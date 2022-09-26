|
|
|ILL
|WISC
Bret Bielema faces old team, Illinois visits Wisconsin
Bret Bielema faces old team, Illinois visits Wisconsin
After being steamrolled in their conference opener, the Wisconsin Badgers will be looking to avoid an early hole in the Big Ten West when former head coach Bret Bielema returns to Madison, Wis., with Illinois on Saturday.
Wisconsin (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) is coming off a 52-21 loss at third-ranked Ohio State last Saturday. Illinois (3-1, 0-1), which lost its conference opener 23-20 at Indiana back on Sept. 2, will have two extra days to prepare after a 31-0 nonconference rout of Chattanooga on Thursday.
Bielema was 68-24 in seven seasons at Wisconsin before leaving after the 2012 season for Arkansas. Current Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst was the Badgers' offensive coordinator six seasons under Bielema.
"We've got three wins, obviously we'd love to have four, but I think we've learned a lot about our team in these first four games," Bielema said. "Now, we will take a nice nine-day preparation into the Wisconsin game."
Wisconsin, which had routed New Mexico State 66-7 on Sept. 17, was dominated in all phases by Ohio State, falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter. The Badgers' defense was shredded for 539 yards -- 258 on the ground and 281 through the air.
Braelon Allen was the lone bright spot for Wisconsin, rushing for 165 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Graham Mertz completed 11 of 20 passes for 94 yards, but threw a costly pick on his first pass attempt that set up a short 16-yard drive that put the Badgers down 14-0 with nine minutes left in the first quarter.
The Badgers passing game suffered a major loss against Ohio State when tight end Clay Cundiff was carted off with a left leg injury and is out indefinitely.
Illinois outgained Chattanooga 502-142, piling up 338 yards through the air. Tommy DeVito completed 24 of 32 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
Chase Brown ran for 108 yards, bringing his national-leading rushing total to 604 yards. Brown is the first Illini running back to top 100 yards or more in five straight games.
"I think they've kind of settled in on their identity," Chryst said of the Illini. "I think the back is really good and talented, runs hard and breaks a lot of tackles. And, then I think they do a good job of complementing it. I think they've got some explosive playmakers outside."
Wisconsin has won nine of the last 12 against Illinois, with the only loss a 24-23 road upset on a last-second field goal in 2019 when the Badgers were ranked No. 6.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|6
|Rushing
|0
|1
|Passing
|2
|5
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|53
|99
|Total Plays
|12
|18
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|8
|1
|Rush Attempts
|7
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|0.1
|Yards Passing
|45
|98
|Comp. - Att.
|3-5
|7-8
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|10.6
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-35.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|19
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|45
|PASS YDS
|98
|
|
|8
|RUSH YDS
|1
|
|
|53
|TOTAL YDS
|99
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|3/5
|45
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|1
|1
|35
|0
|35
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nicholson 10 DB
|T. Nicholson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 5 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin 5 K
|C. Griffin
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|7/8
|98
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Mellusi 1 RB
|C. Mellusi
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
B. Allen 0 RB
|B. Allen
|6
|0
|0
|3
|
G. Mertz 5 QB
|G. Mertz
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|3
|3
|46
|0
|25
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|2
|2
|23
|1
|21
|
S. Bell 11 WR
|S. Bell
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Eschenbach 82 TE
|J. Eschenbach
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
K. Lewis 3 WR
|K. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Herbig 19 LB
|N. Herbig
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Shaw 1 CB
|J. Shaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 21 CB
|J. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dike 13 WR
|C. Dike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Njongmeta 55 LB
|M. Njongmeta
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 31 CB
|A. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goetz 98 LB
|C. Goetz
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson Jr. 90 DE
|J. Thompson Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Van Zelst 29 K
|N. Van Zelst
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Guerendo 20 RB
|I. Guerendo
|2
|31.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - WISC 24(0:24 - 1st) I.Guerendo rushed to ILL 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at ILL 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 25(0:46 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to ILL 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at ILL 24.
|+25 YD
3 & 16 - WISC 50(1:29 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to ILL 50. Catch made by C.Dike at ILL 50. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Smith at ILL 25.
|Sack
2 & 13 - WISC 47(2:09 - 1st) G.Mertz steps back to pass. G.Mertz sacked at ILL 50 for -3 yards (I.Darkangelo)
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 44(2:43 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to ILL 47 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at ILL 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 46(3:12 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 46. Catch made by J.Eschenbach at WIS 46. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Nicholson at ILL 44.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 37(3:47 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 37. Catch made by C.Dike at WIS 37. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WIS 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 34(4:25 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to WIS 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at WIS 37.
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 1st) F.Pinton kicks 55 yards from ILL 35 to the WIS 10. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Rosiek at WIS 34.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 1st) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 1(4:38 - 1st) T.DeVito rushed to WIS End Zone for 1 yards. T.DeVito for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - ILL 1(4:48 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower. PENALTY on WIS-J.Shaw Defensive Pass Interference 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ILL 1(5:34 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to WIS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig J.Thompson at WIS 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ILL 1(6:10 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to WIS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at WIS 1.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 6(6:54 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to WIS 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Njongmeta at WIS 1.
|+13 YD
3 & 13 - ILL 19(7:29 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to WIS 19. Catch made by I.Williams at WIS 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at WIS 6.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ILL 19(7:35 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 16(8:09 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to WIS 16. Catch made by I.Williams at WIS 16. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by N.Herbig at WIS 19.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & Goal - WISC 4(8:18 - 1st) G.Mertz pass INTERCEPTED at WIS 35. Intercepted by K.Smith at WIS 35. Pushed out of bounds by C.Dike at WIS 16.
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - WISC 6(8:57 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at WIS 4.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 3(9:21 - 1st) C.Mellusi rushed to WIS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at WIS 6.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - ILL 38(9:31 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 35 yards to WIS 3 Center-A.Hall. Downed by S.Brown.
|+2 YD
3 & 9 - ILL 40(10:02 - 1st) T.DeVito scrambles to WIS 38 for 2 yards. T.DeVito ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ILL 40(10:04 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(10:27 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to WIS 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Benton C.Goetz at WIS 40.
|+35 YD
2 & 11 - ILL 24(10:49 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 24. Catch made by B.Hightower at ILL 24. Gain of 35 yards. Tackled by J.Shaw at WIS 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(11:15 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Goetz at ILL 24.
|Kickoff
|(11:15 - 1st) G.Lahm kicks 65 yards from WIS 35 to the ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:15 - 1st) N.Van Zelst extra point is good.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - WISC 21(11:20 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to ILL 21. Catch made by I.Guerendo at ILL 21. Gain of 21 yards. I.Guerendo for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WISC 23(12:09 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to ILL 23. Catch made by I.Guerendo at ILL 23. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Nicholson at ILL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WISC 23(12:47 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to ILL 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ILL 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - WISC 26(13:18 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to ILL 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at ILL 23.
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - WISC 38(13:53 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by C.Dike at ILL 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 26.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 34(14:28 - 1st) B.Allen rushed to ILL 38 for -4 yards. Tackled by C.Hart at ILL 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WISC 47(14:54 - 1st) G.Mertz pass complete to WIS 47. Catch made by S.Bell at WIS 47. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at ILL 34.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) F.Pinton kicks 56 yards from ILL 35 to the WIS 9. I.Guerendo returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Vining at WIS 47.
