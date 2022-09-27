|
|
|COLO
|ARIZ
Arizona, Colorado look for Pac-12 breakthrough
Arizona is focusing on improving its rushing defense ahead of the Wildcats' Pac-12 home opener against winless Colorado on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.
The Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) gave up 354 rushing yards in a 49-31 loss at Cal last week and allowed 283 in a win over FCS North Dakota State a week earlier. Arizona ranks 125th out of 131 teams nationally against the run.
"Tackling would always be the starting point," said Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, vowing an increased emphasis on fundamentals in drills this week. "It's that first tackle that (they're) breaking through. I think the other part of it is that we weren't necessarily in our gaps."
It's debatable as to whether the Buffaloes (0-4, 0-1) can take advantage. They haven't scored more than 17 points in a game and have lost all four matchups by at least 25 points. They are averaging just 102.8 rushing yards a game and will be starting a true freshman quarterback, Owen McCown, for the second time.
In a 45-17 loss to UCLA, the Buffaloes managed just 51 yards on 34 rushing attempts. McCown completed 26 of 42 for 258 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He also fumbled twice, although one of the UCLA recoveries was negated by penalty.
"I felt like he had an OK performance, close to a solid performance," Colorado coach Karl Dorrell said. "Did he make some mistakes? Yes, a couple big turnovers that led to some scoring opportunities for UCLA. But his overall body of work was pretty solid."
Not much else has been solid so far for the Buffaloes, who are last in the country in rushing defense (323.2 yards allowed per game).
Arizona has a deep stable of capable backs, but the focus of the offense has been quarterback Jayden de Laura, who has been hot and cold in his first season after transferring from Washington State. He has thrown for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns, but he has been intercepted six times and lost a fumble last week. His top target is Jacob Cowing (28 catches, 386 yards, six touchdowns).
The Wildcats have topped 30 points three times this season after doing so only once in 2021. But in their two games against teams from Power Five conferences, they have allowed an average of 44.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|5
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-1
|2-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|16
|75
|Total Plays
|4
|11
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|4
|30
|Rush Attempts
|2
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.0
|7.5
|Yards Passing
|12
|45
|Comp. - Att.
|1-2
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|6.4
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|12
|PASS YDS
|45
|
|
|4
|RUSH YDS
|30
|
|
|16
|TOTAL YDS
|75
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
O. McCown 7 QB
|O. McCown
|1/2
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 20 RB
|D. Smith
|2
|4
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Arias 6 WR
|D. Arias
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
R. Sneed II 2 WR
|R. Sneed II
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Woods 43 S
|T. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moore 0 CB
|K. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gustav 33 LB
|J. Gustav
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 35 LB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lang 54 DL
|T. Lang
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|4/6
|34
|1
|0
|
T. McMillan 4 WR
|T. McMillan
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|4
|30
|0
|24
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Singer 5 WR
|D. Singer
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
J. de Laura 7 QB
|J. de Laura
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Wiley 6 RB
|M. Wiley
|2
|2
|11
|1
|8
|
J. Cowing 2 WR
|J. Cowing
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Roberts 48 LB
|J. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Stukes 20 CB
|T. Stukes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop 33 K
|T. Loop
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - COLO 46(8:16 - 1st) O.McCown steps back to pass. O.McCown pass incomplete intended for R.Sneed.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - COLO 34(8:44 - 1st) O.McCown pass complete to COL 34. Catch made by D.Arias at COL 34. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Stukes at COL 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - COLO 32(9:24 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at COL 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - COLO 30(9:58 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to COL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roberts at COL 32.
|Kickoff
|(9:58 - 1st) T.Loop kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to the COL End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on ARI-ARI Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:58 - 1st) T.Loop extra point is good.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - ARIZ 8(10:05 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 8. Catch made by M.Wiley at COL 8. Gain of 8 yards. M.Wiley for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARIZ 8(10:11 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for D.Singer.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 11(10:49 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to COL 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at COL 8.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 22(11:24 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 22. Catch made by D.Singer at COL 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at COL 11.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZ 33(12:04 - 1st) T.McMillan pass complete to COL 33. Catch made by J.De Laura at COL 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by COL at COL 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 35(12:42 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to COL 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Gustav at COL 33.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - ARIZ 47(13:12 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to COL 47. Catch made by D.Singer at COL 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Moore at COL 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - ARIZ 50(13:46 - 1st) J.De Laura pass complete to ARI 50. Catch made by M.Wiley at ARI 50. Gain of 3 yards. M.Wiley ran out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZ 49(14:40 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Lang at ARI 50.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZ 25(14:54 - 1st) M.Wiley rushed to ARI 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by T.Woods at ARI 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZ 25(15:00 - 1st) J.De Laura steps back to pass. J.De Laura pass incomplete intended for J.Cowing.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Becker kicks 65 yards from COL 35 to the ARI End Zone. Touchback.
