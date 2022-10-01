Drive Chart
PAT Good
Kickoff
8:38
J.Richardson extra point is good.
NILL
2 Pass
63 Rush
75 YDS
3:43 POS
+1 YD
2ND & Goal BALLST 1
8:41
H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. H.Waylee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+1 YD
1ST & Goal BALLST 2
9:13
H.Waylee rushed to BALL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tarango at BALL 1.
+11 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 13
9:33
H.Waylee rushed to BALL 2 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 2.
+22 YD
1ST & 10 BALLST 35
10:00
E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 35. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 13.
+16 YD
2ND & 11 NILL 49
10:40
E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 49. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 35.
-1 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 50
11:18
H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; K.King at NIL 49.
+12 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 38
11:43
H.Waylee rushed to BALL 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 50.
+13 YD
1ST & 10 NILL 25
12:21
J.Lynch rushed to NIL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at NIL 38.
Kickoff
Kickoff
12:21
B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
Touchdown 8:38
H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. H.Waylee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
3:43
pos
30
14
Touchdown 12:31
C.Steele rushed to NIL End Zone for 2 yards. C.Steele for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
1
yds
1:18
pos
24
13
Field Goal 0:47
J.Richardson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
9
plays
60
yds
2:19
pos
24
7
Touchdown 3:08
J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by B.Hunt at NIL 30. Gain of 30 yards. B.Hunt for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
1:43
pos
21
6
Touchdown 4:51
E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
80
yds
5:14
pos
20
0
Touchdown 14:50
H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 52 yards. H.Waylee for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
61
yds
00:22
pos
13
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|12
|Rushing
|14
|4
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|1-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|352
|198
|Total Plays
|50
|39
|Avg Gain
|7.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|227
|53
|Rush Attempts
|35
|17
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|125
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|12-15
|15-22
|Yards Per Pass
|7.4
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-13
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|2-35.0
|Return Yards
|29
|37
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-29
|1-37
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|125
|PASS YDS
|145
|
|
|227
|RUSH YDS
|53
|
|
|352
|TOTAL YDS
|198
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|12/15
|125
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|17
|112
|2
|52
|
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|11
|91
|0
|24
|
J. Credle 21 RB
|J. Credle
|3
|17
|0
|9
|
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
E. Hampton 2 QB
|E. Hampton
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|7
|6
|65
|1
|22
|
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|3
|3
|42
|1
|31
|
F. McCray 7 WR
|F. McCray
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Knighten 29 CB
|A. Knighten
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 7 S
|J. Hansen
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Finley 20 CB
|J. Finley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Urwiler 32 LB
|Q. Urwiler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Malley 95 DT
|D. O'Malley
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Haberman 51 DT
|C. Haberman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|1/1
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|15/22
|145
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Steele 33 RB
|C. Steele
|12
|49
|1
|12
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
J. Paddock 5 QB
|J. Paddock
|2
|3
|0
|15
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|5
|4
|51
|0
|30
|
B. Hunt 80 TE
|B. Hunt
|4
|3
|36
|1
|30
|
J. Jackson 12 WR
|J. Jackson
|5
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
Y. Tyler 6 WR
|Y. Tyler
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
W. Jones 24 RB
|W. Jones
|3
|3
|14
|0
|7
|
R. Barfield 34 RB
|R. Barfield
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
V. Pemberton 27 RB
|V. Pemberton
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Amos 16 S
|J. Amos
|5-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Potts 4 CB
|T. Potts
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Riley-Scott 18 S
|J. Riley-Scott
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 2 S
|M. Lee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uzodinma II 3 CB
|A. Uzodinma II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Pearce 40 LB
|C. Pearce
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Berger 13 LB
|B. Berger
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 97 DL
|J. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tarango 90 DL
|J. Tarango
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Houston Jr. 36 LB
|S. Houston Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. King 54 DL
|K. King
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Koziol 88 TE
|T. Koziol
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Newson 9 LB
|K. Newson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sape 94 DL
|J. Sape
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Egenolf 10 S
|B. Egenolf
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Smith 21 CB
|L. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mims 5 DL
|K. Mims
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. VonGunten 14 K
|B. VonGunten
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Borrow 15 P
|L. Borrow
|2
|35.0
|1
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. McCulley 0 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:38 - 3rd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - BALLST 1(8:41 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 1 yards. H.Waylee for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BALLST 2(9:13 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tarango at BALL 1.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 13(9:33 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 2 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at BALL 2.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(10:00 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 35. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 35. Gain of 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by BALL at BALL 13.
|+16 YD
2 & 11 - BALLST 49(10:40 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 49. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(11:18 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; K.King at NIL 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 38(11:43 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 50 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(12:21 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by BALL at NIL 38.
|Kickoff
|(12:21 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:21 - 3rd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NILL 2(12:37 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to NIL End Zone for 2 yards. C.Steele for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NILL 2(12:54 - 3rd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Ester at NIL 2.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - NILL 5(13:03 - 3rd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson. PENALTY on NIL-A.Knighten Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - NILL 4(13:39 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 5 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Urwiler at NIL 5.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 8 - BALLST 27(13:55 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass INTERCEPTED at NIL 41. Intercepted by J.Amos at NIL 41. Tackled by C.Tucker at NIL 4.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 25(14:29 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston; J.Tarango at NIL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by H.Waylee at NIL 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at NIL 25.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.VonGunten kicks 65 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - NILL 44(0:03 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at NIL End Zone. Intercepted by D.Lafayette at NIL End Zone. Tackled by BALL at NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 48(0:07 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 48. Catch made by W.Jones at NIL 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45(0:09 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 45. Catch made by W.Jones at BALL 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 48.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 34(0:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 34. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Finley at BALL 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 29(0:39 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 29. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NIL at BALL 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 26(0:44 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 26. Catch made by W.Jones at BALL 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at BALL 29.
|Kickoff
|(0:49 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 54 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 11. D.McCulley returns the kickoff. Tackled by NIL at BALL 26.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - BALLST 18(0:53 - 2nd) J.Richardson 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - BALLST 10(0:56 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 13(1:02 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Mims; K.Newson at BALL 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 15(1:09 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce; J.Amos at BALL 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(1:20 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 15 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Egenolf at BALL 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 5 - BALLST 36(1:32 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 36. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 25.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BALLST 41(1:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-K.Mims Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - BALLST 49(2:07 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Smith at BALL 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 49(2:38 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Houston at BALL 49.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(3:08 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at NIL 49.
|Kickoff
|(3:08 - 2nd) B.VonGunten kicks 63 yards from BALL 35 to the NIL 2. Fair catch by K.Rutkiewicz.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:08 - 2nd) B.VonGunten extra point is good.
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 30(3:16 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by B.Hunt at NIL 30. Gain of 30 yards. B.Hunt for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 30(3:20 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+10 YD
4 & 5 - NILL 40(3:35 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 40. Catch made by T.Koziol at NIL 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May; D.Lafayette at NIL 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NILL 40(3:39 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 42(4:16 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 45(4:37 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by R.Barfield at NIL 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 42.
|+30 YD
1 & 15 - NILL 25(4:51 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 25. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 25. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NILL 30(4:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on BALL-E.Crowe False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 35 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL 30. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 31(5:00 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 31. Gain of 31 yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 31 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - BALLST 38(5:31 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at BALL 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 39(6:14 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 46(6:59 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 46. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by BALL at BALL 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - BALLST 47(7:13 - 2nd) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 47. Catch made by F.McCray at NIL 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at BALL 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - BALLST 44(8:02 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at NIL 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 44(8:41 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NIL 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 32(9:09 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at NIL 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - BALLST 27(9:26 - 2nd) J.Credle rushed to NIL 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Potts at NIL 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(10:05 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at NIL 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 11 - NILL 27(10:10 - 2nd) B.VonGunten 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-BALL Holder-BALL.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NILL 20(10:25 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for T.Koziol.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 17(11:06 - 2nd) V.Pemberton rushed to NIL 20 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 19(11:41 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 17.
|+18 YD
2 & 5 - NILL 37(11:53 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 37. Catch made by Y.Tyler at NIL 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(12:13 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 37.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NILL 45(12:31 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to NIL 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 42.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 49(12:58 - 2nd) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 49. Catch made by T.Koziol at BALL 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by A.Knighten at NIL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 49(13:03 - 2nd) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for J.Jackson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(13:32 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at BALL 49.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34(13:45 - 2nd) C.Steele rushed to BALL 46 for 12 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at BALL 46.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
2 & 12 - BALLST 27(13:44 - 2nd) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton sacked at BALL 34 for -7 yards (T.Potts) E.Hampton FUMBLES forced by T.Potts. Fumble RECOVERED by BALL-K.Mims at BALL 34. Downed by K.Mims.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - BALLST 35(13:57 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 27 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Amos at BALL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(14:51 - 2nd) E.Hampton scrambles to BALL 21 for yards. Tackled by K.King at BALL 21. PENALTY on NIL-M.Schooley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:51 - 2nd) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|+52 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 48(15:00 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to BALL End Zone for 52 yards. H.Waylee for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 39(0:09 - 1st) J.Credle rushed to NIL 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Potts M.Lee at NIL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 39(0:13 - 1st) E.Hampton steps back to pass. E.Hampton pass incomplete intended for F.McCray.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 19 - BALLST 26(0:33 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 35 yards to NIL 39 Center-BALL. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Sack
3 & 7 - BALLST 38(1:00 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock sacked at BALL 26 for -12 yards (D.O'Malley)
|No Gain
2 & 7 - BALLST 38(1:11 - 1st) J.Paddock steps back to pass. J.Paddock pass incomplete intended for B.Hunt.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 35(1:39 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; D.Rayner at BALL 38.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 20(1:54 - 1st) J.Paddock scrambles to BALL 35 for 15 yards. J.Paddock ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
4 & 5 - NILL(2:06 - 1st) J.Richardson yard field goal attempt is Center-I.Hatfield Holder-T.Foley.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 15(2:45 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 15. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at BALL 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 11.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NILL 15(2:51 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Newson at BALL 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 16(3:22 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Pearce at BALL 15.
|Result
|Play
|Int
3 & 6 - BALLST 29(4:11 - 1st) J.Paddock pass INTERCEPTED at BALL 45. Intercepted by C.Brown at BALL 45. Tackled by T.Koziol at BALL 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - BALLST 28(4:52 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 28. Catch made by V.Pemberton at BALL 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner D.Rayner at BALL 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(5:19 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haberman at BALL 28.
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 1st) J.Richardson extra point is good.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NILL 13(5:37 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 13. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 13. Gain of 0 yards. Lateral to K.Rutkiewicz to BALL 13 for yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 0 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 14(6:30 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to BALL 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Potts S.Houston at BALL 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 18(7:04 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to BALL 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Lee K.Newson at BALL 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - NILL 22(7:16 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to BALL 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Berger at BALL 18.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 31(7:53 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to BALL 31. Catch made by C.Tucker at BALL 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at BALL 22.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41(8:30 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 31 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Tarango at BALL 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NILL 44(8:53 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to BALL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.King J.Tarango at BALL 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 49(9:34 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 49. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Amos at BALL 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47(10:03 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Berger at NIL 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - NILL 36(10:24 - 1st) E.Hampton pass complete to NIL 36. Catch made by F.McCray at NIL 36. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Uzodinma at NIL 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 34(10:57 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Sape at NIL 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 25(11:04 - 1st) E.Hampton scrambles to NIL 34 for 9 yards. E.Hampton ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 19(11:16 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Riley J.Amos at NIL 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - BALLST 46(11:22 - 1st) L.Borrow punts 35 yards to NIL 19 Center-BALL. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|+6 YD
3 & 20 - BALLST 40(12:10 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 40. Catch made by B.Hunt at BALL 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by I.Green-May at BALL 46.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - BALLST 45(12:20 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by J.Jackson at NIL 45. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 28. PENALTY on BALL-E.Crowe Chop Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BALLST 45(12:49 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to NIL 45. Catch made by B.Hunt at NIL 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 50(13:00 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to NIL 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at NIL 45.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 39(14:30 - 1st) J.Paddock pass complete to BALL 39. Catch made by J.Jackson at BALL 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen J.Hansen at BALL 50.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BALLST 33(14:40 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at BALL 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BALLST 25(15:00 - 1st) C.Steele rushed to BALL 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh R.Thomas at BALL 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the BALL End Zone. Touchback.
