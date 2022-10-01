Drive Chart
|
|
|LIB
|ODU
LIB
0 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
1:03 POS
+5 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 25
6:10
D.Hunter rushed to LIB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Britt at LIB 30. PENALTY on LIB-B.Hanshaw Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:23
D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
ODU
4 Pass
15 Rush
63 YDS
5:00 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 LIB 24
7:32
E.Sanchez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
+3 YD
3RD & 8 LIB 20
7:57
H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by I.Paige at LIB 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 17.
No Gain
2ND & 8 LIB 20
8:25
H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 22
9:06
D.Mack rushed to LIB 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 20.
+27 YD
2ND & 15 LIB 49
9:30
H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Harvey at LIB 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at LIB 22.
No Gain
1ST & 15 LIB 49
9:32
H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
Penalty
1ST & 10 LIB 44
10:12
PENALTY on ODU-I.Spencer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
3RD & 3 LIB 48
10:20
H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 48. Catch made by D.Anthony at LIB 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at LIB 44.
Field Goal 7:23
E.Sanchez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
12
plays
63
yds
5:00
pos
21
17
Touchdown 12:16
D.Hunter rushed to ODU End Zone for 29 yards. D.Hunter for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
78
yds
3:01
pos
20
14
Touchdown 0:24
H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 4. Catch made by A.Jennings at LIB 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Jennings for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
50
yds
3:46
pos
14
13
Touchdown 5:12
H.Wolff rushed to LIB End Zone for 8 yards. H.Wolff for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
95
yds
2:10
pos
14
6
Touchdown 7:20
K.Salter pass complete to ODU 41. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at ODU 41. Gain of 41 yards. C.Yarbrough for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
67
yds
1:35
pos
13
0
Touchdown 13:16
K.Salter pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by J.Lofton at ODU 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Lofton for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
34
yds
00:06
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|9
|Rushing
|2
|2
|Passing
|4
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-3
|5-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|187
|233
|Total Plays
|18
|37
|Avg Gain
|10.4
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|62
|89
|Rush Attempts
|9
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|5.6
|Yards Passing
|125
|144
|Comp. - Att.
|5-9
|14-21
|Yards Per Pass
|11.9
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-46.0
|2-46.0
|Return Yards
|22
|24
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-24
|1-24
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|144
|
|
|62
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|187
|TOTAL YDS
|233
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|5/9
|125
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|3
|2
|61
|1
|41
|
J. Lofton 6 WR
|J. Lofton
|1
|1
|34
|1
|34
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
D. Hunter 0 RB
|D. Hunter
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith Jr. 7 LB
|M. Smith Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gadlin 73 OL
|X. Gadlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Butler 5 DT
|D. Butler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anthony 8 CB
|D. Anthony
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|1-2
|0.0
|1
|
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 29 S
|A. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Zachary 77 DL
|K. Zachary
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Reese 16 S
|Q. Reese
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|1
|46.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|2
|16.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|14/21
|144
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|9
|67
|0
|35
|
O. Sanni 29 RB
|O. Sanni
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|3
|7
|1
|8
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|6
|4
|47
|1
|24
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|4
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
M. Bell 10 WR
|M. Bell
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Bly 1 WR
|J. Bly
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Anthony Jr. 9 TE
|D. Anthony Jr.
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Kuntz 80 TE
|Z. Kuntz
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sims 26 RB
|T. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Johnson 1 S
|R. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kennedy III 3 S
|R. Kennedy III
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Ford Jr. 5 DT
|A. Ford Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Britt 14 LB
|M. Britt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hawkins III 6 CB
|T. Hawkins III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harris 11 DE
|D. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 20 CB
|T. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henry 8 LB
|R. Henry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lowry 45 DT
|D. Lowry
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
K. Trinidad 43 DE
|K. Trinidad
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|1/1
|34
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|2
|46.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ODU 24(7:32 - 2nd) E.Sanchez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 20(7:57 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by I.Paige at LIB 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 20(8:25 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 22(9:06 - 2nd) D.Mack rushed to LIB 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 20.
|+27 YD
2 & 15 - ODU 49(9:30 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Harvey at LIB 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at LIB 22.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - ODU 49(9:32 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 44(10:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-I.Spencer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 48(10:20 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 48. Catch made by D.Anthony at LIB 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at LIB 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 45(10:57 - 2nd) O.Sanni rushed to LIB 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 45(11:09 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - ODU 33(11:24 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Butler at ODU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ODU 31(12:02 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 31. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; D.Butler at ODU 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(12:23 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at ODU 31.
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 2nd) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:23 - 2nd) N.Brown extra point is good.
|+29 YD
3 & 2 - LIB 29(12:34 - 2nd) D.Hunter rushed to ODU End Zone for 29 yards. D.Hunter for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LIB 34(12:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-K.Caine Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 16 - LIB 43(13:11 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by D.Hunter at ODU 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at ODU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 37(13:51 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at ODU 43 for -6 yards (K.Trinidad; D.Lowry)
|+21 YD
3 & 4 - LIB 42(14:13 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by T.Sibley at LIB 42. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ODU 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 39(14:32 - 2nd) K.Salter scrambles to LIB 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at LIB 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36(15:00 - 2nd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Ford at LIB 39.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 17(0:19 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 36 for 19 yards. Tackled by R.Kennedy at LIB 36.
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the LIB End Zone. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Anthony at LIB 17.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - ODU 4(0:30 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 4. Catch made by A.Jennings at LIB 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Jennings for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ODU 4(1:19 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to LIB 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; D.Osagiede at LIB 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 5(1:48 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to LIB 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at LIB 4.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - ODU 17(2:18 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 17. Catch made by A.Jennings at LIB 17. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; C.Megginson at LIB 5.
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - ODU 24(2:50 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 24. Catch made by A.Jennings at LIB 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at LIB 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 20 - ODU 26(3:32 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to LIB 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; A.Walker at LIB 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 16(3:53 - 1st) T.Sims rushed to LIB 10 for yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 10. PENALTY on ODU-N.Saldiveri Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 40(4:06 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 40. Catch made by A.Jennings at LIB 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; A.Jones at LIB 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 40(4:10 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for T.Sims.
|Result
|Play
|Int
2 & 8 - LIB 18(4:32 - 1st) K.Salter pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 36. Intercepted by R.Kennedy at ODU 36. Tackled by X.Gadlin at LIB 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 16(5:02 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Harris at LIB 18.
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the LIB End Zone. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Matthews at LIB 16.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 1st) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 8(5:18 - 1st) H.Wolff rushed to LIB End Zone for 8 yards. H.Wolff for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - ODU 31(5:38 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 31. Catch made by ODU at LIB 31. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 8.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 35(5:48 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to LIB 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 35(5:49 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
|+35 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 30(6:06 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to LIB 35 for 35 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - ODU 30(6:10 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 30. Catch made by M.Bell at ODU 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Green at ODU 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 34(6:18 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; Q.Reese at ODU 40. PENALTY on ODU-I.Paige Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(7:22 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at ODU 34.
|Kickoff
|(7:22 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:22 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
|+41 YD
1 & 15 - LIB 41(7:37 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to ODU 41. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at ODU 41. Gain of 41 yards. C.Yarbrough for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LIB 36(7:44 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for J.Lofton. PENALTY on LIB-LIB Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 44(8:24 - 1st) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 44. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at ODU 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 23(8:24 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Hawkins at LIB 29. PENALTY on ODU-C.Wallace Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 23(8:57 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - ODU 28(9:02 - 1st) E.Duane punts 49 yards to LIB 23 Center-ODU. Downed by E.Green.
|+6 YD
3 & 18 - ODU 22(9:38 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 22. Catch made by J.Bly at ODU 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Anthony at ODU 28.
|Sack
2 & 13 - ODU 27(10:23 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 22 for -5 yards (D.Osagiede)
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ODU 32(10:30 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-L.Thomas False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 30(11:08 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at ODU 32.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - LIB 24(11:13 - 1st) A.Alves punts 46 yards to ODU 30 Center-LIB. Fair catch by I.Paige.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LIB 24(11:21 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 24(11:32 - 1st) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23(11:51 - 1st) D.Hunter rushed to LIB 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Henry at LIB 24.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - ODU 32(12:01 - 1st) E.Duane punts 43 yards to LIB 25 Center-ODU. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 25. Tackled by J.Harvey at LIB 23.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - ODU 28(12:45 - 1st) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at ODU 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(13:12 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Zachary; T.Dupree at ODU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(13:16 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|Kickoff
|(13:16 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 5 - ODU 40(13:22 - 1st) H.Wolff pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 42. Intercepted by R.Rahimi at LIB 42. Tackled by I.Paige at ODU 34.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 37(14:00 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 37. Catch made by Z.Kuntz at ODU 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at ODU 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 35(14:29 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to ODU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at ODU 37.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(15:00 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Walker at ODU 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the ODU End Zone. Touchback.
