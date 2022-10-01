Drive Chart
OHIO
KENTST

OHIO
1 Pass
7 Rush
19 YDS
1:55 POS
No Gain
2ND & 6 OHIO 39
0:24
K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for N.McCormick.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 35
0:57
N.McCormick rushed to OHI 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at OHI 39.
+6 YD
3RD & 1 OHIO 29
1:17
N.McCormick rushed to OHI 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at OHI 35.
+4 YD
2ND & 5 OHIO 25
1:52
K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Blue at OHI 29.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 20
2:16
N.McCormick rushed to OHI 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Slattery at OHI 25.
KENTST
2 Pass
2047 Rush
50 YDS
6:18 POS
Punt
4TH & 39 OHIO 41
2:29
J.Smith punts 21 yards to OHI 20 Center-B.George. Downed by KNT.
Penalty
4TH & 34 OHIO 35
2:34
PENALTY on KNT-C.Schlee Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3RD & 10 OHIO 11
3:07
C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at OHI 36 for -25 yards (J.Burton) C.Schlee FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-J.Bailey at OHI 36.
+6 YD
2ND & 16 OHIO 17
3:49
M.Cooper rushed to OHI 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 11.
-1 YD
1ST & 15 OHIO 16
4:29
M.Cooper rushed to OHI 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at OHI 17.
1st Quarter
Point After TD 11:30
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:30
M.Cooper rushed to OHI End Zone for 3 yards. M.Cooper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
90
yds
1:41
pos
0
6
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 3 9
Rushing 2 5
Passing 1 4
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 1-3 1-2
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 63 139
Total Plays 15 19
Avg Gain 4.2 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 29 67
Rush Attempts 7 15
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 4.5
Yards Passing 34 72
Comp. - Att. 5-8 4-4
Yards Per Pass 4.3 9.4
Penalties - Yards 1-5 3-25
Touchdowns 0 1
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-40.5 1-21.0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ohio 2-2 0---0
Kent State 1-3 7---7
Dix Stadium Kent, OH
 34 PASS YDS 72
29 RUSH YDS 67
63 TOTAL YDS 139
Ohio
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 34 0 0 98.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 1195 9 2 155.2
K. Rourke 5/8 34 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. McCormick  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 122 0
N. McCormick 3 15 0 6
K. Rourke  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 68 2
K. Rourke 1 8 0 8
S. Bangura  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 167 1
S. Bangura 3 6 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
M. Cross  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 140 1
M. Cross 2 1 20 0 20
S. Wiglusz  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 175 2
S. Wiglusz 3 2 9 0 5
S. Bangura  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 53 0
S. Bangura 2 2 5 0 3
N. McCormick  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 114 0
N. McCormick 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Kelly  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Kelly 2-0 0.0 0
B. Weaver  94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Weaver 2-0 0.0 0
K. Thompson  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Thompson 2-0 0.0 0
D. Hunter II  6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Hunter II 2-0 0.0 0
R. Parodie  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Parodie 1-0 0.0 0
K. Caesar  50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Caesar 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Sanders  19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Sanders 1-0 0.0 0
T. Drake  11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Drake 1-1 0.0 0
R. Mathews  55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Mathews 1-0 0.0 0
B. Houston  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Houston 1-0 0.0 0
J. Birchette  8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Birchette 0-2 0.0 0
J. McCrory  40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McCrory 0-1 0.0 0
J. Burton  44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 0 1.0
J. Burton 0-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Wilson  43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
J. Wilson 2 40.5 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Kelly  48 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
K. Kelly 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Schlee  19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 72 0 0 251.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 682 4 3 146.7
C. Schlee 4/4 72 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cooper  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 64 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
72 270 4
M. Cooper 11 64 1 23
C. Schlee  19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 179 0
C. Schlee 4 3 0 22
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Walker  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 246 3
D. Walker 2 2 47 0 36
D. Cephas  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 255 1
D. Cephas 1 1 18 0 18
K. Leach  11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 39 0
K. Leach 1 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Pierre  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Pierre 3-1 0.0 0
Z. West  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. West 1-0 0.0 0
S. Slattery  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Slattery 1-1 0.0 0
C. Harris  37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
N. Bolden  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Bolden 1-0 0.0 0
M. Miller  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
K. Gamble  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Gamble 1-0 0.0 0
A. Richardson  7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Richardson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Blue  12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Blue 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Glass  60 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
6/7 9/9
A. Glass 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith  96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 21.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 0 0
J. Smith 1 21.0 0 21
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 30 1:49 3 9 Punt
11:30 OHIO 25 2:56 7 35 Punt
2:16 OHIO 20 1:55 5 19
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:11 KENTST 10 1:41 6 90 TD
8:34 KENTST 20 6:18 13 40 Punt

OHIO
Bobcats

Result Play
No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 39
(0:24 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for N.McCormick.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(0:57 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at OHI 39.
+6 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 29
(1:17 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at OHI 35.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 25
(1:52 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Blue at OHI 29.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20
(2:16 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Slattery at OHI 25.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (13 plays, 40 yards, 6:18 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 39 - KENTST 41
(2:29 - 1st) J.Smith punts 21 yards to OHI 20 Center-B.George. Downed by KNT.
Penalty
4 & 34 - KENTST 35
(2:34 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-C.Schlee Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3 & 10 - KENTST 11
(3:07 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at OHI 36 for -25 yards (J.Burton) C.Schlee FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-J.Bailey at OHI 36.
+6 YD
2 & 16 - KENTST 17
(3:49 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 11.
-1 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 16
(4:29 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at OHI 17.
Penalty
1 & 20 - KENTST 21
(4:31 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-R.Mathews Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 11
(4:49 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to OHI 2 for yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at OHI 2. PENALTY on KNT-E.Ratliff Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33
(5:20 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to OHI 11 for 22 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 11.
+7 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 40
(5:27 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 40. Catch made by K.Leach at OHI 40. Gain of 7 yards. K.Leach ran out of bounds.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44
(6:05 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at OHI 40.
+17 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 39
(6:17 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver at OHI 44.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(6:48 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at KNT 39.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 31
(7:12 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 31. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 31. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Sanders at KNT 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 31
(7:41 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at KNT 31.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 29
(7:50 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at KNT 31.
No Gain
2 & 1 - KENTST 29
(8:04 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver at KNT 29.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20
(8:34 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; J.Birchette at KNT 29.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (7 plays, 35 yards, 2:56 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 5 - OHIO 40
(8:43 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 40 yards to KNT End Zone Center-J.Holloway. Touchback.
No Gain
3 & 5 - OHIO 40
(8:47 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIO 40
(9:26 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to KNT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 40.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45
(9:56 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 45. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at KNT 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Richardson at KNT 40.
+20 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 35
(10:15 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 35
(10:19 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
+8 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 27
(10:49 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at OHI 35.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25
(11:30 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at OHI 27.
Kickoff
(11:30 - 1st) W.Hryszko kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 90 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:30 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 3
(11:34 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI End Zone for 3 yards. M.Cooper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 39
(11:50 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by D.Walker at OHI 39. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; J.Birchette at OHI 3.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(11:57 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 39 for 23 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at OHI 39.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28
(12:22 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews at KNT 38.
+18 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 10
(12:45 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 10. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 10. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at KNT 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 10
(13:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at KNT 10.

OHIO
Bobcats
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:49 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 1 - OHIO 39
(13:11 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 41 yards to KNT 20 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by R.James. PENALTY on KNT-M.Ryan Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 38
(13:58 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.West at OHI 39.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 35
(14:35 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; S.Slattery at OHI 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30
(14:56 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at OHI 35.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) W.Hryszko kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to the OHI 25. K.Kelly returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at OHI 30.
