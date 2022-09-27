|
|
|NCST
|CLEM
No. 5 Clemson, No. 10 NC state meet in ACC showdown
Clemson has been in its share of high-stakes showdowns in recent years.
For the second consecutive week, the No. 5 Tigers will be matched with another nationally ranked Atlantic Coast Conference team.
This time, the stakes loom even larger as No. 10 North Carolina State visits for Saturday night's clash at Clemson, S.C. Both teams hold 4-0 records, with Clemson 2-0 in ACC play and NC State preparing for its first league game.
Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is calling the matchup the biggest in his 10 seasons with the team.
"It's two top 10 teams competing on a national stage," Doeren said. "That's why we do this. The kids have worked hard. The staff has worked hard, and we expected to be in this position. We expected to be 4-0 going into Clemson. We look forward to playing a great team."
As of Tuesday, the game remained on schedule despite the potential impact from Hurricane Ian, which is projected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday night or early Thursday.
NC State hasn't won at Clemson since 2002, when it last held a top 10 ranking.
Last season, the Wolfpack pulled out an overtime victory against the Tigers to snap an eight-game losing streak in the series.
Clemson will challenge NC State's stout defense. The Tigers have 175 points this season, marking their highest total through four games under coach Dabo Swinney.
"Four games don't make a season," said Swinney, who saw his Clemson team post the least amount of points through four games during his tenure with 87 last season. "There's a long way to go."
Swinney has defended quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei through some past snafus. Based on last weekend's double-overtime victory against reigning ACC Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest, Uiagalelei can hold his own.
"I know how talented this kid is," Swinney said. "This is not theory. It's not some pie in the sky. I've watched him. I just have a belief in him. After four games, if you don't recognize this kid's special ability, then you're blind."
Swinney's teams are 100-20 against ACC competition.
The Wolfpack defeated top 10 Clemson teams in 1987, 1988 and 2011. This is the first meeting with both teams in the top 10 and only the fifth matchup with both teams ranked.
"We're going to embrace the opportunity being there," Doeren said. "We know a lot comes with it. I think it's something to celebrate, for sure. It's not something to say we've arrived yet because the rankings at the end of the season matter a lot more than they do at the end of the fourth week."
It's the first time the Wolfpack have ever played in a game with both teams in the top 10. NC State has put together an experienced roster, counting on team veterans to hold it together in Death Valley.
"They can be calm in the midst of a storm and get guys to settle down if they need to," Doeren said. "That experience is something that I value a lot because I've had teams that were the opposite.
This is NC State's first road game since a one-point escape to open the season at East Carolina.
"We want to play confident, too," Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas said. "We want to play with a little bit of swagger."
NC State quarterback Devin Leary has thrown 60 touchdown passes this season, tying for fourth in the school's career list.
Clemson running back Will Shipley is fourth in ACC rushing with an average of 88.3 yards per game. His seven touchdowns (all on rushing plays) share the conference lead.
This is NC State's first visit to Clemson since 2018 because of the reconfigured 2020 schedule during the pandemic.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|14
|Rushing
|1
|5
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-7
|3-7
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|155
|224
|Total Plays
|36
|40
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|26
|92
|Rush Attempts
|14
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|129
|132
|Comp. - Att.
|16-22
|14-19
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-42.0
|1-40.0
|Return Yards
|0
|15
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|129
|PASS YDS
|132
|
|
|26
|RUSH YDS
|92
|
|
|155
|TOTAL YDS
|224
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|16/21
|129
|1
|0
|
D. Jones II 28 RB
|D. Jones II
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|6
|26
|0
|6
|
D. Leary 13 QB
|D. Leary
|5
|4
|0
|7
|
D. Sumo-Karngbaye 0 RB
|D. Sumo-Karngbaye
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|5
|3
|54
|0
|32
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|6
|5
|43
|0
|20
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|5
|5
|33
|0
|10
|
C. Toudle 29 WR
|C. Toudle
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
F. Seabrough Jr. 48 TE
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|1
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Pitts Jr. 24 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 6 S
|J. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Vann 55 OL
|R. Vann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 9 DE
|S. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykin 12 DB
|D. Boykin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 98 DT
|D. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 5 DT
|C. Clark
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|1/1
|20
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. McDonough 97 P
|S. McDonough
|2
|42.0
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|2
|14.5
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|14/19
|132
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Uiagalelei 5 QB
|D. Uiagalelei
|8
|53
|1
|29
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|9
|44
|0
|12
|
P. Mafah 26 RB
|P. Mafah
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Pace 7 RB
|K. Pace
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|3
|2
|27
|0
|26
|
J. Briningstool 9 TE
|J. Briningstool
|3
|3
|23
|1
|9
|
A. Williams 0 WR
|A. Williams
|6
|4
|23
|0
|9
|
J. Ngata 10 WR
|J. Ngata
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
A. Randall 8 WR
|A. Randall
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
B. Collins 80 WR
|B. Collins
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Allen 84 TE
|D. Allen
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Williams 6 WR
|E. Williams
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Henry 5 DE
|K. Henry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Carter 0 LB
|B. Carter
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. Mukuba 1 S
|A. Mukuba
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 98 DE
|M. Murphy
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Orhorhoro 33 DT
|R. Orhorhoro
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Wiggins 20 CB
|N. Wiggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phillips 25 S
|J. Phillips
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 13 DT
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mickens 9 S
|R. Mickens
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Simpson 22 LB
|T. Simpson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Venables 24 S
|T. Venables
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Trotter Jr. 54 LB
|J. Trotter Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Maguire 30 LB
|K. Maguire
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Potter 29 K
|B. Potter
|2/2
|46
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Swanson 39 P
|A. Swanson
|1
|40.0
|0
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Shipley 1 RB
|W. Shipley
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Taylor 16 WR
|W. Taylor
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - NCST 42(9:42 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 42. Catch made by D.Carter at CLE 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NCST 42(9:49 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 49(10:18 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 49. Catch made by K.Lesane at CLE 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 41(10:45 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 41. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - NCST 30(11:15 - 3rd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 30. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CLE at NCST 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(11:36 - 3rd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by CLE at NCST 30.
|Kickoff
|(11:36 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:36 - 3rd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CLEM 7(12:08 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 7. Catch made by J.Briningstool at NCST 7. Gain of 7 yards. J.Briningstool for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 9(12:42 - 3rd) W.Shipley rushed to NCST 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Durden; D.Vann at NCST 7.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(12:51 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to NCST 9 for 29 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NCST 9.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - CLEM 47(12:51 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for D.Allen. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 42(13:28 - 3rd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 42. Catch made by D.Allen at CLE 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at CLE 47.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 21 - NCST 14(13:39 - 3rd) S.McDonough punts 44 yards to CLE 42 Center-NCST. W.Taylor returned punt from the CLE 42. Tackled by J.Scott at NCST 43. PENALTY on CLE-L.Price Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 18 - NCST 17(14:29 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at NCST 14 for -3 yards (M.Murphy)
|No Gain
2 & 18 - NCST 17(14:32 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NCST 25(15:00 - 3rd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary sacked at NCST 17 for -8 yards (B.Carter)
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:31 - 2nd) B.Potter extra point is good.
|Penalty
|(0:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-R.Orhorhoro False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 1(0:35 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to NCST End Zone for 1 yards. D.Uiagalelei for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(0:35 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 27. Catch made by W.Shipley at NCST 27. Gain of yards. W.Shipley for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 27. Catch made by W.Shipley at NCST 27. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at NCST 1.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 38(1:04 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to NCST 27 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Wilson at NCST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(1:07 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 50(1:15 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to NCST 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin; C.Clark at NCST 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 47(1:33 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 47. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 50.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - CLEM 33(1:41 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 33. Catch made by B.Collins at CLE 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at CLE 47.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(1:51 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 33 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Wilson at CLE 33.
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NCST 2(1:57 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 2. Catch made by C.Seabrough at CLE 2. Gain of 2 yards. C.Seabrough for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 8(2:29 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to CLE 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro at CLE 2.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NCST 23(2:37 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for NCST. PENALTY on CLE-R.Mickens Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25(3:12 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 25. Catch made by C.Toudle at CLE 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 23. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:19 - 2nd) D.Jones steps back to pass. D.Jones pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 40(3:46 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to CLE 40. Catch made by T.Thomas at CLE 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Wiggins at CLE 25.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(4:13 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to CLE 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Carter at CLE 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 46(4:36 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 46. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 46. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; A.Mukuba at CLE 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25(4:36 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at NCST 31. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld. PENALTY on CLE-A.Mukuba Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:47 - 2nd) D.Leary pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by CLE at NCST 25.
|Kickoff
|(5:47 - 2nd) B.Potter kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - CLEM 36(5:51 - 2nd) B.Potter 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Florenzo Holder-D.Swinney.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CLEM 29(5:56 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - CLEM 30(6:57 - 2nd) K.Pace rushed to NCST 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson; D.Pitts at NCST 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - CLEM 33(7:29 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 33. Catch made by E.Williams at NCST 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas; D.Pitts at NCST 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLEM 28(7:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-B.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CLEM 35(7:48 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 35. Catch made by J.Briningstool at NCST 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CLEM 39(8:17 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 39. Catch made by A.Williams at NCST 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLEM 39(8:20 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for B.Collins.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - CLEM 46(8:23 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for J.Ngata. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - CLEM 39(8:58 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 39. Catch made by A.Williams at CLE 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at CLE 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 38(9:48 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 38. Catch made by W.Shipley at CLE 38. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by NCST at CLE 39.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CLEM 33(10:01 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts yards to NCST 33 Center-P.Florenzo. Downed by CLE. PENALTY on NCST-C.Johnson Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 20 - CLEM 17(10:50 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to CLE 17. Catch made by A.Randall at CLE 17. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan; T.Ingle at CLE 33.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - CLEM 17(11:27 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 17 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at CLE 17.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 27(12:08 - 2nd) CLE rushed to CLE 17 for -10 yards. CLE FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by CLE-D.Uiagalelei at CLE 17. Tackled by NCST at CLE 17.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - CLEM 16(12:39 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 27 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Boykin; C.Clark at CLE 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(13:14 - 2nd) P.Mafah rushed to CLE 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by NCST at CLE 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 48(13:21 - 2nd) S.McDonough punts 40 yards to CLE 12 Center-NCST. Fair catch by W.Taylor.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 48(13:25 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for NCST.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NCST 48(13:29 - 2nd) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete intended for P.Rooks.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 48(14:08 - 2nd) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed to NCST 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Orhorhoro; R.Mickens at NCST 48.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - CLEM 12(14:14 - 2nd) A.Swanson punts 40 yards to NCST 48 Center-P.Florenzo. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLEM 12(14:19 - 2nd) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete intended for W.Shipley.
|+4 YD
2 & 14 - CLEM 8(15:00 - 2nd) W.Shipley rushed to CLE 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at CLE 12.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - CLEM 13(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on CLE-J.Briningstool False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 12(0:12 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed to CLE 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; R.Vann at CLE 13.
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CLE End Zone. W.Shipley returns the kickoff. Tackled by NCST at CLE 34. PENALTY on CLE-S.Ennis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NCST 10(1:16 - 1st) C.Dunn 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - NCST 9(2:03 - 1st) D.Leary rushed up the middle to CLE 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Carter; K.Maguire at CLE 3.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - NCST 11(3:15 - 1st) J.Houston rushed up the middle to CLE 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by CLE at CLE 9.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 7(3:29 - 1st) D.Leary pass short middle complete to CLE 7. Catch made by T.Thomas at CLE 7. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at CLE 11.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 39(3:45 - 1st) D.Leary pass deep right complete to CLE 39. Catch made by D.Carter at CLE 39. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by R.Mickens at CLE 7.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - NCST 41(3:54 - 1st) D.Leary rushed up the middle to CLE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Henry at CLE 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - NCST 48(4:10 - 1st) D.Leary rushed left end to CLE 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson at CLE 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 49(4:45 - 1st) D.Leary pass short left complete to CLE 49. Catch made by T.Thomas at CLE 49. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Murphy; R.Mickens at CLE 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 50(5:47 - 1st) D.Sumo-Karngbaye rushed right end to CLE 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Simpson; J.Trotter at CLE 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - NCST 38(6:03 - 1st) D.Leary pass short right complete to NCST 38. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Mukuba at NCST 50.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NCST 38(6:05 - 1st) D.Leary steps back to pass. D.Leary pass incomplete short left intended for NCST.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 33(6:39 - 1st) J.Houston rushed up the middle to NCST 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Trotter; J.Phillips at NCST 38.
|+20 YD
3 & 16 - NCST 13(7:07 - 1st) D.Leary pass deep left complete to NCST 13. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 13. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Venables at NCST 33.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - NCST 18(7:14 - 1st) PENALTY on NCST-A.Belton False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 23(7:40 - 1st) D.Leary pass short right complete to NCST 23. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 23. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at NCST 18.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 19(8:11 - 1st) J.Houston rushed right end to NCST 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Phillips at NCST 23.
|Kickoff
|(8:22 - 1st) B.Potter kicks 61 yards from CLE 35 to the NCST 4. J.Houston returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Maguire at NCST 19.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CLEM 10(8:52 - 1st) B.Potter 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CLE Holder-CLE.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 4(10:24 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed up the middle to NCST 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; C.Durden at NCST 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLEM 4(10:56 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed up the middle to NCST 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 4.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - CLEM 3(11:50 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed right end to NCST 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NCST 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - CLEM 7(11:57 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed up the middle to NCST 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 3.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLEM 7(12:10 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed up the middle to NCST 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 7.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 16(12:31 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass complete to NCST 16. Catch made by J.Briningstool at NCST 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan; A.White at NCST 7.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - CLEM 25(13:06 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass short middle complete to NCST 25. Catch made by A.Williams at NCST 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NCST 16.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CLEM 25(13:14 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei steps back to pass. D.Uiagalelei pass incomplete short middle intended for A.Williams.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 30(13:34 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed left end to NCST 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Durden at NCST 25.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 49(14:02 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei pass deep left complete to CLE 49. Catch made by J.Ngata at CLE 49. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NCST 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CLEM 28(14:27 - 1st) W.Shipley rushed up the middle to CLE 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by NCST at CLE 34. PENALTY on NCST-C.Durden Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLEM 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Uiagalelei rushed up the middle to CLE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; S.Jackson at CLE 28.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the CLE End Zone. Touchback.
