Jaren Hall leads No. 19 BYU against in-state rival Utah State
Jaren Hall is a rising pro prospect and the BYU quarterback will look to have another big game when he leads the No. 19 Cougars into Thursday night's contest against visiting Utah State at Provo, Utah.
Hall has topped 300 yards in back-to-back games and has nine touchdown passes against one interception this season for the Cougars (3-1). He matched his career high of four touchdown passes and passed for a season-high 337 yards during Saturday's 38-24 home win over Wyoming.
He enters the game against Utah State (1-3) with a streak of 115 consecutive passes without being intercepted. It is his third career streak of 100 or more throws without being picked off. He also has streaks of 163 and 119 in his career.
"Jaren's smart, and he has a great football IQ," Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said. "... Jaren always wants to get better, and we are lucky to have him as the leader on our team. I just like that he takes care of the football."
Hall has passed for 1,164 yards this season and has completed 71.5 percent of his passes despite receiver Gunner Romney missing the first four games due to an undisclosed injury.
Hall is on pace to easily outdo last year's success, when he completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,583 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.
The Cougars racked up 525 yards of total offense against Wyoming to mark the second time they topped 500 this season.
"I'm glad we were able to get the win, and these guys were resilient and played hard," Sitake said. "We have a quick turnaround for the Utah State game so we need to get ready for that."
Utah State has lost its last three games by an average of 31 points. The Aggies were shellacked by Alabama, whipped by FCS program Weber State and lost its Mountain West conference opener to visiting UNLV on Saturday.
Making the struggles more maddening is that Utah State matched the program record for victories last season, going 11-3.
"No one is more frustrated than we are," Aggies coach Blake Anderson said. "We got used to a lot of success last year and right now, we haven't seen it."
Utah State committed six turnovers in the 34-24 loss to UNLV, and five were interceptions from quarterback Logan Bonner, a seventh-year senior who began his career at Arkansas State and followed Anderson to Logan after the 2020 campaign.
A year ago, Bonner set program records of 3,628 yards and 36 touchdowns while being picked off 12 times. This season, he has thrown for 753 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The Aggies are averaging just 15.5 points per game while allowing an average of 36.
Anderson admitted there isn't much time to resolve all his club's issues prior to facing the Cougars.
"Short week against BYU. It's going to be a huge challenge," Anderson said. "We have to build on the few things that we did well, try to get better this week and find a way to put it all together in one game. See if we can get that done."
BYU recorded a 34-20 victory at Utah State last season for its fourth win in the past six meetings.
The series will go on hiatus after the contest because the Cougars canceled the next four season's worth of games due to its upcoming entrance to the Big 12. BYU will lose scheduling flexibility by leaving the ranks of independent programs.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|8
|Rushing
|7
|1
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|1-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|244
|177
|Total Plays
|53
|25
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|140
|4
|Rush Attempts
|33
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|0.4
|Yards Passing
|104
|173
|Comp. - Att.
|12-20
|10-15
|Yards Per Pass
|4.4
|9.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-30
|6-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-34.5
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|21
|34
|Punts - Returns
|2-21
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-34
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|173
|
|
|140
|RUSH YDS
|4
|
|
|244
|TOTAL YDS
|177
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|12/20
|104
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|11
|63
|0
|23
|
R. Briggs 22 RB
|R. Briggs
|8
|44
|0
|9
|
C. Legas 5 QB
|C. Legas
|13
|31
|1
|8
|
L. Williams 16 QB
|L. Williams
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cobbs 8 WR
|B. Cobbs
|9
|8
|64
|1
|14
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|4
|3
|38
|0
|24
|
C. Tyler Jr. 4 RB
|C. Tyler Jr.
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Davis 6 WR
|N. Davis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McGriff 10 WR
|J. McGriff
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
H. Reynolds 27 S
|H. Reynolds
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafisi 2 LB
|M. Tafisi
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Anyanwu 22 CB
|M. Anyanwu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vongphachanh 10 LB
|A. Vongphachanh
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Joyner Jr. 0 DE
|P. Joyner Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Larsen 19 S
|I. Larsen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 6 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Vakauta 96 DT
|P. Vakauta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Vaughns 11 DE
|B. Vaughns
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Neves 23 LB
|K. Neves
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 12 CB
|A. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Coles 59 K
|C. Coles
|1/1
|50
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Kotsanlee 63 P
|S. Kotsanlee
|2
|34.5
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Vaughn 0 WR
|T. Vaughn
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jones 31 RB
|C. Jones
|2
|10.5
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|10/15
|173
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Davis 19 RB
|M. Davis
|4
|27
|0
|14
|
C. Brooks 2 RB
|C. Brooks
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|
J. Hall 3 QB
|J. Hall
|2
|-15
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cosper 20 WR
|B. Cosper
|3
|3
|56
|0
|40
|
K. Hill 1 WR
|K. Hill
|3
|2
|46
|1
|31
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|5
|2
|32
|0
|34
|
K. Epps 0 WR
|K. Epps
|2
|2
|25
|0
|16
|
E. Erickson 97 TE
|E. Erickson
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Harper 1 DB
|M. Harper
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Alfrey 25 DB
|T. Alfrey
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jeudy-Lally 11 DB
|G. Jeudy-Lally
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|2-1
|1.0
|1
|
T. Batty 92 DL
|T. Batty
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hayes 18 DB
|K. Hayes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 94 DL
|J. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haws 95 DL
|C. Haws
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bywater 2 LB
|B. Bywater
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Tofa 51 DL
|A. Tofa
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 0 DB
|J. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Slade 26 DB
|E. Slade
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pili 41 LB
|K. Pili
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|1/1
|45
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Rehkow 24 P
|R. Rehkow
|3
|43.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
H. Nyberg 23 WR
|H. Nyberg
|3
|27.3
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd kicks onside 18 from BYU 35 to UTS 47. UTS returns the kickoff. Tackled by BYU at UTS 47.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 3rd) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 14(12:26 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTS 14. Catch made by E.Erickson at UTS 14. Gain of 14 yards. E.Erickson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+16 YD
2 & 2 - BYU 30(12:54 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to UTS 30. Catch made by K.Epps at UTS 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at UTS 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 38(13:12 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to UTS 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds; A.Carter at UTS 30.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 47(13:56 - 3rd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 47. Catch made by K.Hill at BYU 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Tafisi at UTS 38.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - BYU 33(14:10 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to BYU 47 for 14 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at BYU 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 30(14:53 - 3rd) M.Davis rushed to BYU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Vaughns; M.Tafisi at BYU 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Alford at BYU 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - UTAHST 40(0:23 - 2nd) S.Kotsanlee punts 40 yards to BYU End Zone Center-J.Garcia. Touchback.
3 & 10 - UTAHST(0:30 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on UTS-C.Motes Offensive Holding 10 yards declined. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UTAHST 40(0:36 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(0:37 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(0:48 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 36. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 36. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 26(1:08 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 26. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Jeudy-Lally; J.Robinson at UTS 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 18(1:57 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 18. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; M.Harper at UTS 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - UTAHST 14(2:18 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 14. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 14. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Jeudy-Lally at UTS 18.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 19(2:18 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 19. Catch made by B.Lane at UTS 19. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 45. PENALTY on UTS-UTS Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:32 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd kicks 63 yards from BYU 35 to the UTS 2. T.Vaughn returns the kickoff. Tackled by J. Boren; T.Gunther at UTS 19.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - BYU 35(2:37 - 2nd) J.Oldroyd 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Riggs Holder-R.Rehkow.
|Sack
3 & 15 - BYU 22(3:17 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at UTS 28 for -6 yards (I.Larsen)
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BYU 17(3:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on BYU-C.Barrington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 17(3:25 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for G.Romney.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 17(3:29 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for K.Hill.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 43(3:46 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 43. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 43. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 17.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - BYU 33(4:07 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 33. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 33. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by G.Hall at BYU 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - BYU 31(4:47 - 2nd) M.Davis rushed to BYU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; B.Vaughns at BYU 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 25(5:04 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 25. Catch made by B.Cosper at BYU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh at BYU 31.
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the BYU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 2nd) C.Coles extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 14(5:10 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 14. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BYU 14. Gain of 14 yards. B.Cobbs for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+23 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 37(5:26 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 14 for 23 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at BYU 14.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 44(5:54 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 44. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BYU 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hayes at BYU 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - UTAHST 50(6:16 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - UTAHST 44(6:49 - 2nd) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 44. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 44. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hayes at UTS 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 43(7:13 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at UTS 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - BYU 15(7:22 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 45 yards to UTS 40 Center-A.Riggs. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 40. C.Jones ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
3 & 10 - BYU 17(8:01 - 2nd) C.Brooks rushed to BYU 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Vongphachanh; K.Neves at BYU 15.
|Sack
2 & 1 - BYU 26(8:50 - 2nd) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall sacked at BYU 17 for -9 yards (M.Tafisi)
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 17(9:28 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 17. Catch made by K.Epps at BYU 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by P.Joyner at BYU 26.
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 2nd) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Carter at BYU 17.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 25 - UTAHST 40(9:40 - 2nd) C.Coles 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Garcia Holder-S.Kotsanlee.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - UTAHST 18(9:40 - 2nd) PENALTY on UTS-UTS Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UTAHST 18(9:45 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for N.Davis.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UTAHST 18(9:45 - 2nd) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for J.McGriff. PENALTY on UTS-J.McGriff Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 18(10:20 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 18 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Alfrey at BYU 18.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UTAHST 20(10:46 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to BYU 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; T.Batty at BYU 18.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 21(11:30 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Fauatea at BYU 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 23(12:01 - 2nd) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at BYU 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 29(12:26 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to BYU 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - BYU 5(12:39 - 2nd) R.Rehkow punts 42 yards to BYU 47 Center-A.Riggs. C.Jones returned punt from the BYU 47. Tackled by BYU at BYU 29.
|-2 YD
3 & 15 - BYU 7(13:24 - 2nd) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 7. Catch made by G.Romney at BYU 7. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by H.Reynolds at BYU 5.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BYU 7(14:06 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Vakauta at BYU 7.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 12(14:41 - 2nd) L.Katoa rushed to BYU 7 for -5 yards. L.Katoa FUMBLES forced by UTS. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-BYU at BYU 7. Tackled by UTS at BYU 7.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTAHST 13(14:41 - 2nd) C.Legas rushed to BYU 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 13. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. C.Legas rushed to BYU 13 for 0 yards. C.Legas FUMBLES forced by M.Harper. Fumble RECOVERED by BYU-T.Alfrey at BYU 12. Tackled by UTS at BYU 12.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 24(0:36 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to BYU 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 24(0:43 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UTAHST 29(0:57 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-J.Singh Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UTAHST 29(1:44 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to BYU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - UTAHST 30(2:14 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to BYU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(2:34 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to BYU 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 30.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - UTAHST 49(2:51 - 1st) PENALTY on BYU-M.Tooley Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 48(3:04 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by BYU at UTS 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UTAHST 44(3:30 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at UTS 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 40(3:55 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater at UTS 44.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - BYU 11(4:09 - 1st) R.Rehkow punts 41 yards to UTS 44 Center-A.Riggs. C.Jones returned punt from the UTS 44. Tackled by P.Wilgar at UTS 48. PENALTY on BYU-BYU Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - BYU 11(4:15 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for G.Romney.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - BYU 11(4:20 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for BYU.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BYU 11(4:26 - 1st) J.Hall steps back to pass. J.Hall pass incomplete intended for G.Romney.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - UTAHST 40(4:33 - 1st) S.Kotsanlee punts 29 yards to BYU 11 Center-J.Garcia. Fair catch by H.Nyberg.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UTAHST 34(5:07 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at BYU 40 for -6 yards (A.Tofa)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTAHST 34(5:14 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for UTS.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 35(5:59 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to BYU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Batty at BYU 34.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UTAHST 42(6:24 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to BYU 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 45(6:46 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to BYU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar at BYU 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 50(7:03 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 50. Catch made by B.Cobbs at UTS 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by BYU at BYU 45.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UTAHST 41(7:11 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 50 for 9 yards. Tackled by BYU at UTS 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 36(7:35 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar at UTS 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UTAHST 30(7:58 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to UTS 30. Catch made by T.Vaughn at UTS 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by BYU at UTS 36. PENALTY on BYU-L.Fauatea Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UTAHST 25(8:29 - 1st) R.Briggs rushed to UTS 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; E. Slade at UTS 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(8:35 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for T.Vaughn.
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|Int
3 & 9 - UTAHST 26(8:46 - 1st) C.Legas pass INTERCEPTED at UTS 34. Intercepted by M.Tooley at UTS 34. M.Tooley for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UTAHST 24(9:20 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey; C.Haws at UTS 26.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - UTAHST 19(9:29 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs. PENALTY on BYU-T.Batty Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - UTAHST 20(9:56 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Tooley at UTS 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(9:56 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-C.Motes False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(9:56 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:56 - 1st) J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 31(10:07 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to UTS 31. Catch made by K.Hill at UTS 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.Hill for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - BYU 35(10:30 - 1st) J.Hall pass complete to BYU 35. Catch made by G.Romney at BYU 35. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by M.Anyanwu at UTS 31.
|Kickoff
|(10:39 - 1st) E.Nimrod kicks 65 yards from UTS 35 to the BYU End Zone. H.Nyberg returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by X.Steele at BYU 35.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:39 - 1st) C.Coles extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(10:39 - 1st) PENALTY on UTS-C.Coles Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - UTAHST 8(10:45 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to BYU End Zone for 8 yards. C.Legas for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UTAHST 8(10:55 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas pass incomplete intended for B.Cobbs.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 20(11:18 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Haws at BYU 15. PENALTY on BYU-T.Batty Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - UTAHST 26(12:05 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 26. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BYU 26. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey at BYU 20.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 33(12:23 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Alfrey; M.Tooley at BYU 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - UTAHST 45(12:39 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 46. Catch made by B.Cobbs at BYU 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Bywater; K.Hayes at BYU 33.
|Sack
2 & 9 - UTAHST 44(13:16 - 1st) C.Legas steps back to pass. C.Legas sacked at BYU 45 for -1 yards (M.Tooley)
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 46(13:31 - 1st) C.Legas pass complete to BYU 45. Catch made by C.Tyler at BYU 45. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Jeudy-Lally at BYU 44.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 38(13:55 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to BYU 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Harper at BYU 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UTAHST 34(14:05 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilgar; K.Pili at UTS 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UTAHST 31(14:36 - 1st) C.Tyler rushed to UTS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Fauatea; C.Haws at UTS 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAHST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Legas rushed to UTS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haws; T.Alfrey at UTS 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Oldroyd kicks 65 yards from BYU 35 to the UTS End Zone. Touchback.
