Drive Chart
CIT
APLST

Preview not available

Preview not available
APLST
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
0:16 POS
+2 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 35
0:30
A.Castle rushed to APP 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Estes; H.Elmore at APP 37.
CIT
0 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
2:08 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 CIT 31
0:41
J.Platte punts 34 yards to APP 35 Center-CIT. Fair catch by T.Page.
+1 YD
3RD & 5 CIT 30
1:23
P.Derrick rushed to CIT 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at CIT 31.
+2 YD
2ND & 7 CIT 28
1:59
P.Derrick rushed to CIT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at CIT 30.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 CIT 25
2:38
O.Jones rushed to CIT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; A.Parker at CIT 28.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:38
M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CIT End Zone. Touchback.
APLST
2 Pass
63 Rush
85 YDS
3:54 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:38
M.Hughes extra point is good.
+1 YD
1ST & Goal CIT 1
2:43
C.Brice rushed to CIT End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brice for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+30 YD
1ST & 20 CIT 31
3:11
C.Brice pass complete to CIT 31. Catch made by C.Horn at CIT 31. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at CIT 1.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CIT 21
3:40
D.Davis rushed to CIT 21 for yards. Tackled by H.Black at CIT 22. PENALTY on APP-C.Hodges Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 2:38
M.Hughes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:38
C.Brice rushed to CIT End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brice for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
85
yds
3:54
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:18
M.Hughes extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:18
C.Brice pass complete to CIT 44. Catch made by D.Davis at CIT 44. Gain of 44 yards. D.Davis for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
74
yds
2:42
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 0 8
Rushing 0 4
Passing 0 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-3 0-2
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-2
Total Net Yards 5 179
Total Plays 9 20
Avg Gain 0.6 9.0
Net Yards Rushing 5 61
Rush Attempts 8 12
Avg Rush Yards 0.6 5.1
Yards Passing 0 118
Comp. - Att. 0-1 6-8
Yards Per Pass -3.0 14.8
Penalties - Yards 1-5 1-10
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-32.7 0-0.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
The Citadel 1-2 0---0
App. St. 2-2 14---14
Kidd Brewer Stadium Boone, NC
 0 PASS YDS 118
5 RUSH YDS 61
5 TOTAL YDS 179
The Citadel
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
P. Derrick  13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 176 2 2 101.1
P. Derrick 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Billings  23 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 166 0
L. Billings 2 5 0 3
O. Jones  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 18 0
O. Jones 1 3 0 3
S. Llewellyn  34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 85 0
S. Llewellyn 1 2 0 2
J. Graves-Billips  19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 45 0
J. Graves-Billips 1 -2 0 -2
P. Derrick  13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 96 0
P. Derrick 3 -3 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Wallace  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
C. Wallace 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mack  7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Mack 3-1 0.0 0
B. Horn  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Horn 2-0 0.0 0
H. Black  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Black 2-1 0.0 0
M. Ravenel  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Ravenel 2-0 0.0 0
C. Beverly  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Beverly 1-0 0.0 0
D. Poole  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Poole 1-1 0.0 0
T. Wallace  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Wallace 1-1 0.0 0
K. Pierce  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Pierce 0-1 0.0 0
K. Estes  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Estes 0-2 0.0 0
H. Elmore  75 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
H. Elmore 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Platte  90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 32.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
J. Platte 3 32.7 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Graves-Billips  19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
J. Graves-Billips 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 118 1 0 240.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 1014 11 2 151.1
C. Brice 6/8 118 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Peoples  6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
53 264 2
C. Peoples 3 29 0 14
D. Harrington  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 157 1
D. Harrington 4 15 0 9
A. Marshall  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 92 1
A. Marshall 2 9 0 8
C. Brice  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 21 0
C. Brice 2 6 1 5
A. Castle  44 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
A. Castle 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Davis  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 204 1
D. Davis 2 2 47 1 44
C. Horn  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 192 2
C. Horn 1 1 30 0 30
K. Robinson  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 176 1
K. Robinson 2 1 26 0 26
D. Stroman  22 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 1
D. Stroman 1 1 10 0 10
C. Peoples  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
C. Peoples 1 1 5 0 5
E. Wilson  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
E. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Cobb  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Cobb 1-0 0.0 0
A. Parker  15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Parker 1-2 0.0 0
K. Brown  28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
K. Brown 1-1 1.0 0
S. Jones Jr.  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jones Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
H. Paillant  43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
H. Paillant 1-1 0.0 0
D. Dingle-Prince  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Dingle-Prince 0-1 0.0 0
J. McLeod  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McLeod 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Hughes  99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/4 16/16
M. Hughes 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Robinson  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 10 0
K. Robinson 2 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 CIT 35 2:25 3 -6 Punt
8:01 APLST 46 1:29 3 0 Punt
2:38 CIT 25 2:08 3 6 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 APLST 21 2:42 6 74 TD
9:53 APLST 28 1:52 5 18 Downs
6:32 APLST 25 3:54 8 75 TD
0:30 APLST 35 0:16 1 2

APP
Mountaineers

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(0:30 - 1st) A.Castle rushed to APP 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Estes; H.Elmore at APP 37.

CIT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 4 - CIT 31
(0:41 - 1st) J.Platte punts 34 yards to APP 35 Center-CIT. Fair catch by T.Page.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - CIT 30
(1:23 - 1st) P.Derrick rushed to CIT 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at CIT 31.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - CIT 28
(1:59 - 1st) P.Derrick rushed to CIT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at CIT 30.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 25
(2:38 - 1st) O.Jones rushed to CIT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; A.Parker at CIT 28.
Kickoff
(2:38 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CIT End Zone. Touchback.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:54 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(2:38 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 1
(2:43 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to CIT End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brice for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+30 YD
1 & 20 - APLST 31
(3:11 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to CIT 31. Catch made by C.Horn at CIT 31. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at CIT 1.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 21
(3:40 - 1st) D.Davis rushed to CIT 21 for yards. Tackled by H.Black at CIT 22. PENALTY on APP-C.Hodges Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 26
(4:09 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to CIT 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Black at CIT 21.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 27
(4:47 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to CIT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Estes; T.Wallace at CIT 26.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 35
(5:24 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to CIT 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at CIT 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 35
(5:29 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49
(5:59 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to CIT 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Ravenel at CIT 35.
+26 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25
(6:32 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Ravenel at CIT 49.

CIT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:29 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 10 - CIT 46
(6:39 - 1st) J.Platte punts 21 yards to APP 25 Center-CIT. Out of bounds.
-2 YD
3 & 8 - CIT 44
(7:22 - 1st) J.Graves-Billips rushed to APP 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 46.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - CIT 46
(7:56 - 1st) S.Llewellyn rushed to APP 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; K.Brown at APP 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIT 46
(8:01 - 1st) P.Derrick steps back to pass. P.Derrick pass incomplete intended for C.Wallace.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Downs (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 47
(8:09 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Poole; D.Mack at APP 46.
No Gain
3 & 1 - APLST 47
(8:15 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
+5 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 42
(8:49 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to APP 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Black at APP 47.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38
(9:26 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at APP 42.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 28
(9:53 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 28. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Poole at APP 38.

CIT
Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 16 - CIT 29
(10:00 - 1st) J.Platte punts 43 yards to APP 28 Center-CIT. Fair catch by T.Page.
Sack
3 & 10 - CIT 35
(10:37 - 1st) P.Derrick steps back to pass. P.Derrick sacked at CIT 29 for -6 yards (K.Brown)
Penalty
3 & 5 - CIT 40
(11:01 - 1st) PENALTY on CIT-N.Njoku False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - CIT 38
(11:46 - 1st) L.Billings rushed to CIT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant; A.Parker at CIT 40.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 35
(12:18 - 1st) L.Billings rushed to CIT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant at CIT 38.
Kickoff
(12:18 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 60 yards from APP 35 to the CIT 5. Out of bounds.

APP
Mountaineers
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 74 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:18 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
+44 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 44
(12:23 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to CIT 44. Catch made by D.Davis at CIT 44. Gain of 44 yards. D.Davis for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 47
(12:35 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to CIT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Beverly at CIT 44.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 44
(12:59 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to CIT 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at CIT 47.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41
(13:36 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 41. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Horn at APP 44.
+10 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 31
(14:02 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by H.Black; K.Pierce at APP 41.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 26
(14:55 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 26. Catch made by C.Peoples at APP 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Horn at APP 31.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Kintner kicks 49 yards from CIT 35 to the APP 16. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by CIT at APP 26.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores