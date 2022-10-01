Drive Chart
|
|
|CIT
|APLST
Preview not available
Preview not available
APLST
0 Pass
1 Rush
2 YDS
0:16 POS
+2 YD
1ST & 10 APLST 35
0:30
A.Castle rushed to APP 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Estes; H.Elmore at APP 37.
CIT
0 Pass
7 Rush
6 YDS
2:08 POS
Punt
4TH & 4 CIT 31
0:41
J.Platte punts 34 yards to APP 35 Center-CIT. Fair catch by T.Page.
+1 YD
3RD & 5 CIT 30
1:23
P.Derrick rushed to CIT 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at CIT 31.
+2 YD
2ND & 7 CIT 28
1:59
P.Derrick rushed to CIT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at CIT 30.
+3 YD
1ST & 10 CIT 25
2:38
O.Jones rushed to CIT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; A.Parker at CIT 28.
Kickoff
Kickoff
2:38
M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CIT End Zone. Touchback.
APLST
2 Pass
63 Rush
85 YDS
3:54 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
2:38
M.Hughes extra point is good.
+1 YD
1ST & Goal CIT 1
2:43
C.Brice rushed to CIT End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brice for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+30 YD
1ST & 20 CIT 31
3:11
C.Brice pass complete to CIT 31. Catch made by C.Horn at CIT 31. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at CIT 1.
No Gain
1ST & 10 CIT 21
3:40
D.Davis rushed to CIT 21 for yards. Tackled by H.Black at CIT 22. PENALTY on APP-C.Hodges Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Touchdown 2:38
C.Brice rushed to CIT End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brice for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
85
yds
3:54
pos
0
13
Touchdown 12:18
C.Brice pass complete to CIT 44. Catch made by D.Davis at CIT 44. Gain of 44 yards. D.Davis for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
74
yds
2:42
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|0
|8
|Rushing
|0
|4
|Passing
|0
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-3
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|5
|179
|Total Plays
|9
|20
|Avg Gain
|0.6
|9.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|5
|61
|Rush Attempts
|8
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.6
|5.1
|Yards Passing
|0
|118
|Comp. - Att.
|0-1
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|-3.0
|14.8
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|1-10
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-32.7
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|118
|
|
|5
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|5
|TOTAL YDS
|179
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Derrick 13 QB
|P. Derrick
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Billings 23 FB
|L. Billings
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
O. Jones 32 RB
|O. Jones
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Llewellyn 34 FB
|S. Llewellyn
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Graves-Billips 19 RB
|J. Graves-Billips
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
P. Derrick 13 QB
|P. Derrick
|3
|-3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Wallace 27 RB
|C. Wallace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Mack 7 DB
|D. Mack
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Horn 8 LB
|B. Horn
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Black 6 LB
|H. Black
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ravenel 3 DB
|M. Ravenel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Beverly 5 DB
|C. Beverly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Poole 4 DB
|D. Poole
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 10 DB
|T. Wallace
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pierce 92 DL
|K. Pierce
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Estes 41 LB
|K. Estes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Elmore 75 DL
|H. Elmore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Platte 90 P
|J. Platte
|3
|32.7
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Graves-Billips 19 RB
|J. Graves-Billips
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|6/8
|118
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|3
|29
|0
|14
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|4
|15
|0
|9
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|2
|6
|1
|5
|
A. Castle 44 RB
|A. Castle
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|2
|47
|1
|44
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Peoples 6 RB
|C. Peoples
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Wilson 87 TE
|E. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Cobb 7 LB
|T. Cobb
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brown 28 LB
|K. Brown
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Jones Jr. 6 DB
|S. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Paillant 43 DL
|H. Paillant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dingle-Prince 50 DL
|D. Dingle-Prince
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McLeod 35 LB
|J. McLeod
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|2
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35(0:30 - 1st) A.Castle rushed to APP 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Estes; H.Elmore at APP 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - CIT 31(0:41 - 1st) J.Platte punts 34 yards to APP 35 Center-CIT. Fair catch by T.Page.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - CIT 30(1:23 - 1st) P.Derrick rushed to CIT 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Parker at CIT 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CIT 28(1:59 - 1st) P.Derrick rushed to CIT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cobb at CIT 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 25(2:38 - 1st) O.Jones rushed to CIT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Dingle-Prince; A.Parker at CIT 28.
|Kickoff
|(2:38 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the CIT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:38 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 1(2:43 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to CIT End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brice for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+30 YD
1 & 20 - APLST 31(3:11 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to CIT 31. Catch made by C.Horn at CIT 31. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at CIT 1.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 21(3:40 - 1st) D.Davis rushed to CIT 21 for yards. Tackled by H.Black at CIT 22. PENALTY on APP-C.Hodges Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 26(4:09 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to CIT 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Black at CIT 21.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 27(4:47 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to CIT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Estes; T.Wallace at CIT 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 35(5:24 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to CIT 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at CIT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 35(5:29 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 49(5:59 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to CIT 35 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Ravenel at CIT 35.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(6:32 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by M.Ravenel at CIT 49.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CIT 46(6:39 - 1st) J.Platte punts 21 yards to APP 25 Center-CIT. Out of bounds.
|-2 YD
3 & 8 - CIT 44(7:22 - 1st) J.Graves-Billips rushed to APP 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by S.Jones at APP 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CIT 46(7:56 - 1st) S.Llewellyn rushed to APP 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McLeod; K.Brown at APP 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIT 46(8:01 - 1st) P.Derrick steps back to pass. P.Derrick pass incomplete intended for C.Wallace.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - APLST 47(8:09 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Poole; D.Mack at APP 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - APLST 47(8:15 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 42(8:49 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to APP 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Black at APP 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(9:26 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to APP 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at APP 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 28(9:53 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 28. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 28. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Poole at APP 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - CIT 29(10:00 - 1st) J.Platte punts 43 yards to APP 28 Center-CIT. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CIT 35(10:37 - 1st) P.Derrick steps back to pass. P.Derrick sacked at CIT 29 for -6 yards (K.Brown)
|Penalty
3 & 5 - CIT 40(11:01 - 1st) PENALTY on CIT-N.Njoku False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CIT 38(11:46 - 1st) L.Billings rushed to CIT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant; A.Parker at CIT 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIT 35(12:18 - 1st) L.Billings rushed to CIT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Paillant at CIT 38.
|Kickoff
|(12:18 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 60 yards from APP 35 to the CIT 5. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:18 - 1st) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|+44 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 44(12:23 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to CIT 44. Catch made by D.Davis at CIT 44. Gain of 44 yards. D.Davis for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 47(12:35 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to CIT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Beverly at CIT 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 44(12:59 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to CIT 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Mack at CIT 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(13:36 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 41. Catch made by D.Davis at APP 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Horn at APP 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 31(14:02 - 1st) C.Peoples rushed to APP 41 for 10 yards. Tackled by H.Black; K.Pierce at APP 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 26(14:55 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 26. Catch made by C.Peoples at APP 26. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Horn at APP 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Kintner kicks 49 yards from CIT 35 to the APP 16. K.Robinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by CIT at APP 26.
