PAT Good
Kickoff
8:38
J.Richardson extra point is good.
NILL
2 Pass
63 Rush
75 YDS
3:43 POS
+1 YD
2ND & Goal BALLST 1
8:41
H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. H.Waylee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1ST & Goal BALLST 2
9:13
H.Waylee rushed to BALL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tarango at BALL 1.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 13
9:33
H.Waylee rushed to BALL 2 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 2.
+22 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 35
10:00
E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 35. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 13.
+16 YD
2ND & 11 NILL 49
10:40
E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 49. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 35.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 50
11:18
H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; K.King at NIL 49.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 38
11:43
H.Waylee rushed to BALL 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 50.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 25
12:21
J.Lynch rushed to NIL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at NIL 38.
Kickoff
Kickoff
12:21
B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 8:38
J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
14
Touchdown 8:38
H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. H.Waylee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
3:43
pos
30
14
Point After TD 12:21
B.VonGunten extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 12:31
C.Steele rushed to NIL End Zone for 2 yards. C.Steele for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
1
yds
1:18
pos
24
13
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:47
J.Richardson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
9
plays
60
yds
2:19
pos
24
7
Point After TD 3:08
B.VonGunten extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 3:08
J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by B.Hunt at NIL 30. Gain of 30 yards. B.Hunt for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
1:43
pos
21
6
Point After TD 4:51
J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
0
Touchdown 4:51
E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
80
yds
5:14
pos
20
0
Point After TD 14:51
J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 14:50
H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 52 yards. H.Waylee for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
61
yds
00:22
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 5:19
J.Richardson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 12
Rushing 14 4
Passing 6 7
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 4-8 1-7
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 352 198
Total Plays 50 39
Avg Gain 7.0 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 227 53
Rush Attempts 35 17
Avg Rush Yards 6.5 3.1
Yards Passing 125 145
Comp. - Att. 12-15 15-22
Yards Per Pass 7.4 5.8
Penalties - Yards 2-13 3-25
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 0-0.0 2-35.0
Return Yards 29 37
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-29 1-37
Safeties 0 0
1234T
N. Illinois 1-3 7177-31
Ball St. 1-3 077-14
Scheumann Stadium Muncie, IN
 125 PASS YDS 145
227 RUSH YDS 53
352 TOTAL YDS 198
N. Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Hampton  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 125 1 1 158.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 320 3 1 135.9
E. Hampton 12/15 125 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Waylee  30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 112 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 215 1
H. Waylee 17 112 2 52
J. Lynch  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 21 1
J. Lynch 11 91 0 24
J. Credle  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
J. Credle 3 17 0 9
A. Brown  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 240 3
A. Brown 2 5 0 4
E. Hampton  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
E. Hampton 2 2 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Tucker  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 333 3
C. Tucker 7 6 65 1 22
K. Rutkiewicz  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 125 3
K. Rutkiewicz 3 3 42 1 31
F. McCray  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 0
F. McCray 3 2 18 0 11
H. Waylee  30 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
H. Waylee 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Pugh  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
K. Pugh 7-0 0.0 0
A. Knighten  29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Knighten 4-0 0.0 0
J. Hansen  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Hansen 3-1 0.0 0
D. Rayner  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Rayner 2-2 0.0 0
N. Rattin  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Rattin 2-0 0.0 0
J. Finley  20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Finley 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Urwiler  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Urwiler 1-0 0.0 0
D. O'Malley  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. O'Malley 1-0 1.0 0
C. Tucker  15 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tucker 1-0 0.0 0
I. Green-May  15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
I. Green-May 1-1 0.0 0
J. Ester  1 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ester 1-0 0.0 0
C. Haberman  51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Haberman 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lafayette  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
D. Lafayette 0-1 0.0 1
C. Brown  6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Brown 0-0 0.0 1
R. Thomas  4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Thomas 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Richardson  39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
3/5 15/15
J. Richardson 1/1 28 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ball St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Paddock  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 145 1 2 120.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 1135 8 4 128.4
J. Paddock 15/22 145 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Steele  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 424 2
C. Steele 12 49 1 12
J. Jackson  12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 46 0
J. Jackson 2 4 0 5
J. Paddock  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -6 0
J. Paddock 2 3 0 15
V. Pemberton  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 67 0
V. Pemberton 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Koziol  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 136 3
T. Koziol 5 4 51 0 30
B. Hunt  80 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 116 1
B. Hunt 4 3 36 1 30
J. Jackson  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 331 2
J. Jackson 5 2 22 0 11
Y. Tyler  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 225 1
Y. Tyler 1 1 18 0 18
W. Jones  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
W. Jones 3 3 14 0 7
R. Barfield  34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Barfield 1 1 3 0 3
V. Pemberton  27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
V. Pemberton 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Amos  16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
J. Amos 5-2 0.0 1
T. Potts  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
T. Potts 5-0 1.0 0
J. Riley-Scott  18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Riley-Scott 4-0 0.0 0
M. Lee  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Lee 3-1 0.0 0
A. Uzodinma II  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Uzodinma II 3-0 0.0 0
C. Pearce  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Pearce 2-2 0.0 0
B. Berger  13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Berger 2-0 0.0 0
J. Harris  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
J. Tarango  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Tarango 2-2 0.0 0
S. Houston Jr.  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Houston Jr. 1-2 0.0 0
K. King  54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. King 1-1 0.0 0
T. Koziol  88 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Koziol 1-0 0.0 0
K. Newson  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Newson 1-2 0.0 0
J. Sape  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sape 1-0 0.0 0
B. Egenolf  10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Egenolf 1-0 0.0 0
L. Smith  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mims  5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Mims 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. VonGunten  14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/8 10/10
B. VonGunten 0/1 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Borrow  15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
L. Borrow 2 35.0 1 35
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. McCulley  0 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 23 0
D. McCulley 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:16 NILL 19 5:57 13 68 TD
3:22 BALLST 16 1:28 4 5 Downs
0:13 NILL 39 0:22 3 61 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:51 BALLST 25 1:06 2 -9 Fumble
10:05 NILL 20 5:14 10 80 TD
3:08 NILL 25 2:19 9 65 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NILL 25 1:21 3 2 INT
12:21 NILL 25 3:43 8 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 25 3:44 6 21 Punt
5:19 BALLST 25 1:57 3 4 INT
1:54 BALLST 20 1:41 4 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 BALLST 34 3:40 11 46 FG Miss
4:51 BALLST 25 1:43 7 70 TD
0:49 BALLST 26 0:49 6 30 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:39 NILL 4 1:18 3 4 TD

BALL
Cardinals

Result Play
PAT Good
(8:38 - 3rd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 1
(8:41 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. H.Waylee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 2
(9:13 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tarango at BALL 1.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 13
(9:33 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 2 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 2.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(10:00 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 35. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 13.
+16 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 49
(10:40 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 49. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 35.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50
(11:18 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; K.King at NIL 49.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38
(11:43 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 50.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(12:21 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at NIL 38.
Kickoff
(12:21 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.

NIU
Huskies
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 75 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:21 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 2
(12:37 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to NIL End Zone for 2 yards. C.Steele for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 2
(12:54 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 2.
Penalty
2 & Goal - NILL 5
(13:03 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. PENALTY on NIL-A.Knighten Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
-1 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 4
(13:39 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Urwiler at NIL 5.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:18 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 8 - BALLST 27
(13:55 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 41. Intercepted by J.Amos at NIL 41. Tackled by C.Tucker at NIL 4.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25
(14:29 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; J.Tarango at NIL 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(15:00 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at NIL 25.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.

NIU
Huskies
 - Interception (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - NILL 44
(0:03 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at NIL End Zone. Intercepted by D.Lafayette at NIL End Zone. Tackled by BALL at NIL End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 48
(0:07 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by W.Jones at NIL 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 44.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45
(0:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by W.Jones at BALL 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 48.
+11 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 34
(0:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Finley at BALL 45.
+5 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 29
(0:39 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at BALL 34.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26
(0:44 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 26. Catch made by W.Jones at BALL 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at BALL 29.
Kickoff
(0:49 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 54 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 11. D.McCulley returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at BALL 26.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Interception (6 plays, 30 yards, 0:49 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 5 - BALLST 18
(0:53 - 2nd) J.Richardson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 10
(0:56 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 13
(1:02 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Mims; K.Newson at BALL 10.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 15
(1:09 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; J.Amos at BALL 13.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(1:20 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at BALL 15.
+11 YD
1 & 5 - BALLST 36
(1:32 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 25.
Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 41
(1:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-K.Mims Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 49
(2:07 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Smith at BALL 41.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49
(2:38 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 49.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(3:08 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at NIL 49.
Kickoff
(3:08 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 2. Fair catch by K.Rutkiewicz.

NIU
Huskies
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 65 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(3:08 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
+30 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 30
(3:16 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by B.Hunt at NIL 30. Gain of 30 yards. B.Hunt for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(3:20 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+10 YD
4 & 5 - NILL 40
(3:35 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 40. Catch made by T.Koziol at NIL 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May; D.Lafayette at NIL 30.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NILL 40
(3:39 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+2 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 42
(4:16 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 40.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45
(4:37 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by R.Barfield at NIL 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 42.
+30 YD
1 & 15 - NILL 25
(4:51 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 25. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 45.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 30
(4:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-E.Crowe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Kickoff
(4:51 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 35 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 30. Fair catch by J.Jackson.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 70 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:51 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
+31 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31
(5:00 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 38
(5:31 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at BALL 31.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 39
(6:14 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 38.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46
(6:59 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 39.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 47
(7:13 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 47. Catch made by F.McCray at NIL 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 46.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 44
(8:02 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at NIL 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 44
(8:41 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NIL 44.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 32
(9:09 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NIL 44.
+5 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 27
(9:26 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at NIL 32.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(10:05 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at NIL 27.

NIU
Huskies
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 80 yards, 5:14 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 11 - NILL 27
(10:10 - 2nd) B.VonGunten 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
No Gain
3 & 11 - NILL 20
(10:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
-3 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 17
(11:06 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to NIL 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 20.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 19
(11:41 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 17.
+18 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 37
(11:53 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 37. Catch made by Y.Tyler at NIL 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 19.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42
(12:13 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 37.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 45
(12:31 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 42.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 49
(12:58 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 45.
No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 49
(13:03 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46
(13:32 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at BALL 49.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34
(13:45 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at BALL 46.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Missed FG (11 plays, 46 yards, 3:40 poss)

Result Play
Sack
2 & 12 - BALLST 27
(13:44 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at BALL 34 for -7 yards (T.Potts) E.Hampton FUMBLES forced by T.Potts. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-K.Mims at BALL 34. Downed by K.Mims.
+8 YD
1 & 20 - BALLST 35
(13:57 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Amos at BALL 27.
No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(14:51 - 2nd) E.Hampton scrambles to BALL 21 for yards. Tackled by K.King at BALL 21. PENALTY on NIL-M.Schooley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.

NIU
Huskies
 - Fumble (2 plays, -9 yards, 1:06 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:51 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 42 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 23. A.Uzodinma MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-BALL at BALL 25. Downed by B.Dozier.

NIU
Huskies
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 61 yards, 0:22 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(14:51 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
+52 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 48
(15:00 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 52 yards. H.Waylee for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 39
(0:09 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Potts M.Lee at NIL 48.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 39
(0:13 - 1st) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (4 plays, 6 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 19 - BALLST 26
(0:33 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 35 yards to NIL 39 Center-BALL. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
Sack
3 & 7 - BALLST 38
(1:00 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 26 for -12 yards (D.O'Malley)
No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 38
(1:11 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35
(1:39 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; D.Rayner at BALL 38.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20
(1:54 - 1st) J.Paddock scrambles to BALL 35 for 15 yards. J.Paddock ran out of bounds.

NIU
Huskies
 - Downs (4 plays, 5 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
4 & 5 - NILL
(2:06 - 1st) J.Richardson yard field goal attempt is Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
+4 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 15
(2:45 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 15. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 11.
No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 15
(2:51 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at BALL 15.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 16
(3:22 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 15.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Interception (3 plays, 4 yards, 1:57 poss)

Result Play
Int
3 & 6 - BALLST 29
(4:11 - 1st) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 45. Intercepted by C.Brown at BALL 45. Tackled by T.Koziol at BALL 16.
+1 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28
(4:52 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by V.Pemberton at BALL 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner D.Rayner at BALL 29.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(5:19 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haberman at BALL 28.
Kickoff
(5:19 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.

NIU
Huskies
 - Touchdown (13 plays, 68 yards, 5:57 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:19 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NILL 13
(5:37 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 13. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 13. Gain of 0 yards. Lateral to K.Rutkiewicz to BALL 13 for yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 0 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 14
(6:30 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to BALL 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Potts S.Houston at BALL 13.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 18
(7:04 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to BALL 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Lee K.Newson at BALL 14.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 22
(7:16 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Berger at BALL 18.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31
(7:53 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 22.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41
(8:30 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Tarango at BALL 31.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 44
(8:53 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.King J.Tarango at BALL 41.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 49
(9:34 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 49. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 44.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47
(10:03 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Berger at NIL 49.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 36
(10:24 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 36. Catch made by F.McCray at NIL 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at NIL 47.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34
(10:57 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at NIL 36.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 25
(11:04 - 1st) E.Hampton scrambles to NIL 34 for 9 yards. E.Hampton ran out of bounds.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 19
(11:16 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Riley J.Amos at NIL 25.

BALL
Cardinals
 - Punt (6 plays, 21 yards, 3:44 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 14 - BALLST 46
(11:22 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 35 yards to NIL 19 Center-BALL. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
+6 YD
3 & 20 - BALLST 40
(12:10 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at BALL 46.
Penalty
3 & 5 - BALLST 45
(12:20 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by J.Jackson at NIL 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 28. PENALTY on BALL-E.Crowe Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 15 - BALLST 45
(12:49 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by B.Hunt at NIL 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 45.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50
(13:00 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 45.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39
(14:30 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen J.Hansen at BALL 50.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 33
(14:40 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at BALL 39.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25
(15:00 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh R.Thomas at BALL 33.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
