No. 3 Ohio State to provide stern test for Rutgers defense
The fate of Saturday's game at Columbus, Ohio, could be decided at the coin toss when No. 3 Ohio State hosts Rutgers in a Big Ten Conference matchup.
Fast starts have been the norm for the Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0) the past two games, giving Rutgers (3-1, 0-1) fair warning if it wins the coin toss.
The Scarlet Knights might want to consider receiving the opening kickoff and keeping the potent Ohio State offense off the field as long as possible.
In the Buckeyes' 77-21 victory against Toledo on Sept. 17, coach Ryan Day decided to receive the opening kickoff rather than deferring to the second half. Ohio State scored a touchdown on its first possession, and the next six possessions as well, while reaching the end zone on 11 of its first 12 drives.
When Wisconsin won the coin toss last week, the Badgers elected to kick off. Bad choice. The Buckeyes went 88 yards in six plays for a 7-0 lead, intercepted the Badgers on their first series and quickly scored again.
By halftime, the Buckeyes had four TDs and a field goal in their first five possessions en route to 52-21 win.
"We got into a good rhythm early on. We hit a couple of those passes, and that was big," Day said. "We got some movement in the run game. When you have that balance of run and pass, you can be more explosive because they can't focus in one area."
The Buckeyes are third nationally in scoring at 48.8 points per game, but Rutgers, whose head coach, Greg Schiano, was the defensive coordinator and associate head coach at Ohio State from 2016-18, will rely on its defense to stay in the game.
Rutgers is No. 2 against the run (56.5 yards per game), ninth in total defense (249.5) and 25th in scoring defense (17.3 points per game).
Schiano acknowledges Rutgers, which lost 27-10 to Iowa in its conference opener last week, hasn't faced a team the caliber of the Buckeyes.
Against Wisconsin, the Buckeyes had 10 plays of 10-plus yards on their first 14 snaps.
"If you play poorly against a team like Ohio State, it really gets exposed, right?" Schiano said. "So you go play poorly against a good team, you might not look great. You play poorly against them and it's a matter of how many (points), what is the difference."
Another concern for Schiano is at quarterback. Senior Noah Vedral is recovering from surgery, and sophomore Gavin Wimsatt has been injured, leaving third-string sophomore Evan Simon as the lone scholarship QB vs. Iowa.
Simon was 28 of 49 for a career-high 300 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, including a pick six, against the Hawkeyes.
"I think one thing you can say, he is a tough son of a gun now," Schiano said. "He stood in there and made some throws, and as he was letting it go, he was getting hit but he didn't flinch."
Schiano said Monday the status of Vedral and Wimsatt will be known later in the week.
For the Buckeyes, Day said starting cornerbacks Cam Brown and Denzel Burke and receiver Jaxon-Smith Njigba might return from injuries after sitting out the last game.
-- Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|6
|Rushing
|0
|3
|Passing
|1
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-3
|1-1
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|30
|121
|Total Plays
|9
|13
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|9.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|10
|52
|Rush Attempts
|6
|5
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|10.4
|Yards Passing
|20
|69
|Comp. - Att.
|2-3
|6-8
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|8.6
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-48.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|-3
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|20
|PASS YDS
|69
|
|
|10
|RUSH YDS
|52
|
|
|30
|TOTAL YDS
|121
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|1/2
|14
|1
|0
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|3
|4
|0
|3
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Youngblood 12 WR
|J. Youngblood
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|1
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mack 20 DB
|E. Mack
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abraham 5 DB
|K. Abraham
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|2
|48.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Stroud 7 QB
|C. Stroud
|6/8
|69
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|4
|38
|1
|32
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|2
|2
|47
|0
|27
|
C. Stover 8 TE
|C. Stover
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Harrison Jr. 18 WR
|M. Harrison Jr.
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Williams 3 RB
|M. Williams
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Fleming 4 WR
|J. Fleming
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Harrison 9 DE
|Z. Harrison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hickman 14 S
|R. Hickman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Chambers 22 LB
|S. Chambers
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sawyer 33 DE
|J. Sawyer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Eichenberg 35 LB
|T. Eichenberg
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Proctor 41 S
|J. Proctor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Ruggles 95 K
|N. Ruggles
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ballard 9 WR
|J. Ballard
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Egbuka 2 WR
|E. Egbuka
|1
|-3.0
|-3
|0
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 15(4:52 - 1st) M.Harrison rushed to RUT 1 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 1.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - OHIOST 35(5:23 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 35. Catch made by E.Egbuka at RUT 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Young at RUT 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIOST 35(5:27 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for M.Harrison.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - OHIOST 37(5:58 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to RUT 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 45(6:22 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 45. Catch made by M.Harrison at RUT 45. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Braswell at RUT 37.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - OHIOST 28(6:52 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 28. Catch made by E.Egbuka at OSU 28. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at RUT 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - OHIOST 25(7:16 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 25. Catch made by M.Williams at OSU 25. Gain of 3 yards. M.Williams ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 26(7:34 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to OSU 26. Catch made by J.Fleming at OSU 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by E.Mack; D.Jennings at OSU 25.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - RUT 23(7:41 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 51 yards to OSU 26 Center-E.Rogowski. Fair catch by E.Egbuka.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - RUT 28(7:41 - 1st) PENALTY on RUT-D.Jennings False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RUT 28(7:50 - 1st) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RUT 28(8:38 - 1st) N.Vedral scrambles to RUT 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Harrison at RUT 28.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(9:21 - 1st) N.Vedral scrambles to RUT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; S.Chambers at RUT 28.
|Kickoff
|(9:21 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:21 - 1st) N.Ruggles extra point is good.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OHIOST 2(9:23 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to RUT End Zone for 2 yards. M.Williams for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OHIOST 2(9:41 - 1st) C.Stroud steps back to pass. C.Stroud pass incomplete intended for J.Fleming.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 34(10:11 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to RUT 2 for 32 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at RUT 2.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - OHIOST 46(10:26 - 1st) C.Stroud pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by C.Stover at RUT 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey; K.Abraham at RUT 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIOST 48(10:59 - 1st) M.Williams rushed to RUT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at RUT 46.
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks onside 15 from RUT 35 to OSU 50. J.Ballard returns the kickoff. J.Ballard ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 14(11:12 - 1st) E.Simon pass complete to OSU 14. Catch made by S.Ryan at OSU 14. Gain of 14 yards. S.Ryan for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - RUT 20(11:53 - 1st) A.Cruickshank pass complete to OSU 20. Catch made by J.Langan at OSU 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Chambers at OSU 14.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 18(12:33 - 1st) J.Youngblood rushed to OSU 20 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Eichenberg; J.Sawyer at OSU 20.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 1 - RUT 34(12:44 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to OSU 21 Center-E.Rogowski. E.Egbuka returned punt from the OSU 21. E.Egbuka FUMBLES forced by RUT. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-M.Melton at OSU 18. Tackled by OSU at OSU 18.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - RUT 28(13:32 - 1st) E.Simon scrambles to RUT 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Proctor; R.Hickman at RUT 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 26(14:17 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Chambers; T.Eichenberg at RUT 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to RUT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Hickman at RUT 26.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Fielding kicks 65 yards from OSU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
