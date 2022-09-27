|
|
|OREGST
|UTAH
No. 12 Utah hosts dangerous Oregon State
After a near-upset of then-No. 7 Southern Cal, Oregon State will have another opportunity for a statement victory within the Pac-12 this Saturday but must do so on the road against No. 12 Utah.
The Beavers (3-1, 0-1) lost 17-14 to the Trojans last week while the Utes (3-0, 1-0) opened conference play with a 34-13 victory at Arizona State.
Oregon State could not overcome the four interceptions thrown by Chance Nolan against Southern Cal. His last interception came on the Beavers' final possession at their 46-yard line.
"You play quarterback and have a couple errors, those stand out," Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said. "We've got to be able to be smarter with the football."
Nolan was hit by a Southern Cal defender while passing on three of the four interceptions.
"We've got to protect him better," Smith said. "Also need to understand the situation. Sometimes a sack is better than an interception."
Utah was triumphant at Arizona State in the Sun Devils' first game without terminated coach Herm Edwards, but the Utes suffered a major blow when all-conference tight end candidate Brant Kuithe went down with a season-ending lower-leg injury.
In 51 career games, Kuithe caught 148 passes for 1,882 yards and 16 touchdowns. He ranks eighth overall in school history in receptions, marking the most by a Utah tight end since 1996. This season, Kuithe led the Utes in catches (19) and was No. 2 in receiving yards (206), with three touchdowns.
"That's a big blow for our offense," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "He was a huge part of what we do offensively. ... We'll miss him. He's a great leader and a great person. It breaks your heart to see something like that happen to a senior."
Whittingham mentioned that Kuithe is within the four-game redshirting window (one-third of the season) and has the option to return for a fifth season.
Dalton Kincaid, who caught two touchdown passes against Arizona State, becomes the No. 1 tight end. He has 16 receptions for 240 yards with four touchdowns this season.
Two matters of concern for Oregon State include the Utes' pass rush and rushing defense.
Nolan struggled when he was under pressure from the Trojans' defensive line, as Oregon State rushed for a season-low 153 yards against them.
Utah, meantime, sacked Arizona State's Emory Jones five times, two by Gabe Reid. The Utes held Arizona State to 6 rushing yards.
The Beavers often rotate running backs Deshaun Fenwick, Jam Griffin and Damien Martinez, who have accounted for 499 yards rushing and seven TDs in the four games.
"Early in the game, we do like to get a little rotation going so they cannot get worn out in the second half, if we get a guy with a hot hand," Smith said. "I don't think it's a hindrance. If a guy continues to separate the next three, four games, then we'll have the one back. But we feel good with all three guys."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|8
|Rushing
|8
|4
|Passing
|4
|4
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|3-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|273
|143
|Total Plays
|44
|30
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|61
|Rush Attempts
|28
|16
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.1
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|130
|82
|Comp. - Att.
|6-16
|10-14
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|5.9
|Penalties - Yards
|1-10
|2-26
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-48.0
|5-37.2
|Return Yards
|0
|57
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-57
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|130
|PASS YDS
|82
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|273
|TOTAL YDS
|143
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|4/9
|104
|0
|0
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|2/7
|26
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|10
|44
|0
|11
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|6
|34
|0
|15
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|5
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|6
|2
|74
|0
|63
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|2
|2
|45
|0
|30
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Irish 13 WR
|J. Irish
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dunmore 14 WR
|J. Dunmore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Thomas 19 DB
|S. Thomas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hodgins 99 DL
|I. Hodgins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sharp 56 LB
|R. Sharp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Sappington 36 K
|A. Sappington
|3/3
|31
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|1
|48.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|3
|20.3
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gould 2 WR
|A. Gould
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|10/14
|82
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|5
|50
|1
|24
|
T. Thomas 9 RB
|T. Thomas
|6
|13
|0
|6
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Glover 1 RB
|J. Glover
|2
|1
|0
|3
|
J. Jackson 3 QB
|J. Jackson
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vele 17 WR
|D. Vele
|3
|2
|21
|0
|11
|
J. Dixon 25 WR
|J. Dixon
|2
|1
|19
|1
|19
|
D. Kincaid 86 TE
|D. Kincaid
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|
M. McClain 4 TE
|M. McClain
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Parks 10 WR
|M. Parks
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
M. Bernard 2 RB
|M. Bernard
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Yassmin 87 TE
|T. Yassmin
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Vincent 26 RB
|C. Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Hubert 11 S
|R. Hubert
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diabate 3 LB
|M. Diabate
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tafuna 58 DT
|J. Tafuna
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 CB
|J. Broughton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bishop 8 S
|C. Bishop
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Reid 21 LB
|K. Reid
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliss 83 DE
|J. Elliss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 91 DE
|G. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vimahi 95 DT
|A. Vimahi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 S
|Z. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Phillips III 1 CB
|C. Phillips III
|1-0
|0.0
|2
|
V. Fillinger 7 DE
|V. Fillinger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Noyes 67 K
|J. Noyes
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bouwmeester 34 P
|J. Bouwmeester
|4
|37.8
|0
|42
|
C. Rising 7 QB
|C. Rising
|1
|35.0
|0
|35
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - OREGST 21(9:50 - 3rd) A.Sappington 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - OREGST 18(10:24 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to UTH 18. Catch made by D.Martinez at UTH 18. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Reid at UTH 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 19(11:05 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to UTH 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UTH 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 19(11:11 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - OREGST 22(11:41 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to UTH 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at UTH 19.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(11:57 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 22.
|+30 YD
2 & 14 - OREGST 39(12:24 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 39. Catch made by A.Gould at ORS 39. Gain of 30 yards. A.Gould ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - OREGST 33(12:59 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 33. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Phillips at ORS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 43(13:28 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 49 for yards. Tackled by C.O'Toole at ORS 49. PENALTY on ORS-H.Bloomfield Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - UTAH 29(13:37 - 3rd) J.Bouwmeester punts 28 yards to ORS 43 Center-J.Greep. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UTAH 29(13:45 - 3rd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for C.Vincent.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - UTAH 24(14:25 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; J.McCartan at UTH 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; K.Fisher-Morris at UTH 24.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - UTAH 33(0:16 - 2nd) J.Bouwmeester punts 41 yards to ORS 26 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - UTAH 33(0:21 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for M.Bernard.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UTAH 33(0:28 - 2nd) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for D.Vele.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(0:37 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at UTH 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ORS at UTH 33.
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - OREGST 16(0:40 - 2nd) A.Sappington 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|-3 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 5(0:44 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to UTH 8 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OREGST 5(0:48 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Vimahi at UTH 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OREGST 5(0:54 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Dunmore.
|+63 YD
3 & 10 - OREGST 32(1:28 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 32. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 32. Gain of 63 yards. Tackled by Z.Vaughn at UTH 5.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OREGST 32(1:34 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(1:44 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - OREGST 28(2:08 - 2nd) J.Irish rushed to ORS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at ORS 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 26(2:47 - 2nd) J.Irish rushed to ORS 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at ORS 28.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(3:25 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; A.Vimahi at ORS 26.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 14 - UTAH 35(3:33 - 2nd) C.Rising punts 35 yards to ORS End Zone Center-J.Greep. Touchback.
|-9 YD
3 & 5 - UTAH 26(4:18 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to ORS 35 for -9 yards. Tackled by S.Thomas at ORS 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - UTAH 27(4:59 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to ORS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 31(5:40 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 31. Catch made by M.Parks at ORS 31. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Sharp; J.Grant at ORS 27.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 42(6:14 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 42. Catch made by D.Vele at ORS 42. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 47(6:45 - 2nd) M.Bernard rushed to ORS 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(7:23 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 48. Catch made by M.Bernard at UTH 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 38(8:02 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 38. Catch made by D.Vele at UTH 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ORS at UTH 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - UTAH 29(8:43 - 2nd) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at UTH 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - UTAH 31(9:22 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; J.Grant at UTH 29.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(9:38 - 2nd) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at UTH 31.
|Kickoff
|(9:38 - 2nd) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - OREGST 16(9:41 - 2nd) A.Sappington 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 6(10:21 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 8 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 8.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 10(11:04 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert; J.Broughton at UTH 6.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 10(11:05 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Velling.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OREGST 21(11:14 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for A.Gould. PENALTY on UTH-C.Phillips Offensive Facemask 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 23(11:54 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to UTH 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 30(12:29 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to UTH 23 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hubert at UTH 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(13:05 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UTH 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 47(13:36 - 2nd) D.Fenwick rushed to UTH 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(14:13 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to UTH 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna at UTH 47.
|Kickoff
|(14:13 - 2nd) J.Noyes kicks 62 yards from UTH 35 to the ORS 3. Out of bounds. PENALTY on UTH-H.Furey Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(14:13 - 2nd) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|+24 YD
3 & 2 - UTAH 24(14:22 - 2nd) C.Rising rushed to ORS End Zone for 24 yards. C.Rising for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - UTAH 29(15:00 - 2nd) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 29. Catch made by T.Yassmin at ORS 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ORS 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 32(0:26 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to ORS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; S.Lolohea at ORS 29.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 48(1:00 - 1st) C.Rising scrambles to ORS 32 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Oladapo; R.Wright at ORS 32.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 40(1:20 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 40. Catch made by M.McClain at UTH 40. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 4 - OREGST 40(1:27 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for J.Irish.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - OREGST 43(2:13 - 1st) C.Nolan rushed to UTH 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Elliss at UTH 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - OREGST 47(2:56 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to UTH 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Reid at UTH 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 46(3:38 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to UTH 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Diabate at UTH 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 39(4:13 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to UTH 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at UTH 46.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - UTAH 19(4:21 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 42 yards to ORS 39 Center-J.Greep. Fair catch by A.Gould.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UTAH 19(4:29 - 1st) C.Rising steps back to pass. C.Rising pass incomplete intended for J.Dixon.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - UTAH 16(5:05 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Hodgins at UTH 19.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 18(5:39 - 1st) J.Glover rushed to UTH 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls at UTH 16.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 4 - OREGST 34(5:47 - 1st) L.Loecher punts 48 yards to UTH 18 Center-D.Black. Fair catch by D.Vele.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OREGST 34(5:56 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for D.Martinez.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 31(6:35 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tafuna; V.Fillinger at ORS 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(7:14 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; J.Tafuna at ORS 31.
|Kickoff
|(7:21 - 1st) J.Noyes kicks 61 yards from UTH 35 to the ORS 4. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Vaki at ORS 28.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:21 - 1st) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|Int
2 & 10 - OREGST 30(7:30 - 1st) C.Nolan pass INTERCEPTED at ORS 38. Intercepted by C.Phillips at ORS 38. C.Phillips for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 30(7:37 - 1st) C.Nolan steps back to pass. C.Nolan pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - UTAH 30(7:45 - 1st) J.Bouwmeester punts 40 yards to ORS 30 Center-J.Greep. A.Gould returned punt from the ORS 30. Tackled by C.O'Toole at ORS 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UTAH 30(8:20 - 1st) C.Rising scrambles to UTH 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea at UTH 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UTAH 27(9:02 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to UTH 27. Catch made by M.Parks at UTH 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Austin; J.Grant at UTH 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(9:36 - 1st) T.Thomas rushed to UTH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; S.Sandberg at UTH 27.
|Kickoff
|(9:36 - 1st) A.Sappington kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the UTH End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:36 - 1st) A.Sappington extra point is good.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 29(9:43 - 1st) S.Bolden rushed to UTH End Zone for 29 yards. S.Bolden for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 44(10:18 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to UTH 44. Catch made by A.Gould at UTH 44. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Broughton at UTH 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - OREGST 45(10:52 - 1st) C.Nolan scrambles to UTH 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Reid at UTH 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 43(11:29 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bishop at ORS 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 38(12:03 - 1st) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Reid; A.Vimahi at ORS 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - OREGST 29(12:34 - 1st) C.Nolan rushed to ORS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at ORS 38.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(12:57 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 29 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Hubert at ORS 29.
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 1st) J.Noyes kicks 61 yards from UTH 35 to the ORS 4. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Reeves; L.Langi at ORS 21.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 1st) J.Noyes extra point is good.
|+19 YD
3 & 4 - UTAH 19(13:11 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 19. Catch made by J.Dixon at ORS 19. Gain of 19 yards. J.Dixon for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UTAH 20(13:47 - 1st) C.Rising rushed to ORS 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea; O.Speights at ORS 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(14:18 - 1st) C.Rising pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by D.Kincaid at ORS 25. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Thomas at ORS 20.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - OREGST 31(14:28 - 1st) C.Nolan pass INTERCEPTED at ORS 44. Intercepted by C.Phillips at ORS 44. Pushed out of bounds by ORS at ORS 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 20(14:55 - 1st) C.Nolan pass complete to ORS 20. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Broughton at ORS 31.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to the ORS End Zone. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Vaki at ORS 20.
