Nebraska continuing to change ahead of tilt with Indiana
One of the least-played matchups in the Big Ten is scheduled for Saturday night when Nebraska hosts Indiana in Lincoln, Neb.
It will be the third time the Cornhuskers and Hoosiers have played since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2012, the last meeting happening in 2019. Indiana won 38-31 on the road, one of many one-score losses during the recently ended tenure of Scott Frost at Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers (1-3, 0-1) are coming off a bye, having lost 49-14 at home to then-No. 6 Oklahoma in the debut of interim coach Mickey Joseph. Since then, Joseph has parted ways with defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, whose unit had allowed 35.5 points and a conference-worst 514 yards per game.
"Chinander is a good man and a good coach, but the numbers did not add up," Joseph said. "I did not see us getting better. For four weeks, I did not see us getting better from week one to week four. I had to make a decision, the best decision for the kids because it is about the boys."
Indiana (3-1, 1-0) is coming off its first loss, a 45-24 setback at Cincinnati. The Hoosiers had won their first three games by a combined 19 points, all at home.
"Our first road game last week, we didn't handle the situation the way we needed to early for sure," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "This gives us a chance to be able to go do that again, have the same flow, same schedule in regard to the travel piece of it. We're going to change up things we do this week with our guys to try to be able to create a faster start for our team. That is going to be happening on a daily basis."
Indiana has the second-lowest rushing average in the conference, at 114.8 yards per game, but faces a Nebraska run defense that's last in the Big Ten at 233.5 yards allowed per contest. That includes 214 yards and two touchdowns in the week zero loss in Ireland to a Northwestern team that's lost three straight games since.
Nebraska, which has sold out a record 385 consecutive home games dating back to 1962, has dropped its last six at Memorial Stadium against FBS opponents. Indiana has dropped five in a row on the road and six straight conference road games.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|14
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|8
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-7
|4-10
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|247
|218
|Total Plays
|43
|46
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|4.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|54
|Rush Attempts
|17
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|1.7
|Yards Passing
|178
|164
|Comp. - Att.
|15-26
|11-15
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|7-49
|8-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.0
|5-41.4
|Return Yards
|0
|63
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2-63
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|178
|PASS YDS
|164
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|247
|TOTAL YDS
|218
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|15/26
|178
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|3
|39
|0
|34
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|8
|26
|1
|8
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|3
|17
|0
|13
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|3
|-13
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|6
|4
|50
|1
|15
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|3
|3
|44
|0
|24
|
J. Swinton 18 WR
|J. Swinton
|4
|2
|33
|0
|28
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|5
|3
|29
|0
|21
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|4
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Holt-Bennett 19 WR
|M. Holt-Bennett
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 5 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Moore 20 DB
|L. Moore
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 4 LB
|C. Jones
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Keys 7 DB
|C. Keys
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sanguinetti 19 DB
|J. Sanguinetti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 98 DL
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grier 16 DB
|J. Grier
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Robbins 41 DL
|B. Robbins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 13 DB
|T. Mullen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|5
|46.8
|2
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Delp 80 WR
|C. Delp
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|11/15
|164
|1
|0
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|17
|75
|0
|17
|
G. Ervin Jr. 22 RB
|G. Ervin Jr.
|5
|20
|0
|8
|
J. Yant 0 RB
|J. Yant
|2
|3
|1
|2
|
C. Purdy 6 QB
|C. Purdy
|1
|-10
|0
|-10
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|5
|-33
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|5
|5
|69
|0
|34
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|3
|3
|65
|1
|34
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Reimer 28 LB
|L. Reimer
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|M. Buford Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Henrich 42 LB
|N. Henrich
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 LB
|G. Nelson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
E. Mauga-Clements 5 LB
|E. Mauga-Clements
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Drew 91 DL
|D. Drew
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 9 DB
|D. Singleton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 LB
|O. Mathis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|5
|41.4
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Kolarevic 31 DB
|C. Kolarevic
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(11:21 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 23. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 23. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at IU 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 12 - IND 8(11:39 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 8. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 8. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at IU 23.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - IND 17(12:07 - 3rd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 17. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 17. Gain of yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at IU 46. PENALTY on IU-E.Simmons Offensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 10(12:27 - 3rd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer; O.Mathis at IU 17.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - NEB 44(12:39 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 46 yards to IU 10 Center-B.Weas. Downed by NEB.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NEB 44(12:51 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 45(13:26 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at NEB 44.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(13:26 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. C.Thompson steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by IU at NEB 45.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 34(14:09 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at NEB 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 33(14:40 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at NEB 34.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at NEB 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(0:15 - 2nd) C.Thompson kneels at the NEB 24.
|Kickoff
|(0:15 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - IND 1(0:17 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to NEB End Zone for 1 yards. S.Shivers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - IND 1(0:47 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to NEB 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 1.
|+21 YD
2 & 1 - IND 22(1:02 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to NEB 22. Catch made by A.Coby at NEB 22. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 1.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 31(1:29 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to NEB 31. Catch made by E.Simmons at NEB 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Kolarevic at NEB 22.
|+34 YD
2 & 5 - IND 35(1:39 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to NEB 31 for 34 yards. J.Lucas ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 30(2:08 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to IU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at IU 35.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - NEB 32(2:15 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 38 yards to IU 30 Center-B.Weas. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
3 & 18 - NEB 31(2:31 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at NEB 32.
|No Gain
1 & 18 - NEB 31(2:33 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 39(2:40 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at NEB 46. PENALTY on NEB-T.Corcoran Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 37(2:54 - 2nd) C.Thompson scrambles to NEB 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by IU at NEB 39. PENALTY on IU-IU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on NEB-T.Corcoran Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(3:04 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at NEB 37.
|Kickoff
|(3:04 - 2nd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|(3:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on IU-IU Offensive Offside 5 yards offset. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(3:09 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - IND 13(3:19 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to NEB 13. Catch made by E.Simmons at NEB 13. Gain of 13 yards. E.Simmons for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
2 & 5 - IND 28(3:39 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to NEB 28. Catch made by E.Simmons at NEB 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at NEB 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 33(4:06 - 2nd) C.Bazelak scrambles to NEB 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at NEB 28.
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - IND 39(4:34 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 39. Catch made by J.Swinton at IU 39. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - IND 45(4:55 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to NEB 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 49. PENALTY on IU-K.Benson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+13 YD
1 & 15 - IND 32(5:10 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at IU 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 37(5:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on IU-IU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(5:54 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at IU 37.
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 1(6:02 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to IU End Zone for 1 yards. J.Yant for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NEB 3(6:31 - 2nd) J.Yant rushed to IU 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Grier; C.Jones at IU 1.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(6:53 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 24. Catch made by O.Martin at IU 24. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IU 3.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 34(7:21 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by O.Martin at IU 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at IU 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35(8:01 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 35. Catch made by A.Grant at IU 35. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 34.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 49(8:33 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 49. Catch made by A.Brown at IU 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Sanguinetti at IU 35.
|+17 YD
2 & 21 - NEB 34(8:43 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to IU 49 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 49.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEB 45(9:02 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 34 for -11 yards (N.Pierre) PENALTY on NEB-C.Thompson Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 18 - IND 16(9:16 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 61 yards to NEB 23 Center-J.Evans. T.Palmer returned punt from the NEB 23. Pushed out of bounds by IU at NEB 45.
|Sack
3 & 6 - IND 28(9:22 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 16 for -12 yards (G.Nelson) PENALTY on IU-C.Bazelak Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 24(9:50 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 24. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at IU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 24(9:57 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|Kickoff
|(10:03 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 62 yards from NEB 35 to the IU 3. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hahn at IU 24.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:03 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Punt
4 & 9 - IND 41(10:11 - 2nd) IU punts yards to IU 41 Center-. C.Kolarevic blocked the kick. M.Hartzog recovered the blocked kick. M.Hartzog for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IND 41(10:17 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - IND 41(10:25 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(10:54 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Grant at IU 41.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 28(11:03 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 32 yards to IU 40 Center-B.Weas. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEB 28(11:08 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - NEB 22(11:29 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at NEB 28.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - NEB 27(11:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-T.Palmer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(12:17 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at NEB 27.
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 2nd) C.Campbell kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 2nd) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Sack
3 & 9 - NEB 10(12:27 - 2nd) C.Purdy steps back to pass. C.Purdy sacked at NEB End Zone for -10 yards (L.Moore) C.Purdy FUMBLES forced by L.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by IU-M.Jackson at NEB End Zone. M.Jackson for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NEB 8(12:59 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at NEB 10.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 9(13:26 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at NEB 8.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 47(13:35 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 38 yards to NEB 9 Center-IU. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 47(13:37 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 47(14:01 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to NEB 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome; C.Kolarevic at NEB 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 47(14:04 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - IND 40(14:31 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by M.Buford; D.Singleton at NEB 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 16 - IND 32(15:00 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 32. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at IU 40.
|Sack
1 & 10 - IND 38(0:42 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at IU 32 for -6 yards (G.Nelson)
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - IND 14(1:03 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 14. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 14. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by M.Buford at IU 38.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - NEB 22(1:19 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 54 yards to IU 24 Center-B.Weas. C.Delp returned punt from the IU 24. Tackled by NEB at IU 24. PENALTY on IU-J.Grier Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 2 - NEB 35(2:02 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 22 for -13 yards (D.McCullough)
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - NEB 34(2:33 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant; B.Jennings at NEB 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 27(2:56 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 34 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jones at NEB 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEB 17(3:12 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 17. Catch made by G.Ervin at NEB 17. Gain of yards. Tackled by IU at NEB 24. PENALTY on IU-J.Williams Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 14(3:56 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at NEB 17.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - NEB 13(4:24 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Robbins; D.McCullough at NEB 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 5(4:45 - 1st) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at NEB 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 45(4:54 - 1st) J.Evans punts 50 yards to NEB 5 Center-IU. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 45(5:00 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IND 45(5:09 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(5:37 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by J.Swinton at IU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Henrich at IU 45.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - IND 25(5:44 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton. PENALTY on NEB-Q.Newsome Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - IND 25(6:15 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at IU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - IND 25(6:22 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 30(6:22 - 1st) PENALTY on IU-IU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 20(6:31 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on NEB-M.Buford Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - IND 13(6:51 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Reimer at IU 20.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 5(7:13 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 13 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; Q.Newsome at IU 13.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 23 - NEB 42(7:26 - 1st) B.Buschini punts 37 yards to IU 5 Center-B.Weas. Fair catch by C.Delp.
|-2 YD
3 & 21 - NEB 40(8:06 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to IU 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at IU 42.
|Sack
2 & 7 - NEB 26(8:15 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at IU 40 for -14 yards (N.Pierre) PENALTY on NEB-NEB Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
1 & 19 - NEB 38(8:59 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 38. Catch made by M.Washington at IU 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Keys at IU 26. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 29(9:24 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 29. Catch made by T.Palmer at IU 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 28. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 40(9:48 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 40. Catch made by T.Vokolek at IU 40. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; C.Jones at IU 29.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 46(10:13 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 46. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Moore at IU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 46(10:25 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Grant.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 43(10:52 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at NEB 46.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - NEB 36(11:13 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; N.Pierre at NEB 43.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 33(11:47 - 1st) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by IU at NEB 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 3 - NEB 22(12:10 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 33 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; T.Mullen at NEB 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 15(12:36 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald at NEB 22.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 31(12:36 - 1st) J.Evans punts 39 yards to NEB 30 Center-IU. Fair catch by T.Palmer. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IND 31(12:52 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(13:10 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by NEB at IU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(13:17 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for M.Holt-Bennett.
|Kickoff
|(13:17 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:17 - 1st) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 34(13:23 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by O.Martin at IU 34. Gain of 34 yards. O.Martin for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on IU-T.Mullen Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+34 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 32(13:42 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 32. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 32. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; D.Matthews at IU 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 28(14:01 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to NEB 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by IU at NEB 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - IND 26(14:14 - 1st) J.Evans punts 46 yards to NEB 28 Center-IU. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - IND 26(14:21 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - IND 27(14:40 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at IU 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(15:00 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; C.Feist at IU 27.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
