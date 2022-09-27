|
|
|MICH
|IOWA
No. 4 Michigan visits Iowa, 'Where top-5 teams go to die'
Michigan heads to Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday undefeated and ranked No. 4. Yet, in a way, the Wolverines feel like an underdog against unranked Iowa.
The Hawkeyes (3-1, 1-0) have a history of knocking off highly-ranked opponents that pay a visit.
This will be the ninth time in the Kirk Ferentz era that Iowa has hosted a top five team. Iowa is a remarkable 5-3 in those games, including victories in five of the past six. One of those victories, a 14-13 squeaker, came against No. 2 Michigan in 2016.
"As they say, where top-five teams go to die," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.
The Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are leaving the comfort zone of home for the first time this season. They defeated Maryland in their Big Ten opener on Saturday 34-27.
Running back Blake Corum has already racked up nine touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards a carry.
In Michigan's final nonconference game, he tied a school record with five rushing touchdowns against UConn, and then turned into a workhouse last week against the Terrapins, rushing for a career high 243 yards on 30 carries and reaching the end zone twice.
"Blake can get so close to a defender, would-be tackler, within inches. And then make the slight move where somebody that close doesn't even touch him," Harbaugh said. "Some backs will make the cut a yard away, or two yards away. Blake Corum gets to the point where he can smell their breath. And then make the slight six-inch cut, miss by the narrowest of margins. It's incredible."
Corum and the Wolverines offense will face by far their stiffest test to date. The Hawkeyes have allowed just 23 points this season, the fewest points given up in their first four games over the past 66 years.
Their Iowa defense scored more touchdowns than the offense in their conference opener last weekend.
Iowa led 17-3 at halftime against Rutgers, thanks to a 45-yard interception return by Cooper DeJean and a 30-yard fumble return by Kaevon Merriweather. The Hawkeyes were outgained 361-277 but made it hold up for the 27-10 victory.
Harbaugh said ball security and smart decision-making will be crucial.
"The challenges that it presents are if you are inaccurate where the throw (goes), overthrow, underthrow, tip ball -- it's highly likely that it's going to result into a turnover," he said. "If you're not as sound as you can possibly be, then you're in for a rough one."
Ferentz knows his team could be in for a rough one if the Hawkeyes don't generate a more consistent attack ... and they'll have to try to contain Corum and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
"It's going to take our best effort to have a chance in this ballgame," he said. Last year in the Big Ten Championship Game, No. 2 Michigan drilled No. 15 Iowa, 42-3.
Playing the game at home will aid the cause but only to a certain extent against a highly ranked opponent, Ferentz said.
"The important thing for our team to understand is that fans can only do so much," Ferentz said. "Each and every play is like an NFL playoff game. They're a big, strong, athletic team. If you're not at your best each and every play, big things can happen against you."
Iowa's offense has been ordinary thus far, ranking last in the Big Ten in scoring and total offense with 17.0 points and 232.5 yards a game. Quarterback Spencer Petras has completed just 51.1 percent of his throws with one touchdown. The rushing game hasn't been much better, averaging 3.0 yards a carry.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|3
|Rushing
|6
|0
|Passing
|3
|2
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-2
|0-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|110
|45
|Total Plays
|19
|10
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|66
|11
|Rush Attempts
|12
|4
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|2.8
|Yards Passing
|44
|34
|Comp. - Att.
|6-7
|2-6
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-35.0
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|44
|PASS YDS
|34
|
|
|66
|RUSH YDS
|11
|
|
|110
|TOTAL YDS
|45
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|6/7
|44
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Corum 2 RB
|B. Corum
|7
|36
|0
|7
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|16
|1
|16
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. McCarthy 9 QB
|J. McCarthy
|3
|4
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Wilson 14 WR
|R. Wilson
|2
|2
|21
|0
|14
|
L. Schoonmaker 86 TE
|L. Schoonmaker
|2
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
D. Edwards 7 RB
|D. Edwards
|2
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Barrett 23 LB
|M. Barrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moten 6 DB
|R. Moten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Graham 55 DL
|M. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colson 25 LB
|J. Colson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jenkins 94 DL
|K. Jenkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Moody 13 K
|J. Moody
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Robbins 91 P
|B. Robbins
|1
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Henning 3 WR
|A. Henning
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|2/6
|34
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
S. LaPorta 84 TE
|S. LaPorta
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Higgins 34 LB
|J. Higgins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|1
|52.0
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 6 WR
|K. Johnson
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:38 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 42 yards to MICH End Zone Center-IOW. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:43 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:48 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 42(0:51 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 50(1:18 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by S.LaPorta at IOW 50. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Barrett at MICH 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(1:54 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Graham at IOW 50.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(2:26 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 22. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 22. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by R.Moten at IOW 48.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - IOWA 12(2:26 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for IOW. PENALTY on MICH-R.Moore Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 9(3:07 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Jenkins at IOW 12.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - MICH 44(3:16 - 1st) B.Robbins punts 35 yards to IOW 9 Center-MICH. Fair catch by A.Bruce.
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - MICH 47(4:04 - 1st) J.McCarthy scrambles to IOW 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - MICH 50(4:46 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to IOW 50. Catch made by D.Edwards at IOW 50. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 47.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(5:28 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to IOW 50 for -5 yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - MICH 49(6:04 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IOW 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at IOW 45.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 45(6:45 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IOW 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Higgins at IOW 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 40(7:13 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 40. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at MICH 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 33(7:49 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at MICH 40.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 21(8:19 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 21. Catch made by L.Schoonmaker at MICH 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at MICH 33.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - IOWA 27(8:28 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 52 yards to MICH 21 Center-IOW. A.Henning returned punt from the MICH 21. Tackled by C.DeJean at MICH 21.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IOWA 27(8:26 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for S.LaPorta.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 26(9:15 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Barrett at IOW 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 21(9:47 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Colson at IOW 26.
|Kickoff
|(9:53 - 1st) J.Moody kicks 57 yards from MICH 35 to the IOW 8. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by MICH at IOW 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 1st) J.Moody extra point is good.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 16(10:01 - 1st) R.Bell rushed to IOW End Zone for 16 yards. R.Bell for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - MICH 26(10:32 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to IOW 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICH 26(10:38 - 1st) J.McCarthy steps back to pass. J.McCarthy pass incomplete intended for R.Bell.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MICH 28(11:10 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IOW 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at IOW 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MICH 34(11:47 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to IOW 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 37(12:26 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to IOW 37. Catch made by D.Edwards at IOW 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 34.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 49(12:58 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 49. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at IOW 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - MICH 43(13:29 - 1st) J.McCarthy rushed to MICH 49 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Benson at MICH 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 36(13:59 - 1st) J.McCarthy pass complete to MICH 36. Catch made by R.Wilson at MICH 36. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Castro at MICH 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MICH 29(14:38 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at MICH 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICH 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Corum rushed to MICH 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at MICH 29.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the MICH End Zone. Touchback.
