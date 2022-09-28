|
|
|ECU
|SFLA
USF, ECU look to rebound from tough losses
South Florida enters unfamiliar territory for its American Athletic Conference opener against visiting East Carolina on Saturday in Boca Raton, Fla.
The game was scheduled to be played in Tampa on the same day, but due to the approach of Hurricane Ian, South Florida moved the game to FAU's football stadium and changed the kickoff time to 2:30 p.m. ET.
Making matters more difficult for the Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) is that they're still picking up the pieces from a 41-3 thrashing at the hands of Louisville last week.
Baylor transfer quarterback Gerry Bohanon had his worst outing of the season, going 9 for 17 for 62 yards and two interceptions. In four games with the Bulls, Bohanon has thrown for 569 yards and six picks without a touchdown.
Jeff Scott removed Bohanon from the game with the Bulls behind 31-0 in the third quarter, a benching the coach said was partly about Bohanon's health.
"I didn't want to lose our starting quarterback before we played our first conference game," Scott said. "He was banged up coming out of the Florida game and wasn't able to throw as much during the week in practice, but we felt like he could go. Once it got to that point, you've got to think about your entire season."
The Bulls take on East Carolina (2-2, 0-1) as it comes off a disappointing double-overtime loss in its AAC opener.
The Pirates took Navy to overtime after a back-and-forth fourth quarter. East Carolina could not score in the second overtime as it fell 23-20 at home.
East Carolina missed a game-tying extra point to lose to then-No. 13 NC State by one point in the season opener, then beat Old Dominion and FCS Campbell.
"They're sitting here two plays from being 4-0. It's tough," ECU coach Mike Houston said. "I'm proud of our kids. I'm proud of our leadership, because they've been the ones that have brought us here and kind of given us these opportunities and they continue to lead with a lot of maturity and determination."
The Pirates rank fourth in the AAC in scoring defense (18.8 ppg), while the offense is led by running back Keaton Mitchell and veteran quarterback Holton Ahlers. Mitchell's 386 rushing yards rank second in the conference, and Ahlers has thrown for 1,067 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
South Florida owns the all-time series lead 9-3, but East Carolina has won the past two meetings.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|6
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|14
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-8
|0-5
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|397
|207
|Total Plays
|43
|24
|Avg Gain
|9.2
|8.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|44
|60
|Rush Attempts
|17
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|353
|147
|Comp. - Att.
|20-26
|8-13
|Yards Per Pass
|12.8
|11.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|4-39
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|5
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-46.5
|5-44.4
|Return Yards
|61
|7
|Punts - Returns
|1-61
|1-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|353
|PASS YDS
|147
|
|
|44
|RUSH YDS
|60
|
|
|397
|TOTAL YDS
|207
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|20/26
|353
|5
|0
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|1/1
|60
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|6
|20
|0
|10
|
R. Harris 47 RB
|R. Harris
|7
|15
|1
|6
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|4
|9
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|4
|4
|162
|2
|74
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|5
|4
|75
|1
|25
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|4
|4
|42
|1
|23
|
J. Johnson 1 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|2
|2
|12
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Daffer 41 K
|O. Daffer
|0/0
|0
|5/6
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|2
|46.5
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|1
|61.0
|61
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|8/13
|147
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|5
|26
|0
|9
|
G. Bohanon 11 QB
|G. Bohanon
|3
|21
|0
|20
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Dukes 2 RB
|M. Dukes
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Horn Jr. 5 WR
|J. Horn Jr.
|5
|5
|129
|1
|91
|
X. Weaver 10 WR
|X. Weaver
|2
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
B. Battie 21 RB
|B. Battie
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Vaughn 40 DE
|J. Vaughn
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Shrader 32 K
|S. Shrader
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Stokes 36 P
|A. Stokes
|4
|44.3
|0
|54
|
C. McCreary 41 P
|C. McCreary
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Atkins 38 WR
|S. Atkins
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:18 - 2nd) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 14(0:21 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 14. Catch made by C.Johnson at USF 14. Gain of 14 yards. C.Johnson for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - ECU 21(0:38 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by I.Winstead at USF 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 25(0:57 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by R.Jones at USF 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(0:53 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|+25 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 50(1:18 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 50. Catch made by R.Jones at ECU 50. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45(1:42 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by M.Gunn at ECU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - SFLA 31(1:50 - 2nd) A.Stokes punts 39 yards to ECU 30 Center-USF. Fair catch by M.Fleming. PENALTY on USF-USF Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SFLA 31(1:53 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+9 YD
2 & 13 - SFLA 22(2:25 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 31.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(3:12 - 2nd) G.Bohanon scrambles to USF 22 for -3 yards. G.Bohanon ran out of bounds.
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - SFLA 29(3:38 - 2nd) A.Stokes punts 41 yards to ECU 30 Center-USF. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 30. Tackled by USF at USF 9. PENALTY on USF-USF Offensive Facemask 4 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
3 & 23 - SFLA 25(4:19 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 29.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - SFLA 40(4:55 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 40. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 33. PENALTY on USF-USF Ineligible Downfield Pass 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - SFLA 45(4:59 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by B.Battie at USF 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 44. PENALTY on USF-USF Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 38(5:46 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - SFLA 28(6:20 - 2nd) J.Horn rushed to USF 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(6:50 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 25. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 28.
|Kickoff
|(6:50 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the USF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(6:50 - 2nd) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|+21 YD
2 & 11 - ECU 21(6:57 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 21. Catch made by R.Jones at USF 21. Gain of 21 yards. R.Jones for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20(7:48 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to USF 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 21.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 45(8:16 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 45. Catch made by R.Jones at USF 45. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 20.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 45(8:55 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 43(9:30 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 39(10:08 - 2nd) H.Ahlers rushed to ECU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 43.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29(10:40 - 2nd) M.Gunn rushed to ECU 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 39.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - SFLA 28(10:49 - 2nd) A.Stokes punts 43 yards to ECU 29 Center-USF. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SFLA 28(11:03 - 2nd) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 27(11:35 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 25(12:02 - 2nd) M.Dukes rushed to USF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 27.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 36(12:13 - 2nd) L.Larsen punts 46 yards to USF 18 Center-ECU. S.Atkins returned punt from the USF 18. Tackled by ECU at USF 25.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ECU 36(12:18 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ECU 36(12:22 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35(12:56 - 2nd) R.Harris rushed to ECU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 36.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(13:13 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 35.
|Kickoff
|(13:13 - 2nd) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:13 - 2nd) S.Shrader extra point is good.
|+91 YD
2 & 8 - SFLA 9(13:26 - 2nd) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 9. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 9. Gain of 91 yards. J.Horn for 91 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 7(14:00 - 2nd) B.Battie rushed to USF 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 9.
|Kickoff
|(14:09 - 2nd) O.Daffer kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the USF End Zone. B.Battie returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at USF 7.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:09 - 2nd) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|+74 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 26(14:19 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 26. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 26. Gain of 74 yards. C.Johnson for 74 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 20(15:00 - 2nd) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 26.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 2(0:01 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 2. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 2. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - SFLA 6(0:18 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to ECU 2 for 4 yards. G.Bohanon FUMBLES forced by ECU. Fumble RECOVERED by ECU-ECU at ECU 2. Tackled by USF at ECU 2.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 26(0:41 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to ECU 26. Catch made by J.Horn at ECU 26. Gain of 20 yards. J.Horn ran out of bounds.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 42(1:17 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to ECU 42. Catch made by J.Horn at ECU 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 47(1:42 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 47. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 42.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 27(2:15 - 1st) G.Bohanon rushed to USF 47 for 20 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 47.
|Kickoff
|(2:21 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 53 yards from ECU 35 to the USF 12. M.Dukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at USF 27.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(2:21 - 1st) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|+23 YD
4 & 4 - ECU 23(2:21 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 23. Catch made by I.Winstead at USF 23. Gain of 23 yards. I.Winstead for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - ECU 30(2:43 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to USF 30. Catch made by M.Gunn at USF 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 23. PENALTY on USF-USF Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ECU 30(2:49 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 29(3:48 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to USF 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 33(4:06 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to USF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 40(4:30 - 1st) H.Ahlers rushed to USF 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ECU 46(4:42 - 1st) M.Gunn rushed to USF 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 49(6:33 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by USF at USF 46.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 39(6:52 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 39. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 18 - ECU 28(7:25 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ECU 36(7:48 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 28 for -8 yards (J.Vaughn)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - SFLA 10(8:01 - 1st) A.Stokes punts 54 yards to ECU 36 Center-USF. Downed by USF.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - SFLA 11(8:53 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 11. Catch made by X.Weaver at USF 11. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 10.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SFLA 11(8:56 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SFLA 12(9:13 - 1st) G.Bohanon pass complete to USF 12. Catch made by J.Horn at USF 12. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 11.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - ECU 41(9:21 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 47 yards to USF 12 Center-ECU. Fair catch by S.Atkins.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ECU 41(9:44 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ECU 41(10:13 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 41.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35(10:30 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 41.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 23(11:04 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 23. Catch made by J.Johnson at ECU 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 23(11:08 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for ECU.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - SFLA 32(11:15 - 1st) C.McCreary punts 45 yards to ECU 23 Center-USF. Fair catch by M.Fleming.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SFLA 32(11:35 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SFLA 28(12:04 - 1st) B.Battie rushed to USF 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by ECU at USF 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SFLA 28(12:10 - 1st) G.Bohanon steps back to pass. G.Bohanon pass incomplete intended for USF.
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 1st) O.Daffer kicks 63 yards from ECU 35 to the USF 2. M.Dukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at USF 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 1st) O.Daffer extra point is good.
|+60 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 40(12:19 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 40. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 40. Gain of 60 yards. ECU for 60 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 39(12:23 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 37(12:44 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - ECU 28(13:16 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 28. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 25(14:23 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 25. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Harris rushed to ECU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by USF at ECU 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Shrader kicks 65 yards from USF 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
7
26
4th 12:36 ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
31
14
3rd 8:38 ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
21
3rd 9:46 PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
0
3rd 11:32 ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
41
7
2nd 0:02 ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
14
0
1st 2:35 CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
10
7
1st 3:00 ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
14
2nd 15:00 ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
3
3
1st 1:59 NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
3
2nd 15:00 CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
6
7
1st 3:14 ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
0
1st 0:00 ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
7
7
1st 1:43 ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
7
14
1st 1:45 FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
0
1st 1:28 ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
7
1st 0:21 ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
7
3
1st 1:26 FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
7
7
1st 4:19 BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
3
7
1st 2:06 ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
7
7
1st 4:25 ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
6
1st 11:25 ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
0
1st 10:04 SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
052.5 O/U
-15
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
054.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
061.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
054.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-21.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN