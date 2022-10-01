Drive Chart
GRDWB
MRSHL

Preview not available

Preview not available
GRDWB
3 Pass
7 Rush
25 YDS
3:09 POS
Int
3RD & 12 MRSHL 47
3:14
H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 47. Intercepted by T.Anderson at MSH 47. T.Anderson for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-2 YD
2ND & 10 MRSHL 49
3:46
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 47 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Jackson at MSH 47.
No Gain
1ST & 10 MRSHL 49
3:58
H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
+7 YD
3RD & 3 MRSHL 42
4:21
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; T.Dunson at MSH 49.
+7 YD
2ND & 10 MRSHL 35
4:48
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Arrington at MSH 42.
No Gain
1ST & 10 MRSHL 35
4:55
H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
+5 YD
3RD & 2 MRSHL 30
5:25
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; T.French at MSH 35.
+6 YD
2ND & 8 MRSHL 24
5:45
H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; J.Brown at MSH 30.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 MRSHL 22
6:12
K.Laborn rushed to MSH 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; W.McRainey at MSH 24.
GRDWB
0 Pass
1 Rush
1 YDS
0:49 POS
Punt
4TH & 9 GRDWB 46
6:19
A.Hendley punts 32 yards to MSH 22 Center-GWB. Out of bounds.
1st Quarter
Touchdown 3:03
H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 47. Intercepted by T.Anderson at MSH 47. T.Anderson for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
6
7
Point After TD 9:16
R.Verhoff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:16
H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 24. Catch made by A.Turner at GWB 24. Gain of 24 yards. A.Turner for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
34
yds
39:38
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 1 5
Rushing 0 3
Passing 1 2
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 0-2 3-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 49 91
Total Plays 8 22
Avg Gain 6.1 4.1
Net Yards Rushing 1 40
Rush Attempts 1 12
Avg Rush Yards 1.0 3.3
Yards Passing 48 51
Comp. - Att. 3-7 7-10
Yards Per Pass 6.9 4.3
Penalties - Yards 0-0 2-16
Touchdowns 1 1
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-33.5 2-51.0
Return Yards 47 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-47 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Gardner-Webb 1-3 6---6
Marshall 2-2 7---7
Joan C. Edwards Stadium Huntington, WV
 48 PASS YDS 51
1 RUSH YDS 40
49 TOTAL YDS 91
Gardner-Webb
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Fisher  14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 48 0 0 100.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 832 4 3 136.4
B. Fisher 3/7 48 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Fisher  14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 52 4
B. Fisher 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Thomas  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 81 1
D. Thomas 1 1 35 0 35
D. Jones  6 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 53 0
D. Jones 3 1 15 0 15
K. Page  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 155 0
K. Page 2 0 0 0 0
J. Crankfield  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 49 0
J. Crankfield 1 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Jackson  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
B. Jackson 2-0 1.0 0
T. Arrington  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Arrington 1-0 0.0 0
R. Ousley  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Ousley 1-1 0.0 0
J. Bryson  37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bryson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Turner  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
J. Turner 0-4 0.0 0
T. Jones  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
T. Dunson  0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. Dunson 0-2 0.0 0
G. Freeman  13 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Freeman 0-1 0.0 0
J. Wright  30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Wright 0-1 0.0 0
C. Jackson  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
T. Anderson  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
T. Anderson 0-2 0.0 1
T. French  47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
T. French 0-2 0.0 0
B. Bass  15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Bass 0-2 0.0 0
W. McRainey  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
W. McRainey 0-2 0.0 0
A. Thomas  14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Hendley  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 33.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 0 0
A. Hendley 2 33.5 0 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Marshall
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Colombi  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 51 1 1 125.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.5% 737 4 2 151.2
H. Colombi 7/10 51 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 540 6
K. Laborn 8 31 0 7
C. Fancher  14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 71 0
C. Fancher 1 6 0 6
H. Colombi  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -11 0
H. Colombi 3 3 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Turner  25 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 1
A. Turner 1 1 24 1 24
C. Gammage  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 142 2
C. Gammage 3 3 19 0 9
S. Ahmed  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
S. Ahmed 1 1 7 0 7
T. Keaton  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 149 0
T. Keaton 1 1 7 0 7
K. Laborn  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
K. Laborn 1 1 4 0 4
D. Miller  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 82 1
D. Miller 1 0 0 0 0
C. Montgomery  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 0
C. Montgomery 2 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
I. Norman  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Norman 1-0 0.0 0
A. Beauplan  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Beauplan 1-1 0.0 0
K. Cumberlander  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Cumberlander 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Verhoff  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
5/6 14/15
R. Verhoff 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. McConnell  45 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 51.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
18 0 0
J. McConnell 2 51.0 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 GRDWB 7 1:04 3 -2 Punt
9:30 GRDWB 25 0:35 2 50 Fumble
6:55 GRDWB 45 0:49 3 1 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MRSHL 35 1:46 3 3 Punt
12:10 MRSHL 41 5:11 6 27
9:08 MRSHL 24 39:38 3 24 TD
8:14 MRSHL 13 1:54 3 -4 Punt
6:12 MRSHL 22 3:09 9 25 INT

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Interception (9 plays, 25 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 12 - MRSHL 47
(3:14 - 1st) H.Colombi pass INTERCEPTED at MSH 47. Intercepted by T.Anderson at MSH 47. T.Anderson for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(3:46 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 47 for -2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Jackson at MSH 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49
(3:58 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for D.Miller.
+7 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 42
(4:21 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by T.Keaton at MSH 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; T.Dunson at MSH 49.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(4:48 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by S.Ahmed at MSH 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Arrington at MSH 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(4:55 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - MRSHL 30
(5:25 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; T.French at MSH 35.
+6 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 24
(5:45 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; J.Brown at MSH 30.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 22
(6:12 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Turner; W.McRainey at MSH 24.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 9 - GRDWB 46
(6:19 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 32 yards to MSH 22 Center-GWB. Out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 9 - GRDWB 46
(6:24 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for K.Page (A.Sam).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - GRDWB 45
(6:55 - 1st) B.Fisher rushed to GWB 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan; K.Cumberlander at GWB 46.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 45
(7:01 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.

MRSH
Thundering Herd

Result Play
Punt
4 & 13 - MRSHL 7
(7:09 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 48 yards to GWB 45 Center-MSH. Fair catch by C.Haywood.
-6 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 13
(7:39 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 13. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 13. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by R.Ousley; T.Anderson at MSH 7.
+6 YD
2 & 14 - MRSHL 7
(8:06 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bryson at MSH 13.
No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 13
(8:14 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 24 for yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 24. PENALTY on MSH-J.Murray Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 11
(8:55 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to MSH 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by GWB at MSH 13.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 40
(9:07 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 40. Catch made by D.Thomas at GWB 40. Gain of 35 yards. D.Thomas FUMBLES forced by MSH. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-M.Abraham at MSH 11. Tackled by GWB at MSH 11.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25
(9:30 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 25. Catch made by D.Jones at GWB 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by I.Norman at GWB 40.
Kickoff
(9:30 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 61 yards from MSH 35 to the GWB 4. Fair catch by D.Johnson.
PAT Good
(9:16 - 1st) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
+9 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 9
(9:27 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 9. Catch made by A.Turner at GWB 9. Gain of 9 yards. A.Turner for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
2 & 7 - MRSHL 14
(9:36 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-T.Holler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17
(10:18 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jackson; B.Bass at GWB 14.
+7 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 24
(9:08 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Anderson; J.Turner at GWB 17.
+9 YD
2 & 15 - MRSHL 33
(10:52 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to GWB 33. Catch made by C.Gammage at GWB 33. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Ousley at GWB 24.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 33
(11:19 - 1st) H.Colombi rushed to GWB 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by GWB at GWB 28.
+7 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 35
(11:50 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown; T.Dunson at GWB 28.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 41
(12:10 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GWB 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Jones; T.French at GWB 35.

GWEB
Runnin' Bulldogs
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:04 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 12 - GRDWB 6
(12:20 - 1st) A.Hendley punts 35 yards to GWB 41 Center-GWB. Downed by T.Arrington.
-2 YD
3 & 10 - GRDWB 8
(13:04 - 1st) B.Fisher pass complete to GWB 8. Catch made by J.Crankfield at GWB 8. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by A.Beauplan at GWB 6.
No Gain
2 & 10 - GRDWB 7
(13:09 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for K.Page.
No Gain
1 & 10 - GRDWB 7
(13:14 - 1st) B.Fisher steps back to pass. B.Fisher pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.

MRSH
Thundering Herd
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 1:46 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 7 - MRSHL 38
(13:28 - 1st) J.McConnell punts 54 yards to GWB 8 Center-MSH. Downed by J.Bowers.
+4 YD
3 & 11 - MRSHL 34
(14:01 - 1st) H.Colombi pass complete to MSH 34. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Freeman; W.McRainey at MSH 38.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - MRSHL 31
(14:35 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Thomas; B.Bass at MSH 34.
Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35
(15:00 - 1st) H.Colombi steps back to pass. H.Colombi sacked at MSH 31 for -4 yards (B.Jackson)
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Billingsley kicks 43 yards from GWB 35 to the MSH 22. Out of bounds.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores