Drive Chart
|
|
|OHIO
|KENTST
Preview not available
Preview not available
OHIO
1 Pass
7 Rush
19 YDS
1:55 POS
No Gain
2ND & 6 OHIO 39
0:24
K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for N.McCormick.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 35
0:57
N.McCormick rushed to OHI 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at OHI 39.
+6 YD
3RD & 1 OHIO 29
1:17
N.McCormick rushed to OHI 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at OHI 35.
+4 YD
2ND & 5 OHIO 25
1:52
K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Blue at OHI 29.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 OHIO 20
2:16
N.McCormick rushed to OHI 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Slattery at OHI 25.
KENTST
2 Pass
2047 Rush
50 YDS
6:18 POS
Punt
4TH & 39 OHIO 41
2:29
J.Smith punts 21 yards to OHI 20 Center-B.George. Downed by KNT.
Penalty
4TH & 34 OHIO 35
2:34
PENALTY on KNT-C.Schlee Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
3RD & 10 OHIO 11
3:07
C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at OHI 36 for -25 yards (J.Burton) C.Schlee FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-J.Bailey at OHI 36.
+6 YD
2ND & 16 OHIO 17
3:49
M.Cooper rushed to OHI 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 11.
-1 YD
1ST & 15 OHIO 16
4:29
M.Cooper rushed to OHI 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at OHI 17.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|3
|9
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|1
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|63
|139
|Total Plays
|15
|19
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|67
|Rush Attempts
|7
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.5
|Yards Passing
|34
|72
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|4-4
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|9.4
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|1-21.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|34
|PASS YDS
|72
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|63
|TOTAL YDS
|139
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|5/8
|34
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|3
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|2
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|3
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3
|
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Kelly 48 LB
|K. Kelly
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Weaver 94 DE
|B. Weaver
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hunter II 6 DE
|D. Hunter II
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Parodie 4 CB
|R. Parodie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Sanders 19 CB
|Z. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Drake 11 S
|T. Drake
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mathews 55 DT
|R. Mathews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burton 44 DE
|J. Burton
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|2
|40.5
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Kelly 48 LB
|K. Kelly
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Schlee 19 QB
|C. Schlee
|4/4
|72
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Slattery 42 LB
|S. Slattery
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 37 LB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolden 24 S
|N. Bolden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Richardson 7 S
|A. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Blue 12 CB
|C. Blue
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|1
|21.0
|0
|21
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
2 & 6 - OHIO 39(0:24 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for N.McCormick.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(0:57 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at OHI 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 29(1:17 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at OHI 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 25(1:52 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 25. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Blue at OHI 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(2:16 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Slattery at OHI 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 39 - KENTST 41(2:29 - 1st) J.Smith punts 21 yards to OHI 20 Center-B.George. Downed by KNT.
|Penalty
4 & 34 - KENTST 35(2:34 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-C.Schlee Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
3 & 10 - KENTST 11(3:07 - 1st) C.Schlee steps back to pass. C.Schlee sacked at OHI 36 for -25 yards (J.Burton) C.Schlee FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by KNT-J.Bailey at OHI 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - KENTST 17(3:49 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 11.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 16(4:29 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at OHI 17.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - KENTST 21(4:31 - 1st) PENALTY on OHI-R.Mathews Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 11(4:49 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to OHI 2 for yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at OHI 2. PENALTY on KNT-E.Ratliff Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 33(5:20 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to OHI 11 for 22 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at OHI 11.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 40(5:27 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 40. Catch made by K.Leach at OHI 40. Gain of 7 yards. K.Leach ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 44(6:05 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at OHI 40.
|+17 YD
2 & 13 - KENTST 39(6:17 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 44 for 17 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver at OHI 44.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(6:48 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at KNT 39.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 31(7:12 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 31. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 31. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Z.Sanders at KNT 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 31(7:41 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar at KNT 31.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KENTST 29(7:50 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Hunter at KNT 31.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KENTST 29(8:04 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Weaver at KNT 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 20(8:34 - 1st) C.Schlee rushed to KNT 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; J.Birchette at KNT 29.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - OHIO 40(8:43 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 40 yards to KNT End Zone Center-J.Holloway. Touchback.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OHIO 40(8:47 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OHIO 40(9:26 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to KNT 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(9:56 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to KNT 45. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at KNT 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Richardson at KNT 40.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 35(10:15 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(10:19 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 27(10:49 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at OHI 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(11:30 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 25. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at OHI 27.
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 1st) W.Hryszko kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 1st) A.Glass extra point is good.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KENTST 3(11:34 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI End Zone for 3 yards. M.Cooper for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 39(11:50 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to OHI 39. Catch made by D.Walker at OHI 39. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; J.Birchette at OHI 3.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(11:57 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to OHI 39 for 23 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at OHI 39.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(12:22 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews at KNT 38.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 10(12:45 - 1st) C.Schlee pass complete to KNT 10. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 10. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at KNT 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 10(13:11 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at KNT 10.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - OHIO 39(13:11 - 1st) J.Wilson punts 41 yards to KNT 20 Center-J.Holloway. Fair catch by R.James. PENALTY on KNT-M.Ryan Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 38(13:58 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.West at OHI 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 35(14:35 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 35. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; S.Slattery at OHI 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(14:56 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at OHI 35.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Hryszko kicks 40 yards from KNT 35 to the OHI 25. K.Kelly returns the kickoff. Tackled by KNT at OHI 30.
