Drive Chart
|
|
|GRDWB
|MRSHL
Preview not available
Preview not available
GRDWB
3 Pass
7 Rush
25 YDS
3:09 POS
Int
3RD & 12 MRSHL 47
3:14
H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 47. Intercepted by T.Anderson at MSH 47. T.Anderson for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-2 YD
2ND & 10 MRSHL 49
3:46
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 47 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Jackson at MSH 47.
No Gain
1ST & 10 MRSHL 49
3:58
H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
+7 YD
3RD & 3 MRSHL 42
4:21
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; T.Dunson at MSH 49.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 MRSHL 35
4:48
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Arrington at MSH 42.
No Gain
1ST & 10 MRSHL 35
4:55
H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
+5 YD
3RD & 2 MRSHL 30
5:25
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; T.French at MSH 35.
+6 YD
2ND & 8 MRSHL 24
5:45
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; J.Brown at MSH 30.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 22
6:12
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; W.McRainey at MSH 24.
GRDWB
0 Pass
1 Rush
1 YDS
0:49 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 GRDWB 46
6:19
A.Hendley punts 32 yards to MSH 22 Center-GWB. Out of bounds.
Touchdown 3:03
H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 47. Intercepted by T.Anderson at MSH 47. T.Anderson for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 9:16
H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 24. Catch made by A.Turner at GWB 24. Gain of 24 yards. A.Turner for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
34
yds
39:38
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|5
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|1
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|49
|91
|Total Plays
|8
|22
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|1
|40
|Rush Attempts
|1
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|48
|51
|Comp. - Att.
|3-7
|7-10
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-16
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-33.5
|2-51.0
|Return Yards
|47
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-47
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|48
|PASS YDS
|51
|
|
|1
|RUSH YDS
|40
|
|
|49
|TOTAL YDS
|91
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Fisher 14 QB
|B. Fisher
|3/7
|48
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Fisher 14 QB
|B. Fisher
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thomas 81 TE
|D. Thomas
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
D. Jones 6 RB
|D. Jones
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
K. Page 18 WR
|K. Page
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Crankfield 8 RB
|J. Crankfield
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Jackson 11 LB
|B. Jackson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Arrington 21 DB
|T. Arrington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ousley 12 CB
|R. Ousley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bryson 37 CB
|J. Bryson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 1 DL
|J. Turner
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 7 CB
|T. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dunson 0 LB
|T. Dunson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Freeman 13 DE
|G. Freeman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 DB
|J. Wright
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jackson 9 DL
|C. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Anderson 10 LB
|T. Anderson
|0-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. French 47 DE
|T. French
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bass 15 DE
|B. Bass
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. McRainey 42 LB
|W. McRainey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 14 DB
|A. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Hendley 45 P
|A. Hendley
|2
|33.5
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|7/10
|51
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|8
|31
|0
|7
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|3
|3
|19
|0
|9
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Keaton 1 WR
|T. Keaton
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|2
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Norman 8 S
|I. Norman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Beauplan 7 LB
|A. Beauplan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|2
|51.0
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
