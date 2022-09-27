|
|
|LVILLE
|BC
After impressive bounce-back win, Louisville faces Boston College
Two teams coming off opposite performances will meet on Saturday as Boston College hosts Louisville in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash at Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Louisville (2-2, 0-2) bounced back from a loss to now-No. 23 Florida State and dominated USF 41-3 on Saturday, never turning back after the Cardinals' Malik Cunningham accounted for the first of his four touchdowns (three rushing) on the team's second series.
The dynamic quarterback led the way in what coach Scott Satterfield described as Louisville's most complete win this season.
"The thing that we did last week was play off each other ... where the offense was feeding off the defense and vice versa," Satterfield said.
Cunningham, who threw for 186 yards and rushed for 113 against the Bulls, became only the eighth quarterback in NCAA history to eclipse 8,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in a career.
"When he is dialed in, (our offense is) working, and he is as good as anyone in the country with the pressure that he can put on defenses," Satterfield said.
Boston College (1-3, 0-2) will look to start much faster. The Eagles have been outscored by a 48-3 combined margin in the first half of two ACC games, at Virginia Tech and Florida State.
"Right now, we're not good when we go down," BC coach Jeff Hafley said. "I think it affects us, and we need to fix that."
The trend continued as BC faced a 37-0 halftime deficit in last week's 44-14 loss to the Seminoles before Phil Jurkovec and Emmett Morehead managed second-half touchdown passes to freshmen Alex Broome and Joe Griffin, respectively.
BC, which is 6-8 all-time against Louisville, has consecutive home wins in a series that resumed annually in 2014.
The Cardinals won 28-14 in last October's meeting. Cunningham rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 107 yards.
"You have to play with relentless effort against him," Hafley said. "You have to play with your hair on fire like you never have before. ... I think he's one of the most dynamic players in all of college football."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|6
|3
|Rushing
|4
|2
|Passing
|2
|1
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-5
|0-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|77
|106
|Total Plays
|20
|10
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|10.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|48
|55
|Rush Attempts
|14
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|7.9
|Yards Passing
|29
|51
|Comp. - Att.
|4-6
|2-3
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|12.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-5
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.5
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|6
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|29
|PASS YDS
|51
|
|
|48
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|77
|TOTAL YDS
|106
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|4/6
|29
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Evans 7 RB
|T. Evans
|5
|39
|0
|19
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|5
|5
|1
|13
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|3
|3
|0
|5
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Bell 80 WR
|C. Bell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|1-0
|1.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|2
|42.5
|0
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|2/3
|51
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Garwo III 24 RB
|P. Garwo III
|4
|29
|0
|26
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|1
|22
|1
|22
|
P. Jurkovec 5 QB
|P. Jurkovec
|2
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
J. Griffin Jr. 2 WR
|J. Griffin Jr.
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Clemons 90 DL
|T. Clemons
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lytton 90 K
|C. Lytton
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gill 1 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Sack
3 & 5 - BC 31(1:07 - 1st) P.Jurkovec steps back to pass. P.Jurkovec sacked at BC 31 for 0 yards (M.Montgomery) P.Jurkovec FUMBLES forced by M.Montgomery. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-R.Conner at BC 21. Tackled by BC at BC 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - BC 30(1:58 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 31.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BC 26(2:14 - 1st) P.Jurkovec rushed to BC 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 30.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 11 - LVILLE 33(2:25 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 41 yards to BC 26 Center-LOU. Downed by LOU.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LVILLE 33(2:31 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for C.Bell.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 37(3:04 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 33 for -4 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 34(3:29 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 27(3:46 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 27. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(4:25 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 27.
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 62 yards from BC 35 to the LOU 3. J.Jordan returns the kickoff. Tackled by BC at LOU 22.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 1st) C.Lytton extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BC 1(4:41 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to LOU 1. Catch made by J.Griffin at LOU 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Griffin for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on LOU-K.Clark Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - BC 1(5:16 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to LOU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 1.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BC 23(5:39 - 1st) Z.Flowers rushed to LOU 1 for 22 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 1.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BC 49(6:19 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to LOU 23 for 26 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 23.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - LVILLE 5(6:29 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 44 yards to LOU 49 Center-LOU. Downed by LOU.
|Sack
3 & 9 - LVILLE 10(7:06 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 5 for -5 yards (T.Clemons)
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LVILLE 10(7:12 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for C.Bell.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 9(7:43 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 10.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - BC 20(8:00 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 3. Intercepted by M.Montgomery at LOU 3. Tackled by BC at LOU 9.
|+50 YD
2 & 8 - BC 30(8:13 - 1st) P.Jurkovec pass complete to BC 30. Catch made by J.Gill at BC 30. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BC 28(8:45 - 1st) P.Garwo rushed to BC 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by LOU at BC 30.
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 58 yards from LOU 35 to the BC 7. J.Gill returns the kickoff. Tackled by LOU at BC 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:51 - 1st) J.Turner extra point is good.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LVILLE 1(8:56 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to BC End Zone for 1 yards. M.Cunningham for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LVILLE 1(9:35 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to BC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LVILLE 1(9:32 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1. PENALTY on BC-E.Jones Defensive Offside 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 2(10:34 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 1.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 21(10:58 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 2 for 19 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 2.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 26(11:25 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 21.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - LVILLE 40(11:51 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to BC 40. Catch made by T.Hudson at BC 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 26.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(12:25 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to BC 40 for -5 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 43(12:58 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to BC 43. Catch made by M.Ford at BC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 47(13:37 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to BC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 47(14:07 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to BC 47. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at BC 47. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(14:37 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to BC 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by BC at BC 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(15:00 - 1st) T.Evans rushed to LOU 40 for 10 yards. Tackled by BC at LOU 40.
|Kickoff
|(4:25 - 1st) L.Connor kicks 65 yards from BC 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on BC-BC Offensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
-
GAST
ARMY
3
0
1st 0:00 CBSSN
-
ILL
WISC
7
7
1st 0:00 BTN
-
LVILLE
BC
7
7
1st 1:07 ACCN
-
4MICH
IOWA
7
0
1st 0:29 FOX
-
NAVY
AF
0
10
1st 0:00 CBS
-
18OKLA
TCU
3
13
1st 8:35 ABC
-
PURDUE
21MINN
10
0
1st 2:07 ESP2
-
TEMPLE
MEMP
0
0
1st 0:00 ESPU
-
TXTECH
25KSTATE
0
13
1st 0:00 ESP+
-
7UK
14MISS
0
7
1st 2:24 ESPN
-
TXSTSM
JMAD
0
050.5 O/U
-22
Sat 1:30pm ESP+
-
NILL
BALLST
0
060 O/U
+4.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
OREGST
12UTAH
0
054.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UMASS
EMICH
0
053.5 O/U
-20
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
ECU
SFLA
0
055.5 O/U
+9
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
2BAMA
20ARK
0
061 O/U
+17
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BGREEN
AKRON
0
050 O/U
+9
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CIT
APLST
0
054.5 O/U
-39
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO
0
056 O/U
-7
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
FRESNO
UCONN
0
051 O/U
+23
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
GRDWB
MRSHL
0
056 O/U
-31
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
IOWAST
KANSAS
0
059 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
MICHST
MD
0
057.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
NWEST
11PSU
0
050.5 O/U
-25
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
OHIO
KENTST
0
065.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
9OKLAST
16BAYLOR
0
056 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
RUT
3OHIOST
0
058 O/U
-39
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
VATECH
UNC
0
056.5 O/U
-9
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
22WAKE
23FSU
0
067.5 O/U
-6
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
FAU
NTEXAS
0
067.5 O/U
+3
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
17TXAM
MISSST
0
045 O/U
-4
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SALA
UL
0
047.5 O/U
+8.5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
WAG
CUSE
0
0
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
CAL
WASHST
0
053 O/U
-4
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
LIB
ODU
0
047.5 O/U
+4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
NH
WMICH
0
052.5 O/U
-15
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
CHARLO
0
056 O/U
+3.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
TULSA
0
058 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
GAS
CSTCAR
0
069.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
ARKST
0
059 O/U
-7
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LSU
AUBURN
0
045 O/U
+8
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
TROY
WKY
0
054.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
IND
NEB
0
062.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
10NCST
5CLEM
0
045.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
SJST
WYO
0
042.5 O/U
+2.5
Sat 7:30pm CBSSN
-
UAB
RICE
0
051 O/U
+10
Sat 7:30pm ESP+
-
1UGA
MIZZOU
0
054 O/U
+30
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
UVA
DUKE
0
054.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
WVU
TEXAS
0
061 O/U
-7.5
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
FIU
NMEXST
0
054 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
GATECH
24PITT
0
047 O/U
-22
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
COLO
ARIZ
0
057.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 9:30pm PACN
-
ARIZST
6USC
0
061.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
STNFRD
13OREG
0
062.5 O/U
-17
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
EWASH
FLA
0
0
Sun 12:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
SC
10
50
Final SECN
-
UTAHST
19BYU
26
38
Final ESPN
-
TULANE
HOU
27
24
Final/OT ESPN
-
TXSA
MTSU
45
30
Final CBSSN
-
SDGST
BOISE
13
35
Final FS1
-
15WASH
UCLA
32
40
Final ESPN
-
NMEX
UNLV
20
31
Final CBSSN