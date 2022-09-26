|
|
|GATECH
|PITT
Georgia Tech faces No. 24 Pitt after dismissal of Geoff Collins
Georgia Tech will start a new era for its program when it plays at No. 24 Pittsburgh at 8 p.m. Saturday, but not in the way the Yellow Jackets envisioned when the season began.
Following a 27-17 loss at Central Florida last Saturday that put the Yellow Jackets at 1-3 (0-1 in ACC play), Georgia Tech fired head coach Geoff Collins, who went 10-28 after taking over for the retired Paul Johnson in 2018.
Georgia Tech also dismissed athletic director Todd Stansbury Monday.
Georgia Tech named associate head coach and offensive line coach Brent Key as interim, who has the unenviable task of helping his players deal with the transition and prepare for a ranked opponent on the road.
"Unfortunately, the results of our football program have fallen short of what our loyal community, fans and athletes expect and deserve," Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera said in a statement. "We are committed to rebuilding the program and a coaching change is a necessary first step in that process."
Georgia Tech's only win this season was a 35-17 win in Week 3 over Western Carolina. In its three losses, the Yellow Jackets have combined to score 20 points, and fixing those offensive struggles will likely be foremost for Key.
Georgia Tech's offense is led by quarterback Jeff Sims, who has completed 59.8% of his passes for 739 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 111 yards.
While Georgia Tech enters in turmoil, Pittsburgh enters on a roll and in a steady place as a program.
The Panthers (3-1) enter the start of ACC play having won their last two games, at Western Michigan and against Rhode Island.
Pittsburgh received good news during the 45-24 win over Rhode Island when quarterback Kedon Slovis returned after missing the Western Michigan game with an undisclosed injury.
Slovis completed 20-of-27 passes in his return, but had the help of running back Israel Abanikanda with 177 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Abanikanda enters the game second nationally in all-purpose yards at 180.25 and sixth in rushing yards per game at 119.8.
Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi admitted Monday that a coaching change with Georgia Tech leads to some uncertainty in regards to preparation.
"It's like going back to the opening game of the season again, not knowing what they're going to do," Narduzzi said. "But again, I would imagine the offense is going to stay pretty similar. The defense is going to stay pretty similar with the effect that they had. But you never know. There's going to be different things that maybe they're allowed to do that they couldn't do before."
Pittsburgh has owned the series against Georgia Tech as of late.
The Panthers have won four straight games over the Yellow Jackets and six of the last seven, with Georgia Tech's lone win in that span coming in 2017.
Last season, Pittsburgh earned a 52-21 over the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|5
|10
|Rushing
|4
|7
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|2-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|100
|146
|Total Plays
|35
|39
|Avg Gain
|2.9
|3.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|63
|85
|Rush Attempts
|23
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|3.7
|Yards Passing
|37
|61
|Comp. - Att.
|3-12
|6-16
|Yards Per Pass
|0.6
|3.4
|Penalties - Yards
|2-28
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.2
|4-39.0
|Return Yards
|0
|52
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|6-52
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|37
|PASS YDS
|61
|
|
|63
|RUSH YDS
|85
|
|
|100
|TOTAL YDS
|146
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|3/12
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|12
|38
|0
|32
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|8
|27
|0
|10
|
D. McDuffie 6 RB
|D. McDuffie
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|3
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. McDuffie 6 RB
|D. McDuffie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|2/2
|37
|0/0
|6
|
J. Kelley 87 K
|J. Kelley
|1/1
|37
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|6
|46.2
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|9
|55
|0
|11
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|10
|31
|0
|12
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|2
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|3
|2
|17
|0
|10
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Jacoby 61 OL
|R. Jacoby
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Means 15 WR
|B. Means
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bradley 7 WR
|J. Bradley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. DeShields 23 LB
|S. DeShields
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|4
|39.0
|0
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
C. Flemister 24 RB
|C. Flemister
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|6
|8.7
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PITT 41(12:52 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 40(13:22 - 3rd) C.Flemister rushed to PIT 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 33(13:58 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PITT 29(14:27 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 22(14:55 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 63 yards from GT 35 to the PIT 2. C.Flemister returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at PIT 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - GATECH 28(0:48 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 44 yards to PIT 28 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 28. Tackled by GT at PIT 44. PENALTY on PIT-S.Hall Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 26(0:56 - 2nd) J.Sims pass complete to GT 26. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:01 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(1:04 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|Kickoff
|(1:04 - 2nd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:04 - 2nd) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 29(1:13 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to GT 29. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at GT 29. Gain of 29 yards. G.Bartholomew for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 49(1:20 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 49. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 44. PENALTY on GT-K.Bennett Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 49(1:23 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 39(1:45 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 39. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 39. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 39(1:51 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - PITT 32(2:13 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 25(2:43 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 25(2:50 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 2nd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - GATECH 23(2:55 - 2nd) G.Stewart 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GATECH 16(3:44 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to PIT 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 16.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - GATECH 16(4:01 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to PIT 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 16.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(4:35 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to PIT 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 16.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(4:54 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to PIT 25 for 32 yards. Tackled by PIT at PIT 25.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - PITT 33(4:54 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Abanikanda.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 34(5:42 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 39(6:16 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 39(7:04 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 39.
|+4 YD
4 & 3 - PITT 43(7:14 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 45(7:45 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PITT 45(7:49 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 50(8:32 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38(8:42 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to GT 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by GT at GT 50.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - GATECH 15(8:58 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 51 yards to PIT 34 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 34. Tackled by GT at PIT 38.
|Sack
3 & 7 - GATECH 23(9:38 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 15 for -8 yards (B.Kamara)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GATECH 23(9:44 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for D.McDuffie.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(10:07 - 2nd) D.McDuffie rushed to GT 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - PITT 41(10:17 - 2nd) S.Vander Haar punts 39 yards to GT 20 Center-PIT. Downed by PIT.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - PITT 41(10:24 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for B.Means.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 38(11:02 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 41.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - PITT 43(11:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-B.Zubovic False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 40(12:23 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 36(12:32 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 27(13:08 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 16(13:42 - 2nd) V.Davis rushed to PIT 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 15(14:13 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - GATECH 34(14:23 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to PIT 21 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 21. Tackled by GT at PIT 34. PENALTY on PIT-PIT Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 15 - GATECH 42(15:00 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 34 for -8 yards (S.DeShields)
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - GATECH 40(0:15 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(0:30 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 40 for -7 yards (C.Kancey)
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 37(0:46 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(1:16 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 37.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - GATECH 20(2:33 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 48 yards to PIT 32 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 32. Tackled by GT at PIT 49. PENALTY on PIT-V.Davis Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 23 - GATECH 14(3:10 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 20.
|No Gain
2 & 23 - GATECH 14(3:26 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GATECH 27(3:26 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 27. Catch made by L.Benson at GT 27. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 36. PENALTY on GT-E.Jenkins Offensive Pass Interference 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(3:58 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - PITT 34(4:04 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 39 yards to GT 27 Center-PIT. Downed by PIT.
|Sack
3 & 11 - PITT 38(4:42 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at PIT 34 for -4 yards (S.Yondjouen)
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 39(5:22 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - PITT 34(5:57 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 34. Catch made by V.Davis at PIT 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 39.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 39(5:57 - 1st) PENALTY on PIT-J.McConnachie False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 12 - GATECH 25(6:07 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 43 yards to PIT 32 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 32. Tackled by GT at PIT 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 23 - GATECH 14(6:51 - 1st) J.Sims scrambles to GT 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by PIT at GT 25.
|Sack
2 & 19 - GATECH 18(7:15 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 14 for -4 yards (D.Green)
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 27(7:33 - 1st) N.McCollum rushed to GT 22 for -5 yards. N.McCollum FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - PITT 31(7:52 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 42 yards to GT 27 Center-PIT. Fair catch by N.McCollum.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PITT 31(7:59 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield (L.Brooks).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 28(8:36 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 28. Catch made by R.Jacoby at PIT 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GT at PIT 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 26(9:15 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White at PIT 28.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - GATECH 36(9:27 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 46 yards to PIT 18 Center-GT. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 18. Tackled by K.Bennett at PIT 26.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - GATECH 36(9:33 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 38(10:07 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Danielson at GT 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(10:41 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at GT 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 27(10:51 - 1st) S.Vander Haar punts 36 yards to GT 37 Center-PIT. Downed by PIT.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 27(10:56 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 27(10:54 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley (L.Brooks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 27(11:08 - 1st) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Abanikanda.
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 59 yards from GT 35 to the PIT 6. I.Abanikanda returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at PIT 27.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - GATECH 27(11:19 - 1st) G.Stewart 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GATECH 20(11:25 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 22(12:00 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to PIT 22. Catch made by H.Hall at PIT 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(12:02 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins (M.Williams).
|+33 YD
2 & 12 - GATECH 45(12:28 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 45. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 45. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at PIT 22.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 46(12:58 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Danielson at GT 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GATECH 44(13:23 - 1st) J.Sims rushed to GT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at GT 46.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 35(13:55 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; H.Baldonado at GT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(14:23 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Baldonado; S.Dennis at GT 35.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 25(14:52 - 1st) J.Sims scrambles to GT 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre at GT 35.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(14:56 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
-
CINCY
TULSA
31
21
3rd 2:08 ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
27
21
4th 7:56 ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
28
38
4th 6:49 ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
21
17
3rd 0:01 ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
27
20
4th 9:05 ESP+
-
IND
NEB
21
21
3rd 11:06 BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
10
20
3rd 9:35 ABC
-
SJST
WYO
26
10
3rd 9:26 CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
17
21
3rd 7:36 ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
9
19
3rd 4:31 SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
10
28
3rd 0:00
-
WVU
TEXAS
7
35
3rd 6:25 FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
21
7
3rd 13:08 FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
6
7
3rd 12:15 ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
7
1st 8:00 PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
063 O/U
-17.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
071.5 O/U
-31.5
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN
-
GAST
ARMY
31
14
Final CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
34
10
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
33
34
Final ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
27
14
Final FOX
-
NAVY
AF
10
13
Final CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
24
55
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
20
10
Final ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
3
24
Final ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
28
37
Final ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
19
22
Final ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
13
40
Final ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
38
44
Final/2OT ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
16
42
Final PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
13
20
Final ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
48
28
Final ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
49
26
Final CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
31
28
Final ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
49
Final ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
17
38
Final NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
14
19
Final CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
7
28
Final ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
11
14
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
20
24
Final ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
13
27
Final FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
7
17
Final ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
24
31
Final/OT ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
36
25
Final FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
10
49
Final BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
10
41
Final ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
31
21
Final ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
28
45
Final ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
24
42
Final SECN
-
SALA
UL
20
17
Final ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
59
Final ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
9
28
Final PACN
-
LIB
ODU
38
24
Final ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
7
44
Final ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
41
35
Final ESP3