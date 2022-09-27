|
|
|SCST
|SC
South Carolina preps for S.C. State after game moved to Thursday
The teams immediately went into "hurry-up" mode Tuesday when the scheduled game between South Carolina and South Carolina State was moved up to Thursday night at Columbia, S.C., because of the inclement weather Hurricane Ian is expected to bring to the area.
But, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer acknowledged at his weekly press conference, "you can't do everything" in the short week.
"There's no perfect plan," Beamer said, "but we're trying put together the best plan for our team at this moment."
The Gamecocks (2-2) routed Charlotte 56-20 last week, rushing for 295 yards and breaking the game open with three second-half interceptions.
"I've got confidence in our run game and I believe we will get better there," Beamer said. "I believe we've shown that we can run the ball."
Sophomore MarShawn Lloyd ran for a career-high 169 yards, more than three times his previous best of 55 yards last year.
"Is that MarShawn Lloyd or is that Marshawn Lynch?" South Carolina State coach Buddy Pough said, referring to the former NFL star known for his power running.
Pough's Bulldogs (1-2) are coming off a 41-27 loss to North Carolina A&T. Without veteran running backs Kendrell Flowers and Alex James, the Bulldogs netted only 12 yards rushing while giving up 284 in the loss.
"We couldn't run the football and we couldn't stop the run," Pough said. "A very unusual sensation for us in a game such as this. We couldn't stop the run and we could not run the ball."
Oddsmakers have installed the Bulldogs as much as a 38-point favorite, but Pough said the game provides his players with an opportunity to show they can compete against a bigger program.
"It gives us a chance to show that we belong," he said, "and I think that means a bunch to a bunch of our individual guys."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Nick
3 QB
63 PaYds, INT, 92 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Rattler
7 QB
212 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 31 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|20
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|3
|9
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-11
|5-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|208
|398
|Total Plays
|54
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|179
|Rush Attempts
|36
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.7
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|75
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|7-18
|24-30
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|12-117
|5-57
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|5
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|3
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-34.4
|2-37.5
|Return Yards
|0
|93
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-30
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|3-63
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|75
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|179
|
|
|208
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Nick 3 QB
|T. Nick
|3/5
|63
|0
|1
|
C. Fields 2 QB
|C. Fields
|4/13
|12
|0
|2
|
D. Anthony 27 DB
|D. Anthony
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Nick 3 QB
|T. Nick
|13
|92
|1
|24
|
K. Flowers 26 RB
|K. Flowers
|14
|28
|0
|7
|
T. Smith 15 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Benson 6 RB
|J. Benson
|3
|7
|0
|3
|
J. Shaw 42 RB
|J. Shaw
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Anthony 27 DB
|D. Anthony
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
C. Fields 2 QB
|C. Fields
|3
|-8
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Davis 1 WR
|S. Davis
|6
|3
|62
|0
|32
|
A. James 22 RB
|A. James
|2
|2
|11
|0
|7
|
R. White 19 WR
|R. White
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Smith 15 RB
|T. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Houston 82 WR
|T. Houston
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Smith-Brown 85 WR
|J. Smith-Brown
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
H. Massey 87 WR
|H. Massey
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Davis 05 LB
|B. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Keith 0 S
|Z. Keith
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Nichols 10 DB
|D. Nichols
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Roberts 32 K
|D. Roberts
|1/1
|21
|0/0
|3
|
G. Zimmerman 30 K
|G. Zimmerman
|1/1
|21
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Roberts 32 K
|D. Roberts
|3
|45.3
|1
|52
|
B. Morros 36 K
|B. Morros
|2
|38.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. White 19 WR
|R. White
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|21/27
|212
|2
|2
|
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|3/3
|7
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|11
|80
|1
|31
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|5
|31
|1
|8
|
D. Miller 25 RB
|D. Miller
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|6
|15
|1
|10
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|4
|13
|0
|8
|
L. Doty 9 QB
|L. Doty
|1
|13
|1
|13
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|4
|1
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brooks 13 WR
|J. Brooks
|4
|3
|61
|0
|54
|
J. Bell 0 TE
|J. Bell
|2
|2
|48
|0
|35
|
A. Wells Jr. 3 WR
|A. Wells Jr.
|7
|7
|38
|0
|23
|
A. Stogner 18 TE
|A. Stogner
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
|
A. Brown 10 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Lloyd 1 RB
|M. Lloyd
|3
|3
|11
|1
|9
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|2
|2
|8
|0
|7
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Beal-Smith 8 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
N. Adkins 44 TE
|N. Adkins
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Dial 24 DB
|M. Dial
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Hemingway 91 DL
|T. Hemingway
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Martin-Scott 22 LB
|B. Martin-Scott
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|0-1
|0.5
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Jeter 98 K
|M. Jeter
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|
A. Herrera 40 K
|A. Herrera
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Kroeger 39 P
|K. Kroeger
|2
|37.5
|1
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. McDowell 21 RB
|J. McDowell
|3
|18.7
|27
|0
|
X. Legette 17 WR
|X. Legette
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:46 - 4th) A.Herrera extra point is good.
|+13 YD
1 & 13 - SC 13(1:53 - 4th) L.Doty rushed to SCS End Zone for 13 yards. L.Doty for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - SC 9(2:00 - 4th) D.Miller rushed to SCS End Zone for yards. D.Miller for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SC-SC Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - SC 32(2:39 - 4th) D.Miller rushed to SCS 9 for 23 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 9.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - SCST 10(2:56 - 4th) D.Roberts punts 52 yards to SC 38 Center-SCS. J.Vann returned punt from the SC 38. Tackled by SCS at SCS 32.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - SCST 10(3:26 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for T.Houston.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - SCST 15(3:26 - 4th) PENALTY on SCS-SCS False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-6 YD
2 & 9 - SCST 21(3:42 - 4th) C.Fields rushed to SCS 15 for -6 yards. C.Fields FUMBLES forced by SC. Fumble RECOVERED by SCS-C.Fields at SCS 15. Tackled by SC at SCS 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 20(4:40 - 4th) J.Shaw rushed to SCS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 21.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SC 41(4:52 - 4th) K.Kroeger punts 39 yards to SCS 20 Center-SC. Fair catch by R.Bailey.
|-3 YD
3 & 2 - SC 44(5:36 - 4th) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SC 40(6:14 - 4th) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SC 36(6:41 - 4th) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 40.
|Kickoff
|(6:48 - 4th) SCS kicks 47 yards from SCS 35 to the SC 18. J.McDowell returns the kickoff. Tackled by SCS at SC 36.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - SCST 11(6:52 - 4th) G.Zimmerman 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-SCS Holder-SCS.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SCST 4(6:57 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for S.Davis.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SCST 4(7:07 - 4th) T.Nick steps back to pass. T.Nick pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SCST 9(7:59 - 4th) T.Nick rushed to SC 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 4.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SCST 24(8:08 - 4th) T.Nick steps back to pass. T.Nick pass incomplete intended for S.Davis. PENALTY on SC-K.Banks Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 48(8:49 - 4th) T.Nick pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by S.Davis at SC 48. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 24. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 37(9:49 - 4th) T.Smith rushed to SC 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - SCST 27(10:00 - 4th) T.Nick rushed to SCS 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(10:31 - 4th) J.Benson rushed to SCS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 27.
|Kickoff
|(10:31 - 4th) M.Jeter kicks 56 yards from SC 35 to the SCS 9. Fair catch by R.White.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
4 & 11 - SC 35(12:03 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to SCS 35. Catch made by J.McDowell at SCS 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 34. PENALTY on SC-SC Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|-4 YD
3 & 7 - SC 31(12:47 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SCS 35 for -4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - SC 37(13:07 - 4th) J.McDowell rushed to SCS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 31.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 34(13:29 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to SCS 34. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SCS 34. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 37.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - SC 46(13:50 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 34 for 12 yards. M.Lloyd FUMBLES forced by B.Davis. Fumble RECOVERED by SC-J.Gwyn at SCS 34. Tackled by SCS at SCS 34.
|-3 YD
2 & 1 - SC 43(14:06 - 4th) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 48(14:47 - 4th) L.Doty pass complete to SC 48. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SC 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 43.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - SCST 23(14:47 - 4th) SCS punts 29 yards to SC 48 Center-SCS. SC returned punt from the SC 48. Tackled by SCS at SC 48.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - SCST 23(15:00 - 4th) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for S.Davis.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - SCST 24(0:06 - 3rd) C.Fields rushed to SCS 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 23.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(0:52 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SCS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 24.
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 63 yards from SC 35 to the SCS 2. Fair catch by R.White.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SC 1(0:52 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SCS End Zone for 1 yards. C.Beal-Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - SC 6(1:25 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 6. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 1.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - SC 9(2:02 - 3rd) J.Bell rushed to SCS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SC 9(2:53 - 3rd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Brown.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SC 18(3:14 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 18. Catch made by C.Beal-Smith at SCS 18. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 9.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - SC 22(3:30 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 22. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 28(4:14 - 3rd) S.Rattler scrambles to SCS 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 22.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(4:24 - 3rd) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SCS 28 for 10 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 28.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27(4:42 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by J.Bell at SC 27. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 38.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 6 - SCST 47(4:42 - 3rd) T.Nick pass INTERCEPTED at SC 27. Intercepted by M.Dial at SC 27. Tackled by SCS at SC 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - SCST 45(5:42 - 3rd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 43(6:03 - 3rd) J.Benson rushed to SCS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - SCST 25(6:03 - 3rd) SCS punts 0 yards to SCS 25 Center-SCS. J.Vann returned punt from the SCS 25. J.Vann FUMBLES forced by SCS. Fumble RECOVERED by SCS-T.Hicks at SCS 47. Tackled by SC at SCS 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - SCST 24(6:52 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SCS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 25.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - SCST 27(7:38 - 3rd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 24 for -3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 24.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(8:17 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SCS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 27.
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:07 - 3rd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - SC 15(8:17 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 15. Catch made by A.Stogner at SCS 15. Gain of 15 yards. A.Stogner for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 14(9:13 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 14. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 14. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 15.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - SC 37(9:37 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 37. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 37. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 38(10:22 - 3rd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 38. Catch made by J.Brooks at SCS 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 37.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SC 42(10:43 - 3rd) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 38 for 20 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 38.
|Kickoff
|(10:45 - 3rd) D.Roberts kicks 50 yards from SCS 35 to the SC 15. J.McDowell returns the kickoff. Tackled by SCS at SC 42.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:45 - 3rd) G.Zimmerman extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SCST 1(10:51 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SC End Zone for 1 yards. T.Nick for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - SCST 8(11:20 - 3rd) T.Nick pass complete to SC 8. Catch made by A.James at SC 8. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 1.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 11(12:25 - 3rd) J.Benson rushed to SC 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 8.
|+32 YD
2 & 8 - SCST 43(13:07 - 3rd) T.Nick pass complete to SC 43. Catch made by S.Davis at SC 43. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 45(13:35 - 3rd) K.Flowers rushed to SC 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 43.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 36(14:03 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SC 45 for 19 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - SCST 34(14:29 - 3rd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Nick rushed to SCS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - SC 6(0:45 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SCS End Zone for 6 yards. S.Rattler for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SCS-Z.Keith Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - SC 18(0:54 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SCS 13 for 5 yards. S.Rattler ran out of bounds. PENALTY on SCS-SCS Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - SC 20(1:36 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 20. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 18.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 26(2:18 - 2nd) S.Rattler rushed to SCS 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SC 48(2:51 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 48. Catch made by J.McDowell at SCS 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 41. PENALTY on SCS-B.Davis Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 48(2:56 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 37(2:55 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for A.Wells. PENALTY on SCS-C.Simmons Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - SCST 11(3:13 - 2nd) D.Roberts punts 52 yards to SC 37 Center-SCS. Downed by SCS.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - SCST 11(3:19 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SCST 5(4:05 - 2nd) T.Nick rushed to SCS 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 2(4:42 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 5.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 14 - SC 20(4:50 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at SCS 2. Intercepted by Z.Keith at SCS 2. Tackled by SC at SCS 2.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - SC 16(5:35 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 20 for -4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SC 16(5:41 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Vann.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - SC 21(6:09 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 21 for yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 19. PENALTY on SCS-SCS Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - SC 29(6:30 - 2nd) S.Rattler scrambles to SCS 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SC 29(6:35 - 2nd) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for N.Adkins.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SC 30(7:16 - 2nd) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 29.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 18 - SCST 41(7:28 - 2nd) C.Fields pass INTERCEPTED at SC 29. Intercepted by S.Greene at SC 29. Pushed out of bounds by SCS at SCS 45. PENALTY on SCS-C.Simon Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
2 & 17 - SCST 40(8:11 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to SC 40. Catch made by H.Massey at SC 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 41.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - SCST 40(8:16 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Smith-Brown.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SCST 33(8:16 - 2nd) T.Nick rushed to SC End Zone for yards. T.Nick for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on SCS-C.Simon Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - SCST 48(8:28 - 2nd) C.Fields pass INTERCEPTED at SC 15. Intercepted by D.Reed at SC 15. Tackled by SCS at SC 15. PENALTY on SC-M.Dial Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SCST 48(8:48 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for H.Massey.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SCST 48(9:38 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SC 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 48.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SCST 37(9:44 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Smith-Brown. PENALTY on SC-C.Smith Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SCST 37(10:20 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SCST 34(10:56 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SCST 28(11:30 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to SCS 28. Catch made by S.Davis at SCS 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 25(12:04 - 2nd) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 28.
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 2nd) M.Jeter kicks 65 yards from SC 35 to the SCS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:04 - 2nd) M.Jeter extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SC 1(12:09 - 2nd) J.Bell rushed to SCS End Zone for 1 yards. J.Bell for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - SC 4(12:44 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to SCS 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 1.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SC 12(13:15 - 2nd) J.McDowell rushed to SCS 4 for 8 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 4.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - SC 25(13:57 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 25. Catch made by J.Bell at SCS 25. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by SCS at SCS 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SC 31(14:40 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 31. Catch made by J.Brooks at SCS 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 25.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - SC 15(15:00 - 2nd) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 15. Catch made by J.Brooks at SC 15. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - SC 11(0:14 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 11. Catch made by C.Beal-Smith at SC 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 15.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - SC 6(0:23 - 1st) S.Rattler steps back to pass. S.Rattler pass incomplete intended for J.Brooks. PENALTY on SCS-P.Godbolt Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - SC 7(1:04 - 1st) C.Beal-Smith rushed to SC 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 6.
|+4 YD
1 & 12 - SC 3(1:46 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 3. Catch made by A.Wells at SC 3. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 7.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SC 5(1:46 - 1st) PENALTY on SC-J.Nichols False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 4 - SCST 37(1:54 - 1st) D.Roberts punts 32 yards to SC 5 Center-SCS. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - SCST 38(2:40 - 1st) T.Nick rushed to SC 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 37.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SCST 38(3:24 - 1st) K.Flowers rushed to SC 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 43(4:06 - 1st) K.Flowers rushed to SC 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 38.
|+12 YD
1 & 1 - SCST 45(4:24 - 1st) T.Nick rushed to SC 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 43.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 36(4:43 - 1st) T.Nick rushed to SC 25 for 24 yards. Tackled by SC at SC 25. PENALTY on SCS-A.James Illegal Block Above the Waist 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 1st) A.Herrera kicks onside 9 from SCS 45 to SCS 36. SCS returns the kickoff.
|Kickoff
|(4:43 - 1st) M.Jeter kicks 30 yards from SC 50 to the SCS 18. R.Bailey returns the kickoff. Tackled by SC at SCS 25. PENALTY on SCS-SCS Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(4:48 - 1st) PENALTY on SCS-SCS Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
|(4:48 - 1st) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. T.Hemingway rushed to SCS 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - SC 5(4:48 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 5. Catch made by M.Lloyd at SCS 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Lloyd for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - SC 6(5:37 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 6. Catch made by A.Wells at SCS 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - SC 8(6:19 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 8. Catch made by N.Adkins at SCS 8. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 6.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SC 19(6:53 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SCS 19. Catch made by A.Brown at SCS 19. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 8.
|+31 YD
2 & 7 - SC 50(7:24 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 19 for 31 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SC 47(7:51 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SCS 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by SCS at SCS 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 8 - SCST 18(8:12 - 1st) B.Morros punts 35 yards to SC 47 Center-SCS. Downed by SCS.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - SCST 23(8:15 - 1st) PENALTY on SCS-T.Hicks False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - SCST 20(9:04 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to SCS 20. Catch made by R.White at SCS 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 23.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - SCST 20(9:12 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for S.Davis.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 16(9:17 - 1st) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - SC 48(9:26 - 1st) K.Kroeger punts 36 yards to SCS 16 Center-SC. Fair catch by J.Moody.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - SC 47(10:11 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - SC 42(10:32 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 42. Catch made by J.Vann at SC 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SC 40(11:09 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 42.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SC 25(11:32 - 1st) M.Lloyd rushed to SC 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
3 & 11 - SCST 34(11:41 - 1st) B.Morros punts 41 yards to SC 25 Center-SCS. Downed by SCS.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SCST 34(13:14 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Reese.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - SCST 31(13:30 - 1st) T.Nick rushed to SCS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SCST 32(13:45 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at SCS 31 for -1 yards (S.Greene; T.Hemingway)
|+7 YD
2 & 64 - SCST 25(14:09 - 1st) K.Flowers rushed to SCS 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SCST 21(14:19 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to SCS 21. Catch made by A.James at SCS 21. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by SC at SCS 25.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 4 - SC 34(14:30 - 1st) S.Rattler pass INTERCEPTED at SC 21. Intercepted by D.Nichols at SC 21. Tackled by SC at SC 21. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SC 27(14:55 - 1st) S.Rattler pass complete to SC 27. Catch made by X.Legette at SC 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by SCS at SC 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Roberts kicks 49 yards from SCS 35 to the SC 16. J.McDowell returns the kickoff. Tackled by SCS at SC 27.
-
SCST
SC
10
50
4th 1:46 SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
17
24
3rd 12:03 ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
0
055 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:00pm ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
0
065 O/U
+4
Fri 7:30pm CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
0
039 O/U
-6.5
Fri 8:00pm FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+2.5
Fri 10:30pm ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
0
044 O/U
-14.5
Fri 11:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
0
054 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
0
043.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
0
051 O/U
+14.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
0
042 O/U
+10.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
038 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
0
069 O/U
+6
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
0
052 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
050.5 O/U
-19
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
057 O/U
-7.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
054.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
051.5 O/U
-21.5
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
060 O/U
+4.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
057 O/U
+9.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
050 O/U
+9.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
052 O/U
+23.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
059 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
0
058.5 O/U
-8
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
051 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-40
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
054.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
064 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
067.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+9
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053.5 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
042.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
054.5 O/U
+3
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
064 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
058.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
046.5 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
054.5 O/U
-5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
061 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
044 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+3
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+29
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
063 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
049 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
060.5 O/U
-25.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
064 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
UCF
0
064.5 O/U
-3
Sun 1:00pm