st) D.McNeely rushed to BYU 26 for 19 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 45(12:29 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for P.Christensen.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 45(13:05 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to BYU 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - WYO 41(13:48 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by T.Welch at WYO 41. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BYU at WYO 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 32(13:54 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at WYO 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - BYU 26(14:27 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 42 yards to WYO 32 Center-A.Riggs. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - BYU 26(14:30 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Epps.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - BYU 24(14:40 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 22(14:55 - 1st) J.Hall rushed to BYU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at BYU 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 62 yards from WYO 35 to the BYU 3. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at BYU 22.
-
7USC
OREGST
10
7
4th 11:54 PACN
-
WYO
19BYU
10
14
2nd 0:00 ESP2
-
STNFRD
18WASH
7
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
13UTAH
ARIZST
24
6
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
WMICH
SJST
0
17
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
GAST
41
24
Final ESP2
-
WVU
VATECH
33
10
Final ESPN
-
TNCHAT
ILL
0
31
Final BTN
-
UVA
CUSE
20
22
Final ESPN
-
NEVADA
AF
20
48
Final FS1
-
BOISE
UTEP
10
27
Final CBSSN
-
17BAYLOR
IOWAST
31
24
Final ESP2
-
BGREEN
MISSST
14
45
Final SECN
-
BUFF
EMICH
50
31
Final CBSSN
-
5CLEM
21WAKE
51
45
Final/2OT ABC
-
CMICH
14PSU
14
33
Final BTN
-
DUKE
KANSAS
27
35
Final FS1
-
KENTST
1UGA
22
39
Final ESP+
-
MD
4MICH
27
34
Final FOX
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN
14
17
Final/OT ESPN
-
RI
24PITT
24
45
Final ACCN
-
SFLA
LVILLE
3
41
Final
-
TCU
SMU
42
34
Final ESPU
-
FORD
OHIO
52
59
Final ESP+
-
UCLA
COLO
45
17
Final PACN
-
UMASS
TEMPLE
0
28
Final ESP+
-
FIU
WKY
0
73
Final CBSSN
-
20FLA
11TENN
33
38
Final CBS
-
IND
CINCY
24
45
Final ESP2
-
JMAD
APLST
32
28
Final ESP+
-
MINN
MICHST
34
7
Final BTN
-
MTSU
25MIAMI
45
31
Final ACCN
-
ND
UNC
45
32
Final ABC
-
NTEXAS
MEMP
34
44
Final ESP+
-
22TEXAS
TXTECH
34
37
Final/OT ESPN
-
TOLEDO
SDGST
14
17
Final FS1
-
TXSO
TXSA
24
52
Final
-
GATECH
UCF
10
27
Final ESPU
-
15OREG
WASHST
44
41
Final FOX
-
SACST
COLOST
41
10
Final MWN
-
TULSA
16MISS
27
35
Final SECN
-
ARIZ
CAL
31
49
Final PACN
-
AKRON
LIB
12
21
Final ESP+
-
ARKST
ODU
26
29
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
GAS
23
34
Final ESP+
-
NAVY
ECU
23
20
Final/2OT ESP+
-
RICE
HOU
27
34
Final ESP+
-
10ARK
23TXAM
21
23
Final ESPN
-
HOUBP
TXSTSM
0
34
Final ESP+
-
IOWA
RUT
27
10
Final FS1
-
LATECH
SALA
14
38
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
TROY
7
16
Final NFLN
-
NILL
8UK
23
31
Final ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST
34
24
Final CBSSN
-
USM
TULANE
27
24
Final ESP+
-
CHARLO
SC
20
56
Final ESPU
-
FAU
PURDUE
26
28
Final BTN
-
MIAOH
NWEST
17
14
Final BTN
-
NMEX
LSU
0
38
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
12NCST
10
41
Final
-
VANDY
2BAMA
3
55
Final SECN
-
WISC
3OHIOST
21
52
Final ABC
-
BC
FSU
14
44
Final ACCN
-
HAWAII
NMEXST
26
45
Final FLOF
-
KSTATE
6OKLA
41
34
Final FOX
-
UL
LAMON
17
21
Final ESP+