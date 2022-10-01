Drive Chart
LIB
ODU

LIB
0 Pass
1 Rush
5 YDS
1:03 POS
+5 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 25
6:10
D.Hunter rushed to LIB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Britt at LIB 30. PENALTY on LIB-B.Hanshaw Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
Kickoff
Kickoff
7:23
D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
ODU
4 Pass
15 Rush
63 YDS
5:00 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 5 LIB 24
7:32
E.Sanchez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
+3 YD
3RD & 8 LIB 20
7:57
H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by I.Paige at LIB 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 17.
No Gain
2ND & 8 LIB 20
8:25
H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for ODU.
+2 YD
1ST & 10 LIB 22
9:06
D.Mack rushed to LIB 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 20.
+27 YD
2ND & 15 LIB 49
9:30
H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Harvey at LIB 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at LIB 22.
No Gain
1ST & 15 LIB 49
9:32
H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
Penalty
1ST & 10 LIB 44
10:12
PENALTY on ODU-I.Spencer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
3RD & 3 LIB 48
10:20
H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 48. Catch made by D.Anthony at LIB 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at LIB 44.
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 7:23
E.Sanchez 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
12
plays
63
yds
5:00
pos
21
17
Point After TD 12:23
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 12:16
D.Hunter rushed to ODU End Zone for 29 yards. D.Hunter for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
78
yds
3:01
pos
20
14
1st Quarter
Point After TD 0:24
E.Sanchez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 0:24
H.Wolff pass complete to LIB 4. Catch made by A.Jennings at LIB 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Jennings for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
50
yds
3:46
pos
14
13
Point After TD 5:12
E.Sanchez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 5:12
H.Wolff rushed to LIB End Zone for 8 yards. H.Wolff for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
95
yds
2:10
pos
14
6
Point After TD 7:22
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 7:20
K.Salter pass complete to ODU 41. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at ODU 41. Gain of 41 yards. C.Yarbrough for 41 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
67
yds
1:35
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:16
N.Brown extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:16
K.Salter pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by J.Lofton at ODU 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Lofton for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
34
yds
00:06
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 7 9
Rushing 2 2
Passing 4 7
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-3 5-9
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 187 233
Total Plays 18 37
Avg Gain 10.4 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 62 89
Rush Attempts 9 16
Avg Rush Yards 6.9 5.6
Yards Passing 125 144
Comp. - Att. 5-9 14-21
Yards Per Pass 11.9 6.3
Penalties - Yards 2-15 6-50
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 1-46.0 2-46.0
Return Yards 22 24
Punts - Returns 1--2 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-24 1-24
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Liberty 3-1 147--21
Old Dominion 2-2 143--17
Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium Norfolk, VA
 125 PASS YDS 144
62 RUSH YDS 89
187 TOTAL YDS 233
Liberty
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Salter  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 125 2 1 223.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 606 4 3 136.3
K. Salter 5/9 125 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hunter  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 337 3
D. Hunter 4 37 1 29
S. Louis  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 148 1
S. Louis 3 28 0 19
K. Salter  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 221 2
K. Salter 2 -3 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Yarbrough  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 95 0
C. Yarbrough 3 2 61 1 41
J. Lofton  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
J. Lofton 1 1 34 1 34
T. Sibley  21 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 1
T. Sibley 2 1 21 0 21
D. Hunter  0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 31 0
D. Hunter 1 1 9 0 9
D. Douglas  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 312 4
D. Douglas 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Treadwell  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Treadwell 3-0 0.0 0
A. Walker  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Walker 3-1 0.0 0
J. Scruggs  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Scruggs 2-2 0.0 0
M. Smith Jr.  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Smith Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
T. Dupree  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Dupree 2-1 0.0 0
X. Gadlin  73 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Gadlin 1-0 0.0 0
D. Butler  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Butler 1-1 0.0 0
K. Charles  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Charles 1-1 0.0 0
D. Anthony  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Anthony 1-0 0.0 0
D. Osagiede  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
D. Osagiede 1-1 1.0 0
R. Rahimi  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. Rahimi 1-2 0.0 1
B. Green  15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Green 1-0 0.0 0
A. Jones  29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
K. Zachary  77 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Zachary 0-1 0.0 0
Q. Reese  16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Reese 0-1 0.0 0
C. Megginson  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Megginson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Brown  42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 3/3
SEASON FG XP
4/9 11/11
N. Brown 0/0 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Alves  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 0 0
A. Alves 1 46.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Louis  1 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 32 0
S. Louis 2 16.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Douglas 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 9.6 48 0
D. Douglas 1 -2.0 -2 0
Old Dominion
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Wolff  11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 144 1 1 130.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 954 7 1 131.8
H. Wolff 14/21 144 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Watson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 175 1
B. Watson 9 67 0 35
O. Sanni  29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 23 0
O. Sanni 1 7 0 7
H. Wolff  11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -43 0
H. Wolff 3 7 1 8
K. Wicks  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 62 1
K. Wicks 2 6 0 4
D. Mack Jr.  8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Mack Jr. 1 2 0 2
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Jennings III  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 559 5
A. Jennings III 6 4 47 1 24
J. Harvey  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Harvey 1 1 27 0 27
B. Watson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 10 0
B. Watson 4 3 21 0 10
M. Bell  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
M. Bell 1 1 10 0 10
J. Bly  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 106 0
J. Bly 1 1 6 0 6
D. Anthony Jr.  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Anthony Jr. 2 1 4 0 4
I. Paige  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
I. Paige 1 1 3 0 3
Z. Kuntz  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 141 2
Z. Kuntz 1 1 3 0 3
I. Spencer  3 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
I. Spencer 1 0 0 0 0
T. Sims  26 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
T. Sims 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Johnson  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Kennedy III  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
R. Kennedy III 2-0 0.0 1
A. Ford Jr.  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Ford Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
I. Paige  5 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Paige 1-0 0.0 0
M. Britt  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Britt 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hawkins III  6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hawkins III 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harris  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
T. Harris  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
R. Henry  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Henry 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lowry  45 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Lowry 0-1 0.5 0
K. Trinidad  43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
K. Trinidad 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sanchez  92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/3 10/10
E. Sanchez 1/1 34 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
E. Duane  95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 46.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 0 0
E. Duane 2 46.0 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 ODU 34 0:06 1 34 TD
11:51 LIB 23 0:43 3 1 Punt
8:57 LIB 23 1:35 4 77 TD
5:12 LIB 16 1:02 2 2 INT
0:24 LIB 17 3:01 7 83 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:23 LIB 25 1:03 1 -5
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ODU 25 1:38 4 15 INT
13:16 ODU 25 1:25 3 7 Punt
11:08 ODU 30 2:11 3 -2 Punt
7:22 ODU 25 2:10 8 85 TD
4:10 LIB 40 3:46 8 40 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:23 ODU 25 5:00 12 58 FG

